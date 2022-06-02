News
Jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court.
The 25-count indictment also contains charges of murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession.
Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.
Federal authorities also are investigating the possibility of hate crime charges against Gendron, who apparently detailed his plans and his racist motivation in hundreds of pages of writings he posted online shortly before the shooting. The attack was livestreamed from a helmet-mounted camera.
Gendron drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible, investigators have said.
His attorney, Brian Parker, said he had not seen the indictment and could not comment, adding that prosecution and defense attorneys have been barred by a judge from discussing the case publicly.
News
Senior Year’s Jade Bender: What Is Her Relationship Status? Is Jada Dating Someone Currently?
Jade bender is an amazing actress famous for her performance in her Senior year in 2022. She has also worked in films like Major Crimes 2012. She is a good actress and has also worked in a film called Night School, released in the year 2020.
In this article, we will share with you the relationship status of Jade Bender and if she is currently dating someone or not? So if you all want to know more about Jade bender’s relationship status, please continue reading the whole article as we will share a lot of details about Jade Bender.
What Is Her Relationship Status?
Jade bender is a talented actress who has worked on movies like the Senior year 2022, Major Crimes 2012, and Night School, which was released in 2020. She has received many good reviews for her performances in the movies as she has done some great work in terms of acting.
Jade Bender is currently not dating anyone, and her relationship status is single. She isn’t married. She is not into any relationship right now. This news can make her male fans go crazy as she is single and not in any relationship.
Is Jade Dating Someone Currently?
Jade bender is not dating anyone currently, which is a piece of amazing news for her fans. Jade Bender is currently not dating anyone, and her relationship status is single. She is also not married. She is not into any relationship right now. This news can make her male fans go crazy as she is single and not in any relationship.
Jade bender is an amazing actress famous for her performance in her Senior year in 2022. She has also made a lot of fans due to her amazing acting skills and dedication to her work.
Net Worth
Jade Bender is becoming famous over time; that is only because of her hard work and dedication to her passion for acting. She has done great acting performances; because of that, she has been able to win the hearts of many people and received a good fan following.
As Jade Bender is famous and doing a lot of work in acting; she has also been able to earn a good amount of money; her net worth in 2020 was around $1 – 5 million, which is not bad. However, she keeps her earnings a secret.
Is Jade Bender A Good Actress?
Jade Bender has worked in the Senior year of 2022. She has also worked in films like Major Crimes 2012. She is a good actress and has also worked in a film called Night School, released in the year 2020.
She may not be the best actress, but she is not that bad, she is good and knows her job very well and knows how to act properly and that is why she is famous.
The post Senior Year’s Jade Bender: What Is Her Relationship Status? Is Jada Dating Someone Currently? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Dolphins minicamp observations (Week 3): Chase Edmonds showcases speed
The Miami Dolphins have a deep stable of tailbacks courtesy of this offseason’s decision to add three established veterans in free agency. But one of the newcomers stood out during his first practice session with his new team.
Chase Edmonds, a fourth-year veteran who was signed to a two-year deal worth $12.1 million, showed up for the team’s mandatory minicamp after skipping the entire offseason program and showcased eye-opening speed during the team’s first 11-on-11 period.
Edmonds, who averaged 75.2 rushing and receiving yards per game last season as the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 2 back, followed Austin Jackson’s second-level block downfield and used his afterburners to take the right side run up field for about 30 yards before a defender reached him.
That run was one of the very few highlights provided by the offense during Wednesday’s defense-dominated practice, which was the first of two mandatory minicamp sessions for the Dolphins this week.
Rookie tailback ZaQuandre White, who has been impressive just about every practice I’ve attended, also delivered one of the days biggest runs. The former South Carolina standout been a pleasant surprise. . . .
Not surprising was how much pressure the Dolphins’ defense applied to the quarterbacks. It was the second straight practice I’ve attended where defenders spent plenty of 11-on-11 snaps in the offense’s backfield.
In fairness to the quarterbacks and Miami’s offensive line, the Dolphins defense was clearly working on their blitz packages. And the offensive line has been without left tackle Terron Armstead, Miami’s big ticket free agent addition, all offseason while he rehabs the right knee injury he played through late last season.
Even without Emmanuel Ogbah, the team’s top defensive linemen, who has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury, Miami’s defensive front dominated the day.
Allow me to provide a sample of what most of the 11-on-11 periods of practice looked like:
— Defensive tackle Benito Jones sacked Teddy Bridgewater.
— Jaelan Phillips had a tackle-for-loss on a left side run.
— Linebacker Sam Eguavoen blew up the the run, stopping the tailback in the backfield.
— Phillips caught Tua Tagovailoa with a blitz and he threw it away right before the rusher could get to him in the backfield for a would-be sack.
— Andrew Van Ginkel forced Tagovailoa to throw the ball away on another pressure, this time the Dolphins’ starting quarterbacks rolled right into Van Ginkel’s coverage.
— Tagovailoa later dropped a bad snap and Phillips wound up with a turnover and was stopped sprinting downfield before the refs blew their whistle, stopping the play.
— The Dolphins’ media rules prevent reporters from naming the player who made that errant snap, but the player being tried out at center at a new position also had a couple of high snaps that Tagovailoa had to jump for.
And back to the defense’s dominance. . . .
— Zach Sieler batted down a pass from Bridgewater at the goal line.
— Safety Jevon Hollins dropped an interception in the end zone on a red-zone pass from Tagovailoa.
— Raekwon Davis sacked Tagovailoa at goal line, pushing one of the team’s centers directly into the quarterback.
— Outside linebacker Darius Hodge tipped Bridgewater pass at the line of scrimmage.
— Tagovailoa missed Cethan Carter bad, high in the back of the end zone during the red-zone work.
— Brennan Scarlett sacked Tagovailoa at the goal line.
— Offensively, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Jaylen Waddle were among the top performers.
Bowden had two nice first-down receptions in the middle of the field, one of which was thrown by rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Waddle scored the only touchdown during the goal-line work, and it came from Thompson. Waddle also caught a nice 30-yard pass from Tagovailoa at the end of practice.
But Noah Igbinoghene broke up the final pass thrown his way as Tagovailoa failed to connect with him on a deep ball that was slightly under thrown. Igbinoghene also sacked Tagovailoa during an earlier 11-on-11 period.
Receiver Cody Core had a nice 25-yard reception from Thompson, who was impressive.
Cornerback D’Angelo Ross had a nice jumping tip to prevent a punt from going into the end zone, and cornerback Trill Williams stopped a punt at the 1-yard line.
()
News
42 Days of Darkness Season 1: What Our Critic Has To Say After Completing The Series?
42 Days of Darkness is a Netflix Series. It is the very first Chilean Netflix original series production from Chile. Chile started with an extreme genre of crime series based on a true story. The script was inspired by the book “You know who: Notes on the Homicide Of Viviana Haeger” by journalist Rodrigo Fluxam in 2019.
There are changes in name and some details, but the main element is the same as its true story.
Juan de Dios Larrain and Pablo Larrain’s production company named “Fabula” are the series producers. They won Oscar in 2018 for A Fantastic Woman for best foreign-language film.
Cast
Aline Kuppenheim as Veronica Montes goes missing and is found dead. Claudia Di Girolamo as her sister Cecilia wanted to know what happened to her sister; Gloria Munchmeyer as Veronica’s mother; Pablo Macaya as a prosecutor. And Daniel Alcaino as Mario Medina, who was Veronica’s husband.
Release Date
42 Days of Darkness is released on Netflix, and it is available from 11th May 2022.
Plot
Veronica went missing on 29th June 2010 without any evidence of abduction or murder that would help the police. She was married to Mario Medina and had two daughters named Karen and Emi.
Cecilia, Veronica’s sister, got devastated and started investigating her sister’s sudden abduction. While investigating Veronica’s house, Veronica’s camera was missing. Some people began if she ran away with her lover, while some assumed that her husband might have killed her or someone from her family might have killed her.
After 42 days, Veronica was found dead on the inner roof of her own house.
I think we will get the answer in the series, so watch 42 Days of Darkness on Netflix.
Review
As we all know, crime thrillers are always mind-blogging, whether a series or a movie.
Even though it is fictional work inspired by a true story, the accuracy of the same is brilliant. Movies and series always depend on the writer’s writing skills and the director’s directing skills. If these two matches, then movies and series will be superhit.
The casts of the movies did very well work. Whether the grieving sister or the confused children, everyone performed their character very well.
Also, the series’s location and kinds of music played a vital role in the series.
Facts About 42 Days Of Darkness
The daughters of Viviana Haeger didn’t want to release the series as the murder would again come to light, and their father’s name will also highlight. They didn’t want to face the same thing again.
The murder of Viviana Haeger happened in 2010, and the trial of the same was started in 2017. In the series, you will not find out why Veronica was killed. This crime was highlighted for many years as the investigation and trial were going on for a very long.
The post 42 Days of Darkness Season 1: What Our Critic Has To Say After Completing The Series? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
