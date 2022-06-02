Buenos Aires’ “Crypto Building,” Innovation Or Marketing Ploy? Here’s The 411

Bullish XLM price prediction is $0.2170 to $0.6550.

The XLM price will also reach $1 soon.

XLM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.0702.

In Stellar (XLM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about XLM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Stellar Current Market Status

According to coingecko, the price of XLM is $0.137991 with a 24-hour trading volume of $220,770,888 at the time of writing. However, XLM has decreased to 6.4% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, XLM has a circulating supply of 24,927,537,435 XLM. Currently, XLM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Hotcoin Global, BitCoke, and Bitget.

What is Stellar (XLM)?

Stellar was launched in July 2014. It is an open network that enables cash to transfer and store. At the launch, its main goal was energizing financial inclusion by achieving the world’s unbanked. Later, its priorities changed to help financial firms connect with one another through blockchain technology.

Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2022

Stellar holds the 26th position on CoinGecko right now. XLM price prediction 2022 explained below with a daily time frame.

XLM/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs. A descending channel is the exact opposite of an ascending channel. When the price is around the upper trendline, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trendlines looking for a bounce or pullback. Descending channels are useful due to their ability to predict overall changes in trends.

Currently, XLM is at $0.13. If the pattern continues, the price of XLM might reach the resistance level to $0.4090. If the trend reverses, then the price of XLM may fall to $0.1060.

Stellar (XLM) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of XLM.

XLM/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of XLM.

Resistance Level 1 – $0.2170

Resistance Level 2 – $0.3955

Resistance Level 3 – $0.6550

Support Level 1 – $0.11270

Support Level 2 – $0.0702

The charts show that XLM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XLM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.6550.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XLM might plummet to almost $0.0702, a bearish signal.

Stellar Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of XLM is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of XLM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

XLM/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

More so, the XLM’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, XLM is in a bearish state. Notably, the XLM price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of XLM at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XLM is at level 38.25. This means that XLM is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ATOM may occur in the upcoming days.

Stellar Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Stellar’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

XLM/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of Stellar. Currently, XLM lies in the range at 47.9695, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of XLM. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of XLM lies above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, XLM’s RSI is at the 38.25 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of XLM with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Stellar.

BTC Vs ETH Vs XLM Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and XLM is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC moves in an upward direction.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Stellar network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XLM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Stellar in 2022 is $0.6550. On the other hand, the bearish XLM price prediction for 2022 is $0.0702.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the XLM ecosystem, the performance of XLM would rise reaching $0.5 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that XLM is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Stellar? The Stellar Network is an open source, distributed and community-owned network. 2. Where can you purchase a XLM? XLM has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Hotcoin Global, BitCoke, and Bitget. 3. Will XLM reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the XLM platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Stellar? On Jan 03, 2018, XLM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.875. 5. Is XLM a good investment in 2022? Stellar (XLM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of XLM in the past few months, XLM is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Stellar (XLM) reach $0.7? Stellar (XLM) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Stellar (XLM) will hit $1 soon. 7. What will be the XLM price by 2023? Stellar (XLM) price is expected to reach $1.5 by 2023. 8. What will be the XLM price by 2024? Stellar (XLM) price is expected to reach $2.2 by 2024. 9. What will be the XLM price by 2025? Stellar (XLM) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025. 10. What will be the XLM price by 2026? Stellar (XLM) price is expected to reach $5 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

