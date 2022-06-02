News
Chicago White Sox have yet to field their preferred lineup as shuffling continues because of injuries
Manager Tony La Russa didn’t have the opportunity to include Luis Robert in the Chicago White Sox lineup last week with the center fielder on the COVID-19 related injured list.
The Sox on Tuesday reinstated Robert and he returned to action Wednesday batting fourth as the designated hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
While Robert was back, La Russa has had to juggle the top of the lineup this week in the absence of Tim Anderson after the Sox retroactively placed the shortstop on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right groin.
Yasmani Grandal led off Tuesday and AJ Pollock was in the spot Wednesday.
Injuries and the unique schedule caused by the lockout are some of the factors managers are considering while figuring the lineup.
It’s a topic of discussion, whether one is looking for where a certain player is hitting — for instance Andrew Vaughn batted second Wednesday — or who is in and out of the lineup.
La Russa recently said he welcomes the conversations.
“What I’ve learned is you hope fans are interested enough to care,” La Russa said last month. “And if they don’t understand or they complain, I would rather them have an opinion then, ‘What? Did they play a doubleheader yesterday? What was the lineup?’ Let them be passionate. Let them ask any questions, I’ll give them my answers, and they can decide, if they were the manager, what they would do.
“This is the best sport for first- or second-guessing. You can look at that lineup for the second game (of a doubleheader) and say, ‘Wait a minute, where’s José (Abreu)? Where’s Tim?’ It’s all right out there in front, man. It’s one of the beauties of the game.”
Because of injuries, the Sox have not had the chance to feature their projected starting lineup once this season.
Yoán Moncada began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain. The third baseman’s first game was May 9, but the Sox were without Eloy Jiménez at that time. The left fielder last played April 23 when he tore the hamstring tendon behind his right knee, requiring surgery.
Jiménez is rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte and was back in the Knights lineup Wednesday after leaving his first game with the team Saturday with right leg soreness.
Wednesday marked Robert’s first game since the second game of the May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees. He had a .337/.379/.483 slash line with four home runs, 14 RBIs and 14 runs in his last 20 games before the COVID IL stint.
“If you have a core that you can run out there, and they have the same kind of responsibility, that adds stability to the way you’re going to approach it,” La Russa said Sunday. “And then you play around with the edges depending on who needs the work or whatever. I think that’s the idea. But every once in a while, you may have a matchup where one guy is 10-for-12 (against the opposing pitcher), and you want to protect Abreu, that guy has to hit fifth or something. But it’s better to have that core. We had that going for a while when we had Robert, he was (batting) second, then he went to third or fourth, and we built around him.
“But it’s like that double-edged sword. You get excited about the thought of having Eloy and Robert back, but the other part is the fact that these games count (without them). And we’ve proved we can win without them (both missed significant time in 2021). Each game is critical. Hang in there.”
It was a point he echoed after Anderson’s injury Sunday.
“The games count,” La Russa said, “we’ll figure out a way.”
()
News
2 reasons why deferring 76ers first-round pick to 2023 is smart for Nets
The first domino of what will undoubtedly be an active summer for the Nets has fallen. They have deferred the first-round pick they received from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade to the 2023 NBA Draft. They had a deadline of Wednesday at midnight to notify the NBA of the decision.
Brooklyn received a pair of first-rounders along with Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry in the Feb. 10 blockbuster Harden deal, and with the first of those picks, Nets general manager Sean Marks faced a decision.
Marks had his pick of either the 76ers’ first-rounder in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft — where Philadelphia selects 23rd overall — or their first-rounder in 2023. The Nets front office chose the latter, which was a smart move on two specific fronts:
BETTER DRAFT STANDING
With a roster projected to boast Kevin Durant, Simmons, and most likely Kyrie Irving, a successful season for the Nets puts them near the top of the Eastern Conference standings — right where they were before Durant’s MCL sprain prompted an 11-game losing streak that sent Brooklyn as low as the 10th seed.
The Celtics, Bucks and Heat are other teams expected to be legitimate championship contenders next season near the top of the East standings. Yet the Sixers are on shaky ground: Harden is in facilitator mode, is no longer an aggressive scorer primarily and recent seasons suggest his career is on a downtrend. Joel Embiid is undergoing thumb surgery, has always been prone to injury and is facing another season carrying the entire city of Philadelphia as far as he can take it; and Tobias Harris is a likely trade target — who will likely require additional assets or players in any deal that improves Philadelphia’s roster.
The Sixers could fall down the Eastern Conference standings next season, and no one would bat an eye. Meanwhile, the West projects to get stronger with the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets getting healthy over the summer, plus the Trail Blazers’ alleged plans to build a contender around Damian Lillard overnight.
Even if the Nets wanted to use the Philly pick this season, there’s a stronger case to be made that next year’s pick will be better than 23rd, which is where the Sixers pick in the June 23 NBA Draft.
FUTURE TRADE FLEXIBILITY
By deferring the pick to 2023, the Nets also maintain flexibility to make trades to improve the roster.
As a reminder, the Nets have no cap space to sign free agents — whether or not they re-sign Irving — which makes a series of trades the most viable route to upgrade a roster hoping to compete for a championship.
Had the Nets not deferred the pick to 2023 and kept it for the upcoming draft, they would have had up until draft day to use it in a deal with another team, or else they would have had to draft a player and trade him midseason.
At pick No. 23, it’s not worth it.
In deferring the pick, however, the Nets are now able to use Philadelphia’s uncertain future to their own advantage. They can include Philly’s 2023 unprotected first-rounder, which will improve in standing with every loss the Sixers tally, in trade negotiations with other teams. There is a long history of teams haggling over first-round pick compensation before agreeing to the terms of a deal.
With a championship on the line, the Nets can’t afford for any haggles gone wrong, which is why the smartest decision was to pocket another future asset by deferring the pick to 2023.
()
News
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur using OTAs to develop young talent
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is like a kid on Christmas morning.
LaFleur spoke to reporters on Wednesday after OTA practices with a childish delight as his facial expression beamed anytime someone mentioned the new weapons he was gifted during the offseason.
The offensive optimism is sky high because of the toys LaFleur possesses to build an offense full of talented transformers to attack defenses.
But he isn’t looking ahead as he’s taking each day in stride to develop the offense instead of worrying about Week 1.
“What I’m anxious for right now is just seeing how good we can get through these OTAs. September is a long way away, even putting the pads on for training camps is a long ways away,” LaFleur said. “So right now the focus is just each and every individual to get as good as they can. Connect as much as they can in terms of off the field and obviously on the field with the timing aspect of it, particularly from the pass game.
“That’s kind of what these OTAs have turned into. It’s turned into more of a passing camp. Just the focus being on right now to get as good as we can.”
The Jets gifted LaFleur two tight ends during free agency in Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah who combined for 110 receptions, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. That’s a massive upgrade from the talent-depleted unit from 2021 when the group combined for under 550 yards receiving.
The running game can morph into race cars by producing explosive plays after adding the No. 36 overall pick in Breece Hall from Iowa State, who shredded defenses on the ground for 50 touchdowns and almost 4,000 yards in his college career. Gang Green already has second-year back Michael Carter, who led the team in yards from scrimmage with 964 in 14 games and should be better in 2022. The rest of the group features Ty Johnson, who scored four TDs, and Tevin Coleman can provide that veteran leadership.
Then Gang Green wrapped a bow on LaFleur’s presents by bolstering the receiving corps with the addition of the No. 10 overall pick in OSU’s Garrett Wilson, to pair with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios.
All those weapons should help Zach Wilson, which will make LaFleur’s job easier to help develop the second-year QB, which is the most important thing for the Jets trajectory as an organization.
LaFleur has a bunch of toys to operate with so the challenge of meshing the unit together will be a fun obstacle for the second-year coordinator.
“Hope it’s not too difficult, but there is only one ball and I’m sure we’ll have that conversation in the room at some point,” LaFleur said. “But ultimately, if you got the right guys, organically, it all figures itself out and they’ll understand it.
“Guys just want to move the ball and have success. You want to provide that success, but each and every week could be a little bit different.”
OTA OBSERVATIONS
The first team offense’s passing attack struggled during the short period of 11-on-11. In the first round of reps, Wilson went 1-for-5.
Wilson opened up with a pass over the middle that was behind Davis that fell to the grass. His next pass to Moore was also an errant throw over the middle that was too far out in front that led to Moore colliding with a defender.
The next play was a roll out, but Wilson didn’t like what he saw and held the ball. He eventually chucked it deep to Berrios, which fell incomplete. Next play, he tossed a pass to Garrett Wilson and that also hit the ground.
So it was a slow start.
Wilson eventually got on track with a pass to Moore on a quick timing play.
The next round of 11-on-11, he was better in the short amount of reps as he completed passes to Moore and Berrios.
He was crisp during 7-on-7.
Joe Flacco had the highlight of the day with a deep bomb to Berrios for a touchdown.
It’s early, but Conklin seems to have a leg up on Uzomah on who will be the lead dog in the tight end room. Conklin’s presence in the pass game has been evident over the middle of the field.
()
News
Josh Donaldson says his shoulder feels good after cortisone shot, expects to be back in Yankees lineup soon
Josh Donaldson expects to be back soon and better than before. The 36-year-old had a cortisone shot in his right shoulder last week to deal with the discomfort associated with a lot of wear and tear that comes with a 12-year MLB career.
Donaldson is eligible to return on Thursday and Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks that he will be activated soon.
The infielder was initially on the COVID-19 injury list, but testing negative for the coronavirus. While dealing with the cold-like symptoms, he decided to use the down time to address the shoulder, which had been bothering him off and on from spring training.
“Oh, you know, I was kind of feeling sick and I knew that how I was responding probably wasn’t going to be good to rush back at that time,” Donaldson. “So I might as well just kind of knock this out. It’s kind of been up and down all spring training all the way to the season. I feel like it’s a good time to be able to do it.”
Donaldson said that his shoulder feels really good now. He had previously had a cortisone shot in 2018 and went on to have a good season. Donaldson hit 23 homers that year between the Blue Jays and Cleveland.
In ‘18 when I had one, I did a nice little throwing program and I was able to come back and I didn’t have any problems with the rest of the year,” Donaldson said. “So I’m hoping I’m good.”
()
Chicago White Sox have yet to field their preferred lineup as shuffling continues because of injuries
2 reasons why deferring 76ers first-round pick to 2023 is smart for Nets
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur using OTAs to develop young talent
Josh Donaldson says his shoulder feels good after cortisone shot, expects to be back in Yankees lineup soon
St. Paul City Council approves Hillcrest master plan
‘Of the people’: Former St. Paul priest dies after contracting infection
Bitcoin Dominates Derivatives Market To End May On A High Note
Former Gophers tailback Marion Barber III dies
Vikings sign third-round pick Brian Asamoah
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release