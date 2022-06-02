Finance
6 Tips To Hire A Professional Locksmith
Hiring the services of a professional locksmith is a great idea, especially when you are in an emergency. For example, if you have lost your car key, you may want to hire a professional. However, it is a great idea to hire a professional that you can depend on as it is a matter of your safety and the safety of your property. Given below are some of the tips that can help you hire the best one.
1. Get a Local Professional
As far as security is concerned, you may want to hire a professional that can guarantee your safety. Although you can hire someone from a different city or location, know that they will cost you more. So, it is a better idea to hire a local professional so you don’t have to pay them travel charges. This can save you a lot of money.
Another benefit of hiring a local professional is that they can come to you in a few minutes. So, you don’t have to wait for hours. So, you can save you a lot of precious time, and we know that time is money.
2. Go to a Company
It is better that you hire a locksmith that works with a registered company. Typically, companies guarantee their services and try their level best to resolve any complaints that their customers may submit. So, you may want to contact a company instead of an independent professional.
3. Insurance and Liability
If you have decided to work with an independent professional, make sure you ask them about their insurance information. This can protect your property if the professional end up damaging something. We know that everyone makes mistakes. All of us are humans. So, this point is quite important as far as insurance and liability are concerned.
4. Check the Professional’s Website
Today, almost every business owns a business website. You can check the website of your professional locksmith in order to get important information about them. They may also have customer reviews on their website. These reviews can tell you a lot about the service quality of the professional.
5. Be Conscious
Once your locksmith has arrived, you may perform a brief visual inspection. The idea is to make sure that the professional is the employee of the company you contacted and not a fraudster. The professional you should be able to show their identity card and professional licenses.
6. Specialization
As far as services and specialization is concerned, we suggest that you hire a locksmith that specializes in a specific field. For example, if you have a problem with your car lock, you may want to hire an auto locksmith.
Final Words
Long story short, these are just some of the tips that you may want to consider if you are looking to hire the services of a professional locksmith to meet your needs. With these tips on your mind, you will be able to fix your locks without causing any further damage. Hope this helps.
Move to Phoenix AZ and Say Goodbye to Winter
Phoenix, the capital of Arizona is located in the Salt River Valley in the southern central area of the state and is surrounded by mountains on all four sides. More than 20 surrounding communities cover 514 square miles situated in the lush Sonoran desert, considered to be the most beautiful desert in the world. The climate is warm, with low humidity and average temperature of 72.6 degrees and sunshine approximately 325 days per year. For this reason Phoenix is popularly known as the Valley of the Sun.
Over the last decade Phoenix has experienced a 24% population increase making it the 5th largest city in the country. With 4.3 million people and counting, Phoenix is ranked the second fastest growing metro area in the country. Approximately 50,000 people choose to relocate to the Valley of the Sun each year. Much of Phoenix’s popularity for those moving into the area can be attributed to a strong job force, quality schools, friendly business environment, reasonable cost of living, affordable housing thereby offering something for everyone from growing families with children, young singles as well as retirees.
10 million visitor annually, making tourism a major contributor to the city’s economy. Phoenix is home to many high profile luxury resorts such as the Arizona Biltmore Resort, Arizona Grand Resort and the recently remodeled Camelback Inn. Visitors are offered an endless variety of activities and attractions from sightseeing to arts and culture and festivals that keep them coming back year after year. Phoenix is also a popular spot for business conventions. The Phoenix Civic Plaza and Convention Center has been the city’s premier meeting venue for over 3 decades.
Phoenix offers an exciting diversity of old west history, culture and activities for every age. It is home to major professional sports teams including Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and Arizona Cardinals. Outdoor lovers can enjoy miles of hiking and biking trails offering breathtaking scenery. Valley Metro recently developed a 20 mile light-rail transit system that navigates throughout phoenix, Tempe and Mesa. There are dining options for every palate, a shopper’s paradise of malls and charming boutiques, Vegas style casinos and resorts and top ranked entertainment of all types. Healthcare is second to none with over 100 top healthcare facilities to serve both residents and visitors.
Phoenix has long been recognized for its strong job growth, especially in the areas of aerospace, bioscience and high-tech. Even after the recent economic slowdown, the Phoenix job market continues to grow at a steady rate, thus making it highly attractive for those looking to relocate for this reason. Phoenix houses a notable list of top Fortune 500 employers from education, government, healthcare, technology and manufacturing sectors. Some employers of note include Intel, US Airways, Honeywell Aerospace, Raytheon and Bank of America.
Schools are always an important consideration when choosing to relocate. Phoenix offers quality education and its commitment is evident in student’s performing above national averages in reading and math on standardized tests according to the Arizona Department of Education. With the recent upsurge in population each school district has been successful in expanding to accommodate this growth. There are currently 58 school districts with 400 public schools. In addition, 200 unique charter and private schools offering specialized course work serves over 600,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Higher education offers students exceptional opportunities to excel in over 79 colleges, trade schools and universities such as internationally renowned Arizona State University, University of Phoenix and Grand Canyon University to name a few. The huge Maricopa Community Colleges network offers 11 colleges located on various campuses. It is nationally known for its programs in gerontology, dental hygiene, fire science, mathematics art and graphic design.
It is without question that Phoenix is a great place to live. From the urban city charm of numerous historic districts, contemporary loft living and lush condo developments sprinkled throughout a vibrant downtown to a variety of quiet suburban neighborhoods, there is a lifestyle option for anyone looking to relocate to Phoenix. The overall median home price in Phoenix has experienced steady growth thanks to the nation’s strong economic recovery. The good news is that despite steady growth, prices still remain very affordable. As of June 2013 the median price of a single family home in Maricopa County (Phoenix Metro) was $211,000. Based on a finance rate of 4.5% and 10% down, your base mortgage payment would be approximately $1,100 plus property taxes and homeowners insurance. Wherever you choose to live in the beautiful Valley of the Sun, you’ll find the perfect neighborhood to suite your unique lifestyle.
How to Compare Home Owner Insurance Quotes
Do you already home owner insurance policy? If so, when was the last time you reviewed your insurance policy? Have you made additions or repairs to your home since the last time? Have you purchased new, expensive items since the last time? If you can answer yes to these and similar questions, it is definitely time to review your home owner insurance policy again.
As you are reviewing your home owner insurance policy, you may want to take note of the coverage your insurance policy offers, and the cost at which it offers that coverage. Are you comfortable paying that amount? Is your premium going to increase significantly due to the new items you have purchased or the additions you have made? Is your insurance company going to offer you a noticeable discount because you have made safety repairs to your home?
If you are not satisfied with the coverage and price of your current home owner insurance policy, perhaps now is the time to compare other home owner insurance quotes. You can search for home owner insurance quotes for free online. Or, you may want to talk with your neighbors about the insurance companies from which they buy their policies. You can even find out if your car insurance company also offers home owner insurance policies; if so, you may be eligible for a discount if you purchase another line of insurance from them.
Remember, it is always wise to review your home owner insurance policy once each year. Even if you are satisfied with the coverage and price of your current home owner insurance policy, consider comparing other home owner insurance quotes once it is time for you to review your current insurance policy. You may find insurance companies that offer better coverage at more affordable quotes, and you may even find insurance companies that will offer a higher discount as a reward for making your home repairs.
Homebirth Midwives – The Hassle of Getting Insurance
More and more midwives around the world provide an ancient service to expectant mothers: giving birth at home.
Homebirth is not a new phenomenon, and has been practiced at least as far back as biblical times. The Hebrew midwives, described at the times of the pharaohs, were famous for attending births in the homes of their clients, and even today, homebirth is a common practice in many African countries – not because of “natural trends” – but because it is traditional, and, in many cases, due to the lack of modern medical facilities, distance from hospitals, difficulties in accessibility to hospitals or even unaffordable costs concerned.
Most of the homebirths in the western world are conducted by midwives with the highest level of education and training: registered nurses, with midwifery licenses or permits (according to the country of practice). In addition many have had additional training for homebirth. They also have immediate access to emergency medical services, should complications arise.
Homebirth should be, and usually is, done under strict supervision, after the pregnant woman has been checked by medical doctors, confirming that the woman is in good health, allowing her to give birth at home, away from the protected environment of the hospital.
However, this trend creates another problem when the midwives try to place their liability cover with common insurers. A reasonable underwriter in an insurance company will see three major problems:
[1] If any complications arise during the delivery, the woman does not have the safety and comfort of the hospital at hand and the midwife cannot just summon professionals to assist: she or he will have to remove the woman and the newborn child by ambulance or other transportation to the nearest hospital, dramatically increasing the risk to both mother and child.
[2] Any minor problem, which could be treated easily at the hospital, becomes the sole problem of the midwife, and she or he is regarded as responsible for the well-being of the both mother and child.
[3] Problematic records of the process, as there are no strict manuals as to the record keeping of the homebirth, including the steps taken before the birth itself took place.
The fact that problems arise, does not automatically place liability on the midwife; she or he might have performed correctly, without any negligence or fault of any kind. However, the homebirth midwife is the only professional on the scene at the time of the occurrence.
Most insurance companies tend to decline requests for coverage from homebirth midwives, leaving many of them with the problem of uncovered exposure to risks or public and professional liability. Others charge these midwives exorbitant rates, making this practice very expensive, due to the cost of insurance coverage.
The ridiculous thing about this is, that due to the high rates midwives charge for homebirth, women using this option are more “customer rights aware” – as they seek full reimbursement for their enormous costs. As a result, lawyers have developed what is called in the insurance industry “a nose for a suit”, contacting homebirth women, looking for the opportunity for a law-suit.
This all results in an expensive, unattractive practice, and remember – it all started with the good intention of doing things as nature intended and not as a trend to support insurance companies and lawyers.
In some cases, homebirth is not documented in the proper manner. It is the opinion of this writer that the midwife and the pregnant women should have a comprehensive agreement between them, clarifying all the points and issues that might need to be addressed during their relationship. Hospitals work in this manner and so should midwives.
Such an agreement should be legally approved, and should address questions that might lead to a dispute: the women should know the risks involved, they should be aware of the ways emergencies will be handled, a preliminary visit by the midwife to the home of the expectant mother, where the homebirth shall take place must be made and documented, the women have to know what to prepare for the expected event, and the child should be connected to a monitor at all times during the birth itself, and where insurers require it, an ambulance should be on stand-by, and a checkup by a doctor should be performed as close to the due-date as possible. Without going into details regarding the numerous issues that such an agreement should address, in some countries the need for this agreement is dictated by the health regulators or by local professional associations or insurers, but there are some countries where homebirth is still just a telephone call away, done in a rather non-professional manner.
Homebirth claims are regretfully quite common, and only those insurers who tend to strictly keep the requirements mentioned above, and some additional ones, specifically relevant to the country and type of homebirth, can see a profit in this line, although the number of midwives practicing birth at home is quite limited.
Health regulators and health departments around the world do not encourage the trend of homebirth. Such a policy might cause them a severe headache due to the responsibility attached so heavily to this practice. Birth at hospitals is better monitored, supervised and practiced (at least in their opinion), therefore, there is very little will to assist the homebirth midwives in their struggle to get affordable insurance cover.
Women, on the other hand, are trying to find out more information about homebirth, as a part of the natural medicine trend, alternative or holistic medical treatment views, and even discontent with the hospital environment (possibility of infection, staying in a “sick-environment”, or just fear of being hospitalization or the wish to have a more private, supporting and/or familiar surrounding).
There are a few insurers who undertake this cover, and some are even available online. It is still a rare cover, however and rather expensive, and it does not always provide perfect solutions for 100% of the potential cases, but as a midwife attending homebirths, you should be aware that you do have some options from which to choose.
