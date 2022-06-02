News
Love Death And Robots Swarm Explained
An animated series composed of several short stories viewed over the genres of science-fiction, horror, fantasy, comedy, etc is Love, death, and robots. Tim Miller is the creator of this series. Blur studio produced it. However, it has been compared to being the equivalent of animated Black Mirror.
Release Date And Streaming Platform
It can currently be streamed on Netflix, with the 3rd volume of the establishment being aired on 20th May 2022. It is one of the top-watched animated series on Netflix. Moreover, the series consists of separate stories animated by different animation firms over the globe. This article explains the sixth episode of the third season, Swarm.
Episode 6, Season 3: Swarm
At the beginning of the episode, Dr. Afriel is a researcher to understands the working of the vast cosmos and its species. The doctor arrives at the Swarm with a particular ecosystem study in his mind. However, the Swarm is a living space occupied by various alien species.
It is an astonishing living space that survived for millions of years, with unintelligent parasites that respond only to the central hive known as the Queen.
In the space, he is in contact with Dr. Galina Mirney, who has been in the Swarm studying the different species, their working, and the ecosystem for several years. However, he shows the different organisms present in the living space and how the queen hive fulfills the requirement of different types of species at a particular time.
Dr. Afriel, however, has different plans. He finds the ecosystem useful for the growth of humanity and aims to fulfill the requirement of humans by creating an artificial swarm in the human ecosystem. However, they plan on generating a slave race to fulfill the necessities of human life.
While, at first, being skeptical, Dr. Mirney agrees to help Dr. Afriel on his quest. However, they managed together to create an artificial egg to fulfill the plan of their project.
News
Christopher Morel continues to be a highlight for the Chicago Cubs, coming up clutch in win vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The suggestion came from the on-deck circle.
“Breathe, take your time.”
Willson Contreras’ message to rookie Christopher Morel was exactly what he needed in that moment after falling behind 0-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. Morel did as Contreras instructed and focused on maintaining his approach — just put the ball in play.
Two pitches later, Morel connected on Milwaukee Brewers reliever Hoby Milner’s low-and-away changeup and lofted it to left field. Morel hit it deep enough to score Jason Heyward from third base for a walk-off sacrifice fly in a 4-3 win.
“It’s amazing, this moment for me,” Morel said. “We’re working for this moment.”
Morel wasn’t fixated on whether he hit the ball far enough for Heyward to score on Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich.
“Heyward’s a good runner, so I trust him in this moment,” Morel said with a laugh.
Morel continues to be a highlight in an otherwise underwhelming start to the season for the Cubs. He extended his franchise record career-opening on-base streak to 15 games with a walk in the first inning.
“He’s been coming through for us for a while now in a lot of different ways,” manager David Ross said. “He’s one of those guys you just can’t wait until he gets back up. The top of the lineup turns over and he’s that spark.”
Morel’s stolen base at third during the inning resulted in the Cubs’ first run, his aggressiveness forcing Milwaukee catcher Omar Narvaez to throw the ball away on the play. The Cubs’ 12 consecutive games with at least one stolen base is the team’s longest such stretch since recording a stolen base in 14 straight in 1986, according to team historian Ed Hartig. Morel has stolen six bases in his last 13 games.
Morel’s infectious energy has been a constant since his call up last month.
“I love baseball,” Morel said. “God gives me these moments, so I need to give everything every time I go on the field. … I give everything to my team.”
While plays like Morel’s steal paid off, the Cubs’ aggressiveness on the bases nearly cost them in the victory. They committed three outs on the bases: Contreras was thrown out trying to take an extra base at third to end the fifth, Ian Happ was caught stealing at third and Nico Hoerner was picked off at first base in the ninth, forcing extra innings.
“They’re going to have some days like that,” Ross said. “You’re going to have to take some risk and push the envelope. … Any little place we can take advantage of is going to pay huge dividends.
“I love the risk we’re taking in the moments we’re taking them and we’ll continue to learn from the mistakes in the areas where we need to improve.”
The bullpen gave the Cubs a shot at pulling out the win. Five relievers combined to throw five scoreless innings while allowing only two hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts. Mark Leiter Jr. stranded the Brewers’ automatic runner at third base following a wild pitch. He earned his first big-league win since 2017.
Kyle Hendricks went five innings and surrendered three runs.
“It’s infectious when you have a guy that brings positive energy, a smile on his face every single day,” Hendricks said of Morel. “It permeates to everyone in that clubhouse. Everyone picks up and feeds off his energy.”
News
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez exits Triple-A Norfolk start with back discomfort
Grayson Rodriguez left his start Wednesday night for Triple-A Norfolk after 5 2/3 innings with what the Orioles top pitching prospect said felt like a back cramp, an industry source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Sun.
Rodriguez will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury for the 22-year-old right-hander, who is working toward an impending major league call-up. The Orioles announced after the game that Rodriguez experienced “right lat discomfort.”
Rodriguez cruised through the first 5 2/3 innings for the Tides, but he threw what appeared to be a fastball that registered on the stadium radar gun at 89 mph, a significant drop from his usual velocity. Rodriguez’s fastball generally hovers in the mid-90s and can leap to 97 mph.
The pitch drew a mound visit from a trainer, pitching coach Justin Ramsey and manager Buck Britton. After a lengthy discussion, Rodriguez was removed from the game. He had allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts to that point, continuing a superb stretch of games.
Another source close to Rodriguez told The Sun that the pitcher felt dehydrated. Temperatures hovered in the low to mid-80s during the game, with AccuWeather’s RealFeel closer to 90 because of the high humidity.
Rodriguez, ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in the sport by Baseball America, earned the International League Pitcher of the Week award Monday for his standout start last week, when he struck out 10 batters and gave up two hits across seven scoreless innings, throwing a season-high 88 pitches.
A major league debut for Rodriguez appeared to be on the horizon before Wednesday’s exit. He had spent the previous month at an 85-pitch limit, but that limit was raised to 95 pitches before his start last week. He didn’t reach it because of how efficient his outing was, but it was another sign that his buildup was going smoothly.
Rodriguez was expected to reach 100 pitches in the minor leagues before receiving a promotion. He finished at 63 on Wednesday before the injury. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has preached the need for a slow approach, avoiding a rapid build-up that requires him to be shut down later in the year.
“We’ve got to be super careful with the workload for this kid, just because of who he is,” Elias said earlier this year. “Grayson is one of the most important pitchers in baseball, and we want to make sure that we’re handling that responsibly.”
News
Four home runs, including back-to-back over new left field wall, power Orioles to 9-2 win over Mariners
The home run chain got a tour of Orioles as four players — Rougned Odor, Ryan Mountcastle, Ramón Urías and Trey Mancini — all hit round-trippers in a 9-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
A large golden necklace bestowed upon a player after hitting a homer, the chain had a busy night as the bulk of the Orioles’ scoring came via the long ball.
Odor hit a no-doubt-about-it three-run home run in the second inning off of 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who allowed four runs in five innings. Then, when Mariners reliever Sergio Romo entered the game in the sixth, the Orioles’ bats really powered up: Mountcastle and Urías blasted back-to-back home runs over the new left field wall — only the ninth and 10th such homers this year at Oriole Park — and Trey Mancini, who smacked a ball into the left field wall earlier in the game, hit a pitch into the bullpen in left-center field.
Though he was taken out in the fifth inning, Orioles starter Kyle Bradish had his best start since May 10. He did not allow a run through the first three innings but gave up a solo shot to J.P. Crawford to open the fourth. And, after allowing a leadoff double in the fifth, Bradish nearly pitched himself out of it.
With runners on first and third and two outs, Bradish induced a high bouncing ball up the middle from Mariners standout rookie Julio Rodríguez. Odor fielded the ball and opted to flip to Jorge Mateo at second, but Seattle’s Ty France beat it to the bag, allowing a run to score and chasing Bradish from the game.
He allowed two earned runs on six hits and finished with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings in front of an announced crowd of 8,400. Lefty Cionel Pérez, who didn’t allow a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief, received the win.
The Orioles (22-30) led 3-2 when Bradish exited the game, but quickly added to their lead. In the fifth inning, Mancini smacked a pitch 106.4 mph into the top of the wall in left field that stayed in the park for a double, but Austin Hays promptly drove him home with a single. The next inning is when the Orioles took their commanding lead, scoring five runs, including on Mountcastle’s homer that traveled 426 feet.
Hays stays hot
With an RBI single in the fifth inning, Hays increased his hitting streak to 12 games, the second-longest in the American League. Hays is hitting .299 on the season and .333 over the course of the hitting streak.
The streak began a week after Hays had his hand stepped on in St. Louis, which required stitches.
“I probably didn’t let on what that looked like the next few days after, but he was gashed up. It was ugly,” manager Brandon Hyde said before Wednesday’s game. “He’s a really tough kid.”
Rutschman facing familiar foe
Hyped rookie Adley Rutschman, who didn’t play Wednesday as part of a scheduled day off, grew up in Oregon and said that, as a kid, he was a fan of the Mariners due to their proximity.
“When we go to Seattle at the end of June, that’ll probably hit home a little bit more, just because I’ve been there so much,” said Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oregon State.
Since he was called up 11 days ago, Rutschman has debuted at Camden Yards with much fanfare, played a series at Yankee Stadium and then at Fenway Park. After shooting some pool in the clubhouse Wednesday, Rutschman reflected on his entrance to the big leagues.
“It’s been just a crazy couple of weeks,” he said. “It’s been fun.”
Around the horn
>> Left-hander Zac Lowther, who was called up ahead of Tuesday night’s game and allowed five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings for the Orioles, was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk after his major league season debut. The Orioles recalled Denyi Reyes, who has made two appearances for Baltimore this season, from Norfolk.
>> The Orioles added 18-year old right-handed pitcher Yaqui Rivera as the player to be named later from a trade earlier this year that sent relievers Cole Susler and Tanner Scott to the Miami Marlins. Rivera had a 3.69 ERA in 39 innings last season in the Dominican Summer League and Florida Complex League.
Thursday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
