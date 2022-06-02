News
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — Tulsa police said four people were killed Wednesday during a shooting at Oklahoma medical building, and the shooter also is dead.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead. Meulenberg said the shooter also was dead.
It was unclear how the shooter died or what prompted the deadly assault.
“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”
Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”
St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.
Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.
Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.
A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.
The shooting Wednesday comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself and just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.
Ex-Vikings guard Mike Harris takes over as Hamline’s offensive line coach
Former Vikings guard Mike Harris has a new job, and he’s setting his goals high.
Harris said Wednesday he has accepted a position as offensive line coach and assistant recruiting coordinator at Division III Hamline. He previously was offensive line coach at Division III Macalester but said his new job carries more responsibilities.
“I’m just ready for this bigger leadership role,’’ said Harris, who attended a Vikings’ practice Wednesday during organized team activities. “I’m going to take advantage of it. I’m going to coach the heck out of those guys and try to be the best offensive line coach in the (Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). I feel like I can (recruit) some (offensive linemen) that can move some people.’’
Harris, 33, played in the NFL from 2012-15, including 2014-15 with the Vikings. He started all 16 games at right guard for Minnesota in 2015 before he was diagnosed in 2016 with a congenital brain condition, which ended his career.
Harris will continue to work as an NFL uniform inspector at Vikings’ home games. He hopes to continue to move up the ranks in coaching, saying “the end goal is the NFL, Division I.’’ For now, he’s excited about joining the Pipers.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,’’ Harris said. “I’ve been really impressed with Chip Taylor, the head coach over there, and just the culture they have.”
REED READY TO COMPETE
Chris Reed is eager to battle to be the Vikings’ starting right guard, but said it’s a bit early to call it a competition.
Reed, who played at Minnesota State Mankato, has been splitting first-team reps with Jesse Davis during offseason drills. Rookie Ed Ingram also could be a candidate to start.
“It’s not really competition right now,’’ Reed said of spring drills, which conclude next week with a mandatory minicamp. “No one wins the job right now. So it’s just about learning the offense and learning your teammates and that kind of stuff. Training camp is when (the competition) starts.’’
Reed, entering his seventh NFL season, plays all three interior line positions. He said he could be a candidate to also be the backup center behind Garrett Bradbury.
“I’ll definitely play wherever they need me to play,’’ Reed said.
As for last season’s primary starter at right guard, Oli Udoh has been working this spring as a reserve tackle.
EX-PLAYERS WATCH PRACTICE
The Vikings invited 18 former players to watch practice. The group included five members of the Ring of Honor in guard Randall McDaniel and safety Paul Krause, who are both also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, running back Chuck Foreman, safety Joey Browner and linebacker Scott Studwell.
“It’s awesome,’’ first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell said of the guests. “We’ve got a special, special history in this organization. … We’re going to ask them to come and just be around our football team.”
That’s fine with Dave Osborn, a Vikings running back from 1965-75.
“They want to get the old people a little more involved,’’ he said.
BRIEFLY
–Running back Alexander Mattison is thrilled to have switched from 25 to 2, the number he wore from when he first played football at age 6 through his freshman year at San Bernardino (Calif.) High School. He then earned the nickname “Deuce.” “It feels to go back to my roots, so it’s awesome,’’ he said.
–Second-year quarterback Kellen Mond said it’s been invaluable learning under starter Kirk Cousins, entering his 11th season, and backup Sean Mannion, entering his eighth. “They’ve been great for me,” Mond said. “Both guys are really knowledgeable, have been in the league for awhile and kind of know the ins and outs.”
–Linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. “Just kind of a precautionary thing with him,” O’Connell said. “He should be back ready on Friday.’’ That will be the final practice of organized team activities.
Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in apartment: report
Marion Barber, the former Pro Bowl running back for the Dallas Cowboys, was found dead in his apartment Wednesday.
Barber was found by Frisco, Texas cops responding to a welfare call, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, citing multiple sources.
The cause of death was not immediately known, per the Star-Telegram. Local authorities are “investigating an unattended death at the location.”
Barber, 38, spent six of his seven-year NFL career with the Cowboys after Dallas selected him in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down.
“He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Barber, nicknamed Marion the Barbarian for his bruising running style, rushed for 4,780 yards during his career, had a 4.1 yards-per-carry average and scored 53 touchdowns. He earned his lone Pro Bowl selection after the 2007 season when he rushed for a career-best 975 yards (4.8 ypc) and 10 touchdowns.
He split time with Julius Jones and Felix Jones during much of his career in Dallas. His 47 TDs with the Cowboys ranks fourth in team history.
After six seasons with the Cowboys, the Minnesota native who starred at the University of Minnesota, played one season with the Chicago Bears.
Barber retired from the NFL in March 2012.
Marcus Camby’s ‘nephew’ works out for the Knicks
For Tyson Etienne, it wasn’t just growing up in the area that attracted him to the Knicks. There was also an intimate connection.
Etienne’s godfather is former Knick center Marcus Camby and the relationship makes it feel like blood.
“I call him ‘uncle,’” Etienne said. “He’s that close. If something happened to my parents, I would live with him.”
On Wednesday, Etienne tried to impress the same coach, Tom Thibodeau, who once helped guide Camby to the NBA Finals as an assistant in 1999.
The 22-year-old guard out of Wichita State was part of a group of six prospects to work out for the Knicks at the facility in Tarrytown, joining Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and Oklahoma’s Jordan Goldwire, among others.
None are considered first-round talent and may go undrafted. But Etienne brings intrigue beyond his New York background – which includes playing AAU for the PSA Cardinals out of the Bronx – and his longstanding Knicks fandom – which frequently brought him to the Garden as a spectator.
Etienne, who is 6-2, was considered a rising prospect and probable draft pick a year ago as the AAC Co-Player of the Year. He tested the draft waters but returned to Wichita State, only to have the team struggle (the Shockers went 15-13) and his 3-point percentage dip from 39.2% to 32.6%.
Etienne’s hoping the pre-draft process, which already included workouts with six NBA teams (Knicks, Nets, Kings, Hawks, Jazz and Celtics), will reinvigorate his stock.
“The predictions for what I was supposed to be coming into this season (with Wichita State) were super high. Then obviously, as a team we didn’t have much success,” Etienne said. “Started out pretty low but the past month, month and a half, I’ve been turning up.”
He also has the benefit of an early view of an NBA career, courtesy of his father’s best friend.
“One thing I’m appreciative of my uncle (Camby) is he never kept me away from the game,” Etienne said. “If my uncle had a game, I’d see him warming up and see what he’d do before a game. I’d see the travel. He was able to open my eyes to that at an early age and it’s really benefited me in my own career.”
The Knicks own the 11th and 42nd picks in this month’s draft. Their 58th pick last year (Jericho Sims) cracked the rotation by the end of the season.
Jeriah Horne, who connected on a crazy buzzer-beater last season for Tulsa, was also part of the Knicks workouts on Wednesday, according to his agent Daniel Hazan.
Horne is one of the older draft prospects at 24 and a sixth-year senior, but the sharpshooter impressed at the Portsmouth Invitational last month where he also interviewed with the Knicks.
Horne already worked out for the Spurs, Lakers, Kings, Timberwolves and Suns. He is scheduled to work out with the Grizzlies on Thursday.
Horne averaged 16.1 points last season while shooting 42% on 3-pointers. His best trey was the final one at home for Tulsa, when he launched a 60-foot buzzer beater to defeat UCF.
