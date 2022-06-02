Connect with us

Josh Donaldson says his shoulder feels good after cortisone shot, expects to be back in Yankees lineup soon

1 min ago

Josh Donaldson expects to be back soon and better than before. The 36-year-old had a cortisone shot in his right shoulder last week to deal with the discomfort associated with a lot of wear and tear that comes with a 12-year MLB career.

Donaldson is eligible to return on Thursday and Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks that he will be activated soon.

The infielder was initially on the COVID-19 injury list, but testing negative for the coronavirus. While dealing with the cold-like symptoms, he decided to use the down time to address the shoulder, which had been bothering him off and on from spring training.

“Oh, you know, I was kind of feeling sick and I knew that how I was responding probably wasn’t going to be good to rush back at that time,” Donaldson. “So I might as well just kind of knock this out. It’s kind of been up and down all spring training all the way to the season. I feel like it’s a good time to be able to do it.”

Donaldson said that his shoulder feels really good now. He had previously had a cortisone shot in 2018 and went on to have a good season. Donaldson hit 23 homers that year between the Blue Jays and Cleveland.

In ‘18 when I had one, I did a nice little throwing program and I was able to come back and I didn’t have any problems with the rest of the year,” Donaldson said. “So I’m hoping I’m good.”

St. Paul City Council approves Hillcrest master plan

7 mins ago

June 2, 2022

St. Paul City Council approves Hillcrest master plan
The St. Paul City Council voted 5-0 to approve the Hillcrest master plan, setting the stage for major commercial and residential redevelopment of the 112-acre former golf course and country club on the city’s East Side.

Absent from the vote was City Council Member Nelsie Yang, who represents the neighborhood but was expected to go into labor Wednesday with her first child. Council Member Dai Thao, her brother-in-law, also was absent.

Council President Amy Brendmoen read a statement Yang had forwarded heralding a “big step in bringing forward transformational change for the East Side and St. Paul as a whole.”

The St. Paul Port Authority acquired the former golf course off Larpenteur and Maryland avenues from a labor union for $10 million in 2019 and the master plan. The goal is to situate as many as 1,000 new jobs and 1,000 new residences at the property, recently dubbed “The Heights.”

The St. Paul Planning Commission last month recommended approval of the master plan, which envisions “light industry,” and a range of housing options. Some critics had called for a focus on office and retail construction, including co-working space and mixed-use, village-style development.

On Wednesday, Council Member Chris Tolbert asked that the plan be amended to include language indicating that any geothermal heating and cooling systems installed at Hillcrest be reviewed by the city, and not just state regulators, to screen for adverse impacts to the aquifer. The amendment was approved.

‘Of the people’: Former St. Paul priest dies after contracting infection

13 mins ago

June 2, 2022

Father Michael Byron portrait
Father Michael Byron eschewed sitting in a chair on the predella while presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie.

Father Michael Byron (Courtesy of Pax Christi Catholic Church)

Instead, Byron sat in a pew with the congregation.

“He would go up to the altar when it called for it in the liturgy, but otherwise he was seated with the people,” said Carol Bishop, parish director at Pax Christi. “He was just really of the people. He felt strongly about the fact that ‘we’ are church. He felt strongly about the baptismal call of the people and that what really bound us together as a community was that shared call.”

Byron died of an infection May 20 at a hospital in Minneapolis, two days after returning home from a 10-day pilgrimage to Greece, Bishop said. He was 62.

From 2012 to 2018, Byron served the Church of St. Pascal Baylon on St. Paul’s East Side. Prior to that, he served the Church of St. Cecilia in St. Paul for eight years.

Byron, who went by “Father Mike,” had a gift for making the Gospel relevant to people, said Marie Grimm, a longtime member of St. Pascal Baylon. “He spoke directly to us and talked about how to apply the gospel to our lives,” she said. “He didn’t come from some big castle up above. He wanted to be part of us, and he really was.”

Byron also was known for his incredible Irish tenor singing voice, Grimm said. “He actively took part in the singing part of services. At funerals, he would sing people right into heaven.”

Byron’s homilies, which he would write by hand on a legal pad, “almost always had a story that would connect to his message,” said Bishop, who knew Byron for more than 30 years. “It was always relatable. One of our parishioners said Father Mike was a pastoral theologian whose preaching pronoun was ‘we.’ I think that captures it so well. He wasn’t preaching at people.”

Byron strongly supported the Pax Christi’s lay leadership, Bishop said. In community council meetings, Byron “would always be the last to talk,” she said. “He wanted to hear from others first. He always wanted to make sure that he wasn’t influencing the conversation and that the people’s voice was really being heard.”

Byron presided at Bishop’s wedding, presided at her husband’s funeral and administered last rites to her father, Bishop said, so when he called and asked her to come work at Pax Christi a year and a half ago, she didn’t hesitate. “It might as well have been Jesus calling the Apostles because I was just ready to drop and go, whatever he needed,” she said.

“Mike wasn’t one to work the room,” Bishop wrote in an email to parishioners. “You couldn’t describe him as gregarious. His gift came in one-on-one encounters. If you had that beautiful opportunity for him to be present to you, it was something you didn’t forget. He has touched so many people with his personal warmth, humility, insight, intellect, beautiful voice and wry Irish humor.”

Byron, the eldest of six siblings, grew up in Edina and graduated from St. John’s University, the St. Paul Seminary and the Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Cambridge, Mass., where he received his doctorate in theology.

According to his obituary, his love of learning led him to teach at the Academy of Holy Angels, St. John’s University, St. Catherine University and the St. Paul Seminary.

In addition to Pax Christi, the Church of St. Pascal Baylon and the Church of St. Cecilia, Byron also served the Church of the Assumption in Richfield and St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Pax Christi, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed at paxchristi.com.

Washburn McReavy Edina Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Former Gophers tailback Marion Barber III dies

41 mins ago

June 2, 2022

Former Gophers tailback Marion Barber III dies
Former Gophers running back Marion Barber III was found dead in his apartment by police in Frisco, Texas, the Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Wednesday.

Barber as nine days shy of his 39th birthday on June 10.

The cause of Barber’s death is unknown, the newspaper said. A Frisco police spokesperson told the paper: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Barber, who attended Wayzata High School, played for the Gophers from 2001-04. He is fifth all-time on Minnesota’s career rushing list with 3,094 yards. He was part of a one-two punch with Laurence Maroney during the early 2000s.

Marion Barber III went on to have a standout NFL career, primarily with the Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

His father Marion Barber was a standout tailback for Minnesota from 1977-80. His younger brothers, Dom and Thomas, also played for the Gophers. Thomas is currently a graduate assistant with the U.

This story will be updated.

