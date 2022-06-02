News
Column: Golden State Warriors’ reboot in the NBA Finals should be must-see TV
Steph Curry leads the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, a matchup pitting one of the league’s most popular teams against one of its most iconic franchises.
It’s up to the Warriors to save the NBA playoffs, which began with so much promise but quickly faded after a slew of one-sided games.
The league couldn’t have asked for a better Finals matchup — and it dodged a bullet when the talented, but deadly dull, Miami Heat didn’t show up in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on their home court.
Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the trio of Warriors stars that won three titles in five Finals appearances from 2015-19, seemingly have been rejuvenated, along with the emergence of Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney and the addition of Andrew Wiggins.
Winning without Kevin Durant, who hopped on the championship bus and earned Finals MVP honors in two of the Warriors’ three titles, would be particularly sweet for the threesome, not to mention Andre Iguodala and coach Steve Kerr.
Iguodala returned to Golden State on a veteran minimum deal last offseason, while Kerr seldom is mentioned alongside NBA coaching greats in spite of his three rings as Warriors coach. Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm?
Like their last five Finals appearances in the 2010s, the Warriors face a player in Jayson Tatum who can take over a game. The Celtics guard has evolved into a quiet superstar on a team that looked dysfunctional in November, only to dominate in the second half of the season.
Golden State had to get past LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard in their five-year Finals run, going 3-1 against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers while losing to Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
Experts have been divided with their 2022 picks, which can only mean the series is a tossup that should go six or seven games. Or a sweep.
For what it’s worth, Las Vegas has made the Warriors the slight favorite.
But with two evenly-matched teams, it’s anyone’s guess. Both endured playoff losses in which they were toast shortly after the national anthem and won games blowing out their opponents in the first quarter.
The lack of down-to-the-wire games, along with the nonstop video reviews of out-of-bounds calls, has made watching the 2022 playoffs an exercise in futility. But all the NBA needs to redeem itself is an entertaining Finals, and with so many intriguing storylines and two iconic franchises going head to head, hopes are high this one could become a classic.
At least we won’t have to hear about Kyrie Irving’s stance on COVID-19 vaccinations or watch Spike Lee jumping up and down in his courtside seat. And the only way James will appear is via Twitter or Instagram.
Curry will be shooting for his first Finals MVP after Durant and Iguodala took the honors previously for the Warriors. And you know Curry definitely will be shooting and shooting and shooting some more, no matter where he is on the court.
As the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, and in an era in which everyone shoots them without regret, Curry has helped change the game as much as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did with his dunks almost five decades ago. Though he led the league again with 750 3-point attempts, Curry shot only .380 from behind the arc — a career-low over a full season and 58th overall in the NBA. He was 23rd in player efficiency rating (21.4), which measures per minute production, suggesting the two-time league MVP is still valuable but not quite as difficult to defend in his 12th season.
But the Warriors’ 116.1 offensive rating in the playoffs is still at the top, which means Marcus Smart and the league’s best defensive unit will have their hands full.
He’s still Steph Curry, perhaps the league’s most likable star since Michael Jordan, which should be good for ratings. James and Durant may be in Jordan’s area code among the all-time greats, but both signed elsewhere to win their rings, while Curry has done all his ring shopping with one team.
Kerr, seeking his ninth ring, has received more credit for speaking out against the country’s gun laws after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, than for taking a team to the NBA Finals only two years after a 15-50 season. It’s hard to imagine the Warriors without their coach, who also won five rings as a player, including three on the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls dynasty.
The Warriors are a different organization from top to bottom and so analytically-driven that some could get the mistaken impression this team could run on auto-pilot. Before a game against the Bulls last November, Kerr spoke about how the Warriors’ practice and rest routines are guided by the players’ physical and mental needs.
“Our whole training staff looks at that stuff from a scientific standpoint, from a wellness standpoint (concerning) mental health,” Kerr said. “So we have a bunch of smart people basically telling me what our schedule is going to look like and I’m fine with that.”
The players wear heart monitors during practice and are monitored by Dave Taylor, the team’s director of player health and performance research and development. Kerr said Taylor “sits on his computer and looks at everybody and their load and what they’re doing” during practice.
Said Kerr: “I go over and tell David, ‘Just tell me when it’s time to stop. Don’t give me any numbers because they mean nothing to me. I don’t know what any of that means.’ Each practice there is a target for how hard we want them to go. They figure all that stuff out. It’s a little different from the old days … five years ago.”
The NBA is all about change. It was five years ago the Warriors went 16-1 in the playoffs — one of the most dominating postseason runs in NBA history — to avenge the loss to James and the Cavs in the 2016 Finals that marred their record-setting 73-win season.
The 2022 Warriors reboot might not be as groundbreaking as the original., Or as talented as the ones with Durant.
But many of the same stars are back in action. And when Golden State is in the NBA Finals, it’s always must-see TV.
Emerald Lounge and Tattersall: Two great new spots for a tasty nosh and creative cocktail
There are so many restaurants that have opened in the past few months in the Twin Cities, it’s hard for even a professional to keep up.
There are a few places I’ve visited recently, though, that I want to tell you about. One is perfect for the weather we’ve been having lately — an absolutely epic new patio with great food and drinks — and the other is an intimate spot good for an early evening or late-night nosh and an amazing cocktail.
EMERALD LOUNGE
This little sliver of a restaurant on West Seventh Street is as charming as it is tasty.
And it’s not a secret.
The pretty, jewel-toned cocktail lounge has been on-a-wait busy since its opening in late winter. Both times I visited, I was able to get a table within 20 minutes, though, so don’t let a little line deter you, especially when it’s nice enough to wait outside. They do not take reservations.
The eatery offers a short menu of food offerings from which you can make a meal, or have a little nosh to go with your cocktail or selection from their excellent wine list.
Menu items we thoroughly enjoyed: tender mussels in a Thai-inspired coconut broth, chips and two kinds of dip (French onion or harissa aioli), snappy, nicely spiced shrimp and creamy grits and a delightful, creamy coffee pudding that comes with a buttery shortbread cookie.
The only thing we tried that we really cannot recommend is the pork shank, which was tough and rubbery and bordering on inedible. The menu changes frequently, though, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that drop off soon. A tasty croque monsieur and some really great gyoza that were on the early menu have already disappeared, hopefully to return next winter.
Cocktails here are thoughtfully crafted and well-balanced. There’s not a single one my dining partners and I tried that we wouldn’t order again. The martini of the moment is always a great selection — it’s usually a variation on the classic gin drink. The Huntress, an aquavit version of the martini that includes white balsamic vinegar and an anchovy and a pickled onion as garnish, is a savory revelation. It wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but I love aquavit and a salty drink, so really, really loved it.
The wine list focuses on some underrepresented varietals. If you haven’t heard of it, order it anyway. Every glass we tried was great. If you have specific preferences, servers are knowledgeable enough to guide you toward something you will enjoy.
Overall, it’s really great to have an elegant spot for creative, tasty drinks and great wines on West Seventh. I’ll be back, frequently.
Emerald Lounge: 455 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-410-1650; emeraldstpaul.com
TATTERSALL RIVER FALLS
The sprawling new Wisconsin location of the Minneapolis-based distillery is sort of the opposite of the Emerald Lounge in size, but the quality of its offerings — and its gigantic outdoor space — make it worth a trip.
There is a lot to like about the distillery’s new outpost. It’s in a former Shopko, to give you an idea of the size, but the restaurant is just a portion of the facility. They also distill on site, have some really big event spaces and a sizeable gift shop — more on that later.
The restaurant is run by Morrissey Hospitality, the same group that operates the St. Paul Grill, the new Momento, Stockyards Tavern & Grill and many more.
The food menu includes a long list of shareable plates, which are great to go along with the top-notch cocktails, but also burgers, sandwiches and entrees that include pasta, steak, chops, fish and chicken. There are also brick-fired pizzas.
We enjoyed everything we tried, from a juicy burger to a fun brat burger topped with spicy sauerkraut to some flaky, tasty trout to some chewy-crisp crusted pizza.
And, of course, the cocktails are great. The bloody Mary lover in our group had two of the distillery’s aquavit bloodies, and I couldn’t get enough of the key lime gimlet, made with either gin or aquavit. The gimlet is made with coconut water, which gives it a little salinity and a tropical feel. Classics like the old-fashioned are done right, here, too.
Because Wisconsin has reasonable liquor laws, you can also get beer or wine with dinner, if that’s more your jam.
The patio here is gigantic and comfortable. There are tables, couches, fire tables and heaters, an outdoor bar, and a separate amphitheater, which will host outdoor music later this summer. Beware, though, that because of staffing issues, the restaurant wasn’t offering the full menu outdoors just yet. They were only offering small plates and appetizers, from which you could totally make a meal if you wanted.
While you’re there, check out the gift shop, from which you can buy full bottles of the distillery’s high-quality spirits — up to five are allowed. There’s always a spirit of the month, which is $5 off per bottle. We happened to be there during aquavit month and stocked up, since it’s one of our favorite local boozes, and picked up a bottle of their excellent bloody Mary mix to go with it.
Tattersall River Falls: 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis.; 534-248-8300; tattersalldistilling.com/river-falls
Best Anime Movies On Netflix To Watch in 2022
A wonderful mix of entertainment, imagination, excellent animation, and unique storylines. These Netflix anime movies are a crowd favourite! For anime fans who don’t have access to Crunchyroll or Funimation, the anime movies on Netflix are a lifeline. For quality-seeking eyes, Netflix has successfully obtained the rights to some of the best films from popular franchises, anthologies, and hard-to-find classic anime. They’re well-liked and regarded as the greatest in their genre, according to both audiences and critics.
So, here is our pick for the top 10 best anime movies on Netflix,
1. Tokyo Godfathers
Gin, Hana, and Miyuki, three homeless persons, embark on a journey to identify the mother of an abandoned baby in Tokyo Godfathers, a lovely slice-of-life story. Tokyo Godfathers is a fantastic Christmas movie with themes like hope, good deeds, family values, feel-goodness, and a happy ending. This is one of the best anime of 2022. The plot is brought to life by the protagonist three and their genuine portrayal.
They’re well-written, and each one has a distinct and important plot arc in the form of their past. With a few Spanish-speaking characters, the film has a multicultural representation. Tokyo Godfathers is widely regarded as Satoshi Kon’s weirdest and greatest anime film, having outstanding animation and music for the period.
2. Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind
In Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, humanity is on the point of extinction in a post-apocalyptic future. It’s almost as if it were influenced by Frank Herbert’s Dune. Giant insects, dense jungles, and kingdoms with both armoured knights and aeroplanes separate the image from others with similar themes, rather than mechas and advanced governments.
The film revolves around Nausicaä, the child princess of the Valley of the Wind Kingdom, as the title suggests. She is brave, strong, inspiring, kind, and loving, and she cares deeply about the well-being of her people and all living things. The film has an environmentalist subject and succeeds in conveying a powerful message to the audience.
3. Violet Evergarden I: Eternity And The Auto Memory Doll
The plot of the film is split into two parts. Violet and her new client Isabella are the subjects of the first story, in which Violet attends an all-girls academy and works as a private teacher for Isabella while appearing as a handmaiden. Isabella’s sister and her employment at CH Postal Company are the subjects of the second portion.
These two chapters are beautifully intertwined to produce a single, unified story. The film’s best aspect is Isabella and Violet’s connection. Art and animation are lively, colourful, and appealing, and they conjure up images of a fantastic world. The film is primarily centred on Isabella and her sister’s story, which is a welcome change from the Violet Evergarden series. Character development abounds in this series, which is also a tearjerker.
4. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End Of Evangelion
End of Evangelion is a retelling of the final two episodes of the original Neon Genesis Evangelion series. Evangelion’s characters are all traumatised or coping with some sort of emotional problem, but the animation is faultless throughout. This is also considered to be one of the gay movies on Netflix. And the film does a good job of portraying the characters and their problems.
It examines questions of humanity’s existence and whether life is worth living. The protagonists are forced to confront the anguish that surrounds them, as well as Shinji’s and everyone else’s constant uncertainty and disarray. The genius of this picture is that it does not spoon-feed the notion to the spectator; instead, the audience is left to decide what is real, symbolic, and psychological.
5. The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya
Haruhi Suzumiya’s Disappearance is based on the fourth light novel in the Haruhi series and takes place after the events of the series. It is one of the most popular and well-received KyoAni series. The characters’ reactions to the events surrounding Haruhi’s absence are depicted in the story. Kyon is used to whining about how ridiculous everything is, but now that Haruhi has vanished, he finds himself in a world where he has nothing to whine about. This is the best anime movie of all time.
Kyon, the protagonist, suddenly understands what he’s been waiting for. Nagato Yuki is an important character because, unlike a humanoid interface, she develops as a person. The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya is a wonderfully crafted time-travelling epic that is both convoluted and emotionally exhausting.
Also Read: Top 30 Romantic Anime Movies With High Ratings
6. Howl’s Moving Castle
The story of Sophie Hatter, a young, insecure young woman cursed by the spiteful witch of the waste with the body of a ninety-year-old, is told in Howl’s Moving Castle. In her desperate hunt for a cure, she discovers another magical being, the fascinating wizard Howl, and his moving castle. Howl quickly reveals his true colours as a plain good guy, offering Sophie sanctuary and supporting her in her search for the witch. It is based on Diana Wynne Jones’s children’s book.
The animation and settings are breathtaking, and the charm is just right. This is one of the best-animated movies on Netflix. In Howl’s Moving Castle, Miyazaki created stunning, painterly pastoral scenes full of distinctive charm. It’s excellent, with touching plot elements and themes like greed, cowardice, and the futility of war.
7. Princess Mononoke
Miyazaki’s most powerful and thought-provoking film is Princess Mononoke. When Ashitaka, the young protagonist, is cursed while fighting a demon, he sets out on a quest to heal himself. He hears rumours of a woodland ghost with the ability to give and take life, and he soon finds himself in the middle of a human-animal fight.
During this, he learns of Princess Mononoke, a girl who sided with the animals. The picture has a significantly darker tone than Miyazaki’s other lighter flicks, and it sends a forceful message. It displays nature battling human civilisation, with humans seeking to topple each other inside the film. It succinctly demonstrates how self-destructive we are, as well as our impact on the environment.
8. Spirited Away
Spirited Away is a fairytale journey from Studio Ghibli and one of the most visually appealing films ever made. It moves like a dream, thanks to wonderful animation and creativity. The film explores a child’s hidden wonder and incredible imagination. The protagonist of Spirited Away, a coming-of-age story, is Chihiro, a 10-year-old headstrong, spoiled, and naive girl.
Chihiro unexpectedly passes over into the spiritual world in an abandoned amusement park, which sets the tone for the film. Her journey through a mysterious realm to save her parents and return home is humorous and transports the viewer to a world of cryptic wonder that they have known from childhood.
9. Violet Evergarden Part II
Violet Evergarden is a fictional character. Violet’s narrative comes to a close in this film, which is a true tearjerker. The movie continues where the 2018 television series ended. Violet can’t seem to let go of Gilbert and refuses to accept his death. Everything about the film is a work of art, from the animation to the character designs to the locations.
Violet started as a mechanical, emotionally broken literal doll who couldn’t function without directions from above. Violet gradually learns to think for herself, act on her instincts, and understand what it is to feel “love” through her encounters while writing letters for various clients throughout the series. The film wraps out her character’s quest with a well-deserved happy ending.
10. A Silent Voice
A Silent Voice is a rollercoaster of emotions. It’s a heartbreaking portrayal of adolescent abuse, healing, and forgiveness for the grief we’ve caused ourselves and others. To progress, the film relies heavily on character development. It’s the story of Shouya Ishida, a high school student who wants to make amends with Shouko Nishimiya, a deaf girl he ruthlessly abused in sixth grade.
It’s a movie worth remembering and contemplating. The plot is certainly worth viewing, even though it loses some points for tracking the development of side characters. The camerawork, animation, character design, and graphics are all fantastic and well-received. The film’s high rating is well-deserved, as it deals with real-life issues such as bullying and mortality.
Also Read: 50 Old Animated Cartoon Shows From 90s That Children Should Watch
These were the top 10 anime movies on Netflix. The lingering question of how to watch anime in English on Netflix is answered! The audio and subtitles on Netflix can be changed to English. Hope you’ve liked our list of anime movies on Netflix.
The post Best Anime Movies On Netflix To Watch in 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee began with Trooping the Color, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday since 1760. The queen is expected to join the working members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event, when 70 aircraft are set to roar overhead.
The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday weekend. The celebration of Elizabeth’s reign includes a service of thanksgiving Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday afternoon.
Throughout the weekend, neighborhood organizations and individuals are expected to hold thousands of street parties around the country, repeating a tradition that began with the queen’s coronation in 1953.
The 96-year-old queen is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne. The jubilee is giving many people — even those often indifferent to the monarchy — a chance to reflect on the state of the nation and the huge changes that have taken place during her reign.
Former Prime Minister John Major — one of the 14 prime ministers of the queen’s reign — said the monarch’s stoic presence had helped steer the country over the decades,
“The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years,” he told the BBC.
In a written jubilee message, the queen thanked people in Britain and across the Commonwealth involved in organizing the celebrations. For many, the occasion is the first opportunity for a big bash since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago.
“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions,” Elizabeth said.
“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” she said.
Congratulations arrived from world leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron called Elizabeth “the golden thread that binds our two countries” and one of “very few constants” on the international stage.
“You are our friend, such a close ally, our example of service to others,” Macron told the queen in an English-language video message.
The name of the long weekend’s first event, Trooping the Color, refers to a regimental flag, or “color,” that is trooped through the ranks. Britain’s annual tradition for the queen’s birthday is a ceremonial reenactment of the way battle flags were once shown to soldiers to make sure they would recognize a crucial rallying point if they became disoriented in combat.
The troops taking part come from the army’s Household Division, composed of the seven regiments that perform ceremonial duties for the queen. Their members are fully trained soldiers and often deployed overseas when not on ceremonial duty.
Each year a different unit has the honor of trooping its color. The 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards will have the spotlight during the Platinum Jubilee.
Thousands of people, some of whom camped overnight, lined the parade route — many of them sporting Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras.
Carly Martin, who caught a late-night bus from south London with her daughter, said she had come “to make memories.”
“You’re never going to see this again in your lifetime,” she said. “At least not in mine, maybe not in my daughter’s. … Seventy years — it is all I have ever known.”
Several protesters were arrested after getting past barriers and onto the parade route. The group Animal Rebellion claimed responsibility, saying the protesters were “demanding that royal land is reclaimed.”
Cheers and the clop of hooves rang out as horse-drawn carriages carried members of the royal family, including Prince William’s wife, Kate, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away.
The queen is expected to appear twice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, but Prince Charles is playing play a key role during the event. Mounted on horseback, he will take the salute from ranks of scarlet-clad Guards on his mother’s behalf, along with his sister, Princess Anne, and his son Prince William.
Elizabeth has had trouble getting around of late, and her courtiers have been careful to keep make things as simple for her as possible.
Senior royals including Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, traveled in carriages to watch the ceremony from a building overlooking the parade ground.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join other royals to watch the spectacle. Harry and Meghan have traveled from their home in California to take part in the celebrations.
Follow AP’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
