Coon Rapids man who worked in Anoka-Hennepin School District charged in online child sextortion scheme

How It Ends is an American film that falls under the genres of thriller and action drama. It has been produced by Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. The director of this film is David M. Rosenthal and the penman is Brooks McLaren. The production companies associated with it are Paul Schiff Productions and Sierra/Affinity production houses. It was released 4 years back, in 2018, and is 114 minutes long.

The story is all about the struggle of a man to reach his pregnant wife overcoming an apocalypse. The film is intriguing throughout and has a lot of action and thrills for which you will never feel bored. Read this article to know more about it.

Where To Watch It Online

The film was originally released on Netflix, but if you have not seen it yet, stream it now on Netflix. You can also stream this film on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, and more but have to pay for it. So, what are you waiting for? If you love action, just stream it as soon as you can.

What Is The Storyline?

The story focus on Wil who leaves her partner, Sam, and her children would be a mother in Seattle and sets for Chicago to as from Tom, Sam’s father, her hand. However, it is revealed that Tom sort of hates him for drowning his boat a long time back and for being lower in status than Sam. Suddenly an apocalypse, earthquake along with volcanic eruption occurs and the town of Chicago has no electricity now.

The plot from then onwards depicts the journey of Tom and Will to travel back to Sam but goes through several unwanted incidents but manages to return to Sam. This is however not the end. There occurs another earthquake, but this time, will they all be safe?

The Cast Of How It Ends

The stars featured in this film are, Theo James as Will younger, Kat Graham as Samantha Sutherland, Nancy Sorel as Sonographer, Nicole Ari Parker as Paula Sutherland, Forest Whitaker as Tom Sutherland, AnettRumanoczky as a flight attendant, J. J. Ramberg as Newscaster, Cheryl Gensiorek, Harpreet Singh Kanda, Ron Verwymeren, Aaron Hughes, Lanie McAuley as Liza, Josh Cruddas as Chad, Aidan Ritchie as Randy, Rick Skene, Grace Dove, Storm Greyeyes and a few more.

Stream It Or Skip It?

The film is not only full of action and drama but also has suspense and mystery. The catastrophes are enough to arouse curiosity and tension among the audience about whether they will be able to see Will and Sam get united or not for the first time and the incidents that happen on the road just add up to it.

Just when you will think that there is going to be a happy ending, another earthquake happens. Will they be able to escape this apocalypse as well? Will Sam be able to give birth to their child? Stream this film and get all your answers.

