News
Mets complete total destruction of Nationals with 5-0 win
After the Mets thoroughly bashed the Nationals on Monday and Tuesday, combining for 23 runs and 33 hits, a kid making his major league debut was able to briefly slow them down.
Nationals’ rookie Evan Lee was able to contain the Mets to only two runs, but it wasn’t enough for Washington to avoid getting swept, as the Mets piled on Washington’s bullpen and took the game 5-0.
The Mets (35-17) have now won six in a row as they embark for what is, by far, the biggest test of their enchanted season. Four games against the Dodgers, three games against the Padres and three interleague clashes with the Angels await them after a cross-country flight. That flight will be full of smiles after Carlos Carrasco’s five shutout innings and Tomas Nido’s moment in the sun that ruined Lee’s first day in the majors.
Carrasco had an uncharacteristically wild day on the mound. He walked five hitters for the first time as a Met and at one point missed the strike zone on 11 straight pitches. But a pitcher doesn’t last 13 MLB seasons like Carrasco without knowing how to get out of trouble. In the third inning, after walking the bases loaded with two outs, Carrasco slotted a perfect changeup on the outside corner to catch Yadiel Hernandez looking.
The Mets’ pitcher had his father in attendance to watch the start. It was Luis Carrasco’s first time watching his son pitch in-person since 2019, and the first time he’d seen him at all in a year. Any parent would be proud of how their child handled adversity the way Carrasco did on Wednesday. The right-hander earned his 95th big-league win without the luxury of a single 1-2-3 inning. Washington squandered their most promising scoring chance in the top of the fourth.
Notorious speedster Dee Strange-Gordon stood in with one out and runners on the corners. After a safety squeeze attempt, Strange-Gordon gave it a full swing. The ball went straight into the ground, typically a ticket for Strange-Gordon’s quick-moving legs to reach base. The Mets worked quicker, though, turning the grounder into a perfect double play.
That defensive mastery seemed to put a pep in the Mets’ step. Nido’s first single came in the bottom half of the inning, and when Strange-Gordon booted the ball in center field, it allowed a second run to coast in. Nido came into the game hitting an even .300 in 23 plate appearances with runners in scoring position. His game-swinging knock — along with a two-RBI double in the eighth to open things up even further, and lock up his first ever four-hit game — gives Nido two more hits in that important situation. A game like Nido’s speaks to how charmed the Mets have been in the first third of the season. Not many teams have a backup catcher in the nine hole that’s so reliable in big spots, and, on the flip side of that equation, no other team in the world has Francisco Lindor.
It seems that, at long last, Mets fans have accepted Lindor into their heart. He was unequivocally disappointing last season, when he hit a career-worst .230 and finished the year with an unrecognizable .734 OPS. In 2022, he’s been as advertised. Lindor’s sacrifice fly in the seventh gave the Mets an insurance run and also extended his personal streak to ten straight games with a run batted in. Now that his bat has finally arrived in Flushing, pairing beautifully with his gold-plated glove, Lindor is near the top of the Wins Above Replacement leaderboard in the National League. Right there with him: Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo.
With the position players showing out and the pitchers turning in quality start after quality start, it’s not hard to see how the Mets are 17 games above .500 at the start of June. Edwin Diaz threw plumes of unhittable smoke past the Nats in the top of the ninth, and the Mets officially swept a homestand for the first time this season. The win over the Nationals was also the Mets’ first back-to-back shutout of 2022, a year that just keeps on giving.
()
News
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
By JOHN LEICESTER and FRANK JORDANS
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Germany pledged on Wednesday to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long desired for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery, as Russian forces closed in on capturing a key city in the east.
Germany said it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, while the U.S. announced it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition.
The U.S. is trying to help Ukraine fend off the Russians without triggering a wider war in Europe. The Pentagon said it received assurances that Ukraine will not fire the new rockets into Russian territory.
The Kremlin accused the U.S. of “pouring fuel on the fire.”
Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military, thwarting its effort to storm the capital and forcing Moscow to shift its focus to the industrial Donbas region in the east.
But as Russia bombards towns in its inching advance in the east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly pleaded for more and better weapons and accused the West of moving too slowly.
Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, hailed the new Western weapons.
“I’m sure that if we receive all the necessary weapons and strengthen the efficient sanctions regime we will win,” he said.
The new arms could help Ukraine set up and hold new lines of defense in the east by hitting back at Russian artillery pieces that have been battering towns and cities and by limiting Russian airstrikes, said retired French Gen. Dominique Trinquand, a former head of France’s military mission at the United Nations.
“The NATO countries — the European nations and the Americans — have progressively escalated the means that they are putting at Ukraine’s disposal, and this escalation, in my opinion, has had the aim of testing Russian limits,” he said. “Each time, they measure the Russian reaction, and since there is no reaction, they keep supplying increasingly effective and sophisticated weaponry.”
Military analysts say Russia is hoping to overrun the Donbas before any weapons that might turn the tide arrive. It will take at least three weeks to get the precision U.S. weapons and trained troops onto the battlefield, the Pentagon said. But Defense Undersecretary Colin Kahl said he believes they will arrive in time to make a difference in the fight.
The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million package of security assistance for Ukraine from the U.S. that also includes helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more.
The rockets have a range of about 50 miles (80 kilometers) and are highly mobile. Ukraine had pushed unsuccessfully for rockets with a range of up to 186 miles (300 kilometers).
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow does not trust assurances that Ukraine will not fire on Russian territory. “We believe that the U.S. is deliberately and diligently pouring fuel on the fire,” he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine’s push for more weapons is a “direct provocation intended to draw the West into the fighting.” He warned that the multiple rocket launchers would raise the risk of an expanded conflict.
“Sane Western politicians understand those risks well,” he said.
Germany’s promise of IRIS-T air defense systems would mark the first delivery of long-range air defense weapons to Ukraine since the start of the war. Earlier deliveries of portable, shoulder-fired air defense missiles have bolstered the Ukrainian military’s ability to take down helicopters and other low-flying aircraft but didn’t give it enough range to challenge Russia’s air superiority.
Germany has come under particular criticism, both at home and from allies abroad, that it isn’t doing enough. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T’s surface-to-air missiles are the most modern air defense system the country has.
“With this, we will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks,” he said. The radar systems will also help Ukraine locate enemy artillery.
The weapons announcements came as a regional governor said Russian forces now control 80% of Sievierodonetsk, a city that is key to Moscow’s efforts to complete its capture of the Donbas, where Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists have fought for years and where the separatists held swaths of territory even before the invasion.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Russian troops were advancing in the city amid fierce street battles with Ukrainian forces, though he noted that in some districts the Ukrainian troops managed to push the Russians back.
The only other city in Luhansk that the Russians have not yet captured, Lysychansk, is still fully under Ukrainian control, he said, but is likely to be next.
“If the Russians manage to take full control over Sievierodonetsk within two to three days, they will start installing artillery and mortars and will shell Lysychansk more intensively,” Haidai said.
Zelenskyy, meanwhile. said the country is losing between 60 and 100 soldiers a day in the fighting.
In southern Ukraine, a regional governor sounded a more positive note, saying Russian troops are retreating and blowing up bridges behind them.
“They are afraid of a counterattack by the Ukrainian army,” Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolayiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
___
Jordans reported from Berlin. Associated Press writers Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Marc Lore wants Timberwolves to be value driven. Tim Connelly seems to fit the mold. Will that attract players?
How do the Timberwolves convince high-level free agents to come to Minnesota, without overpaying them?
That’s been a question posed to decision-makers in the organization for years, and it was asked again Tuesday, this time to new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly at his introductory press conference.
And the answer, frankly, is that you don’t. Not with all players, anyway. Some guys just won’t want to come to the Midwest unless they’re heavily compensated to do so.
“There are certain players that aren’t going to want to come to certain parts of the country,” Connelly said. “There’s a reason these coastal cities have a leg up.”
But that doesn’t mean you can’t contend for the guys who are more open to relocating further inbound on the map. You have to create the right situation for them to want to do so.
How do you do that?
“What you can help develop and help add credence and definition to is your culture and the organization and the wins and losses,” Connelly said.
He pointed to the Timberwolves’ improvement last season, as well as the presence of all-star talents in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Hopefully, Connelly said, word spreads around the league about what’s budding in Minnesota.
And hopefully, for the Wolves, that message also carries the idea that this organization treats its players “right.”
“We have, I think, a wonderful ownership group that represents a really diverse mindset and approach to it. Our goal is to let the results speak for themselves,” Connelly said. “As I mentioned to (Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez) when we first had the conversation, I did a lot of homework and background on everyone on this stage, and I hope that as we continue to build a winning foundation and develop, this is a place that you want to come to to win.
“It’s not about the weather. It’s not about having some of these flashier markets. You’re going to come here to win, to be treated fairly and have a lot of fun.”
That’s pretty close to what the Timberwolves generated last season in Chris Finch’s first full season as coach. Players spoke ad nauseum about their general camaraderie. People seemed to generally enjoy coming to the facility every day and competing with and for people they liked.
Connelly figures to add to that culture. Other people in a similar role in the past may have spread messages about being player-centric but didn’t back it up with action. Connelly, meanwhile, built a reputation in Denver of being a relationship builder. In the past week-plus, the Denver Post reported instances in which Connelly took Jarred Vanderbilt out for a burger after trading him to Minnesota and cited the number of Nuggets players who showed up for a staff member outing Connelly hosted, and how much that meant to Connelly.
And then of course there was the trip to Serbia that featured many of Denver’s major front office and coaching decision-makers, led by Connelly, last month to hand-deliver the MVP award to Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Players want to be treated like people, and they want to know that you view and value them as such. That Connelly has a pedigree for just that likely played a role in Marc Lore’s attraction to the new basketball boss.
While the definition of “workplace culture” can be loose, Lore has always been a major believer in it. Happy employees are, understandably, more committed to their organization. He also has thought an organization’s core values could make a difference to potential free-agents in determining where they want to spend their immediate future.
“I think if the culture of the organization and the team were to a level where people said, ‘You know what? I really want to be a part of that. It’s bigger than dollars and cents, bigger than basketball. It’s winning, not only on the court, but off the court, I want to be a part of that organization,’ ” Lore said. “There is going to be free agents where, if it’s done correctly, would choose to go there based on that set of values.”
Will that bear out? Only time and upcoming free-agent cycles will tell.
But perhaps, with Connelly, Finch and Co. generating the type of atmosphere Lore envisioned, Lore will at least get the chance to see his idea put into practice in the offseasons to come.
News
Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss ‘shame,’ outcome of Oscar slap
By LYNN ELBER
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband’s Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment about alopecia areata, the hair-loss disorder affecting her and millions of others that, in some cases, can impact a person’s sense of identity.
“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk.”
The actor said she chose to use “this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition” and what it is. Her guests included the mother of a 12-year-old girl, Rio Allred, who was bullied over her hair loss and died by suicide, and a physician who explained the different types of the disorder.
Before tackling the subject, Pinkett Smith addressed events at the March 27 Academy Awards. She and husband Will Smith, a best-actor nominee, were in the audience as presenter Chris Rock cracked a joke at Pinkett Smith’s expense.
“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said. Pinkett Smith, who has spoken publicly about her alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie.
Smith strode from his front-row seat to the stage and slapped Rock, shocking the comedian and the audience. Smith, who returned to his seat and later accepted the Oscar for “King Richard,” subsequently apologized to Rock but was banned from the ceremony for 10 years by the film academy.
“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said on “Red Table Talk” in an indirect reference to Smith and Rock. “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.
“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together,” said Pinkett Smith, who previously had addressed the incident in a brief Instagram post that read “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”
The actor (“Girls Trip,” “Matrix” films), who hosts the Facebook Watch talk show with her daughter, Willow, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, her mother, said that millions of people are living with alopecia and what she called the “shame” that surrounds it. The condition, particularly for Black women, can affect a person’s perception of themselves and force them to frequently confront others’ perceptions about beauty, hair and race and culture.
Rio’s mother, Nicole Ball, recounted the impact of the Oscar incident, which took place less than two weeks after her daughter’s death.
“What is the universe doing right now? This is crazy,’” Ball recalled thinking. “People are going to be Googling, ‘What is alopecia….What is this that we’ve never heard of?’ It’s not a joke.”
According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, the disorder affects as many as 6.8 million people in the United States of any age, sex and ethnic group, and the symptoms can vary.
“I think the part that makes it most difficult for me is that it comes and goes. You’re going through a spell of something, and you got to shave your head,” Pinkett Smith said.
