All of DeFi’s Benefits in One Token
Source Protocol – an up-and-coming smartchain and interoperable DeFi ecosystem – has set out to lower the barriers of entry to this new financial landscape through its suite of products and automated protocols that allows users from all walks of life to easily participate in DeFi. In this pursuit, Source is preparing to launch its first utility-based reward token, Source Token (SRCX); a smart contract token that enables users to passively participate in DeFi markets.
SRCX Yield Echoes and the Dynamic Compound Liquidity Pool (DCLP)
Launching on Binance Smart Chain, the world’s largest crypto network by volume, Source Token utilizes a built-in automation fee that sends a percentage of every transaction to Source’s Dynamic Compound Liquidity Pool (DCLP), a basket of stablecoin liquidity positions within Source’s decentralized money market, Source Marketplace, where users can lend, borrow, stake, and yield farm with their crypto assets. Rewards, called “Yield Echoes,” derived from these interest-bearing liquidity positions are then automatically redistributed to Source Token holders and network participants, enabling them to reap all of DeFi’s benefits without having to participate themselves.
SRCX Loyalty Echoes
In addition to Yield Echoes, SRCX holders and users also benefit from “Loyalty Echoes,” which are generated block-by-block, with every transaction that takes place on the Source Token network. Enabled by the same automation fee, a percentage of each transaction is redistributed directly to all SRCX holders and network participants with every buy, sell or transfer that takes place on the network. The higher the transactional volume, the more Loyalty Echoes are generated for all holders. Loyalty Echoes are designed to incentivize long term participation with SRCX and its Source ecosystem counterparts, and also help compensate the holder for the automation fee.
SRCX Burn Feature
To offset any inflationary measures caused by Loyalty Echoes and Yield Echoes, SRCX contains a large burn wallet that will be deployed at genesis. The burn wallet is a “black hole” wallet address with no private keys, and tokens sent to it are gone forever. Since this wallet is the largest holder on the network, it receives the largest portion of Loyalty Echoes and is blacklisted from receiving Yielding Echoes. Incentive programs will be launched where this wallet will occasionally be blacklisted during promotional periods, which will increase rewards for all SRCX holders and participants. As the network grows, it is also possible for the burn wallet to be blacklisted indefinitely. This creates a balanced network and promotes long term sustainability of the protocol, which benefits all.
Importantly, SRCX’s passive automation fee will be reduced as adoption and transaction volume increases over time. It’s also worth noting that all of the above is accomplished non-custodially and with peer-to-peer initiated smart contracts, so there are no middlemen involved, and users have full independence with their SRCX holdings.
Looking to the Future
With its upcoming launch of SRCX, Source Protocol will soon become a leader in the DeFi space by executing its vision of making blockchain and web3-based financial services more easily accessible, less complicated and more efficient, empowering Source users to have complete ownership and control over their finances.
Source Token – SRCX – will be one of the main factors driving this growth and development, helping users regardless of their experience with cryptocurrency gain access to all DeFi has to offer via one token. SRCX is going to assist in breaking through the barrier of entry to DeFi for retail and enterprise users alike, and will open the floodgates for anyone, regardless of technical know-how, to easily participate. With its dual-reward Echoes structure, SRCX is also an excellent alternative to PoW (proof-of-work) mining networks, without having to afford the necessary hardware and resources required to mine cryptocurrencies.
Launch dates of the Source Token SRCX will be announced soon. To stay up to date on Source Protocol and their plans, visit the website and follow the project on Twitter and Instagram. For a chance to be entered into the whitelist for the SRCX launch, please join Source’s Discord channel. For more detailed information about Source Token (SRCX), visit Source Protocol’s documentation.
Three ways blockchain disrupts traditional business models
An essential component in business is adapting to technological trends and providing the best possible services for customers. This is known as providing a customer-centric experience.
Examples of adapting technology and focusing on customer-centric experiences are shown through Walmart and Amazon. These businesses traded at $400B (Walmart) and $24B (Amazon) as of 2010. As e-commerce and digital technology grew, the revenue of Walmart grew to $576B and Amazon $477B in March and April 2022. However, as with e-commerce improving traditional business, cryptocurrency and blockchain have the potential to disrupt and revolutionize traditional business by providing unparalleled new customer-centric utility. For example, Binance had revenue of over $20 billion in 2020 and Coinbase $4 billion in 2021. These two exchanges are but two of many, and blockchain also features non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces just as lucrative with OpenSea trading around $2 billion in volume monthly.
Despite this success, no traditional business has merged the success of blockchain technology with their business. Therefore here are three ways cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can disrupt traditional business.
1. Customer-centric shopping experience
The most substantial success in the e-commerce industry is the ability to cater for the customer, helping them find the perfect product at the best price. Amazon employed this as their focus, and professionals have stated this as the reason for their success. Customer-centric shopping is also a factor in the growth of e-commerce as the customer was able to find what they wanted or did not even know they wanted instead of settling for what was physically nearby. Blockchain takes customer-centric business to a new level. It provides faster transactions, lower fees, transparency, and automated transactions without any middle man interfering. The implications of blockchain technology on e-commerce are massive, but essentially, it offers users a safer, faster, and more trusting method of spending money – or, in this case, cryptocurrency.
The above demonstrates that crypto commerce customer-centric experiences are innately a part of platforms. However, there are also further incentives on top of this. The exeno platform features a crypto commerce marketplace that prioritizes the customer. The marketplace features deals more lucrative than alternatives that regularly rotate. The goods sold in the exeno marketplace are also of the highest quality offering goods from established branded products. The quantity and quality of the product are on par with the best but exeno also offers affiliate programs, a broad range of cryptocurrencies, global shipping, no registration requirements, and popular payment gateways. The”fuel that powers” all the features is their cryptocurrency – exeno coin.
The definition of customer-centric is the ability to distribute what customers need, don’t need, and expect. Thus c-commerce fits the definition perfectly as it bestows all the benefits of e-commerce with revolutionary incentives, transaction speeds, and a rewarding user experience. Adaptation is also vital for customer-centric business and exeno capitalizes on this by creating a fleshed-out roadmap of planned utility, including Stake Back (a more lucrative alternative to cashback).
2. Removing the middle man.
Trading in traditional business is a step-by-step process of multiple organizations that culminates in a customer receiving what they purchased. There is often a middle man that complicates this process. For example, a user sells a working item on eBay and gets a complaint the goods are defective. This user is subject to eBay terms of service, and even though the seller did nothing wrong, they must refund the buyer – losing both money and physical good. This is where blockchain steps in to remove the middle man, speed up transactions, verify the exchange of assets and support both buyer and seller. A current booming market is non-fungible tokens (NFTs) which sold a total of $17B in 2021. However these markets are heavily fragmented across various blockchains and Defi – meaning every holder’s unique assets, art, goods, and collectibles are all in their own world isolated from the rest. This is where exeno wanted to create more customer-centric experiences through their all-in-one, global NFT marketplace (expected Q1 2023) which eliminates the fragmentation from Defi and offers an essential trading hub.
3. Safety.
Financial safety has always been an issue within the traditional business industry. Fraudulent activity has evolved through the pandemic and is shaking traditional businesses through £753M stolen in the UK. The statistics don’t lie, as they show nearly two-thirds of adults in Britain (36 million) have been targeted by scammers, and nearly half of Americans have had unauthorized charges on their credit cards. Blockchain changes this as wallets are secured with lengthy seed phrases that only the owner would know. Additionally, every purchase requires manual approval through the cryptocurrency wallet, unlike Amazon which stores personal details. SSI (self-sovereign identity) is a revolutionary concept that will offer unparalleled customer security. The technology allows digital identities to be handled in a decentralized manner meaning no human being ever see’s, uses or controls a customer’s private information. Currently, no marketplace or online store uses this, however, exeno is conceptualizing this feature for the future. Unlike traditional finance, the user has control of their information, and with no data stored it ensures customers are safeguarded. The UK Finance regulatory body states that fraudulent activity is only growing – and they can’t stop it. However, c-commerce, SSI, and blockchain can.
These are just three ways exeno’s c-commerce ecosystem is disrupting and revolutionizing traditional finance. With a sprawling marketplace that focuses on the customer and their safety and a wealth of physical goods and use-case, exeno is currently the first and only c-commerce platform to bring crypto to life.
5 Ways that Blockchain is Reshaping the Betting Business
If there’s one takeaway that society has gained from the betting industry, it’s that traditional casinos are not designed to favor the bettor—the house always ends up winning. At the end of the day, a casino is simply a business, and like any other business, it is designed to ensure profitability.
The reality is, traditional casinos have a slew of built-in advantages to ensure that it always comes out on top, not their customers. This is known as the “house edge” and represents the average gross profit the casino expects to make from each game. The more users play, the greater the odds are that the result of their play will match up with the house edge—and that they will lose money. This house edge vastly varies among the different casino games, with blackjack being the lowest and keno the highest.
In 2013, The Wall Street Journal gained access to a private casino database, discovering that only 13.5% of bettors end up winning. Bettors getting taken advantage of by casinos is a culture that unfortunately continues to be the reality for traditional betting. However, the emergence of blockchain technology aims to change this by giving the power back to the user. Players who bet on the blockchain can bet against one another in eSports, regular sports, and other games without going against the house. While emerging metaverse casinos hold a lot of similarities to traditional casinos, there are also some notable differences.
More options
One of the first advantages of metaverse casinos instead of traditional casinos is the range of games available. Bettors will not only be able to bet on blackjack, slots, and roulette. Take the new metaverse casino Planet Maya for example. Planet Maya has raised an undisclosed amount from some of the top players in web3 at a staggering valuation. The platform, which aims to become the world’s first collaborative and decentralized online casino metaverse, hosts over eight categories of games, including hundreds of sub-categories, from poker, binary sports, esports betting, racing, and many more.
Endless experiences
Not only will metaverse casinos have endless betting opportunities, but they’ll also have a limitless pool of live experiences to immerse themselves in. Planet Maya plans on giving users the option of experiencing live entertainment such as concerts and stand-ups, live sports, esports championships, and boxing matches via the immersive experience of virtual reality.
Convenience
Not only will the Metaverse make betting more diverse for users, but it will also make the activity simpler. From signing in to playing online games to sitting through betting sessions. The entire experience will be delivered via a virtual headset in an immersive, true-to-life experience where users can walk around without being bound to their chairs.
Transparency
It’s no secret that online poker allows users an advantage by not being able to display their poker faces. The metaverse allows for reality to set in here since users can move their avatars around and have real-life simulations of body language. This way, it’s much easier for players to gauge their opponents. The transparency of blockchain allows bettors to verify the odds prior to setting bets. Its immutability of it means the odds cannot be rigged or changed mid-bet, unlike most online casinos.
Security
Within the transparency of blockchain is the power of privacy. Through the anonymity blockchain offers, casino metaverses are able to offer the most privacy users can get. Finally, one of the key differentiators between traditional casinos and metaverse casinos is the payment method. Metaverse casinos mainly cater to cryptocurrency transactions, allowing for much faster, cheaper, and more secure payments to online casinos. No more running to the concierge to convert cash for tokens; betting in the metaverse makes transactions not only more secure but also decentralized and free from a single authority.
Up until the dawn of the metaverse, casinos in both real-life and online traditionally have had one goal, to profit from players. The emergence of DeFi and blockchain technology is giving rise to a new form of betting where players can have not only more diverse experiences but also more security, transparency, and choice.
Ethereum Drops 7%, Why ETH Topside Bias Vulnerable
Ethereum gained bearish momentum after it broke the $1,920 support against the US Dollar. ETH might extend losses if it breaks the $1,760 support.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline after it broke the $1,920 support.
- The price is now trading below $1,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a major contracting triangle with support near $1,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair tested the $1,760 support and remains at a risk of more losses.
Ethereum Price Reverses Gains
Ethereum failed to clear the $2,000 resistance zone. There was a sharp bearish reaction below the $1,950 and $1,920 support levels.
There was a break below a major contracting triangle with support near $1,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The bears pushed the price below the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,705 swing low to $2,015 high.
Ether price declined below the $1,840 support and even dived below $1,800. It tested the next major support at $1,760. It is now correcting gains and trading above $1,800. The price is also trading near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,015 swing high to $1,762 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,835 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,888 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,015 swing high to $1,762 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $1,888 level might push the price towards the main resistance at $1,920. Any more gains may perhaps send it towards the $2,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $1,888 resistance, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,785 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,760 level. A downside break below the $1,760 level might send the price towards $1,720. Any more losses could initiate a move towards the $1,650 level in the near term, where the bulls might emerge.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $1,760
Major Resistance Level – $1,888
