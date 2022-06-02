Best Tips For Buying A Crotch Rocket

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you’ve been thinking about buying a crotch rocket, which is also called a sport bike, sportbike or super bike, there are a few good tips you should know.

Buy an older used crotch rocket if this is your first sport bike because a new rocket will be expensive to repair. A used sportbike will likely be able to take a few bumps and dings from minor crashes and won’t cause you a lot of financial stress and especially if you have to replace it.

You want your motorcycle to be economical, handle well and feel comfortable. Make sure to try out a few sport bikes to make sure you’re going to like or be able to handle the awkward position. Go to your local dealer and get a good feel for different models. There are several types and not all have the same upright position. Some are more upright than others.

Some people believe that a more powerful sport bike is safer because it gets you out of situations faster than a less powerful bike. They also cost more.

Try to get a year or two in on a less powerful motor bike before you purchase a motorcycle with more power.

Always wear body protection. Never ride without your motorcycle gear. When you’re shopping for the bike make sure to shop for the gear you’ll need too. Don’t even think of riding without it or that will be the time you take a fall.

Check out the bikes that put you in a more upright position to see if you like that better if you haven’t already.

Why not plan to spend a lot less money on a bike if this is your first and save your money for a bike that fits your needs after you’ve been riding one for awhile.

Make sure to get insurance quotes on the sportbike and understand what is repairable. You should do this before you buy a crotch rocket to understand what damage will be covered and which will not be covered. Make sure to find out how much the insurance deductible is.

Make sure not to buy the first motorcycle you try out. Plan on trying out at least ten for position, comfort, and ease of maneuverability, handling and cost before you buy.

Ask one to a dozen sportbike riders you know or meet and you’ll find they’ll always have some great tips based on their experience. They’ll be glad to share more good tips for buying a crotch rocket.