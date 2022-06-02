Finance
Analytical / Intuitive Thinking
This article discusses the different strengths and weaknesses of analytical and intuitive thinking, which combined may be called holistic thinking. Because thinking is in its nature invisible and abstract, the article uses an analogy by way of representation: the anatomy of the cornea.
At the very center of the cornea are clustered cone cells, which have the function of focusing on objects far or near. Surrounding the cone cells are the more numerous rod cells, which provide peripheral vision. If the cone cells deteriorate, when one attempts to focus upon an object, it disappears; a black spot in the center. But if you lose peripheral vision, even if you retain the ability to focus, it is like observing the world one speck at a time through the means of the focused beam of a flashlight. It is much easier to get around with only peripheral vision than with only focused vision.
This analogy can be convincing when seeking to persuade lawyers that analysis is not the whole universe of thinking. Lawyers are taught to specialize in analytical thinking. They may do this to such an extent that they dismiss intuition as “touchy-feely.” That term betrays unawareness of the fact that just as the cone cells are surrounded by more numerous rod cells, so the penetrative power of analytical thinking is only made possible by the provision of context afforded by the intuitive. If you have no intuition of where to look, you cannot focus the concentrated beam of analysis at the right target.
Analytical thinking is historically quite recent, whereas intuitive thinking has been mankind’s chief possession since the dawn of time. As far as Western civilization is concerned, the classical Greeks “invented” analytical thinking; the Romans built really straight roads with it, the Dark Ages lost it, and the Enlightenment rediscovered it. We can partly attribute the triumphs and perils of our modern civilization to the relative imbalance in the importance afforded to analytical versus intuitive skills over the last four hundred years. The current dysfunction of the legal system is also in part a consequence of this imbalance. The broad mission of mediation may be to restore the balance, because we are now in a time when the perils threaten to outweigh the triumphs. Overly analytical people are to a large extent “blind;” what our society needs is people who can “think” with a whole eye, which is called holistic thinking – only those who are out of touch with feeling call this ‘touchy-feely.’
Analytical thinking is powerful. It is focused, sharp, linear, deals with one thing at a time, contains time, is deconstructive, contains no perspective, is subject to disorientation, is brain centered, and tends to the abstract. Analytical thinking is efficient in the following conditions – sufficient time, relatively static conditions, a clear differentiation between the observer and the observed. It is best suited for dealing with complexities, and works best where there are established criteria for the analysis (for example, rules of law). It is necessary when an explanation is required, seeks the best option, and can be taught in the classroom to beginners.
Intuitive thinking has contrasting qualities: it is unfocused, nonlinear, contains “no time,” sees many things at once, views the big picture, contains perspective, is heart centered, oriented in space and time, and tends to the real or concrete. Intuition comes into its own where analytical thinking is inadequate: under time pressure, where conditions are dynamic, where the differentiation between observer and observed is unclear. It works best where the observer has experience in the particular situation, is difficult to teach in the classroom, eschews seeking the ‘best’ option in favor of the ‘workable,’ and is prepared to act on feelings or hunches where explanations are either not required or there is no time for them. Intuition is experience translated by expertise to produce rapid action.
Intuition is limited where the task is complex and uncertain, where the observer lacks experience, or the observation is distorted by biases or fixed ideas. Its weakness is a tendency to produce a fixed attitude or mindset that ignores new data; that is why the analytical thinking of the Enlightenment was so revolutionary. Intuition is ineffective for predicting the stock market, or for discovering that the heart is a pump, or for dissecting a legal problem.
When analytical and intuitive abilities are combined, the result is ‘holistic.’ In order to effect settlements and resolutions, it is necessary to move people out of a rights/obligations/win-lose mindset into a needs/interests/mutual gain mindset, which is what mediation is all about – this requires holistic thinking abilities.
ANALYTICAL
Time
Static
Linear
One thing
Small picture
Focused
Deliberative
No perspective
Classroom taught
Objective
Best option
Needed when explanation required
Deconstructive
Object differentiation
Objective/subjective differentiation
Brain centered
Disoriented
Abstract
Historically new
Lawyers
INTUITIVE
No time
Dynamic
Non-linear
Many things
Big picture
Non-focused
Instantaneous
Perspective
Experience taught
Subjective
Workable option
Needed when action required
Constructive
Pattern matching
No clear objective/subjective
Heart centered
Oriented
Concrete
Historically old
Firefighters
Resources Help Seniors Prepare For Medicare Annual Election Period
Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), often referred to as Open Enrollment, begins October 15th each year.
Each year Medicare health and drug plans can make changes to cost (premiums), coverage provided as well as providers and pharmacies in their networks. And AEP is the period when millions of people with Medicare can generally change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year.
The following are some tips to help consumers find the best plan options and costs.
Some 22 million individuals have coverage through a Medicare Advantage plan. That’s roughly a third of the total Medicare eligible population. In some states like California and Oregon, as many as 40-to-42 percent of all Medicare eligibles have a Medicare Advantage plan. In Alaska, it’s only one percent and only three percent in Wyoming.
Today, many Medicare Advantage plans offer a zero plan cost and multiple additional benefits all of which sounds great. However, they may have a high deductible that can cost thousands of dollars should you have a hospital stay.
If you are choosing a Medicare Advantage plan or considering a switch during AEP, it is important to understand the complete package and potential costs you may face.
Some 15 million individuals have selected a Medicare Supplement insurance plan, also commonly called Medigap. These plans offer a variety of options, identified with alphabet letters, like A, C, G and N.
According to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index there can be a wide variation for Medigap insurance prices. The AAMSI index is a valuable resource for consumers wanting to know the lowest and highest prices for nearly 100 leading cities across the U.S. Costs differences for Medigap Plan G, the most common choice among seniors turning age 65, can be significant. In Atlanta, just one of the cities cited, a 65-year-old woman might pay as little as $102-monthly or as much as $244-monthly for virtually identical Plan G insurance coverage.
Another important thing to know is that some plans offer household discounts. The potential savings can be as high as 14 percent. For those considering Medigap plan coverage, ask for the company’s history of premium rate increases. This can be a valuable indication of what one might expect down the road.
The Medicare.gov website is an outstanding resource for consumers. However, experts note that it can be overwhelming to navigate and there are some important things the government doesn’t tell you. The AAMSI website contains 18 things every consumer should know that the Medicare.gov website might not clearly explain.
Some of the best sources of information are local insurance agents who specialize in helping seniors compare plan options and prices. Betters ones will know which health and medical professionals participate in the various programs and what fellow area residents have to say about the particular plan.
A directory of Medicare insurance agents can be accessed online. Unlike other websites that are looking to gather your information for future marketing, this directory is available free of charge and completely private to use.
Medicare’s annual AEP lasts only a few weeks, concluding on December 7th. With some 61 million Americans on Medicare, it is important to act early during the time period. Waiting could be a costly mistake.
2008 Doral 170 Sunquest Review
This is a sleek and speedy runabout with the look and feel of a much larger boat. There is plenty of passenger room and storage space packed into a small frame. From bow to stern there is everything that you need for a fun trip, with all kinds of entertainment for yourself and friends.
The Sunquest comes with a fiberglass hull and a 115 hp 23 gallon outboard single engine that is fast and reliable. Standard features include: marine grade 316 stainless steel, tilt sport steering wheel, twin adjustable swivel bucket-seats, and Clarion stereo.
Many standard features for the Doral 170 Sunquest.
* Marine grade 316 stainless for extra strength and durability
* Tilt sport steering wheel, for smooth steering at speed
* Twin adjustable swivel bucket-seats, suitable for fishing, photography, sightseeing
* Extensive storage space
* Clarion stereo
Specifications
* Engine Max HP: 115 hp. If you replace this you should verify – for insurance reasons – the maximum horsepower for your boat
* Model 170 Sunquest
* Color White/Black/Custom
Measurements
* Length (feet) 16
* Length (inches) 10
* Length (meters) 5.13
* Length (LOA) 16 ft. 10 in. (5.13 m)
* Beam 6 ft. 10 in. (2.08 m) * Deadrise 19°
* Weight 1,300 lbs. (590 kg)
* Hull Type Modified Vee, formed with 316 stainless steel gunwale molding and 316 stainless steel marine hardware
* Deck Formed with 316 stainless gunwale molding and 316 stainless steel marine hardware
* Hull Material Fiberglass
* Windshield The windshield is formed from curved walk-through safety glass
Engine and Drive Chain
* Fuel Type Gas
* Fuel Capacity 23 gal. (87 l)
* Drive Type Outboard
Extras Features include flotation foam, integrated non skid swim platform hand, lay-up construction and stainless steel swim ladder.
The cockpit has marine stainless grab handles with bow seat storage, side panel storage, vented rubber lined floor storage, plus there’s a full aft lounge seat and several small extra touches such as the designed glove compartment, beverage holders and plush marine grade pile carpeting.
6 Tips To Hire A Professional Locksmith
Hiring the services of a professional locksmith is a great idea, especially when you are in an emergency. For example, if you have lost your car key, you may want to hire a professional. However, it is a great idea to hire a professional that you can depend on as it is a matter of your safety and the safety of your property. Given below are some of the tips that can help you hire the best one.
1. Get a Local Professional
As far as security is concerned, you may want to hire a professional that can guarantee your safety. Although you can hire someone from a different city or location, know that they will cost you more. So, it is a better idea to hire a local professional so you don’t have to pay them travel charges. This can save you a lot of money.
Another benefit of hiring a local professional is that they can come to you in a few minutes. So, you don’t have to wait for hours. So, you can save you a lot of precious time, and we know that time is money.
2. Go to a Company
It is better that you hire a locksmith that works with a registered company. Typically, companies guarantee their services and try their level best to resolve any complaints that their customers may submit. So, you may want to contact a company instead of an independent professional.
3. Insurance and Liability
If you have decided to work with an independent professional, make sure you ask them about their insurance information. This can protect your property if the professional end up damaging something. We know that everyone makes mistakes. All of us are humans. So, this point is quite important as far as insurance and liability are concerned.
4. Check the Professional’s Website
Today, almost every business owns a business website. You can check the website of your professional locksmith in order to get important information about them. They may also have customer reviews on their website. These reviews can tell you a lot about the service quality of the professional.
5. Be Conscious
Once your locksmith has arrived, you may perform a brief visual inspection. The idea is to make sure that the professional is the employee of the company you contacted and not a fraudster. The professional you should be able to show their identity card and professional licenses.
6. Specialization
As far as services and specialization is concerned, we suggest that you hire a locksmith that specializes in a specific field. For example, if you have a problem with your car lock, you may want to hire an auto locksmith.
Final Words
Long story short, these are just some of the tips that you may want to consider if you are looking to hire the services of a professional locksmith to meet your needs. With these tips on your mind, you will be able to fix your locks without causing any further damage. Hope this helps.
