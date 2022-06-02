Candy Series On Hulu: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nick Antosca and Robin Veith have created Candy, an anticipated American crime drama streaming television miniseries. Candy Montgomery, a housewife and a loving mother to two, was indicted for murdering her best friend, Betty Gore, with the aid of an ax in the 1980s in Texas. It will air on May 9, 2022. Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey take up the main lead roles of Candy and Betty, respectively.

What Is Candy About?

Candy is based on the true tale of Candy Montgomery, who has an affair with her closest friend Betty’s husband. When Betty discovers the affair and approaches Candy, she is murdered. The plot gets its inspiration from a real murder in a Texas neighborhood in 1980. The series appears to center there too.

Candy Montgomery, who lived in the suburbs of Texas in the 1980s, was a housewife and mother who got a lucky break. She had a good partner, two nice children, a beautiful house, and even meticulously planned and executed indiscretions. But, when the strain of conformity mounts, her actions scream for a little more independence until she is silent, with fatal consequences.

Watch It Or Skip It?

Genuine crime stories, whether documentaries or fictional adaptations of true stories are abounding in the film and television industry. “Candy,” being one of the true-crime stories, gives us more reason to watch it.

The series doesn’t stay from one point of view. Instead, it sways between the good and bats of Candy’s crime. Is Candy Montgomery trying to accomplish the victim card of a deranged mind, or is she guilty of her wrongdoings? In this series, she is portrayed as both victim and guilty, which makes it more interesting for crime-thriller lovers.

It will be best suited for you if you look for a real crime story-based series. It showcases the estranged friendship between Candy and Betty and the unpleasant practices of the society of the Dallas suburbs in the 1980s. The story is mainly about Candy murdering her neighborhood friend Betty and going through trials and investigations.

Cast Of Candy

The main cast of this Hulu series includes:

Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey as the main leads Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore, Pablo Schreiber as Allan Gore, Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery, and Raúl Esparza as Don Crowder.

“Candy” Episodes – When Will They Release?

On Monday, May 9, the first episode of Candy will release on Hulu, followed by new episodes every day until the conclusion on Friday, May 13.

Episode One of the series is “Friday the 13th,” which will release on May 9, 2022. “Happy Wife, Happy Life,” which makes the second episode, will release on May 10, 2022. Episode Three, “Overkill,” will release on May 11, 2022

Episode Four, “Covergirl,” will release on May 12, 2022. And the last episode, as of now, “The Fight,” will release on May 13, 2022.

