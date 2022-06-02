6 Tips To Hire A Professional Locksmith

More and more midwives around the world provide an ancient service to expectant mothers: giving birth at home.

Homebirth is not a new phenomenon, and has been practiced at least as far back as biblical times. The Hebrew midwives, described at the times of the pharaohs, were famous for attending births in the homes of their clients, and even today, homebirth is a common practice in many African countries – not because of “natural trends” – but because it is traditional, and, in many cases, due to the lack of modern medical facilities, distance from hospitals, difficulties in accessibility to hospitals or even unaffordable costs concerned.

Most of the homebirths in the western world are conducted by midwives with the highest level of education and training: registered nurses, with midwifery licenses or permits (according to the country of practice). In addition many have had additional training for homebirth. They also have immediate access to emergency medical services, should complications arise.

Homebirth should be, and usually is, done under strict supervision, after the pregnant woman has been checked by medical doctors, confirming that the woman is in good health, allowing her to give birth at home, away from the protected environment of the hospital.

However, this trend creates another problem when the midwives try to place their liability cover with common insurers. A reasonable underwriter in an insurance company will see three major problems:

[1] If any complications arise during the delivery, the woman does not have the safety and comfort of the hospital at hand and the midwife cannot just summon professionals to assist: she or he will have to remove the woman and the newborn child by ambulance or other transportation to the nearest hospital, dramatically increasing the risk to both mother and child.

[2] Any minor problem, which could be treated easily at the hospital, becomes the sole problem of the midwife, and she or he is regarded as responsible for the well-being of the both mother and child.

[3] Problematic records of the process, as there are no strict manuals as to the record keeping of the homebirth, including the steps taken before the birth itself took place.

The fact that problems arise, does not automatically place liability on the midwife; she or he might have performed correctly, without any negligence or fault of any kind. However, the homebirth midwife is the only professional on the scene at the time of the occurrence.

Most insurance companies tend to decline requests for coverage from homebirth midwives, leaving many of them with the problem of uncovered exposure to risks or public and professional liability. Others charge these midwives exorbitant rates, making this practice very expensive, due to the cost of insurance coverage.

The ridiculous thing about this is, that due to the high rates midwives charge for homebirth, women using this option are more “customer rights aware” – as they seek full reimbursement for their enormous costs. As a result, lawyers have developed what is called in the insurance industry “a nose for a suit”, contacting homebirth women, looking for the opportunity for a law-suit.

This all results in an expensive, unattractive practice, and remember – it all started with the good intention of doing things as nature intended and not as a trend to support insurance companies and lawyers.

In some cases, homebirth is not documented in the proper manner. It is the opinion of this writer that the midwife and the pregnant women should have a comprehensive agreement between them, clarifying all the points and issues that might need to be addressed during their relationship. Hospitals work in this manner and so should midwives.

Such an agreement should be legally approved, and should address questions that might lead to a dispute: the women should know the risks involved, they should be aware of the ways emergencies will be handled, a preliminary visit by the midwife to the home of the expectant mother, where the homebirth shall take place must be made and documented, the women have to know what to prepare for the expected event, and the child should be connected to a monitor at all times during the birth itself, and where insurers require it, an ambulance should be on stand-by, and a checkup by a doctor should be performed as close to the due-date as possible. Without going into details regarding the numerous issues that such an agreement should address, in some countries the need for this agreement is dictated by the health regulators or by local professional associations or insurers, but there are some countries where homebirth is still just a telephone call away, done in a rather non-professional manner.

Homebirth claims are regretfully quite common, and only those insurers who tend to strictly keep the requirements mentioned above, and some additional ones, specifically relevant to the country and type of homebirth, can see a profit in this line, although the number of midwives practicing birth at home is quite limited.

Health regulators and health departments around the world do not encourage the trend of homebirth. Such a policy might cause them a severe headache due to the responsibility attached so heavily to this practice. Birth at hospitals is better monitored, supervised and practiced (at least in their opinion), therefore, there is very little will to assist the homebirth midwives in their struggle to get affordable insurance cover.

Women, on the other hand, are trying to find out more information about homebirth, as a part of the natural medicine trend, alternative or holistic medical treatment views, and even discontent with the hospital environment (possibility of infection, staying in a “sick-environment”, or just fear of being hospitalization or the wish to have a more private, supporting and/or familiar surrounding).

There are a few insurers who undertake this cover, and some are even available online. It is still a rare cover, however and rather expensive, and it does not always provide perfect solutions for 100% of the potential cases, but as a midwife attending homebirths, you should be aware that you do have some options from which to choose.