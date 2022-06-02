News
In the Dark Season 4 On Netflix: What To Expect From This June Release?
The 4th season will premiere on Monday, June 6th, 2022 at 8 pm on the CW. Although, they have already released an official trailer for the upcoming season. It will reveal what this season will look like and what to expect from it.
In it, Murphy Mason(Perry Mattfeld) encounters problems which led her behind the bars while everyone is trying to come up with her bail. Among her concerned friends is her ex-boyfriend Max Parrish(Casey Deidrick), who is worried for her as well.
What Happened in the 3rd Season?
The third season was premiered on June 23rdto October 6th, 2021, and the third season of the series In The Dark was aired.
This season was a success for the production team as it gained a lot of positive reviews from the critics. In it, Max, Murphy, and Felix had to consult Jess towards the end of the season.
Murphy was feeling low as she felt isolated from everyone. Murphy and her friends had to go through a lot during this season. Felix took the matters into his own hands as he saw Murphy was not behaving like herself. Murphy tried to comfort herself but still, sometimes she felt that she was of no need.
Murphy was trying to disclose the secret about what happened to Jess and Josh while Clemens was getting closer to getting her location.
In The Dark: Trailer
From the first look of the trailer, it offers a look at what is about to come in season 4. Murphy will be in prison as she is being charged with murder and was trying to flee from the country. But during her trials in the court, she pleaded that she was not guilty, but she can’t get out of jail without bail which is a numerous $2 million! Her friends will be trying to get the money together but not like borrowing it, they are going to steal it as they are seen breaking into a stranger’s mansion.
But they had very little knowledge that she needs to get out of there as soon as possible. This was just because she has already made some enemies inside the jail. They are trying to go after her and kill her, and fights break out while she is in the prison. But she can get some protection from her new alliance which she was trying to build inside the prison. Although the cost of building the trust was huge as she has to deal with drugs which could lead her into an even worse condition.
Season 4: Release Date
The makers of this series have yet to reveal its final release date. Although, the trailer has revealed that it will premiere in June 2022. The 3rd season was also aired in June on the 23rd, 2021, on The CW. So, so maybe we can expect the premiere to be aired around the same date.
The series will first be broadcasted on TV, after that we can expect it to be available on Netflix this autumn.
News
Does Heat carousel at power forward stop spinning with P.J. Tucker?
When it comes to the Miami Heat power rotation, it has been a revolving door through the last three seasons, Bam Adebayo routinely with a different plus-one.
First it was Meyers Leonard and Adebayo. A successful pairing at the start of the franchise’s resurrection in 2019-20 from lottery depths.
After that season’s trading deadline, it was Jae Crowder and Adebayo, a pairing that helped lift the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals.
It then turned into the surprisingly efficient pairing of Kelly Olynyk and Adebayo early during 2020-21, after Crowder left for the Phoenix Suns in 2020 free agency and first-round pick Precious Achiuwa proved too raw.
Then it was Trevor Ariza and Adebayo through the 2021 playoff race and postseason, after injury and an anti-Semitic slur ended Leonard’s Heat run.
And this season, with Ariza off unsuccessfully chasing a ring with LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat settled into the comfort zone of P.J. Tucker and Adebayo, a season-long collaboration that took the Heat within one game of the NBA Finals.
Now the question is whether stability can finally be maintained, bringing back an Adebayo power-rotation partner for an encore.
Because if Tucker does not opt into his $7.4 million player option for next season with the Heat, then the 37-year-old power forward will head into free agency, just as Crowder and Ariza preceded him.
“He was so important, all across the board,” coach Erik Spoelstra said this week, as his players headed into their offseasons, “that competitive spirit, his competitive will, his consistent play, toughness that you could just count on every single day. And he has a way of communicating that and inspiring everybody in the locker room that is so genuine.”
Even as he battled calf and knee injuries to the finish, Tucker said he felt rejuvenated this season, after winning a championship last season with the Milwaukee Bucks and then being cast aside amid salary-cap concerns.
But he also felt underpaid considering the contribution.
So, once again, a potential conundrum for Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and the Heat front office at power forward.
As it was, Tucker was well aware this season that he was playing for less than the mid-level exception.
As a starter.
On a championship-contending roster.
“It’s like, ‘Am I a mid-level guy?’ ” he said to the Sun Sentinel in a tone that made it clear he believed he was not. “It’s a label that tells a guy what you think he is worth.”
Based on the team’s season-ending comments, they value Tucker, appreciate he might be closer to 37 going on 32.
But this also is a team that has drawn a line at power forward.
“To everybody in the locker room, it’s really a special, genuine feeling when you have somebody that is committed to winning and helping other guys,” Spoelsrta said. “He’s so unselfish, you know, as a player, always taking on the biggest challenges. Defensively, he’ll do all the little things, the dirty work, the tough things, and never complain about it. He never complains or talks about his shots.
“He’s just completely selfless, an absolite throwback player. That’s why he’s beloved by staff and everybody in the locker room.”
Based on where the Heat roster stands, the largest void is at power forward, where Tucker lacked a true backup this season.
Achiuwa, the 2020 Heat first-round pick who emerged as a stretch-four for the Raptors this season, was dealt last summer in the sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry.
KZ Okpala, who had filled in at power forward early during the season, was summarily dismissed to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the February 10 NBA trading deadline, out of the league since.
And Caleb Martin, who stood as the de facto backup power forward when Tucker was sidelined this season, is far more of a wing, and, now, an impending free agent.
While Adebayo potentially could shift to power forward with Omer Yurtseven moving in at center, Adebayo has yet to play as a starter without a 3-pointer shooter alongside in the power rotation.
If player input, more than salary scale, can sway the decision, then Tucker will be back.
“I was surprised at just how hard and how consistent and just how tough P.J. is,” Heat captain Udonis Haslem said this week. “I mean there are very few guys that I feel approach the game every night the way I did. You know what I’m saying? And P.J. just happened to be one of ‘em. So I was just thankful to have a guy like P.J. on our team.”
But now there again is uncertainty, as there has been each of the past three seasons, about whether the relationship at power forward will endure.
“He fits us,” Spoelstra said of Tucker. “We love what he does.”
News
‘Get back to what got you here’: How a new mindset helped Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson break out at the plate
When Gunnar Henderson strode to the plate for High-A Aberdeen last season, the situations grew larger in his head than they were in reality. It was a byproduct of his age, in part. Then a 19-year-old and a self-described “ultra-competitor,” he wanted to succeed so badly.
But all the focus on success actually became a hindrance, as he put more pressure on himself than any opposing pitcher would.
“I really want this hit right now,” Henderson would think.
It was that mindset that challenged the 2019 second-round draft pick’s adaptation to High-A. He hit .209 in his first 42 games in Aberdeen, with 55 strikeouts to 27 walks. With each missed opportunity, the frustration mounted, as he wondered why he wasn’t matching the .312 batting average he posted with Low-A Delmarva to begin the year.
But a conversation with Kathryn Rowe, the Orioles’ mental skills coordinator, helped change that.
“She just said, ‘Get back to what got you here,’” Henderson recalled. “It was as simple as that.”
Over the last half of his season in Aberdeen, Henderson’s OPS rose to .898. His strikeout rate dipped and he clubbed more home runs (five) in his final 23 games than he managed in his first 42 (four). It was a springboard, one that launched him to Double-A Bowie to end 2021 and leaves him there to begin 2022, as well.
But Henderson won’t be with the Baysox long — not with the way he’s hitting. To begin this season, Henderson has shown off more than his power, displaying an ability to get on base at a rapid clip. It’s still Double-A, with a promotion to the Orioles in the distant future, but Henderson’s ability to follow Rowe’s advice — doing what got him here — will take him much further.
“You just go out there and do what you can do,” Henderson said. “Eventually, you get your swing off enough times, it’ll fall. Last year I felt was like the biggest thing for me going into this year. It really helped me, and I feel like it’s paying off.”
It’s paying off in a major way, with another three-hit night for Bowie on Wednesday bringing his batting average to .310. His OPS rose to 1.013, among the best in the Orioles’ system. Henderson has worked 40 walks in 44 games, and his .450 on-base percentage entering Wednesday stood as the 11th highest in minor league baseball. His 1.29 walk-to-strikeout ratio was the seventh-best mark nationally.
Some of the success comes from the minute swing adjustment Henderson began to make in spring training and has continued to hone early this season. Henderson used to have a tendency to pull the handle of his bat in the zone, allowing him to crush low and inside pitches.
The downside of that swing path, however, was the difficulty of reaching high and outside pitches. So Orioles hitting coach Ryan Fuller said Henderson has flattened his bat path more, which allows him to make contact with more pitches.
“He got a ton of exposure to that,” Fuller said. “Like all things that matter, you have to have patience and it takes time, and we’re seeing now that that bat path has solutions for high-and-away, low-and-in, middle-middle. He’s becoming more of a complete hitter that we like to call ‘matchup proof.’”
For many minor leaguers, the cancellation of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus was a major detriment. The left-handed hitting shortstop left spring training, returned home and worked on his golf game.
But before long, a call came to invite him to the Orioles’ alternate training site in Bowie, and as a teenager, he began to receive steady at-bats against Triple-A and major league pitching.
“What other 18-year-old gets to play against major league players for an entire summer, unless you’re here in The Show?” said Fuller, who worked closely with Henderson at the alternate site. “For him to have a full summer against major league caliber arms coming up and down was enormous.”
Henderson credits that time at the alternate site with helping “my career in a huge way, to be able to come here and face these guys.”
It was an early lesson in how to deal with failure. At 18, the at-bats against players sometimes a decade older didn’t go as planned. But as he learned in Aberdeen last season, spending time worried about the last result — or pressing for the next one — wasn’t useful.
In the offseason, Henderson spends time hitting against a randomized pitching machine, which throws him a variety of pitches to simulate a game experience. And now that he’s more of a “matchup proof hitter,” he feels ready for a promotion, even though the 20-year-old emphasized those decisions are beyond him.
It’s similar to what he learned at the plate. If he pressed, hoping for a result, it likely wouldn’t come. With a more relaxed approach, the hits are finding him — in bunches.
“He looks the part,” Fuller said. “He looks like a major league caliber shortstop, which we think down the road he’s going to be.”
News
How Did Vecna Get His Powers?
What is a Vecna or rather who is Vecna, why is he in Hawkins and why is he targeting teens? These are some of the queries that revolve around the new Stranger Things season 4.
From season 1 to season 4, in each new season, things have gotten worse and out of hand. Season 1 only had a monster who was trying to break into our world from upside-down later in season 2. However, Mind Flayer, a truly bad monster got introduced and it was only the beginning of far worse.
In season 3 Mind Flayer was in the world. It was a fatal threat not just to Will Byers but to other people in Hawkins as theory was dying and the town was getting broken and was actually like it was cursed. Moreover, it can be said that all these events over some years in Hawkins were just a build-up that led to the return of Vecna in season 4 as a villain.
Who is Vecna?
Vecna is the new antagonist of Stranger Things. He is a monster that comes from upside-down and starts a killing streak by murdering Hawkins residents. However, it starts with death in episode 1 of Chrissy who is a cheerleader.
An incarnation of true evil, he gets his name from a Dungeons and Dragons character of the same name. Eddie & Dustin are fans of Dungeons and Dragons and find some resemblance between the two characters.
Just like in Dungeons and Dragons the character, Vecna also lives in another world. However, Vecna comes into our world to create mayhem by punishing his victims and murdering them in the most brutal manner possible. Later in the 7th episode, it was exposed that Vecna was Henrey Creel who is just like Eleven and possesses abilities.
How did Henrey become Vecna?
Henry’s back story is shown in bits and pieces through season 4 as the Hawkins group finds out about Victor Creel. Victor is Henry’s father, he was the sole survivor of cruel attacks in 1950. The attack killed his daughter and wife, and Henrey was found unconscious without even a scratch. Allegedly Henrey was the one to carry out those attacks on his family murdering them and falling into a coma right after. After this event, Dr Brenner took him as subject 001 in the same program in which Eleven was.
Eleven can recall him through the visions and flashbacks. She remembers her interactions with Henrey at the Hawkins lab. She remembers him with the name “Peter”. In the final episode 7, it was shown that the havoc was caused by Henrey Creel. However, it was not Eleven at the Hawkins lab who tried to eliminate Eleven when she denied helping his plan.
The two end up fighting in which Eleven overpowers Henrey and sends him down where he was confounded and incapacitated by the monster we know as Vecna.
Vecna’s Powers
It is difficult to identify Vecna’s curse because it depends on the story created by Dungeon Masters. In the show, Vecna preys on the individuals who have suffered past trauma and uses it to bind them upside-down and gain their consciousness. He wants the teenagers to turn in his team just to increase his powers.
Vecna uses his telepathic powers and identifies his next victims and attacks them remotely. He physically links them to his word and harms their bodies without even touching them.
