Finance
Homebirth Midwives – The Hassle of Getting Insurance
More and more midwives around the world provide an ancient service to expectant mothers: giving birth at home.
Homebirth is not a new phenomenon, and has been practiced at least as far back as biblical times. The Hebrew midwives, described at the times of the pharaohs, were famous for attending births in the homes of their clients, and even today, homebirth is a common practice in many African countries – not because of “natural trends” – but because it is traditional, and, in many cases, due to the lack of modern medical facilities, distance from hospitals, difficulties in accessibility to hospitals or even unaffordable costs concerned.
Most of the homebirths in the western world are conducted by midwives with the highest level of education and training: registered nurses, with midwifery licenses or permits (according to the country of practice). In addition many have had additional training for homebirth. They also have immediate access to emergency medical services, should complications arise.
Homebirth should be, and usually is, done under strict supervision, after the pregnant woman has been checked by medical doctors, confirming that the woman is in good health, allowing her to give birth at home, away from the protected environment of the hospital.
However, this trend creates another problem when the midwives try to place their liability cover with common insurers. A reasonable underwriter in an insurance company will see three major problems:
[1] If any complications arise during the delivery, the woman does not have the safety and comfort of the hospital at hand and the midwife cannot just summon professionals to assist: she or he will have to remove the woman and the newborn child by ambulance or other transportation to the nearest hospital, dramatically increasing the risk to both mother and child.
[2] Any minor problem, which could be treated easily at the hospital, becomes the sole problem of the midwife, and she or he is regarded as responsible for the well-being of the both mother and child.
[3] Problematic records of the process, as there are no strict manuals as to the record keeping of the homebirth, including the steps taken before the birth itself took place.
The fact that problems arise, does not automatically place liability on the midwife; she or he might have performed correctly, without any negligence or fault of any kind. However, the homebirth midwife is the only professional on the scene at the time of the occurrence.
Most insurance companies tend to decline requests for coverage from homebirth midwives, leaving many of them with the problem of uncovered exposure to risks or public and professional liability. Others charge these midwives exorbitant rates, making this practice very expensive, due to the cost of insurance coverage.
The ridiculous thing about this is, that due to the high rates midwives charge for homebirth, women using this option are more “customer rights aware” – as they seek full reimbursement for their enormous costs. As a result, lawyers have developed what is called in the insurance industry “a nose for a suit”, contacting homebirth women, looking for the opportunity for a law-suit.
This all results in an expensive, unattractive practice, and remember – it all started with the good intention of doing things as nature intended and not as a trend to support insurance companies and lawyers.
In some cases, homebirth is not documented in the proper manner. It is the opinion of this writer that the midwife and the pregnant women should have a comprehensive agreement between them, clarifying all the points and issues that might need to be addressed during their relationship. Hospitals work in this manner and so should midwives.
Such an agreement should be legally approved, and should address questions that might lead to a dispute: the women should know the risks involved, they should be aware of the ways emergencies will be handled, a preliminary visit by the midwife to the home of the expectant mother, where the homebirth shall take place must be made and documented, the women have to know what to prepare for the expected event, and the child should be connected to a monitor at all times during the birth itself, and where insurers require it, an ambulance should be on stand-by, and a checkup by a doctor should be performed as close to the due-date as possible. Without going into details regarding the numerous issues that such an agreement should address, in some countries the need for this agreement is dictated by the health regulators or by local professional associations or insurers, but there are some countries where homebirth is still just a telephone call away, done in a rather non-professional manner.
Homebirth claims are regretfully quite common, and only those insurers who tend to strictly keep the requirements mentioned above, and some additional ones, specifically relevant to the country and type of homebirth, can see a profit in this line, although the number of midwives practicing birth at home is quite limited.
Health regulators and health departments around the world do not encourage the trend of homebirth. Such a policy might cause them a severe headache due to the responsibility attached so heavily to this practice. Birth at hospitals is better monitored, supervised and practiced (at least in their opinion), therefore, there is very little will to assist the homebirth midwives in their struggle to get affordable insurance cover.
Women, on the other hand, are trying to find out more information about homebirth, as a part of the natural medicine trend, alternative or holistic medical treatment views, and even discontent with the hospital environment (possibility of infection, staying in a “sick-environment”, or just fear of being hospitalization or the wish to have a more private, supporting and/or familiar surrounding).
There are a few insurers who undertake this cover, and some are even available online. It is still a rare cover, however and rather expensive, and it does not always provide perfect solutions for 100% of the potential cases, but as a midwife attending homebirths, you should be aware that you do have some options from which to choose.
Finance
Maritime Frauds
What is a fraud? An international trade transaction involves several parties-exporter, importer, ship-owner, charterer, ship’s master, officers and crew, insurer, banker, broker or agent, freight forwarder. Maritime fraud occurs when one of these parties unjustly takes another’s goods or money. In some cases, several of these parties act in collusion to defraud another. Banks and insurers are often the victims of such frauds.
The sinking of an over-insured vessel carrying a high valued non-existent cargo has been encountered at regular intervals. During periods of economic and political upheaval and depression in the shipping business, there have been incidents of unusual losses. In the last few years, these and other factors have led to a significant escalation in the number of incidents that can be termed as ‘maritime frauds’.
Types of Fraud
Maritime fraud has many guises and it methods are open to infinite variations. Majority of these crimes can be classified into four categories as under:
o Scuttling of ships
o Documentary frauds
o Cargo Thefts
o Fraud related to the chartering of vessels
Scuttling of Ships
Also known as ‘rust bucket’ frauds, this involves deliberate sinking of vessels in pursuance of fraud against both cargo and hull interests. With occasional exceptions, these crimes are committed by ship-owners in a situation where a vessel is approaching or has the end of its economic life, taking into account the age of the vessel, its condition and the prevailing freight market. The crime can be aimed at hull insurers alone or against both hull and cargo interests.
For example, a dishonest shower may approach am exporter and offer to carry his next large cargo shipment on his vessel. The exporter is to arrange the contract and the proposed buyer to open a letter of credit in his favor to pay for them. No goods are actually to be supplied or shipped, but the ship-owner agrees to supply bills of lading to show that the goods have been loaded on the vessel. The bills of lading together with such other documents as are required are presented to the bank negotiating the letter of credit. The banker pays against documents and not against goods. After ascertaining that the cargo description corresponds to the requirements as stipulated in the L/C, the bank, in the normal course of events, releases the funds under the terms of the L/C.
The ship, without it is by now paid for, but non-existent cargo, leaves port. It should not of course reach its destination, because should it do so, the missing cargo would lead immediately to the discovery of the fraud. To avoid this eventually, the ship is deliberately scuttled in a suitable location, so as to remove the evidence of the non-existent shipment beyond any prospect of subsequent investigation.
The ship-owner enters an insurance claim on his hull underwriters and he also receives a share of the proceeds from the letter of credit from exporter, leaving the hapless buyer to pursue an insurance claim for loss/non-delivery of his cargo.
Documentary Frauds
This type of fraud involves the sale and purchase of goods o documentary credit terms and some or all of the documents specified by the buyer to be presented by the seller to the bank in order to receive payment, are forged. Bankers pay against documents. The forged documents attempt to cover up the fact that the goods actually do not exist or that they are not of the quality ordered by the buyer. When the unfortunate purchaser of the goods belatedly realizes that no goods are arriving, he starts checking, only to find that the alleged carrying vessels either does not exist or was loading at some other port at the relevant time.
Banks deal with documents and not in the goods covered by them. A bank which accepts under a letter of credit a set of documents which appear to be regular on their face, is not liable to its principal if the documents turn out to be forged or to contain false statements. Thus a confirming bank is entitled to obtain reimbursement against such documents from the issuing bank and the issuing bank is entitled to obtain payment against them from the buyer. Thus the loss is usually borne by the buyer.
It is precisely to discourage the activities of fraudsters relating to export cargoes that GIC evolved the ship approval system. This has been extended to full load import cargo also. The vessels usually employed by fraudsters are:
-Vessels flying a flag of convenience
-Vessels over 15 or 20 years of age
-Usually small sized ships of 7000 to 10000 GRT
-Vessels having changed their names and owners a few months before the last voyage.
Cargo Thefts
There are several variations in the modus operandi of cargo thefts. In a typical example, the vessel, having loaded a cargo, deviates from its route and puts it into a port of convenience. Such ports are Tripoli, Beitut, Almina, Jouneih, Ras Salaata and others along the coasts of Greece, Lebanon and Suria. The cargo may be discharges and sole on the quayside or in a more sophisticated manner. Such an act is often accompanied by c a changed of the vessel’s name or a subsequent scuttling in order to hide the evidence of theft. The whole process of investigation is proved difficult as by the time the loss is known the cargo disappears and the actual recovery of goods is unlikely. The owners of these ships are “paper companies” set up a few days prior to the operation.
Fraud related to Chartering of vessels
This is also known as Charter-part fraud”. Establishing a chartering company required a modest initial financial commitment and is usually subject to little regulation. In depressed conditions of shipping market, there is no have demand on tonnage and owners anxious to avoid laying up their vessels are tempted to charter them to unknown companies without demanding any substantial financial guarantee for the performance of the charter contract.
The fraudulent chartered can turn this situation to his advantage. Having chartered a vessel from an unsuspecting owner, the chartered canvasses for cargo, knowing that in a depressed economy, shippers will be willing to cut corners in the hope of reducing transport costs and thus saving on freight so that their goods can be more attractively priced the charterer offers low freight rates on pre-paid basis. He can afford to do that, as he has no intention of completing the voyage.
Soon, after the vessel sails from the port, the chartered disappears. He may have paid his first month’s hire or he might not have paid any hire charges as are due from him. Meanwhile the ship-owner may find himself with substantial bills to meet from port authorities along with the ship’s route as well as for crew’s wages and for provisioning the ship. Worse, the ship owner may find that his ship, not having delivered the cargo to the consignees, has been arrested and this leads to protracted and expensive legal wrangle.
In order to get their goods to destination, shippers may agree to pay a freight surcharges or they will agree to a diversion and a sale of the goods to cover costs and then state the export process all over again. Sometimes, when no such compromise can be reached, the ship owner will instruct the master to divert his ship and sell the cargo wherever he can, and this become as much of a criminal as the charterer.
Precautionary Measures for Fraud Prevention
There are certain basic precautions against maritime fraud that commercial interests, like exporter and importers, banks and insurance companies, should be aware of and should be able to implement.
Exporters and Importers
The checks and precautions that buys and sellers can implement are:
o Care should be exercised when dealing for the first time with unknown parties. Careful inquiries should be made as to their standing and integrity before entering into a binding agreement.
o Shipment should be by well-established shipping lines. In India, vessels approved by GIC should be preferred.
o The cargo owners should be wary:
- – If the freight rate is too attractive
– If the ship owner owns one vessel only9’singleton’)
– If the vessel is over 15 years of age.
– If the vessel has passed through various owners.
o Payment by irrevocable documentary credit, confirmed by a bank in seller’s country, provides the best safeguard to the seller. Should the seller have any doubt about the authenticity of the documentary credit, he should immediately consult his bank before parting with the goods.
o As far as the buyer is concerned, he should ensure that he receives the documents he has stipulated in his documentary credit application.
o As far as the buyer is concerned, he should ensure that he receives the documents he has stipulated in his documentary credit application. Therefore, the buyer must consider carefully which documents he requires. For example, an independent “loading certificate” would add significantly to his protection as would detailed instructions on which shipping line or forwarding agent is to be used. The inspection of cargo should be as close to the time of loading on board as possible.
o In order to ensure that the subject cargo is in fact loaded on the specified carrying vessel, the buyer may stipulate for a “report on the vessel” from an independent third party.
o Conference or national lines bills of lading should be used and marked “freight prepaid” with the amount of freight clearly stated in the bill of lading.
o Services of dependable and well-known forwarding agents, who are also members of a national association, should be engaged.
o Buyers and sellers should attempt to identify whether the carrying vessel is on charter and who the chatterers and owners are and whether chartering is done only through agents or reputable institutions.
Banks
Banks should take following precautions against maritime fraud.
- o Bankers should make us of Lloyd’s shipping index. Important points to check with regard to the carrying vessel are ownership, age, size and importantly the position of the vessel at the time the bill of lading was dated.
o If such checks are considered difficult for a bank because of the volume of work involved, then perhaps a ‘super-service’ at additional cost to the customers should be considered with the actual checks being carried out by outside agent or brokers retained at an annual fee.
o Methods should be examined of improving documentary credit operations by the application of computerized and modern business methods.
Insurers
Insurers should take the following precautions against maritime fraud.
- o Where the name of the carrying vessel is not known at the point when insurance is effected, the insurance is made subject to the Institute Classification Clause and the requirement that the vessel carrying the goods conforms to the provisions of the clause.
o The assured is required to declare to the insurers the name of the carrying vessel as soon as it is known. When the carrying vessels comply with the requirements of the classifications clause, standard rate premium is charged. Otherwise, extra premium is attracted for over-age, under-tonnage, non-classification and FOC registration of a vessel.
o In India, the exporter is encouraged to use vessels “approved by GIC” to carry the export cargo. This system also applies to import cargo when the carrying vessel is bringing a full load of import cargo to India as also to imports on vessels from Singapore, Malaysia and Far East (excluding Japan, Mainland China).
Finance
Marriage Can Lower the Cost of Auto Insurance
There is really only one reason to enter into marriage – love. When two people love each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together, it is usually safe to assume that marriage probably is not too far down the road. When you enter into marriage with a person you love, respect, and want to be with forever, and that person loves, respects, and wants to be with your forever, life is grand.
That being said, we can put all romanticism aside and take a look at the other perks of marriage, namely the financial perks. You can save a lot of money when you get married, especially when it comes to insurance. Any insurance policy you purchase as an individual is going to be more expensive than if you could purchase it through a group, such as an employer or an association to which you belong. Since not all employers offer insurance, and not all of us belong to association that offer insurance, many of us just opt not to purchase certain kinds of insurance. However, auto insurance is something we can not just opt not to purchase. Auto insurance of some sort is a requirement for everyone who owns a vehicle.
Single people, especially young single people, tend to pay much higher auto insurance premiums than older people and married people. When two people enter into marriage together, their lives merge together and so can their auto insurance. Why? Because many auto insurance companies offer discounts for married couples.
If both you and your new spouse have your own auto insurance policies from two different insurance companies, sit down and review each company and policy to determine which one you want to stick with and which one you want to let go. If you both have your own policies from the same insurance company, talk with your insurance agent about purchasing an auto insurance policy together.
Finance
Things To Do Before Hurricane Season Begins – How To Get Prepared For Flood Damage
Many people each year lose everything due to flood damage. It only takes a couple inches of water to cause thousands of dollars in damage. Flooding can happen anywhere, whether you live in a flood plain or not. Flooding can include heavy rains, storms or inadequate drain systems.
We encourage you to be proactive and find out how much flood insurance is in your area. Did you know a flood policy could be as low as $300 a year?
After getting flood insurance, there are several things you can do to minimize losses in your home and ensure your family’s safety.
1. Safeguard Your Possessions
Create a personal flood file containing information about all your possessions and keep it in a secure place, such as a safe deposit box or waterproof container. This file should have:
A copy of your insurance policies with your agents contact information. A household inventory: For insurance purposes, be sure to keep a written and visual record of all major household items and valuables, even those stored in basements, attics or garages. Create files that include serial numbers and store receipts for major appliances and electronics. Have jewelry and artwork appraised. These documents are critically important when filing insurance claims. Copies of all other critical documents, including finance records or receipts of major purchases.
2. Prepare Your House
First make sure your sump pump is working and then install a battery-operated backup, in case of a power failure. Installing a water alarm will also let you know if water is accumulating in your basement. Clear debris from gutters and downspouts.
Anchor any fuel tanks. Raise your electrical components (switches, sockets, circuit breakers, and wiring) at least 12 inches above your home’s projected flood elevation.
Place the furnace, water heater, washer, and dryer on cement blocks at least 12 inches above the projected flood elevation. Move furniture, valuables, and important documents to a safe place.
3. Develop A Family Emergency Plan
Create a safety kit with drinking water, canned food, first aid, blankets, a radio, and a flashlight. Post emergency telephone numbers by the phone and teach your children how to dial 911. Plan and practice a flood evacuation route with your family. Know safe routes from home, work, and school that are on higher ground.
Ask an out-of-state relative or friend to be your emergency family contact.
Have a plan to protect your pets.
Furthermore, flood insurance is typically not included through homeowner’s insurance so make sure you are protected this year. The Weather Channel predicts this Hurricane season will be messy.
Homebirth Midwives – The Hassle of Getting Insurance
Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Cautioned Retail Investors Against Cryptocurrency
Maritime Frauds
Marriage Can Lower the Cost of Auto Insurance
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 2
Things To Do Before Hurricane Season Begins – How To Get Prepared For Flood Damage
The spring praise for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is flowing. But how much does it really mean?
SR22 Texas Insurance – Reinstate Drivers License
Column: Golden State Warriors’ reboot in the NBA Finals should be must-see TV
MarketAcross Is an Official Media Partner of Korea Blockchain Week
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month