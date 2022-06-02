Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia, Launches Staking Platform Set To Release Playable Metaverse Avatars

- Early-stage venture capital and late-stage growth are the primary focus areas for the fund.
- Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) launched a $4.5 billion crypto fund last week.
An investment fund for blockchain and web3 companies by Binance Labs has been established with $500 million from Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange. It was revealed in a blog post published on Wednesday that private equity organizations such as Breyer Capital, Whampoa Group, and DST Global Partners participated in the funding.
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and founder of Binance, stated:
“In a Web3 environment, the connection between values, people, and economies is essential, and if these three elements come together to build an ecosystem, that will accelerate the mass adoption of the blockchain technology and crypto.”
Multiple Investment Despite Sluggish Market
According to him, the goal of the recently concluded investment fund was to locate and aid projects and creators with the potential to establish and lead Web3 across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, Metaverse, social, and more. Early-stage venture capital and late-stage growth are the primary focus areas for the fund.
Through its incubation program, Binance Labs aims to connect startups with the company’s extensive network of resources, including experts and mentors, to help them launch and expand their products to market success. Binance is a solid strategic partner for late-stage growth investments targeted at more established firms that wish to expand or bridge into the Web3 ecosystem.
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) launched a $4.5 billion crypto fund last week to express its faith in the industry despite the present downturn in the market. Old Fashion Research, a $100 million fund founded by two former Binance executives, was also recently announced. Cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped from $2.9 trillion in November to $1.3 trillion today.