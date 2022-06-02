Ethereum and its Tiring Gas Fees: What Blockchains are a Better Alternative for Games to Build on?

The core objective of blockchain technology is to create a trustless environment that facilitates immutable transactions among people over the internet. Another possible blockchain usage purpose is to reduce network latency and reduce spends on clouds, but thats specific to service-oriented or game-oriented blockchain driven mesh networks
Blockchain is revolutionising the online gaming world, a paradigm shift is taking place as we speak, and the gaming world is breaking from the clutches of pay-to-play and moving towards the play-and-earn model. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the gaming industry is transforming into a crypto gaming economy.
Traditional Games Vs Blockchain games:
The gaming industry had come a long way since the initial days of arcades and quarter slots when gamers paid to play. Then, a decade later came console video games, with games becoming more sophisticated and costly at the same time, which redacted many possible outcomes and new utilities.
The gaming world was highly centralised and tightly controlled by game developers and publishers. Much to the chagrin of the gamers, in-game purchases were made by fiat money and had no value beyond the purview of the game. But this was before the advent of blockchain decentralisation.
Blockchain ecosystems for Gaming
Projects like Gala games, Colizeum provides infrastructural support like decentralising the servers by running nodes and tokenising the existing games. The decentralised servers allow gamers to collaborate, compete, and play with anybody worldwide and engage in competitive Play-To-Earn Gaming. In addition, ecosystems like Gala games have enabled platforms to introduce native tokens and NFTs in online games with multiple utilities.
By using cryptocurrencies and tokens as in-game currency, gamers can make in-game purchases such as skins, avatars, extra lives, guns etc. These in-game items can be traded in the open market and converted to real money. The blockchain gaming economy can improve the gaming experience of players and provide new streams of income to players as well as online gaming platforms, which also offer actual ownership of the gaming assets to the gamers.
Best Blockchain Ecosystems for Gaming projects
When talking about crypto Gaming, We should talk about the ecosystems in which the games should be built. Though crypto gaming has enabled a profitable integration for gamers and game creators where game publishers create a reward structure for gamers and are benefitted in return, we also should talk about the infrastructure and the core concepts for the games. The blockchain should support the scalability of the game, and also the transactions should happen quickly. A few of the best blockchains are discussed below.
Solana
Solana‘s amazingly-fast transactions and cheap fees are the core reasons game developers build on Solana. Even though many notable games like Star Atlas, Aurory, etc., are made on Solana, these games face difficulties on Solana as the entire blockchain is still in its Beta version. The RPCs fail when overloading of the chain occurs. We all might have known the failure of Solana due to the network crunch during a game launch. These failures could affect the performance of the games and create a bad experience for the gamers.
Avalanche
One of the leading Ethereum killer layer 1, Avalanche network, comes up with the concept of subnets where the games are developed. A subnet on Avalanche acts like a separate platform instance designed for a specific decentralised app (Dapp) or game—almost like a white-label solution for a custom blockchain, yet still part of Avalanche. It inherits the security from Avalanche but acts as a dedicated space that isn’t affected by the more comprehensive network and shields the game’s performance even when the network is overloaded.
Binance smart Chain
Binance is one of the most significant layers 1 following the Ethereum network. The smart chain has more than 200 games built on the network. Being a simple and fast network with low transaction fees, BSC is one of the preferred chains for the game developers to create the games.
All these chains have their own drawbacks, when it comes to Solana the failure of RPC is one of the major issues which disrupts the gaming experience over there. When it comes to other networks like Avalanche and Binance Smart Chain they are not developed on a future proof quantum resistance technology like Cellframe and hard to use as basement for gaming edge computing, when gamers brings up their own game servers as blockchain nodes. Adopting Cellframe technology to building gaming projects will be the solution to the drawbacks in another chain.
Celframe brings Scalability and Reliability to the existing Layer 1
As blockchain technologies continue to disrupt the gaming industry, more and more players and platforms are jumping on crypto gaming. Blockchain technology should also expand to function seamlessly when this bandwidth increases. The current ecosystem could manage to some extent; most games are built on top-tier ecosystems which tend to fail under certain conditions. Cellframe enhances the performance of the existing blockchain networks by improving the network’s scalability without compromising the chain’s security.
Cellframe builds Post-Quantum Blockchain is the next step in the blockchain gaming industry, leveraging the power of post-quantum cryptography to ensure that data is stored securely and cannot be tampered with, so they can rely on the integrity and security of their data.
The future proof technology of cellframe is the solution for the gaming projects to build on a reliable chain built so close to the hardware layer for optimisation. Moreover, as Cellframe is a layer zero protocol made with interoperability and compatibility, Cellframe blockchain will have a WASM and EVM compatible to extend for maximum possibilities. That is when the future of Gaming can own decentralised assets, play anywhere and with anyone in the world, enjoy enhanced levels of security and monetise their time and in-game expertise.
Gaming and blockchain combined will create an ecosystem that works seamlessly, making blockchain the invisible player in the background, which could create a sustainable economy out of blockchain gaming. Therefore, we firmly believe Cellframe will significantly revolutionise the Gaming industry.
As service-oriented blockchain network, Cellframe can be used as basement for gaming edge computing, when users acts like game servers as well, running their nodes. Cellframe SDK allows to builds specifical Proof-of-Game to make PvP battle trustless and cheeter-free without expensive servers and mobs of moderators.
Sinverse (SIN)
“Sin City” is a Blockchain-based Metaverse multi-player game. The game’s setting is modelled on some of the world’s most contentious cities, and digital real estate is for sale there. A user’s empire may be built on this territory. The game’s goal is to rise to the position of supreme Kingpin. One may create clubs for their friends to hang out at, online event venues, or even engage in underworld activities to obtain in-game prizes using this platform.
According to CMC, the Sinverse price today is $0.022275 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $843,373 USD. Sinverse is down 6.07% in the last 24 hours.
Genesis Worlds (GENESIS)
Gamers worldwide are working together to create an ever-expanding, ever-changing, and ever-playing metaverse that will still be there in 100 years. To accomplish this, Genesis will be decentralized, with governance choices made by the Genesis Foundation and voted on by players using the GENESIS token to build and operate the game.
According to CMC, the Genesis Worlds price today is $0.006092 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $511.44 USD. Genesis Worlds is down 16.70% in the last 24 hours.
Arcona (ARCONA)
Creators and entrepreneurs will be able to create interactive 3D experiences in real-life landscapes all over the globe with Arcona (ARCONA). This computer vision firm is constructing Digital Land, a worldwide AR layer. With this initiative, the barrier of entry into AR is lowered, and 3D multimedia material can be easily placed in actual places at a minimal cost.
According to CMC, the Arcona price today is $0.199984 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $89,702.30 USD. Arcona is down 11.47% in the last 24 hours.
Nathaniel Chastain, a former OpenSea executive who resigned in September 2021, has been charged with insider trading. Because of his alleged involvement in insider trading with non-fungible tokens, Nate has been charged with money laundering and wire fraud. On the OpenSea platform, he has been accused of utilizing insider knowledge regarding the NFTs that would be presented on its site. Nate has been profiting from this exclusive knowledge.
Potential Penalty of 20 Years
There was a public announcement on the U.S. Department of Justice website. Nate was taken into custody this morning and brought before a federal judge. When using OpenSea’s proprietary knowledge, FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll says Nate used a classic insider trading method. His understanding of NFTs allowed him to buy many of them for profit.
According to the complaint, Nate’s responsibility was to choose which NFTs would be shown on the OpenSea main page. Users will be more inclined to pay for an NFT if presented prominently on the site, increasing the demand for that particular collection.
Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney, said:
“NFTs might be new, but this type of criminal scheme is not. Today’s charges demonstrate the commitment of this Office to stamping out insider trading – whether it occurs on the stock market or the blockchain.”
Between June 2021 and September 2021, Nate allegedly purchased to-be-featured NFTs using the information he obtained and resold them for two to five times their original purchase price. Anonymous wallets and accounts were utilized for trading and purchasing. One case of wire fraud and one count of money laundering have been filed against Nate Chastain. There is a potential penalty of 20 years for each of these offenses.
The crypto market has resumed its decline yet again, dropping to nearly $1.29 trillion in value. According to CoinGecko, the market lost nearly 6% of its market cap in the last 24 hours. Roughly, $83.5 billion USD was wiped out since Wednesday.
As per the data from Coinglass, a crypto-related data aggregator, $380.94 million USD worth of cryptos were liquidated from the market. According to DefiLlama, overall TVL in the DeFi market also shrunk by 3.5% in the last 24 hours to $108 billion.
The global crypto market attained its all-time high at $3.08 trillion USD in November 2021. But the hyperinflation and Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed on both the off-chain market and the crypto market. It caused the trillion-dollar market to lose 58%, nearly $1.75 trillion USD.
Bullish Momentum Reversed
On Monday, the largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum began their relief rallies to reach $30.6k and $1.9k. Eventually, this caused a positive pull in the on-chain market supporting it to rebound to $1.3 trillion USD.
The dominant crypto now fell from its relief zone of $31,957.28 USD to $29,871 USD, at the time of writing. The rival, Ethereum, dropped 5.58% to $1,825 USD. The anticipation of a bull run is shattered down.
The top altcoins have also lost their grounds and resumed their trading in the red zone. Cardano (ADA) declined 6.95% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.5623 USD, at the time of writing. While Ripple (XRP) was down 5.42% to $0.3959 USD and Litecoin (LTC) drops 8.31% to $62.82 USD. The new Terra (LUNA) is also trading down 10.28% at $6.41 USD.
Solana (SOL) plummeted by 12.79% to trade at $39.01 USD, at the time of writing. The coin was losing its pace due to a series of outages in its blockchain. Solana had again been subjected to a recent halt in its block production. Surprisingly, WAVES, a not-so-famous pioneer crypto token, is overtaken by bulls and was up 17.89% to $9.48 USD, at the time of writing.