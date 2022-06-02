Lack of point guard shows in Lynx’s loss to Dream

Point guard — or the lack of one — was a major issue for the Lynx at the season’s outset.

The arrival of Moriah Jefferson via an early-season signing was a salve, as the veteran provided some consistency and order.

But with Jefferson now out with a left quadricep strain, the Lynx are back in a familiar boat: in desperate need of a floor general.

That absence was evident in Minnesota’s 84-76 loss in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Lynx often were sans flow but full of mistakes. They committed 26 turnovers that led to 23 points for the Dream.

“That’s the tale of the Lynx right now. It’s just little things, momentum plays,” Kayla McBride said. “We were making a run in the first half and just being careless with the ball a little bit. Obviously, we’re still trying to find our flow and our rhythm on offense, I guess I would say. … But there’s no excuses.”

The giveaways were more than enough to override Minnesota’s massive advantage on the interior.

Sylvia Fowles dominated the Dream inside. The all-world center tallied 16 points and 20 rebounds on just 7-for-9 shooting.

As a team, the Lynx had 32 points in the paint to Atlanta’s 14, plus a sizable advantage at the charity stripe. But Minnesota wasn’t able to exploit that mismatch enough. Yes, the Dream swarmed Fowles down low — as all opponents do — but there are ways to make sure Fowles is still involved in the offense.

It’s just hard to tap into those ways when you’re missing point guards.

The Dream took better care of the ball and hit shots from the perimeter. Rookie sensation Rhyne Howard — the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky — continued her strong debut season by pacing Atlanta with 22 points. She drilled three of the Dream’s 12 triples, while Kristy Wallace went 5 for 6 from deep.

The biggest three of the night for Atlanta came with fewer than four minutes to play. The Lynx, trailing by four, forced a miss and were in position to grab the defensive rebound.

But one player knocked the ball away from another in an ill-timed case of friendly fire. The loose ball ended up in the hands of Cheyenne Parker, who then found Erica Wheeler for a triple to put Atlanta up seven.

It was a backbreaker for the Lynx (2-8).

“I’ve watched a lot of games, and there’s times when you win when you’re like, ‘That ball bounced our way, it really could’ve easily gone that way.’ And you know that you win sometimes when the ball bounces your way, and you know that you lose sometimes when it doesn’t,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “But our margin for error is not that great. … Stuff that you just can’t make up, you look at each other and go ‘Did that just happen? How did that happen?’ ”

It was the same old song and dance for Minnesota, which sports the second-worst defense in the WNBA. Two quarters — the second and fourth — were strong on that end, but the first and third were not.

You might be able to overcome that if you have a potent, fluid offense. But Minnesota does not sport that, either, at the moment. It has to find answers quickly on the offensive end until Jefferson returns. Nine shot attempts for Fowles isn’t enough, and McBride — who scored 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting — had to work for what she got.

Rachel Banham did have nine points and six assists from the point guard spot in 17 minutes while battling foul trouble. But there were many times it was rookie wing Evina Westbrook — far from a natural floor general — serving as the team’s primary floor general.

The loss wasn’t the only pain. Jessica Shepard caught an elbow that, Reeve said, left her with a broken nose. She was the second Lynx player in as many games to suffer that injury, with Aerial Powers receiving a similar fate in the loss to the Sparks.

To make matters worse, Shepard was the one called for the foul on the play.

It’s been that kind of season for Minnesota.

“We didn’t get any help, as usual, with officiating. Just some egregious things, I don’t know, I don’t understand the rules,” Reeve said. “There’s just some stuff happening that you’re going, ‘We just got to hang in there and it’ll turn for us.’ “