Buenos Aires’ “Crypto Building,” Innovation Or Marketing Ploy? Here’s The 411

The Next Pampa 2.0 will be the world’s first “Crypto Building”. In the basement, there’ll be a bitcoin mining farm that will help pay for all the upkeep a modern building needs. They also plan to show NFTs in the lobby and whatnot. Is the real state project just trying to be “the world’s first” at something? Or are the builders on to something here?
The crypto building’s construction will begin in Belgrano, Buenos Aires, in Q2 2022. It will have “more than 100 apartments, with either 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms, and many of them have already been pre-sold” at around $120K for a 2-bedroom one. Does that price get you a share of a bitcoin mining operation for as long as you keep a property in the crypto building? That’s what it sounds like.
According to Interesting Engineering, the Next Pampa 2.0 “can be described as a 24-floor “smart” building with a Bitcoin mining farm in its basement, the objective of which is to generate an income for the building’s operations, allowing it to cover the cost of the edifice’s maintenance and upkeep —and savings its residents the costs of having to do so themselves.” It’s worth noting that the crypto building “will also display different pieces of NFT art as decoration in its lobby.” So, it’s not a bitcoin-only project.
What About Bitcoin’s Volatility?
To address the volatility issue, the publication consults with Damian Lopo, the Next Pampa 2.0’s main project developer. He knows what to do. “To deal with this, the plan is to calculate an average price for the Bitcoin over the last 12 months and use that average price to scale the mining farm in a way that theoretically will allow the mining operation to cover 100% of the cost of the building’s expenses.”
Also, David Farías, the CEO of Landium, the real estate agency behind the Next Pampa 2.0 thinks that the bitcoin mining operation will generate more than the building needs. “The surplus could then be distributed among the residents; the crypto building could end up “paying residents” for living in it. “It’s a way of giving back to our customers,” said Landium’s CEO.”
BTC price chart for 06/02/2022 on Eightcap | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Crypto Building ’s Solar Panels
In some aspects, Argentina is good soil for the crypto building. For example, in the capital, the government subsidizes energy, and is thus cheap. In some other aspects, the bitcoin mining strategy might prove to be erroneous. “There are currently no laws regarding crypto mining, but Damián Lopo doesn’t rule out that possibility”. Argentina recently signed a deal with the IMF in which they promised to slow down crypto adoption in the country.
On the other hand, there are ESG risks. Some people think that bitcoin is not worth the effort and that participants in the network shouldn’t be allowed to use electricity. However, they ignore the subtle relationship that exists between bitcoin and green energy. They always show up hand in hand. In this case, “Damián Lopo expects Next Pampa 2.0’s expenses to be up to 50% lower — as the building will be powered by solar panels in its totality, from LED lights in common spaces to pre-heating systems to heat the water that residents will use.” Green energy will power all that plus the bitcoin mining. Great, but, what’s the fundamental difference between the crypto building and a normal building with bitcoin home miners among the tenants?
Featured Image by Nestor Barbitta on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Bullish XLM price prediction is $0.2170 to $0.6550.
The XLM price will also reach $1 soon.
XLM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.0702.
In Stellar (XLM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about XLM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Stellar Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of XLM is $0.137991 with a 24-hour trading volume of $220,770,888 at the time of writing. However, XLM has decreased to 6.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, XLM has a circulating supply of 24,927,537,435 XLM. Currently, XLM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Hotcoin Global, BitCoke, and Bitget.
What is Stellar (XLM)?
Stellar was launched in July 2014. It is an open network that enables cash to transfer and store. At the launch, its main goal was energizing financial inclusion by achieving the world’s unbanked. Later, its priorities changed to help financial firms connect with one another through blockchain technology.
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2022
Stellar holds the 26th position on CoinGecko right now. XLM price prediction 2022 explained below with a daily time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs. A descending channel is the exact opposite of an ascending channel. When the price is around the upper trendline, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trendlines looking for a bounce or pullback. Descending channels are useful due to their ability to predict overall changes in trends.
Currently, XLM is at $0.13. If the pattern continues, the price of XLM might reach the resistance level to $0.4090. If the trend reverses, then the price of XLM may fall to $0.1060.
Stellar (XLM) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of XLM.
From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of XLM.
Resistance Level 1 – $0.2170
Resistance Level 2 – $0.3955
Resistance Level 3 – $0.6550
Support Level 1 – $0.11270
Support Level 2 – $0.0702
The charts show that XLM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XLM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.6550.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XLM might plummet to almost $0.0702, a bearish signal.
Stellar Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of XLM is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of XLM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the XLM’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, XLM is in a bearish state. Notably, the XLM price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of XLM at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XLM is at level 38.25. This means that XLM is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ATOM may occur in the upcoming days.
Stellar Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Stellar’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Stellar. Currently, XLM lies in the range at 47.9695, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of XLM. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of XLM lies above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, XLM’s RSI is at the 38.25 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of XLM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Stellar.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and XLM is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Stellar network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XLM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Stellar in 2022 is $0.6550. On the other hand, the bearish XLM price prediction for 2022 is $0.0702.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the XLM ecosystem, the performance of XLM would rise reaching $0.5 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that XLM is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Stellar?
The Stellar Network is an open source, distributed and community-owned network.
2. Where can you purchase a XLM?
XLM has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Hotcoin Global, BitCoke, and Bitget.
3. Will XLM reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the XLM platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Stellar?
On Jan 03, 2018, XLM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.875.
5. Is XLM a good investment in 2022?
Stellar (XLM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of XLM in the past few months, XLM is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Stellar (XLM) reach $0.7?
Stellar (XLM) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Stellar (XLM) will hit $1 soon.
7. What will be the XLM price by 2023?
Stellar (XLM) price is expected to reach $1.5 by 2023.
8. What will be the XLM price by 2024?
Stellar (XLM) price is expected to reach $2.2 by 2024.
9. What will be the XLM price by 2025?
Stellar (XLM) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025.
10. What will be the XLM price by 2026?
Stellar (XLM) price is expected to reach $5 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The Metaverse Founders Club, a group of metaverse initiatives, has been launched by Metametaverse. A common goal is to foster interoperability across projects and virtual worlds by joining the Founders’ Club.
According to Metametaverse CEO Joel Dietz:
“Sadly, in many crypto metaverses, the tendency is more of a banker that wants to capture all of the money, rather than games that were thought through from the standpoint of optimizing user experience.”
The Metametaverse and the anitya.space projects are kicking off this endeavor to improve cooperation and interoperability amongst the many metaverses. It is imperative that the Metaverse Founders Club be established to bring together the founders and pioneers of other virtual worlds to explore the potential of this new virtual world jointly.
Every three months, the members of the Metaverse Founders Club will meet to plan a cross-metaverse game. Initially, gamers will go on an adventure throughout the many metaverses, searching for clues to unlock new places inside those realms. A scavenger search throughout the metaverse is scheduled for June 2022.
Founders of the Metaverse Founders Club and two staff members from each team meet on Discord. A nomic mechanism for changing and preserving the constitution of the Metaverse Founders Club also exists. There is a one-per-month opportunity for all metaverse founders to submit changes to the constitution.
The following is outlined in the founding constitution of the Metaverse Founders Club:
The “bylaws” are the original set of regulations.
Any bylaw may be revised once a month during the founders’ consortium.
At least three days before the monthly founders’ meeting, any changes to the bylaws (including the proposal of new members) must be presented.
Three days before the meeting, participants cast their votes.
All votes will be included in a public document as an amendment.
A majority of those present establish the quorum.
For a person to be a founding member of the Metaverse Founders Club, they must be an executive in charge of a virtual treasure hunt-related metaverse or similar technology.
The Metaverse Founders Club’s first members are:
Metametaverse CEO and metametalang author Joel Dietz
Anitya.space CEO Pedro Jardim
Space CEO Batis Samadian
Terra Virtua CTO Jawed
Godot Co-Founder Ariel Manzur
NFT Oasis CEO & Co-Founder Will O’Brien
Spatial Web Foundation Founder Dan Mapes
MetaverseTalks Chairman David Bundi
The introduction of the Metaverse Founders Club is an excellent method to improve interoperability across virtual worlds and experiences. In addition, the Metaverse Founders Club’s planned treasure hunt and other cross-world activities will expose gamers to new metaverses.
XCM integration between Calamari and Karura will initiate parachain bridging across Kusama.
DApps on Polkadot and Kusama will expand concrete use-cases for stablecoins.
The successful cross-chain transfer of parachain assets has been announced by Manta Network and Acala to establish a new HRMP channel, as well as the effective implementation of cross-consensus communication to bridge assets, which will allow for privacy and interoperability across both parachains.
The privatization of assets is a significant step forward for projects, ecosystem development, and privacy in general. Also another step toward combining their Kurura and Calamari Networks, Calamari is Manta Network’s canary network and Karura is Kusama’s all-in-one DeFi hub, where its native asset, a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets ($aUSD), is hosted.
Calamari’s native token, $KMA, will be available on Karura allowing users to access additional functionality through multiple projects that have been launched on the platform. The Calamari XCM integration with Karura will connect assets across both parachains. The Calamari Network’s parachain asset ($KMA) will interface with the Karura ecosystem, allowing users to access a range of DeFi products for staking, lending, and other purposes. Native asset transfers from Karura to the Calamari Network can be privatized and transferred from peer to peer in a secure manner.
Manta’s collaboration with Acala is a milestone for the Kusama ecosystem. It’s great to be a part of technological achievements especially with privacy being so important to the future development of web3. Now crypto assets, such as Acala’s stablecoin ($aUSD) and ($KAR), can transfer privately and freely across ecosystems.
Acala and Manta Network, along with seven other Polkadot parachain projects, announced the launch of a $250 million aUSD Ecosystem Fund in March 2022 to fund early-stage startups developing apps with strong stablecoin use cases on either Polkadot or Kusama parachain.