News
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur using OTAs to develop young talent
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is like a kid on Christmas morning.
LaFleur spoke to reporters on Wednesday after OTA practices with a childish delight as his facial expression beamed anytime someone mentioned the new weapons he was gifted during the offseason.
The offensive optimism is sky high because of the toys LaFleur possesses to build an offense full of talented transformers to attack defenses.
But he isn’t looking ahead as he’s taking each day in stride to develop the offense instead of worrying about Week 1.
“What I’m anxious for right now is just seeing how good we can get through these OTAs. September is a long way away, even putting the pads on for training camps is a long ways away,” LaFleur said. “So right now the focus is just each and every individual to get as good as they can. Connect as much as they can in terms of off the field and obviously on the field with the timing aspect of it, particularly from the pass game.
“That’s kind of what these OTAs have turned into. It’s turned into more of a passing camp. Just the focus being on right now to get as good as we can.”
The Jets gifted LaFleur two tight ends during free agency in Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah who combined for 110 receptions, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. That’s a massive upgrade from the talent-depleted unit from 2021 when the group combined for under 550 yards receiving.
The running game can morph into race cars by producing explosive plays after adding the No. 36 overall pick in Breece Hall from Iowa State, who shredded defenses on the ground for 50 touchdowns and almost 4,000 yards in his college career. Gang Green already has second-year back Michael Carter, who led the team in yards from scrimmage with 964 in 14 games and should be better in 2022. The rest of the group features Ty Johnson, who scored four TDs, and Tevin Coleman can provide that veteran leadership.
Then Gang Green wrapped a bow on LaFleur’s presents by bolstering the receiving corps with the addition of the No. 10 overall pick in OSU’s Garrett Wilson, to pair with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios.
All those weapons should help Zach Wilson, which will make LaFleur’s job easier to help develop the second-year QB, which is the most important thing for the Jets trajectory as an organization.
LaFleur has a bunch of toys to operate with so the challenge of meshing the unit together will be a fun obstacle for the second-year coordinator.
“Hope it’s not too difficult, but there is only one ball and I’m sure we’ll have that conversation in the room at some point,” LaFleur said. “But ultimately, if you got the right guys, organically, it all figures itself out and they’ll understand it.
“Guys just want to move the ball and have success. You want to provide that success, but each and every week could be a little bit different.”
OTA OBSERVATIONS
The first team offense’s passing attack struggled during the short period of 11-on-11. In the first round of reps, Wilson went 1-for-5.
Wilson opened up with a pass over the middle that was behind Davis that fell to the grass. His next pass to Moore was also an errant throw over the middle that was too far out in front that led to Moore colliding with a defender.
The next play was a roll out, but Wilson didn’t like what he saw and held the ball. He eventually chucked it deep to Berrios, which fell incomplete. Next play, he tossed a pass to Garrett Wilson and that also hit the ground.
So it was a slow start.
Wilson eventually got on track with a pass to Moore on a quick timing play.
The next round of 11-on-11, he was better in the short amount of reps as he completed passes to Moore and Berrios.
He was crisp during 7-on-7.
Joe Flacco had the highlight of the day with a deep bomb to Berrios for a touchdown.
It’s early, but Conklin seems to have a leg up on Uzomah on who will be the lead dog in the tight end room. Conklin’s presence in the pass game has been evident over the middle of the field.
News
Josh Donaldson says his shoulder feels good after cortisone shot, expects to be back in Yankees lineup soon
Josh Donaldson expects to be back soon and better than before. The 36-year-old had a cortisone shot in his right shoulder last week to deal with the discomfort associated with a lot of wear and tear that comes with a 12-year MLB career.
Donaldson is eligible to return on Thursday and Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks that he will be activated soon.
The infielder was initially on the COVID-19 injury list, but testing negative for the coronavirus. While dealing with the cold-like symptoms, he decided to use the down time to address the shoulder, which had been bothering him off and on from spring training.
“Oh, you know, I was kind of feeling sick and I knew that how I was responding probably wasn’t going to be good to rush back at that time,” Donaldson. “So I might as well just kind of knock this out. It’s kind of been up and down all spring training all the way to the season. I feel like it’s a good time to be able to do it.”
Donaldson said that his shoulder feels really good now. He had previously had a cortisone shot in 2018 and went on to have a good season. Donaldson hit 23 homers that year between the Blue Jays and Cleveland.
In ‘18 when I had one, I did a nice little throwing program and I was able to come back and I didn’t have any problems with the rest of the year,” Donaldson said. “So I’m hoping I’m good.”
News
St. Paul City Council approves Hillcrest master plan
The St. Paul City Council voted 5-0 to approve the Hillcrest master plan, setting the stage for major commercial and residential redevelopment of the 112-acre former golf course and country club on the city’s East Side.
Absent from the vote was City Council Member Nelsie Yang, who represents the neighborhood but was expected to go into labor Wednesday with her first child. Council Member Dai Thao, her brother-in-law, also was absent.
Hillcrest Master Plan approved 5-0: Council Member Nelsie Yang is believed to be in labor with her first child, so Council President Amy Brendmoen read aloud a statement Yang forwarded in support of the Hillcrest master plan. pic.twitter.com/6PGmQzDb9Y
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 1, 2022
Council President Amy Brendmoen read a statement Yang had forwarded heralding a “big step in bringing forward transformational change for the East Side and St. Paul as a whole.”
The St. Paul Port Authority acquired the former golf course off Larpenteur and Maryland avenues from a labor union for $10 million in 2019 and the master plan. The goal is to situate as many as 1,000 new jobs and 1,000 new residences at the property, recently dubbed “The Heights.”
The St. Paul Planning Commission last month recommended approval of the master plan, which envisions “light industry,” and a range of housing options. Some critics had called for a focus on office and retail construction, including co-working space and mixed-use, village-style development.
On Wednesday, Council Member Chris Tolbert asked that the plan be amended to include language indicating that any geothermal heating and cooling systems installed at Hillcrest be reviewed by the city, and not just state regulators, to screen for adverse impacts to the aquifer. The amendment was approved.
News
‘Of the people’: Former St. Paul priest dies after contracting infection
Father Michael Byron eschewed sitting in a chair on the predella while presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie.
Instead, Byron sat in a pew with the congregation.
“He would go up to the altar when it called for it in the liturgy, but otherwise he was seated with the people,” said Carol Bishop, parish director at Pax Christi. “He was just really of the people. He felt strongly about the fact that ‘we’ are church. He felt strongly about the baptismal call of the people and that what really bound us together as a community was that shared call.”
Byron died of an infection May 20 at a hospital in Minneapolis, two days after returning home from a 10-day pilgrimage to Greece, Bishop said. He was 62.
From 2012 to 2018, Byron served the Church of St. Pascal Baylon on St. Paul’s East Side. Prior to that, he served the Church of St. Cecilia in St. Paul for eight years.
Byron, who went by “Father Mike,” had a gift for making the Gospel relevant to people, said Marie Grimm, a longtime member of St. Pascal Baylon. “He spoke directly to us and talked about how to apply the gospel to our lives,” she said. “He didn’t come from some big castle up above. He wanted to be part of us, and he really was.”
Byron also was known for his incredible Irish tenor singing voice, Grimm said. “He actively took part in the singing part of services. At funerals, he would sing people right into heaven.”
Byron’s homilies, which he would write by hand on a legal pad, “almost always had a story that would connect to his message,” said Bishop, who knew Byron for more than 30 years. “It was always relatable. One of our parishioners said Father Mike was a pastoral theologian whose preaching pronoun was ‘we.’ I think that captures it so well. He wasn’t preaching at people.”
Byron strongly supported the Pax Christi’s lay leadership, Bishop said. In community council meetings, Byron “would always be the last to talk,” she said. “He wanted to hear from others first. He always wanted to make sure that he wasn’t influencing the conversation and that the people’s voice was really being heard.”
Byron presided at Bishop’s wedding, presided at her husband’s funeral and administered last rites to her father, Bishop said, so when he called and asked her to come work at Pax Christi a year and a half ago, she didn’t hesitate. “It might as well have been Jesus calling the Apostles because I was just ready to drop and go, whatever he needed,” she said.
“Mike wasn’t one to work the room,” Bishop wrote in an email to parishioners. “You couldn’t describe him as gregarious. His gift came in one-on-one encounters. If you had that beautiful opportunity for him to be present to you, it was something you didn’t forget. He has touched so many people with his personal warmth, humility, insight, intellect, beautiful voice and wry Irish humor.”
Byron, the eldest of six siblings, grew up in Edina and graduated from St. John’s University, the St. Paul Seminary and the Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Cambridge, Mass., where he received his doctorate in theology.
According to his obituary, his love of learning led him to teach at the Academy of Holy Angels, St. John’s University, St. Catherine University and the St. Paul Seminary.
In addition to Pax Christi, the Church of St. Pascal Baylon and the Church of St. Cecilia, Byron also served the Church of the Assumption in Richfield and St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Pax Christi, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed at paxchristi.com.
Washburn McReavy Edina Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
