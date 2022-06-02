News
Marcus Camby’s ‘nephew’ works out for the Knicks
For Tyson Etienne, it wasn’t just growing up in the area that attracted him to the Knicks. There was also an intimate connection.
Etienne’s godfather is former Knick center Marcus Camby and the relationship makes it feel like blood.
“I call him ‘uncle,’” Etienne said. “He’s that close. If something happened to my parents, I would live with him.”
On Wednesday, Etienne tried to impress the same coach, Tom Thibodeau, who once helped guide Camby to the NBA Finals as an assistant in 1999.
The 22-year-old guard out of Wichita State was part of a group of six prospects to work out for the Knicks at the facility in Tarrytown, joining Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and Oklahoma’s Jordan Goldwire, among others.
None are considered first-round talent and may go undrafted. But Etienne brings intrigue beyond his New York background – which includes playing AAU for the PSA Cardinals out of the Bronx – and his longstanding Knicks fandom – which frequently brought him to the Garden as a spectator.
Etienne, who is 6-2, was considered a rising prospect and probable draft pick a year ago as the AAC Co-Player of the Year. He tested the draft waters but returned to Wichita State, only to have the team struggle (the Shockers went 15-13) and his 3-point percentage dip from 39.2% to 32.6%.
Etienne’s hoping the pre-draft process, which already included workouts with six NBA teams (Knicks, Nets, Kings, Hawks, Jazz and Celtics), will reinvigorate his stock.
“The predictions for what I was supposed to be coming into this season (with Wichita State) were super high. Then obviously, as a team we didn’t have much success,” Etienne said. “Started out pretty low but the past month, month and a half, I’ve been turning up.”
He also has the benefit of an early view of an NBA career, courtesy of his father’s best friend.
“One thing I’m appreciative of my uncle (Camby) is he never kept me away from the game,” Etienne said. “If my uncle had a game, I’d see him warming up and see what he’d do before a game. I’d see the travel. He was able to open my eyes to that at an early age and it’s really benefited me in my own career.”
The Knicks own the 11th and 42nd picks in this month’s draft. Their 58th pick last year (Jericho Sims) cracked the rotation by the end of the season.
Jeriah Horne, who connected on a crazy buzzer-beater last season for Tulsa, was also part of the Knicks workouts on Wednesday, according to his agent Daniel Hazan.
Horne is one of the older draft prospects at 24 and a sixth-year senior, but the sharpshooter impressed at the Portsmouth Invitational last month where he also interviewed with the Knicks.
Horne already worked out for the Spurs, Lakers, Kings, Timberwolves and Suns. He is scheduled to work out with the Grizzlies on Thursday.
Horne averaged 16.1 points last season while shooting 42% on 3-pointers. His best trey was the final one at home for Tulsa, when he launched a 60-foot buzzer beater to defeat UCF.
3 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead. Meulenberg said the shooter also was dead.
It was unclear how the shooter died or what prompted the deadly assault.
“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”
Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”
St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.
Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.
Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.
A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.
The shooting Wednesday comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself and just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.
Chicago White Sox have yet to field their preferred lineup as shuffling continues because of injuries
Manager Tony La Russa didn’t have the opportunity to include Luis Robert in the Chicago White Sox lineup last week with the center fielder on the COVID-19 related injured list.
The Sox on Tuesday reinstated Robert and he returned to action Wednesday batting fourth as the designated hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
While Robert was back, La Russa has had to juggle the top of the lineup this week in the absence of Tim Anderson after the Sox retroactively placed the shortstop on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right groin.
Yasmani Grandal led off Tuesday and AJ Pollock was in the spot Wednesday.
Injuries and the unique schedule caused by the lockout are some of the factors managers are considering while figuring the lineup.
It’s a topic of discussion, whether one is looking for where a certain player is hitting — for instance Andrew Vaughn batted second Wednesday — or who is in and out of the lineup.
La Russa recently said he welcomes the conversations.
“What I’ve learned is you hope fans are interested enough to care,” La Russa said last month. “And if they don’t understand or they complain, I would rather them have an opinion then, ‘What? Did they play a doubleheader yesterday? What was the lineup?’ Let them be passionate. Let them ask any questions, I’ll give them my answers, and they can decide, if they were the manager, what they would do.
“This is the best sport for first- or second-guessing. You can look at that lineup for the second game (of a doubleheader) and say, ‘Wait a minute, where’s José (Abreu)? Where’s Tim?’ It’s all right out there in front, man. It’s one of the beauties of the game.”
Because of injuries, the Sox have not had the chance to feature their projected starting lineup once this season.
Yoán Moncada began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain. The third baseman’s first game was May 9, but the Sox were without Eloy Jiménez at that time. The left fielder last played April 23 when he tore the hamstring tendon behind his right knee, requiring surgery.
Jiménez is rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte and was back in the Knights lineup Wednesday after leaving his first game with the team Saturday with right leg soreness.
Wednesday marked Robert’s first game since the second game of the May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees. He had a .337/.379/.483 slash line with four home runs, 14 RBIs and 14 runs in his last 20 games before the COVID IL stint.
“If you have a core that you can run out there, and they have the same kind of responsibility, that adds stability to the way you’re going to approach it,” La Russa said Sunday. “And then you play around with the edges depending on who needs the work or whatever. I think that’s the idea. But every once in a while, you may have a matchup where one guy is 10-for-12 (against the opposing pitcher), and you want to protect Abreu, that guy has to hit fifth or something. But it’s better to have that core. We had that going for a while when we had Robert, he was (batting) second, then he went to third or fourth, and we built around him.
“But it’s like that double-edged sword. You get excited about the thought of having Eloy and Robert back, but the other part is the fact that these games count (without them). And we’ve proved we can win without them (both missed significant time in 2021). Each game is critical. Hang in there.”
It was a point he echoed after Anderson’s injury Sunday.
“The games count,” La Russa said, “we’ll figure out a way.”
