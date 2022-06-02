News
Former Gophers coach Glen Mason remembers Marion Barber III: ‘One of my favorite all-time guys’
Once Glen Mason heard news that Marion Barber III had passed away Wednesday, the former Gophers football coach spent the rest of the evening reminiscing about his star running back.
Mason, who coached Minnesota from 1997-2006, chatted or texted with a handful of former U players, including Thomas Tapeh of St. Paul, and Mason did a handful of local media interviews.
The 72-year-old retired coach and broadcaster dealt with the initial shock of the 38-year-old’s death in Texas.
“It’s like losing a family member; it really is,” Mason told the Pioneer Press.
RELATED: Former Gophers tailback Marion Barber III dies
Mason then recalled what Barber meant to him and the Minnesota program.
In 1977, Mason was an assistant coach at Illinois and was recruiting Barber’s father, Marion Barber Jr., a prospect out of Detroit. Barber Jr. picked Minnesota and rushed for 3,094 yards and 34 touchdowns through 1980. When he went to the New York Jets, he left as the U’s all-time leading rusher.
In 2000, Barber III was a standout running back and defensive back at Wayzata, but Mason only wanted him at Minnesota if he played D-back.
“Why? Because he was the only guy all year who intercepted Joe Mauer,” Mason said of the Cretin-Derham Hall quarterback who was committed to play football at Florida State before switching full time to baseball after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Twins.
Barber III was not interested in being a defensive back at the U. “He passed on it,” Mason said. “But no one else was recruiting him, so we went back again and I said, ‘Use your brain here. Come in as a defensive back.’ And he did.”
That spring, Barber visited Mason and asked for a favor.
“He said, ‘I know you don’t think I can play running back. Just give me a chance. One year. If I’m not good enough, then I’ll play any position you want,’ ” Mason recalled. “I told him, ‘What do we got to lose.’ He’s not going to play the first year anyway. Boy, was I wrong.”
As a true freshman in 2001, Barber rushed 118 times for 742 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Tellis Redmon was that squad’s leading rusher with 1,091 yards.
Barber redshirted in 2002 after a hamstring injury limited him to two games. In 2003 and ’04, Barber and tag-team partner Laurence Maroney each rushed for over 1,000 yards.
“They were almost a comedy team when they weren’t playing football,” Mason said. “They were something. They were best buddies and they fed off each other. They were a joy to coach. They liked football. They liked practice. They were joking around, but when it was time to be serious, it was serious. Those guys really complemented each other.”
Mason was prompted to retell the moped story and he jumped right in. “One day after practice and I get in my car to go home and I stop at the light,” Mason said. “Then right down University Avenue there goes Maroney driving and Barber on the back of a moped. They went right through a red light.
“I thought, ‘Oh my god.’ My heart stopped,” said Mason, who can laugh about it now.
Barber was an all-Big Ten first-team selection in 2003, and turned pro after a second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2004 despite having another year of eligibility remaining.
While Mason wasn’t sold on Barber as a running back coming out of high school, Mason was confirming Barber’s ability to NFL teams.
Then-Cowboys coach Bill Parcells telephoned Mason during the NFL draft in 2005. Parcells said they were looking for a running back, not necessarily a starter, but one who could contribute 8-10 plays a game, help on special teams, provide toughness and good character.
“Is that Marion Barber?” Mason recalled Parcells asking him.
“Absolutely,” Mason replied.
Mason later met Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Jones raved about Barber, saying he was a better player than they thought.
Barber, who was listed at 5-foot-11 and 218 pounds, rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in 99 games from 2005-11. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007.
While Barber had issues adjusting to his post-playing career, including run-ins with police, Mason said he saw none of that at the U.
“Everybody knows what kind of player Marion Barber was, if they watched him play in person or watched him play on TV,” Mason said. “When I think of him, I think of the kid with a smile on his face, great kid to be around. One of my favorite all-time guys. In the four years I coached him, he never gave me one minute of problems either on or off the field. Just a delight to be around.”
News
Why Did Rege Jean Leave Bridgerton?
Bridgerton is a show released by Netflix which has been winning the hearts of people throughout the world on social media platforms. Netflix has done a great job when it comes to research in this show; which has the historical background of England pertaining to the Regency era.
The show Bridgerton has been a hit and there are rumors that there will be a second season to it based on the demand of its audience. IMDb rating for this show is 7.3.
Lead Casts In Bridgerton
Netflix is always famous for Casting the best actors for its characters in the shows which are Netflix specials. It leaves no stone unturned to find only the best actors that fit into the characters. The same is true for Bridgerton too.
One of the lead characters named Simon Basset is played by Rege Jean Page, who is one of the lead protagonists of the show. Not only that page has been stealing hearts with the exceptional acting skills he has shown in this series.
It would not be wrong to call him a National rather, an International Crush after his acting in Bridgerton. We have other characters like Daphyne played by Phoebe Dynevor. Simone Ashley played the role of Kate Sharma.
Plot Of Bridgerton
How often to ponder over the question of how difficult it can be to find love? Certainly, it is difficult especially in an era today when we are surrounded by sites and platforms that make dating life easier for us.
Think about the difficulties one might have to go through had it been the same in the era of the agency of England. The plot of the Netflix special shows Bridgerton is based on this plotline. A group of six people belonging to the upper class of London tries to find the love they think they deserve in this world.
Reason For Rege Jean To Leave Bridgerton
The entertainment industry is full of Spicy and juicy gossip which includes this agreement between actors, producers, directors, and everyone in that industry. It contains an even different level of broadcasting when it is related to a very successful show called Bridgerton.
There is a rumor that a similar case has happened with Rege Jean Page when it comes to the casting of Bridgerton. It has been reported that Page will be leaving but will return as there have been differences between the producer and this actor. So the rumor has it that Page has been demanding more payment which these producers show not to comply with.
Audience’s Response After Watching It
You gotta be kidding me if you do not know the response of the audience; when it comes to the currently trending show of Bridgerton. This Netflix special show has taken the world by storm; is the trending topic when it comes to social media.
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and any other social media platform, are the talk of the town. The awesome plot line and direction of it are top-notch, what more can an audience ask for! Casting too has been spot on which makes it more attractive for the audience.
The Netflix special show named Bridgerton has been winning hearts based on its exceptional casting and direction along with the dialogues for the story. It does not shrug off when it comes to putting forth strong female characters.
They are not afraid of making the world listen to their voice and having a stance of their own. The Netflix special Bridgerton is currently on its first season also rumored to come up with a second one soon.
The post Why Did Rege Jean Leave Bridgerton? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump.
The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse M. Furman said the sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 2 1/2 years in prison on top of the 2 1/2 years he is already serving after another fraud conviction.
The judge said Avenatti’s crime against Daniels was made “out of desperation” when his law firm was struggling. He called Avenatti’s behavior “craven and egregious” and blamed it on “blind ambition.”
He said he believed the sentence “will send a message to lawyers” that, if they go astray, they will lose their profession and their liberty.
Avenatti, wearing a drab beige prison uniform, choked up several times as he delivered a lengthy statement before the sentence was announced, saying he had “disappointed scores of people and failed in a cataclysmic way.”
Avenatti, shackled at the feet, hugged his lawyers and then shuffled out of court.
At trial earlier this year, Avenatti represented himself, cross-examining his former client for hours about their experiences in early 2018, when she signed a book deal that provided an $800,000 payout. Prosecutors said he illegally pocketed about $300,000 of her advance on “Full Disclosure,” published in fall 2018.
The book’s publication came at a time when Avenatti’s law practice was failing financially even as he appeared regularly on cable television news channels, attacking Trump. Avenatti represented Daniels in lawsuits meant to free her from a $130,000 hush payment she received shortly before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about a tryst she said she had with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denied it.
Daniels was not in court. Her current attorney, Clark Brewster, spoke on her behalf, saying it was “truly shocking” that Avenatti tried to portray himself as a champion of his clients during his statement.
His conviction for aggravated identity theft required a mandatory two-year prison sentence. He was also convicted of wire fraud. He’s already serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for trying to extort Nike. Avenatti was convicted in 2020 of threatening to ruin the shoemaker’s reputation if it did not pay him up to $25 million.
And he faces a retrial in California on charges that he cheated clients and others of millions of dollars there.
In a presentence submission, Avenatti’s lawyers cited an apology letter Avenatti recently wrote to Daniels in which he said: “I am truly sorry.”
But prosecutors in a sentencing submission last week urged that that he should face “substantial” additional time in prison for a wire fraud conviction and criticized his apology letter, saying the 51-year-old failed to apologize for his actual crime.
And they recalled that during “an extremely lengthy” cross-examination, he “berated his victim for lewd language and being a difficult client, questioned her invasively about marital and familial difficulties, and sought to cast her as crazy, much as he did during the course of his fraud to prevent her own agent and publisher from responding to her pleas for help.”
“The defendant certainly had every right to defend himself at trial. But he is not entitled to a benefit for showing remorse, having done so only when convenient and only after seeking to humiliate his victim at a public trial, and denigrating and insulting her for months to her agent and publisher while holding himself out as taking up her cause against the powerful who might have taken advantage of her,” prosecutors wrote.
News
Why Is Vecna Killing
Who doesn’t like an adventurous board game full of twists and dangers? A type of game in which you get lost. You get submerged in the story. You connect to the character you are playing. A get lost in time when you play games.
But what if you got to know that the game’s villains are not made up. They are real.
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume came with a lot of twists. First, the villain Vecna of D&D (dungeons and Dragons) is real and is killing the teenagers of the Hawkins.
Who Is Vecna?
Vecna is the most bizarre undead wizard from the arcade game D&D. Apparently, and he is not just a game villain. He exists in reality on the upside. He seems like a human with no flesh and only visually movable veins. So how did he end up on the upside? There is a whole new story that takes us back to Season 1.
Why Is He Killing?
Vecna, as a predator species, thinks we his wiping out the humans for good.
Does he have anything to do with El?
Well, of course, yes, it is revealed that El refused to join Vecna to kill humans and banished him away. This got him angry. He knew Eleven was powerful, so he waited until Eleven lost her power to regain his dominance over the world.
Later, we learned that Number 1, Henry Creel, is Vecna.
Who Has He Killed?
In the very first episode, he kills Chrissy, a cheerleader. Chrissy was suffering from an eating disorder and had an abusive mother. She started daydreaming about the horrific events of her life, and finally, after one week of visions, Vecna killed her.
In the next episode, a friend of Nancy became a victim of Vecna. He was guilty of his friend’s death. At last, Max became the victim but was saved by Nancy on time. However, Max could not get over his brother Billy’s death.
This concluded that Vecna Preys on people’s fear, insecurities, and dark secrets.
How Does He Kill?
Vecna has a very terrifying and specific way of killing. He targets only teenagers, and when the time comes, he fully reveals himself. The body of the targeted victim floats into the air, the bones start to snap, and at last, the eyes are popped out.
In this season, Vecna can mentally travel from the upside to the real world. He doesn’t have to be present there physically. Because of this reason, none could ever see him, yet they could see the things happening with the victim.
Where Can You Watch The Show
You can watch the series online on Netflix. Till now, 3 full seasons and 4Th season’s Volume 1 has been aired.
The post Why Is Vecna Killing appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Former Gophers coach Glen Mason remembers Marion Barber III: ‘One of my favorite all-time guys’
Institutional Investors Turn To Competitors As Ethereum Tumbles
Why Did Rege Jean Leave Bridgerton?
Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels
Why Is Vecna Killing
Yankees Notebook: Lefty-hitting Matt Carpenter leads off to balance lineup vs. Shohei Ohtani
A Very Secret Service On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Co-Founder of USDT And ETH Do Not Believe In Algorithmic Stablecoins
Resources Help Seniors Prepare For Medicare Annual Election Period
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month