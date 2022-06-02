News
42 Days of Darkness Season 1: What Our Critic Has To Say After Completing The Series?
42 Days of Darkness is a Netflix Series. It is the very first Chilean Netflix original series production from Chile. Chile started with an extreme genre of crime series based on a true story. The script was inspired by the book “You know who: Notes on the Homicide Of Viviana Haeger” by journalist Rodrigo Fluxam in 2019.
There are changes in name and some details, but the main element is the same as its true story.
Juan de Dios Larrain and Pablo Larrain’s production company named “Fabula” are the series producers. They won Oscar in 2018 for A Fantastic Woman for best foreign-language film.
Cast
Aline Kuppenheim as Veronica Montes goes missing and is found dead. Claudia Di Girolamo as her sister Cecilia wanted to know what happened to her sister; Gloria Munchmeyer as Veronica’s mother; Pablo Macaya as a prosecutor. And Daniel Alcaino as Mario Medina, who was Veronica’s husband.
Release Date
42 Days of Darkness is released on Netflix, and it is available from 11th May 2022.
Plot
Veronica went missing on 29th June 2010 without any evidence of abduction or murder that would help the police. She was married to Mario Medina and had two daughters named Karen and Emi.
Cecilia, Veronica’s sister, got devastated and started investigating her sister’s sudden abduction. While investigating Veronica’s house, Veronica’s camera was missing. Some people began if she ran away with her lover, while some assumed that her husband might have killed her or someone from her family might have killed her.
After 42 days, Veronica was found dead on the inner roof of her own house.
I think we will get the answer in the series, so watch 42 Days of Darkness on Netflix.
Review
As we all know, crime thrillers are always mind-blogging, whether a series or a movie.
Even though it is fictional work inspired by a true story, the accuracy of the same is brilliant. Movies and series always depend on the writer’s writing skills and the director’s directing skills. If these two matches, then movies and series will be superhit.
The casts of the movies did very well work. Whether the grieving sister or the confused children, everyone performed their character very well.
Also, the series’s location and kinds of music played a vital role in the series.
Facts About 42 Days Of Darkness
The daughters of Viviana Haeger didn’t want to release the series as the murder would again come to light, and their father’s name will also highlight. They didn’t want to face the same thing again.
The murder of Viviana Haeger happened in 2010, and the trial of the same was started in 2017. In the series, you will not find out why Veronica was killed. This crime was highlighted for many years as the investigation and trial were going on for a very long.
The post 42 Days of Darkness Season 1: What Our Critic Has To Say After Completing The Series? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Where is the roster most deficient? What is the ceiling and floor for Matt Eberflus’ defense?
The Chicago Bears are in Week 2 of organized team activities, and as with any team in the early stages of a rebuild, questions abound at many positions. Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag covers the running backs, secondary and offensive line — and starts by asking where the biggest holes are.
Now that the draft and the first few rounds of free agency are over, where do you think the roster is most deficient? Are there any players currently available that would address those needs or will they need to wait until preseason cuts to fill those holes? — @theengineer_dan
The Bears certainly hope they have players on the roster who can emerge as options beyond 2022 by proving themselves this season. The offensive line has legitimate questions. Is Larry Borom a starting-caliber player, especially at left tackle? Can Teven Jenkins be a good fit for this offense with his first look coming at right tackle? Who will play right guard? As for the rest of the offense, are the wide receivers good enough to be productive? Are the positive early signs from Justin Fields that the coaching staff has outlined proof he will take a significant step forward in his second season?
Without significant investments on the defensive line, with the exception of pass rusher Robert Quinn, can the Bears be solid not only stopping the run, but also rushing the passer? Is there a high-caliber nickel cornerback on the roster? Can free safety Eddie Jackson bounce back from a couple of seasons that weren’t to the level of his contract? The Bears have players in place for all of these positions, and some will step up and provide good answers. How many remains to be seen. Some will fall short and there will be clear needs entering next offseason, when general manager Ryan Poles will have cap space, cash and more draft picks.
I wouldn’t expect a windfall of solutions via preseason cuts. Generally, players whom other teams let go can serve as bridge players and depth. It’s less common that a player who is cut loose can be a real building block for the future. Try to be patient with the process. The roster will evolve over the next 15 to 16 months before the 2023 season starts.
What positions are most deficient? I’d say the offensive line, wide receiver and maybe the defensive line. But we’ve yet to see the Bears in full pads or in the preseason, and real answers will come during the regular season.
Do the Bears get a deal done with David Montgomery after this year or do you think they ultimately let him walk? I’m factoring in the emergence of Khalil Herbert. It was a small sample size but given the position, well, you know. — @runbackdave
It’s difficult to project what Montgomery’s market will look like after this season without knowing how he will perform in the new offense. As a general rule, running backs are largely replaceable. It’s probably the easiest position on the roster to plug in help other than specialists. Look at the variety of backs the San Francisco 49ers have used with great success, and that’s a similar offensive system.
Montgomery has been solid for the Bears, but for him to prove real value in this offense, he has to be more dynamic and productive as a pass catcher. Running backs who get paid now, with the exception of someone like Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, are multidimensional threats. To me, this has less to do with how Herbert performs this season and more with what Montgomery does.
Ryan Poles may have successfully remade the secondary on the cheap. The linebacker and defensive line core seems solid too with some promising players. What do you think the defensive ceiling/floor could be for this roster? — @jmcdavitt
I assume you are talking about the defense in 2022. I agree the Bears made some strong moves in the secondary by drafting cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round. They will make some rookie mistakes — that’s natural for any first-year players — but the Bears have gotten out of the pattern of seeking veteran bridge players on the back end, at least at those two spots.
The defensive line has legitimate questions. It lacks a signature interior player — someone like Tommie Harris, who was in the same scheme the last time the Bears ran the Tampa-2, or DeForest Buckner, who played for Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts. This defense requires some special players up front to play at a high level because you’re sacrificing size for athleticism, and that makes it challenging to defend the run.
Are the Bears going to keep Robert Quinn for the season? If they do, will they get the record-setting 2021 version or the 2020 version? Free safety Eddie Jackson is coming off a couple of subpar seasons. There are fair questions about who will man the nickel position, which should be viewed as a starter. The ceiling for this group in 2022 is probably middle of the pack, and that might be attainable because the Bears don’t face the toughest schedule in terms of quarterbacks. The floor is a little below that.
Why is Jaylon Johnson taking second-team reps? — @wustinwields1
The coaches wanted to look at a handful of other players who have been involved in the entire offseason program. Matt Eberflus said not to read too much into who is playing with which unit in May, and that’s good advice in this case. Eberflus said a week ago he hadn’t seen enough of Johnson on the field to say a whole lot about him. When asked about Johnson on Tuesday, he was pretty upbeat.
“Now I’ve seen him for a week and I like what I see,” Eberflus said. “He’s moving around really good. His change of direction is nice. He’s got really good hands. As you know, he’s got good size. So now just really looking at his coverage ability and it’s in a good spot. We’re just working with him and trying to assess his skills and we’ll coach him as we go.”
Barring something unexpected, Johnson will be a starter with second-round pick Kyler Gordon. I wouldn’t be surprised if Johnson is running with the ones at mandatory minicamp in mid-June, if not sooner. It doesn’t hurt for the coaches to send a message that those who consistently show up for voluntary work will get the first chance to be evaluated. That’s probably a motivator on some level.
Is there any hope Kindle Vildor can sustain CB1? I know it’s OTAs. — @just_acy
That seems unlikely with Jaylon Johnson entering his third season and second-round pick Kyler Gordon getting consistent work with the starters already. A realistic best-case scenario for Vildor, who struggled at points last season, is to have a competitive training camp and preseason and put himself in position to be a top backup on the outside.
Likelihood one of the rookie offensive linemen starts Week 1? — @dwcprodz
That seems like a long shot. It looks like the Bears are rolling with Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle — or at least it’s headed in that direction for the start of training camp. I highly doubt the Bears have a rookie offensive tackle who will prove he’s ready to start in Week 1. The best chance — and again, I don’t think it’s a high probability — is one of the rookies getting in the mix for the right guard job, where Sam Mustipher and Dakota Dozier have spent most of the time with the ones.
There’s still a chance a newcomer will arrive with a shot at the right guard job, and remember, sometimes those things play out late. The Bears sort of fell into adding guard Josh Sitton to the starting lineup back in 2016 after the Green Bay Packers released him on Labor Day weekend. When GM Ryan Poles used four Day 3 picks on offensive linemen, it was with the idea that one or two of them could push for a spot in 2023. You can’t rule it out, but speculating now is incredibly difficult because they haven’t put pads on.
Any chatter about how Charles Snowden is doing? He would seem to be the fast, lengthy, smart, try-hard kind of defensive end that Matt Eberflus’ system calls for. Pre-draft some even saw him as a Day 2 pick. Obviously his broken ankle turned teams off. He definitely has the measurables. — John R., Vietnam
I have not heard coaches single out Snowden, but with veterans Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad not participating in the voluntary portion of the offseason program to this point — at least from what media have been allowed to view — that has given a handful of other players more reps, more exposure and in some cases more time with the first team. Training camp and preseason will be big for players such as Snowden, who is a holdover from the previous regime. The spring is critical for Snowden to show he can pick up the techniques the coaching staff is highlighting and can understand the defense. When it comes to turning the corner and really getting after the quarterback, he’ll have to wait until pads go on in training camp.
“It’s hard to me to assess a couple things this time of year,” Matt Eberflus said. “Pass rush is hard to assess because it’s a little bit easier for the rushers to get around because there’s no pads on, but once you put the pads on and those tackles can really block ‘em, I think that’s when you really assess what it is. Same thing in the running game. How do you really assess the running game as well?”
How do you think they are gonna work with Khyiris Tonga? Will they still line him up at nose tackle or try to move him to three technique? — @chicagostatmuse
Tonga, a seventh-round pick in 2021, was a nice surprise for the Bears as a rookie, appearing in 15 games and logging 216 defensive snaps (23%). He was an ideal fit as a nose tackle in the 3-4 scheme, so there’s a little bit of projection for him in the new front. The Bears listed him at 6-foot-4, 338 pounds last season, and they have yet to adjust the measurements for returning players.
When I asked defensive line coach Travis Smith what the target weight is for Tonga this season, he said that’s a decision that involves the strength staff and powers above him. For comparison, the Colts didn’t have a defensive lineman above 314 pounds (veteran tackle Grover Stewart) at the start of last season. Tonga definitely is not a three technique, but he has a chance to play the nose in this defense, even though it’s different from manning that spot in a 3-4.
“Our big thing in our front is to make sure that we’re effort first,” Smith said. “We can correct everything else. And so as long as our guys — whatever their weight is — (are) able to run and play consistently at a high level, I’m good with it.
“He’s moving good. For a big man, he’s got really great feet. Recall the (term) dancing bear. We have some big men that can move, stay on their feet. We want our big men to play sideline to sideline. We’re a penetrating, vertical, edge-setting defense, but we run. All four of us. We want all four guys running. As long as they can do that, their weight is good to me.”
()
News
Bosch: Legacy – Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream Or Skip It?
‘Bosch: Legacy,’ a spin-off of ‘Bosch,’ is an investigator television show following the life of Harry Bosch, a former LAPD investigator turned private investigator who discovers himself dealing with his former adversary Honey “Money” Chandler. The criminal series, created by Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Ellis Overmyer, has outstanding performances from a strong cast, including Stephen A. Chang, Mimi Rogers, Titus Welliver, Madison Lintz, and Denise G. Sanchez.
Following its launch, the program received positive feedback from fans and reviewers, who remarked that the spin-off successfully recreated the enchantment of the original show. But, of course, if you enjoyed the original show, you’ll want to learn more about ‘Bosch: Legacy.’ In such a case, we’ve got you beat!
Where To Watch Bosch Legacy?
We have fantastic news for Amazon Prime members! ‘Bosch: Legacy’ is now accessible on Netflix via the Freevee (previously IMDb TV) add-on. There is presently no option to view the crime drama online other than through Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, the show is not for purchase or rental on any subscription platform.
Bosch: Legacy is only accessible on Amazon since an Amazon Prime Original crime drama inspires it, and Freevee is an Amazon property. As a result, you will not be able to view the show on any internet service. The excellent news is that, as the name implies, Freevee is a free yet ad-supported streaming platform. So you may quickly join Freevee and enjoy an infinite collection of films, series, originals, and live performances for free.
What Is Bosch Legacy All About?
Following his departure as a murder investigator for the Los Angeles Police Department, Harry Bosch becomes a private detective. He concentrates on investigations without the authorities that his previous profession gave him. Honey “Money” Chandler, the top-tier attorney and former adversary, begins to lose trust in the legal system after escaping an attempted assault.
Despite their flaws, Harry and Honey collaborate. Elsewhere, Harry’s child, Maddie Bosch, starts her career as a rookie patrol officer on Los Angeles streets. Do you want to tag along with Bosch as he investigates a new batch of crimes? Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until the episode airs to discover more.
Trailer Of Bosch Legacy
In March 2022, Amazon Freevee released the first teaser video for Bosch: Legacy, accompanied by the first full video for Season 1 in mid-April 2022. The preview centers on Harry’s kid, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), and her relationship with her father. Maddie has now entered the LAPD, continuing in her dad’s legacy, and she aspires to be a brilliant investigator like her father, but she approaches justice in her unique way.
The full-length trailer focuses on Harry in his new position as a private investigator. He works with his former adversary, attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), to fight crime. When Chandler’s methods fail him, Harry resolves to take matters into his arms and pursue retribution in his manner. Both previews demonstrate that the new phase of Harry’s existence is about more than just his new work and seeking justice; it is also about the different changes in his old connections.
Cast Members Of Bosch Legacy
Of course, a Harry Bosch show would be incomplete without Titus Welliver, who has become associated with the role. That will occur after seven seasons. Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler are also back for the upcoming series.
Denise G. Sanchez as Reina Vasquez and Stephen A. Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassihave joined the cast as the main cast. Phil Morris, Steven Flynn, Kate Burton, Michael Rose, Mark Rolston, William Devane, and Kandiss Edmundsonare among the other cast members.
Final Take: Should You Stream Or Skip It?
Stream it. Bosch: Legacy is pulpy, investigative entertainment in the style of both Bosch and the illustrious, often shady heritage of fictitious Los Angeles cops dating back to Phillip Marlowe.
The post Bosch: Legacy – Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan
By JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Hinckley, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is “no longer a danger to himself or others” and will be freed from all restrictions this month, a federal judge said Wednesday, capping Hinckley’s four-decade journey through the legal and mental health systems.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well living in the community in Virginia as he has for years. At a hearing Wednesday in Washington which Hinckley did not attend, Friedman noted Hinckley has continued to do well, and the judge made no changes to his plans for full freedom from court oversight.
“He’s been scrutinized. He’s passed every test. He’s no longer a danger to himself or others,” Friedman said at a hearing that lasted about an hour. Friedman devoted much of the hearing to talking about the “long road” of the case, which he was randomly assigned two decades ago, the third judge to be involved in the case.
He noted that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help. Hinckley has shown no signs of active mental illness since the mid-1980s, the judge noted Wednesday, and has exhibited no violent behavior or interest in weapons.
Hinckley was confined to a mental hospital in Washington for more than two decades after a jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting Reagan. Starting in 2003 Friedman began allowing Hinckley to spend longer and longer stretches in the community with requirements like attending therapy and restrictions on where he can travel. He’s been living full-time in Virginia since 2016, though still under restrictions.
Some of those include: allowing officials access to his electronic devices, email and online accounts; being barred from traveling to places where he knows there will be someone protected by the Secret Service, and giving three days’ notice if he wants to travel more than 75 miles (120 kilometers) from his home in Virginia.
Prosecutors had previously opposed ending restrictions, but they changed their position last year, saying they would agree to Hinckley’s release from conditions if he continued to show mental stability and follow restrictions.
Prosecutor Kacie Weston said in court Wednesday that the government believes the case “has demonstrated the success that can come from a wraparound mental health system.” She noted Hinckley has expressed a desire to continue receiving mental health services even after he is no longer required to do so, and said the government wishes “him success for both his sake as well as the safety of the community.”
Hinckley’s longtime lawyer, Barry Levine, said the case had “started with a troubled young man who inflicted great harm” and but that, in the end: “I think we have salvaged a life.”
“John worked hard. He wanted to correct something that he was unable to erase, and this is the best outcome that one could imagine,” Levine said after the hearing, adding that “His regrets will always be with him with respect to the families of those he injured.”
Levine said his client hopes to pursue a career in music and has “real talent.” In July, Hinckley — who plays guitar and sings and has shared his music on a YouTube channel — plans to give a concert in Brooklyn, New York. Appearances in Connecticut and Chicago for what he has called the “John Hinckley Redemption Tour” have been canceled.
Reagan recovered from the March 30, 1981, shooting, but his press secretary, James Brady, who died in 2014, was partially paralyzed as a result. Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded. Reagan died in 2004.
In the 2000s, Hinckley began, with the judge’s approval, making visits to his parents’ home in Williamsburg, Virginia. His father died in 2008, but in 2016 he was given permission to live with his mother full time. Still, he was required to attend individual and group therapy sessions, was barred from talking to the media and could only travel within a limited area. Secret Service would also periodically follow him.
Hinckley’s mother died in 2021. He has since moved out of her home. In recent years, Hinckley has made money by selling items at an antique mall and by selling books online.
Hinckley has said on his YouTube channel that he has started a record label, Emporia Records, and that his first release will be a 14-song CD of his music. He also promotes his music on Twitter.
