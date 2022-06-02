Is Blacklist Renewed Or Cancelled?

Share Pin 0 Shares

In 2013, the series The Blacklist premiered, and even now, this American crime thriller T.V. show is all over the internet, albeit mostly for the wrong reasons.

While everyone would agree that T.V. shows run on money and are primarily made for business’s sake, there is always an underlying spark of creativity that fuels their production. It all ends up in binge-worthy shows that amaze us, the audience.

The Blacklist is one such show that, despite having a huge fanbase, shows the effects of its age. The crime thriller has lost its thrill among its fans, as the creators have recently announced the show’s return with season 10. However, it received a huge reproval from critics and trolls on the internet.

Content For Season 10

The network took to its official Instagram to announce that The Blacklist renewal got a dead response from its fans. Still, the post also featured many viewers who lamented the show’s return.

The absence of Elizabeth Keen has managed to make many changes in the plotline of the show. Keen, the main character of the show, played by Megan Boone, was killed in season 8’s finale episode. Since the show’s main narrative revolved around her past story, season 10 will provide its loyal fans with the answers they must have waited for. Yet, many viewers now do not care to find out, backtrack as the main character they rooted for is now dead.

The Outrage

The internet shows its rage through its age-old weapon of comments. While most comments show an exhausted set of viewers, which appalled by the show’s renewal, some hope that season 10 would be their last and would satisfy the viewers with a good finale season.

The range of comments was a wide one, but it is also a fact that Instagram does not cover The Blacklist’s entire fanbase. So although the show’s makers might be rooting on their die-hard fans, it is still discouraging for them to get this binary response of enthusiasm and exhaustion.

The Blacklist’s Plot

The thriller series showcases former government agent turned criminal Raymond Reddington (James Spader), who has eluded jail for decades. He suddenly voluntarily surrenders to the FBI and seeks immunity from prosecution in exchange for helping them catch a most-wanted terrorist. However, this he would do only because he speaks only to Elizabeth “Liz” Keen (Megan Boone), a novice FBI profiler who’s barely out of Quantico.

Will There Be A Season 11?

The buzz with The Blacklist is whether there will be more seasons of the show? Or the upcoming Season 10 to be the final one. It is a great opportunity for the creators to redeem themselves and give their fans, who are still sticking with them, a good closure. But if the network pushes the show further to milk more money out of it, by the kind of reaction it is getting, The Blacklist might fall flat on its face.

