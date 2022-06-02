News
Former Gophers tailback Marion Barber III dies
Former Gophers running back Marion Barber III was found dead in his apartment by police in Frisco, Texas, the Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Wednesday.
Barber as nine days shy of his 39th birthday on June 10.
The cause of Barber’s death is unknown, the newspaper said. A Frisco police spokesperson told the paper: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”
Barber, who attended Wayzata High School, played for the Gophers from 2001-04. He is fifth all-time on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 3,094 yards. He was part of a one-two punch with Laurence Maroney during the early 2000s.
Marion Barber III went on to have a standout NFL career, primarily with the Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.
His father Marion Barber was a standout tailback for Minnesota from 1977-80. His younger brothers, Dom and Thomas, also played for the Gophers. Thomas is currently a graduate assistant with the U.
This story will be updated.
Vikings sign third-round pick Brian Asamoah
The Vikings on Wednesday signed rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah, their third-round draft pick in April.
Asamoah got a four-year $5.49 million contract with a signing bonus of $1.17 million. He will count $997,609 on the 2022 salary cap.
The Vikings have now signed seven of their 10 draftees. Having yet to sign are cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and guard Ed Ingram, both second-round picks, and cornerback Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round selection. All are competing in offseason drills under injury protection agreements.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jalen Williams (Santa Clara)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 209 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/4
2021-22 averages: 18 points (51.3% from the field — 55.1% on 2s, 39.6% on 3s), 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
Connection: NBA draft combine interviewee
Note: Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine and each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams, according to a league spokesperson. The league decides which team speaks to the players. Just because a team didn’t interview a prospect during the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick the player.
The buzz: Williams was one of the biggest winners from the draft combine. He rose up draft boards after his impressive physical measurements and showings in the combine’s scrimmages. After improving in each year of college, Williams was a first team All-West Coast Conference selection in his third season with the Broncos. He was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which is given to the nation’s top mid-major player.
Scouting report: Advanced playmaker because of his selflessness, pace, vision and size. Makes good reads out of the pick and roll, one of the most common actions for an NBA guard, and accurate passes off the dribble with both hands. Good floater and finishes well at the rim through contact because of his length. Good pull-up shooter from midrange and on 3s, which will it hard for defenders to go under the screen on pick and rolls when Williams is the ball handler. Can be used in a variety of ways offensively — a secondary ball handler, spacing beyond the arc, coming off screens or handoffs. Improved shooter whose free-throw percentage (80.9%) suggests he’ll be reliable on 3s. Size and length can make him disruptive as an on-ball defender and as a help defender.
Isn’t consistently engaged or disciplined defensively even though the effort is usually there. Not an elite athlete and needs to improve lateral quickness. Will need to get stronger when defending in the post. Could also improve isolation scoring.
Fit: Williams is the kind of wing who’d fit ideally with the Magic, especially if his 3-point shooting is reliable. After an impressive draft combine, it’s unlikely he’ll slip into the second round. Orlando would likely have to trade both of its second-round picks to get into the backend of the first round if it wanted to take Williams.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Contentious meeting of St. Paul Library Board over fate of Hamline-Midway Library
A meeting of the St. Paul Library Board turned unusually contentious and emotional on Wednesday around the fate of the Hamline-Midway branch library, which is poised for a complete $8.1 million demolition and rebuild.
When it comes to a patron-driven public process, “we were misled,” said Council Member Jane Prince, chair of the Library Board, while reading a three-minute statement of objection into the record. Prince accused library management of hosting sham outreach around a long pre-determined decision not to preserve the existing building on Minnehaha Avenue.
Those comments drew an instant rebuke from Council Members Mitra Jalali and Chris Tolbert, as well as Library Director Catherine Penkert, who defended the lengthy public engagement process behind the decision not to remodel the 1930s-era structure, which lacks modern disability access and meeting space.
“I don’t feel that the statement that was made is fair or professional,” said Jalali, addressing Prince.
Council Member Jane Prince, library board chair, says she’s “disappointed” with plans to demolish/rebuild Hamline-Midway. If racial equity were the goal, they’d rebuild Hayden Heights instead. Leadership said the public would choose the design. “We were misled.” pic.twitter.com/1LIflRlkaD
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 1, 2022
RENOVATIONS, SAFETY ISSUES
Meeting as the St. Paul Library Board on Wednesday, members of the city council calmly sat through staff presentations on a future $65,000 redesign of the downtown George Latimer Central Library’s Nicholson Commons space, as well as a proposed $4.4 million remodel of the Hayden Heights branch and $5.5 million addition to the Riverview branch. The latter two projects have yet to be funded or scheduled, but LSE Architects has unveiled concept designs.
They also heard staff presentations on ongoing efforts to address public safety concerns at the libraries, on top of growing human service needs front-line staff have been hard-pressed to navigate on their own.
Library officials said that in the past four months alone, four women have arrived at the Rondo branch on Dale Street seeking protection from domestic violence, the type of request that might have once surfaced a handful of times in an entire decade.
“I hope that our employees feel comfortable bringing difficult concerns forward,” said Prince, noting the city recently hired a social worker for the Rondo location, but the city is otherwise not a funded human services provider.
ACCUSATIONS AROUND REBUILD VS. PRESERVATION
Then came a presentation from LSE Architects on the proverbial elephant in the room — a proposal to rebuild rather than simply remodel the Hamline-Midway branch.
Officials with the Minneapolis firm said the goal was to increase the footprint of the building by 30 percent, increase usable space by as much as 50 percent, and bring restrooms, flexible-use meeting rooms and entrances onto one linear ground level, improving sight lines and accessibility.
The hope is to reuse as much as possible of the existing structure’s red brick facade and distinctive stone arch in an entirely new building more equipped for modern needs like remote work and group projects.
“Looking at the rendering I thought I might feel anxiety or disappointment,” Jalali told the board. “But it’s really just beautiful.”
Jalali: “Looking at the rendering I thought I might feel anxiety or disappointment. But it’s really just beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/9E0UT9ByXh
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 1, 2022
Prince, who chairs the library board, then attempted to close the meeting with a three-minute statement saying the library system had departed from a written promise that “we will implement what you decide.”
She noted that in a citywide survey by the city’s Capital Improvement Budget committee, most respondents called for renovation over reconstruction.
“Library leadership completely dismissed the survey results, choosing instead to only seek funding for demolition and rebuild,” Prince said. “What does that say about how we as a city claim to value public engagement?”
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
Fighting tears, Penkert denied the accusations and said she was “extremely disappointed to hear the library board chair close that way.”
She then recited aloud a comment she had received from a patron: “‘My niece uses a wheelchair. I’m ashamed to bring her to our neighborhood library. We go to Highland library instead.’ … We are building a library for her.”
At the downtown library, Nicholson Commons, which has its own endowment from the Nicholson family, is slated for some $65,000 in improvements intended to make it a more user-friendly space, including new small, medium and large meeting rooms.
Prince and other council members expressed interest in the fate of the site’s St. Paul Collection, which includes century-old city maps and directories, archival material from the Pioneer Press newspaper and other historical lore. Marika Staloch, special projects manager for the library, said no final decision had been made over how to preserve the collection.
“It may move,” she acknowledged.
The downtown Central Library’s third-floor Innovation Lab — a maker and creative space for artists, small business owners and hobbyists — has also undergone improvements. Public art is currently being installed in advance of a celebration on the evening of June 15.
