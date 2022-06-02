News
Lack of point guard shows in Lynx’s loss to Dream
Point guard — or the lack of one — was a major issue for the Lynx at the season’s outset.
The arrival of Moriah Jefferson via an early-season signing was a salve, as the veteran provided some consistency and order.
But with Jefferson now out with a left quadricep strain, the Lynx are back in a familiar boat: in desperate need of a floor general.
That absence was evident in Minnesota’s 84-76 loss in Atlanta on Wednesday.
The Lynx often were sans flow but full of mistakes. They committed 26 turnovers that led to 23 points for the Dream.
“That’s the tale of the Lynx right now. It’s just little things, momentum plays,” Kayla McBride said. “We were making a run in the first half and just being careless with the ball a little bit. Obviously, we’re still trying to find our flow and our rhythm on offense, I guess I would say. … But there’s no excuses.”
The giveaways were more than enough to override Minnesota’s massive advantage on the interior.
Sylvia Fowles dominated the Dream inside. The all-world center tallied 16 points and 20 rebounds on just 7-for-9 shooting.
As a team, the Lynx had 32 points in the paint to Atlanta’s 14, plus a sizable advantage at the charity stripe. But Minnesota wasn’t able to exploit that mismatch enough. Yes, the Dream swarmed Fowles down low — as all opponents do — but there are ways to make sure Fowles is still involved in the offense.
It’s just hard to tap into those ways when you’re missing point guards.
The Dream took better care of the ball and hit shots from the perimeter. Rookie sensation Rhyne Howard — the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky — continued her strong debut season by pacing Atlanta with 22 points. She drilled three of the Dream’s 12 triples, while Kristy Wallace went 5 for 6 from deep.
The biggest three of the night for Atlanta came with fewer than four minutes to play. The Lynx, trailing by four, forced a miss and were in position to grab the defensive rebound.
But one player knocked the ball away from another in an ill-timed case of friendly fire. The loose ball ended up in the hands of Cheyenne Parker, who then found Erica Wheeler for a triple to put Atlanta up seven.
It was a backbreaker for the Lynx (2-8).
“I’ve watched a lot of games, and there’s times when you win when you’re like, ‘That ball bounced our way, it really could’ve easily gone that way.’ And you know that you win sometimes when the ball bounces your way, and you know that you lose sometimes when it doesn’t,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “But our margin for error is not that great. … Stuff that you just can’t make up, you look at each other and go ‘Did that just happen? How did that happen?’ ”
It was the same old song and dance for Minnesota, which sports the second-worst defense in the WNBA. Two quarters — the second and fourth — were strong on that end, but the first and third were not.
You might be able to overcome that if you have a potent, fluid offense. But Minnesota does not sport that, either, at the moment. It has to find answers quickly on the offensive end until Jefferson returns. Nine shot attempts for Fowles isn’t enough, and McBride — who scored 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting — had to work for what she got.
Rachel Banham did have nine points and six assists from the point guard spot in 17 minutes while battling foul trouble. But there were many times it was rookie wing Evina Westbrook — far from a natural floor general — serving as the team’s primary floor general.
The loss wasn’t the only pain. Jessica Shepard caught an elbow that, Reeve said, left her with a broken nose. She was the second Lynx player in as many games to suffer that injury, with Aerial Powers receiving a similar fate in the loss to the Sparks.
To make matters worse, Shepard was the one called for the foul on the play.
It’s been that kind of season for Minnesota.
“We didn’t get any help, as usual, with officiating. Just some egregious things, I don’t know, I don’t understand the rules,” Reeve said. “There’s just some stuff happening that you’re going, ‘We just got to hang in there and it’ll turn for us.’ “
News
artOPENer Studio Tour hits 9 St. Croix Valley stops
Artist studios in the St. Croix Valley will be open to the public this weekend as part of the annual artOPENer Studio Tour.
This year’s tour will feature the work of 15 artists in nine studios in Marine on St. Croix, Stillwater, Lake Elmo, Hudson and River Falls. Self-guided tours can be taken from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A variety of art will be on display and for sale, including glass, wood, fiber, jewelry, painting, pottery and sculpture. There will also be fiber and pottery-wheel demonstrations.
For more information, including a map, visit artopener.org.
News
Twins go silently and quickly against Tigers
DETROIT — The past two games may have been painful for Twins fans to watch, but say this for the Twins: At least they’ve gone down quickly.
The Twins collected just three hits in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and fell to the Tigers in less than 2½ hours. Wednesday, the Twins scratched out just two hits and lost 5-0 to Detroit in 2:13 at Comerica Park.
Gio Urshela and Jorge Polanco had the Twins’ two hits. Polanco’s first-inning, two-out hit was followed by an Urshela walk, providing what would become the Twins’ best opportunity of the night off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal in his seven innings. From innings two through nine, Urshela was the only Twin to reach via hit, and he was quickly wiped off the basepaths in the fourth by a double play.
On a night where the Twins’ offense was silent, the Tigers broke away in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on five hits. Jeimer Candelario set the stage with a triple, one of three extra-base hits off Bailey Ober in the inning. Ober threw six innings and gave up all five Tigers runs; the first one came in the first inning.
News
Chicago Cubs shift Keegan Thompson to a starting role for the ‘foreseeable future’ with rotation hit by injuries
Keegan Thompson’s value to the Chicago Cubs goes beyond labeling his role.
He has done everything from spot start to working in multi-inning appearances out of the bullpen. His 2.1 bWAR ranks eighth among big-league pitchers and second overall on the Cubs behind catcher Willson Contreras.
Thompson’s versatility on the pitching staff is a welcomed development for the Cubs. He is slated to start Thursday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.
With left-hander Drew Smyly landing on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain and left-hander Wade Miley not eligible to return from his left shoulder strain until June 10, the Cubs’ starting pitcher depth has been reduced.
Thompson will be used in the rotation “for at least the foreseeable future,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told the Tribune before Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hottovy noted Thompson has handled any role the Cubs have put him in. Three of Thompson’s 11 appearances this season have been starts, owning a 1.93 ERA (three runs in 14 innings).
Thompson, 27, is coming off a five-inning start against the White Sox in which he limited them to one run.
“He’s been doing great out of the rotation,” Hottovy said. “I’m not going to say he’s going to be in the rotation the rest of the year, and I can’t say he’s going to be in the ’pen all year. His versatility allows us to be creative with his workload.”
The Cubs have two off days next week during a five-game road trip, allowing them to shuffle the rotation and skip certain pitchers as needed. One benefit to Thompson sliding into a starting role is the opportunity to work on stuff during bullpen sessions between starts, an opportunity that is limited when focusing on recovery after long relief appearances.
A focus of this rebuilding season should center on finding out what someone like Thompson does best. He struggled after transitioning from the bullpen last July, posting a 5.51 ERA in six starts and dealt with right shoulder inflammation that cost him time and ultimately ended his season.
Perhaps Thompson is more effective as a bullpen weapon and spot starter than a regular in the rotation. He has earned a chance, though, to show he can start. This stretch should help the organization evaluate what role is his ideal long-term fit.
Hottovy is optimistic Miley, who will throw a bullpen Thursday, will be ready to rejoin the Cubs as soon as he is eligible. Hottovy expressed more concern about Smyly’s oblique injury, stating it’s hard to speculate how long Smyly will be out.
Wednesday was again another busy transaction day for the Cubs.
Right-hander Michael Rucker came off the IL while right-hander Manuel Rodríguez was recalled and placed on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.
Jason Heyward was activated, too, resulting in outfielder Nelson Velázquez being optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Velázquez tallied two hits, both infield singles, in two starts after earning his first big-league call up Monday. Manager David Ross’ message to Velázquez when he informed him of the roster move: Just keep doing what you’re doing.
“It was awesome to watch him play,” Ross said. “Just keep working. Trying to build a championship-caliber team here with championship players and I think he can be a big part of that with the way he’s grown.”
