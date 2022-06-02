News
Four home runs, including back-to-back over new left field wall, power Orioles to 9-2 win over Mariners
The home run chain got a tour of Orioles as four players — Rougned Odor, Ryan Mountcastle, Ramón Urías and Trey Mancini — all hit round-trippers in a 9-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
A large golden necklace bestowed upon a player after hitting a homer, the chain had a busy night as the bulk of the Orioles’ scoring came via the long ball.
Odor hit a no-doubt-about-it three-run home run in the second inning off of 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who allowed four runs in five innings. Then, when Mariners reliever Sergio Romo entered the game in the sixth, the Orioles’ bats really powered up: Mountcastle and Urías blasted back-to-back home runs over the new left field wall — only the ninth and 10th such homers this year at Oriole Park — and Trey Mancini, who smacked a ball into the left field wall earlier in the game, hit a pitch into the bullpen in left-center field.
Though he was taken out in the fifth inning, Orioles starter Kyle Bradish had his best start since May 10. He did not allow a run through the first three innings but gave up a solo shot to J.P. Crawford to open the fourth. And, after allowing a leadoff double in the fifth, Bradish nearly pitched himself out of it.
With runners on first and third and two outs, Bradish induced a high bouncing ball up the middle from Mariners standout rookie Julio Rodríguez. Odor fielded the ball and opted to flip to Jorge Mateo at second, but Seattle’s Ty France beat it to the bag, allowing a run to score and chasing Bradish from the game.
He allowed two earned runs on six hits and finished with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings in front of an announced crowd of 8,400. Lefty Cionel Pérez, who didn’t allow a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief, received the win.
The Orioles (22-30) led 3-2 when Bradish exited the game, but quickly added to their lead. In the fifth inning, Mancini smacked a pitch 106.4 mph into the top of the wall in left field that stayed in the park for a double, but Austin Hays promptly drove him home with a single. The next inning is when the Orioles took their commanding lead, scoring five runs, including on Mountcastle’s homer that traveled 426 feet.
Hays stays hot
With an RBI single in the fifth inning, Hays increased his hitting streak to 12 games, the second-longest in the American League. Hays is hitting .299 on the season and .333 over the course of the hitting streak.
The streak began a week after Hays had his hand stepped on in St. Louis, which required stitches.
“I probably didn’t let on what that looked like the next few days after, but he was gashed up. It was ugly,” manager Brandon Hyde said before Wednesday’s game. “He’s a really tough kid.”
Rutschman facing familiar foe
Hyped rookie Adley Rutschman, who didn’t play Wednesday as part of a scheduled day off, grew up in Oregon and said that, as a kid, he was a fan of the Mariners due to their proximity.
“When we go to Seattle at the end of June, that’ll probably hit home a little bit more, just because I’ve been there so much,” said Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oregon State.
Since he was called up 11 days ago, Rutschman has debuted at Camden Yards with much fanfare, played a series at Yankee Stadium and then at Fenway Park. After shooting some pool in the clubhouse Wednesday, Rutschman reflected on his entrance to the big leagues.
“It’s been just a crazy couple of weeks,” he said. “It’s been fun.”
Around the horn
>> Left-hander Zac Lowther, who was called up ahead of Tuesday night’s game and allowed five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings for the Orioles, was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk after his major league season debut. The Orioles recalled Denyi Reyes, who has made two appearances for Baltimore this season, from Norfolk.
>> The Orioles added 18-year old right-handed pitcher Yaqui Rivera as the player to be named later from a trade earlier this year that sent relievers Cole Susler and Tanner Scott to the Miami Marlins. Rivera had a 3.69 ERA in 39 innings last season in the Dominican Summer League and Florida Complex League.
This story will be updated.
Thursday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Letters: None of these gun-laws changes will save the day, but each will help
None fix everything, but all help
Gun “rights” supporters complain about proposals for longer waiting periods when they buy a gun. Pay attention: There’s a waiting period for everything, from minutes to weeks to months.
Buy something online? We wait for delivery. Why not for guns? Last year I waited six months after placing an order for an appliance to take possession.
Now let’s add better more comprehensive background checks, better red flag laws, and mandatory weapon insurance against death or injury.
None of these changes individually or collectively will stop all massacres in schools or other situations, but each will help reduce the carnage.
Finally, consider the cost, the cost to school and civic budgets. Taxpayers should be outraged. Prevention is a much better and cheaper method of controlling such murderous behavior, than is the cleanup after more massacres.
Carl Brookins, Roseville
Their precious babies
I went to church the other morning. I sat behind a family with two young children. These little girls did what children do in church –wiggle, climb on their parents’ laps, etc.
One of the girls was being distracting so her dad picked her up. She put her arms around her dad’s neck and grinned a little. That just broke my heart. I couldn’t stop crying and thinking of the families in Uvalde who will never again be able to pick up or hug their precious babies. What a total nightmare that will never end.
Please think of these people and imagine this happening to you. We allow this to happen. God help us. Why?
Chris Marken, Woodbury
If we can’t control the southern border …
For the past 30 years and more, from the presidency of William Clinton, who said in one of his State of the Union messages that illegal immigration at the southern border was out of control and something must be done, to Sen. Chuck Schumer and others on both sides of the aisle who echoed that message. Nothing definitive was done to address the issue.
Six years ago, candidate Trump ran on a platform of securing that southern border and for that and other reasons, won that election, against all odds. During the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, he attempted to gain funding from Congress to close the boarder to the surge of illegal immigration, and at nearly every turn, his efforts were blocked. But his efforts did result in a significant drop in that influx.
Now we are continually faced with tens of thousands of migrants illegally crossing our border and our government is unable or unwilling to stop the flood. Reportedly the United States has the best trained, advanced and technologically superior government resources in the world, yet we/they are unable to control or stop this influx of unarmed women, children and young males into this country.
God help these United States of America if we are ever threatened with a military invasion by a foreign power.
Jim Feckey, Mendota Heights
Thanks in advance
Thank you for “It’s our Honor to Honor,” the beautiful story of how a group of American veterans honor another fallen veteran during ceremonies at Fort Snelling. My wife and I witnessed this personally with the death of her dad, my uncle, and most recently, a brother-in-law.
Presentation of the American flag to a survivor is powerful, filled with meaning, a profound reminder that America the Great will always remember the service of her military veterans.
Someday it will be my turn. I’m thanking the Honor Guard in advance.
Dave Racer, Woodbury
‘I didn’t do it’
Looks like our president’s handlers have come up with a new stategy for the mid-terms. “I didn’t do it.”
Let’s blame the oil companies, corporate greed, Putin, the Federal Reserve and, of course, Donald Trump. Pretty sure the complicit press will jump on board with whatever they say.
Pete Bradt, Mendota Heights
News
Matthew Yglesias: The flaw in the progressive stance on guns
“When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.” The National Rifle Association doesn’t really use that slogan anymore, but it came to mind last week as I considered a core tension in contemporary progressive thought: strong advocacy of gun control paired with increasing skepticism about law enforcement and incarceration.
In Philadelphia, for example, progressive District Attorney Larry Krasner has deprioritized gun possession charges altogether, holding that they fuel racial disparities and mass incarceration. At the same time, national Democrats are arguing more forcefully than ever for stricter gun laws. The last time this was actually successful, back in the 1990s, it was part of a seamless web of tough-on-crime politics — the assault-weapons ban was in a comprehensive crime bill that included hiring more police officers and provisions to build more prisons and make prison sentences longer.
Over the past 25 years, the left’s views on the merits of being “tough on crime” have shifted dramatically. But as the response to last week’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, shows, progressives remain deeply concerned about the dangers of widespread firearms ownership.
That is a reasonable judgment in the face of tens of thousands of lives lost. But to reduce the death toll from guns, progressives are going to need to move beyond a strategy of tweeting harder, fulminating more and placing blame on the financial clout of the now nearly defunct NRA. They will need to come to terms with the fact that reducing gun violence will require more policing and incarceration, not less.
Whoever wills the end also wills the means, Kant wrote. But contemporary progressives have shied away from the means — stopping people who break even minor rules, using their rule-breaking as a pretext for a search, and then punishing them if they are carrying a gun illegally — even while insisting on an increasingly expansive conception of their desired ends.
To be clear, quality-of-life policing would not have averted the Uvalde massacre. But neither would have background checks. Tighter rules on high-capacity magazines might have mitigated it, but then again they might not have — such rules are in place in New York state and didn’t prevent the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket earlier this month.
The point is that preventing these kinds of murders, in which a person with no prior criminal record obtains a weapon and then kills at random, requires imposing very heavy burdens on ordinary gun owners. The overwhelming majority of law-abiding gun purchasers, including buyers of terrifying semi-automatic weapons, do no harm.
Removing all of those weapons from the market is asking innocent people to make a considerable sacrifice. And it raises the question of how to enforce such a sweeping ban. A mandatory buy-back program would likely generate lots of compliance — among people who aren’t criminals. To get guns out of the hands of criminals would require intrusive policing and prosecutions on a scale that’s hard to imagine.
This is precisely the “Only outlaws will have guns” scenario that worries even non-fanatical gun owners. They acknowledge that, in principle, a gun-free America would be safer than the current gun-filled America. But they look at cities such as Philadelphia, where gun violence set a record in 2021, and with good reason don’t want to bring that model to the exurbs and small towns where they live.
The problem is that the small handguns that account for the vast majority of murders in America are easy to conceal. Police officers cannot tell by sight who is carrying them — they need to stop people and search them. This kind of intensive policing can reduce crime without violating constitutional rights, as academic studies of Operation Impact — in which the New York Police Department would flood high-crime areas with officers — have shown. The low-crime era in New York City continued for years after the end of “stop and frisk,” which was discriminatory and bred ill will.
That’s because officers continued to stop people — people committing crimes — and then frisk them. After the deaths of Michael Brown and George Floyd, progressive thinking turned to the idea that aggressive enforcement of laws against “low-level” or “non-violent” crimes such as shoplifting, turnstile-jumping or pot-smoking was a mistake. But while it is of course true that fare evasion is a minor crime, these low-level offenses can be a way to enforce gun laws.
And as liberals sporadically realize, when lots of people carry guns around, it’s very dangerous. In a city soaked with guns, gang disputes lead to bleed-outs rather than bruises. A bullet is much more likely than a knife to strike an innocent bystander. And a young man living in a dangerous neighborhood faces a basic cost-benefit calculus: Is the risk of arrest for carrying a weapon illegally greater than the risk of finding himself unarmed?
Vigorous enforcement of laws against illegal gun possession shifts this risk-reward calculus. First, it raises the risk of carrying. Second, by reducing the incidence of illegal carrying, it reduces the reward.
Years of steady application of this principle helped push many US cities into a much safer equilibrium. Now that equilibrium has been disrupted by the dual shocks of Covid and reduced enforcement. Returning to a better equilibrium will be costly in terms of money and human suffering. But it will also have real benefits in terms of reduced gun violence.
Fulminating at congressional inaction in the face of spree killers may be satisfying and even necessary. But it is unlikely to persuade them to change the law. Continuing to insist on new rules while shying away from enforcing existing ones, meanwhile, burns credibility with conservative voters, who see a left that’s eager to penalize their hobby and reluctant to punish criminals.
Considerable progress against gun violence is politically and logistically feasible with more quality-of-life policing and vigorous prosecution of illegal gun possession — and the increased levels of incarceration both would require. If progressives want to make guns harder to get but don’t want to prosecute those who have guns illegally, then … it’s almost as if they’re inviting a future in which only outlaws will have guns.
Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A co-founder of and former columnist for Vox, he writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. He is author, most recently, of “One Billion Americans.”
News
Thomas Friedman: Putin awakened a sleeping giant in Europe
BERLIN — I’ve been writing nonstop about the Ukraine war ever since Russia invaded Feb. 24, but I confess that it took coming to Europe and meeting with politicians, diplomats and entrepreneurs here for me to fully grasp what happened. You see, I thought Vladimir Putin had invaded Ukraine. I was wrong. Putin had invaded Europe.
He shouldn’t have done that. This could be the biggest act of folly in a European war since Adolf Hitler invaded Russia in 1941.
I only fully understood this when I got to this side of the Atlantic. It was easy from afar to assume — and probably easy for Putin to assume — that eventually Europe would reconcile itself to the full-scale invasion Putin launched against Ukraine, the way Europe reconciled with his 2014 devouring of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, a remote slice of land where he met little resistance and set off limited shock waves.
Wrong, wrong, wrong.
This invasion — with Russian soldiers indiscriminately shelling Ukrainian apartment buildings and hospitals, killing civilians, looting homes, raping women and creating the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II — is increasingly seen as a 21st-century rerun of Hitler’s onslaught against the rest of Europe, which started in September 1939 with the German attack on Poland. Add on top of that Putin’s seeming threat to use nuclear weapons, warning that any country that interfered with his unprovoked war would face “consequences you have never seen,” and it explains everything.
- It explains why, practically overnight, Germany’s government dispensed with nearly 80 years of aversion to conflict and maintaining the smallest defense budget possible, and announced instead a huge increase in military spending and plans to send arms to Ukraine.
- It explains why, practically overnight, Sweden and Finland abandoned more than 70 years of neutrality and applied for membership in NATO.
- It explains why, practically overnight, Poland gave up playing around with pro-Putin, anti-immigrant populist Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, and opened its borders to more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees while also making itself into a crucial land bridge to funnel NATO arms into Ukraine.
- It explains why, practically overnight, the European Union threw off years of baby-step economic sanctions on Russia and fired a precision economic sanctions missile right into the center of Putin’s economy.
In sum, what I thought was just a Russian invasion of Ukraine has become a European earthquake — “an awakening — boom! — and then everything changed,” as Joschka Fischer, a former German foreign minister, put it to me. “You are seeing a huge change in Europe in response to Russia — not based on American pressure, but because the threat perception of Russia today is completely different: We understand that Putin is not talking about Ukraine alone, but about all of us and our way of freedom.”
Whether we like it or not, added Fischer, modern Europe is now in a “confrontational mode with Russia. Russia is no longer part of any European peace order.” There’s been “a complete loss of trust with Putin.”
Is there any wonder why? Putin’s army is systematically destroying Ukrainian cities and infrastructure with the seeming intent not to impose Russian rule on these towns, communities and farms but rather to erase them and their residents from the map and make true by force Putin’s crackpot claim that Ukraine is not a real country.
At the Davos World Economic Forum last week, I interviewed Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, Ukraine, the town where Russia stands accused of murdering scores of civilians and leaving their bodies on the streets to rot, or piled into a mass grave in a churchyard, before the Russian troops were driven out.
“We had 419 peaceful citizens murdered in multiple ways,” Fedoruk told me. “We had no military infrastructure in our town. People were defenseless. The Russian soldiers stole, they raped and they drank. … I am really surprised that this is happening in the 21st century.”
If that was the “shock” phase of this war — and it is still going on — the “awe” phase is something I detected among European officials in Davos and Berlin. To put it bluntly, while the United States of America seems to be coming apart, the United States of Europe — the 27 members of the European Union — have stunned everyone, and most of all themselves, by coming together to make a fist, along with a number of other European nations and NATO, to stymie Putin’s invasion.
You could almost feel EU officials saying: “Wow, did we make that fist? Is that our fist?”
Since February, the EU has imposed five packages of sanctions against Russia — sanctions that not only badly hurt Russia but are also costly for the EU countries in terms of lost business or higher raw material costs. A sixth package, agreed to Monday, will cut some 90% of EU oil imports from Russia by the end of this year while also ejecting Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, from SWIFT, the vital global banking messaging system.
Maybe the most impressive thing is how many Ukrainian refugees EU nations have been willing to house without much complaint. There is an awareness that Ukrainian menfolk are fighting to defend them, too, so the EU nations can at least house their women, children and elderly.
“They are being given the same health care, childhood allowances and education that Poles are,” Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, told me. “Why not? They are working and paying taxes. The only thing they don’t have is the right to vote.”
Putin thought the EU would quickly splinter under his pressure, added Morawiecki, “but Putin was wrong. Europe is now much more united than before the Ukraine war.”
Still, many in the EU are asking how long they will be able to maintain this painful fist. It is a legitimate question.
“Putin is counting on the fatigue of the West,” Morawiecki said. “He knows that he has much more time because democracies are less patient than autocracies.”
It’s true. Some EU leaders are already encouraging President Joe Biden to call Putin and explore terms of a cease-fire. Putin’s forces in eastern and southern Ukraine are now out-pummeling the Ukrainian army at various strategic junctions, volleying round after round of rockets and heavy artillery. They don’t need to be accurate; they just need to overwhelm the Ukrainian forces with their sheer volume.
I hope the Ukrainians can hold their ground long enough for more advanced Western arms to arrive to even the fight and for the EU sanctions on Russia to really hurt, so that Ukrainians have real leverage with Putin in any negotiated settlement.
That said, though, I could not help but notice another theme that has run through my conversations here. It is a conviction that because this is so much Putin’s war, and because the barbarism of his forces in this war has been so criminal, as long as Putin remains in power in Moscow, it will be very difficult to trust Russia on anything regarding Ukraine.
I heard no one advocate regime change, but I also heard no one say the West could return to any normalcy with Russia without it. All of which is to say something very big with Putin got broken here, and that is going to be a problem when we do move to the negotiating table — as long as Putin leads Russia. But Putin is a problem for the Russian people to deal with, not us.
Thomas Friedman writes a column for the New York Times.
