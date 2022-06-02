News
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JAY REEVES
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia — who died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school — and her husband, Joe — who died two days later from a heart attack.
Nineteen children and two teachers — Garcia and her co-teacher, 44-year-old Eva Mireles — were killed May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman burst into their classroom. The litany of visitations, funerals and burials began Monday and will continue into mid-June.
At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders. Covered by flowers, the two closed caskets were borne by pallbearers past a phalanx of police in uniforms and priests in white robes.
Some sobbed throughout the service in which Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller offered thanks for Irma Garcia’s dedication. He listed the names of the slain schoolchildren several times throughout the homily.
“Because you were there with them,” he said. “You did what you would have done with your own children. You took care of them until your last breath.”
Irma, 48, was finishing up her 23rd year as a teacher at Robb Elementary. In a letter posted on the school’s website at the beginning of the school year, Garcia told her students that she and Joe had four children — a Marine, a college student, a high school student and a seventh grader.
Most of the readings during Wednesday’s service and the homily were in English, with García-Siller offering some words in Spanish.
“We are all hurting,” he said. “In the midst of so much, please, please people need comfort, people need you. … Let us all foster a culture of peace.”
Joe, 50, collapsed and died after dropping off flowers at his wife’s memorial. The couple would have been married 25 years on June 28 His obituary noted that he and Irma “began their relationship in high school and it flourished into a love that was beautiful and kind.”
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who attended the Garcias’ funeral, said in a statement that America “must unite as a country against this senseless cycle of violence, act immediately to protect our children, and make sure that every child and every educator feels safe in our schools.”
Another funeral Wednesday was for 10-year-old Jose Flores Jr., also at Sacred Heart. He made the honor roll and received a certificate on May 24, hours before the shooting. His father told CNN that his son loved baseball and video games and “was always full of energy.”
On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds turned out to remember Amerie Jo Garza, a smiling fourth-grader whose funeral Mass was the first since the massacre. The funeral for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez was Tuesday night.
At Amerie’s funeral, mourner Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims. She described Amerie as “a nice little girl who smiled a lot,” and who was “so humble and charismatic but full of life.”
Investigators continue to seek answers about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo. The director of state police last week said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk.
On Wednesday, Arredondo told CNN that he’s talking regularly with investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating.
Authorities have said the gunman, Salvador Ramos, legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-15-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law. Ramos was killed by law enforcement.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
Lawyer: Cosby used safe spaces to sexually abuse teen girl
By ANDREW DALTON
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bill Cosby used friendly spaces — a film set at a public park, a game room — to give 16-year-old Judy Huth a sense of safety before sexually abusing her, Huth’s lawyer said Wednesday in opening statements at a civil trial.
Attorney Nathan Goldberg said the meeting of Cosby, already a major star in the spring of 1975, and Huth, then a typical Southern California teenager, was highly unlikely, and would lead to her life changing permanently.
“The odds of their world colliding and intermingling were slight to none,” Goldberg said.
A few days later, Cosby would take Huth to the Playboy Mansion, where he led her and a 17-year-old friend to a room off the main house full of pinball machines and other games that they played.
Goldberg projected for the jury an old, washed-out photo that Huth’s friend, Donna Samuelson, took of Cosby and Huth in the room, and left it up for most of his opening statement. Cosby, clearly recognizable, is wearing a red beanie and has a beard.
There were two bedrooms with their own bathrooms connected to the game room. When Huth left a bathroom at one point, she came out to find Cosby sitting on a bed, and padded the spot next to him, directing Huth to sit.
“After she sat down, he pounced,” Goldberg said.
He attempted to put his hand down her tight pants, then exposed himself, forcing Huth to touch him sexually, Goldberg said.
The trial in its first day at a Los Angeles County courthouse stems from a 2014 lawsuit filed by Huth, now 64. It’s one of the last legal claims against Cosby after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was thrown out 11 months ago and many other lawsuits were settled by his insurer.
Cosby’s attorneys will give their opening statement Wednesday afternoon. Cosby’s attorneys will give their opening statement Wednesday afternoon, but have said no sexual abuse happened.
Goldberg said Huth and Samuelson, who will be the trial’s first witness, went to Lacy Park in San Marino, California, most likely in March of 1975, to play frisbee when they came upon the set of the movie “Let’s Do It Again,” which Cosby was shooting with Sidney Poitier.
The two whispered with excitement when they saw Cosby, and the comedian mocked their whispers when he saw them.
“He couldn’t have been friendlier,” Goldberg said.
Cosby invited the girls to meet him a few days later at a tennis club, where he had them play a game of pool where the loser had to drink a beer. Goldberg said Huth had to drink at least one beer, but can’t remember how many.
Without saying where they were going, Cosby got in his own car and led the girls in their car to the Playboy Mansion.
Goldberg said before Cosby molested Huth, he had been putting his hands on Samuelson’s shoulder, but she “made it obvious to him that it was not OK.”
Samuelson was oblivious and playing games when the abuse in the bedroom took place, but Huth told her about it as soon as Cosby left them alone, and she will tell the same story she heard then on the stand this week, Goldberg said.
The abuse would immediately lead to emotional problems for Huth.
“She was no longer the happy-go-lucky girl she had been,” Goldberg said.
She would “bury” her feelings for decades, Goldberg said, but they would come rushing back, and she would suffer from serious anxiety. The effects increased when Huth’s son reached the age she was when it happened, and when similar stories about Cosby began to emerge.
Two women will testify to similar experiences with Cosby when they were teenagers within a year of Huth’s meeting him.
In his opening, Goldberg sought to head off potential defense arguments.
He emphasized that after 47 years, Samuelson and Huth’s stories are bound to differ in the details.
“They don’t remember everything exactly the same way,” Goldberg said. “If they did you would be suspicious.”
He said some previously stated details, like Huth remembering playing Donkey Kong, which wasn’t invented until years later, in the Playboy Mansion game room, did not mean the core elements of her story were wrong.
“So she didn’t get the name of the game right, so what?” Goldberg said.
Cosby is not attending the trial, and will not be compelled to testify. Parts of a video deposition he gave soon after the suit was filed will be played for the jury.
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.
___
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter:
News
Omar Kelly: Let’s not make excuses for offense’s slow start during Dolphins’ offseason program
Wednesday’s session was one of those football practices where beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
If you’re a member of the Miami Dolphins defense, it was a dominant showing, one where the quarterbacks where constantly harassed, balls were routinely batted down at the line of scrimmage, and the defense was extremely stingy in the red zone — without Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah or Byron Jones, who all sat Wednesday for various reasons.
If you’re a member of the Dolphins offense it was a tough day at work, one of the many this team has had while installing a new offense, yet again.
The hope is that tide eventually turns when the pads come on in August during training camp, and Dolphins fans better cross their fingers for that.
There are no pads during the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp practice session this week. That means nobody is supposed to get hit. Players are instructed not to go to the ground.
This is the norm during this pigskins in pajama period of football. Problem is, these Dolphins are supposed to be ground-and-pound based.
So saying I expect a high-flying, aerial assault of efficiency from the offense during a minicamp practice in the first week of June, while the team’s two months into the installation of a new offense, is downright unrealistic.
Maybe even delusional, especially since the defense is typically ahead of the offense at this point off the offseason work. And if that doesn’t stack the deck enough, the defense returns every starter, and all but two key contributiors — defensive backs Jason McCourty and Justin Coleman — from last season.
“Different days bring different energies,” new receiver Cedric Wilson said, explaining that on days like Wednesday the offense will have 30 minutes to an hour of installation in the morning, and then be asked to go out to the field and execute it. “When we know what we’re doing it’s a great competition day. The days we really don’t know what we’re doing its kind of frustrating for the [offensive] players and coaches.
“I feel like we get it figured out later in practice,” Wilson said. “It makes for good competition.”
Maybe Wilson’s referring to past weeks, past practices, the stuff the media doesn’t get to watch because the past two sessions I’ve seen haven’t been very competitive.
And I’m not interested in making excuses for the offense by assuming the Dolphins defense is going to be a top unit in the NFL. I’ve made that mistake before, and learned they were average and the offense was flat out bad.
We’ve been down that road before, so let’s raise the bar during Mike McDaniel’s era considering he’s been repeatedly called an offensive genius and a run-game guru.
The existence of a run game — even without pads being on — has been one of a few pleasant surprises from the Dolphins offseason program.
An effective run game would open up the offense, setting the table for a play-action-friendly passing attack, and that provides hope.
“I played against this run game for the last four years and it’s something special, how they disguise everything, give it window dressing to make everything look the same. That confuses the defense and holds the defense to have gap integrity,” new tailback Chase Edmonds said. “I think that’s something I’m pretty good at, specializing in zone scheme. I’m excited to get under the zone and work my feet, work the rhythm.”
Don’t get lulled into a false sense of security, or hope based on what we see without pads.
Last year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was roasting the defense with deep ball connections during the first week of training camp, feasting on Albert Wilson’s strong week.
Then when the pads were put on and that level of execution disappeared.
The hope is that McDaniel is able to help these Dolphins build an offense this team can lean on, something with staying power. And if that’s going to be the case Wednesday’s dismal offensive showing can’t be the norm.
“We’re really trying to build something special here. Coach McDaniel talks about if you want to build something special its going to take hard work,” Edmonds said. “Having guys bought into the system, bought into the work, I’m excited to be out here with the guys.”
()
News
Melvin Ingram, fulfilling late father’s dream in joining Dolphins, will be ‘ready to rock and roll’ by training camp
The story of the Miami Dolphins’ offseason, at its core, is that the franchise revamped its offense and kept its defense together.
But then one key free agent signing made it so that the defense didn’t miss out on all the offseason personnel additions.
Three-time Pro Bowl edge defender Melvin Ingram III signed with the Dolphins roughly two weeks ago, and now Miami has another pass rusher it can rotate in for what appears to be a fairly complete defensive unit with reliable playmakers at every level.
Ingram’s new marriage with the Dolphins is one his father, George Melvin Ingram Jr., probably hoped for long ago. Despite living in North Carolina, Ingram’s father was a Dolphins fan during some glory years when the franchise was consistently competitive. Ingram lost his father to a heart attack when Ingram was 9.
“I’ve thought about him a lot,” said Ingram after Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice. “If he was here to see this, it’ll be crazy. But I know he’s smiling down, and he’s happy. I know that.
“I don’t know how he picked the Dolphins, but he loved them.”
Because of his father, the 33-year-old veteran called it a dream to be in Miami.
“Just because, growing up, I knew he was such a big Miami Dolphins fan,” he said. “It’s definitely been a dream, and through the grace of God, it happened.”
Ingram isn’t practicing with the Dolphins yet during minicamp or the previous weeks of organized team activities. In fact, he doesn’t even have his jersey number yet in Miami. That hasn’t stopped him from remaining active at Dolphins practices. On Wednesday, he was seen in a hoodie helping out the outside linebackers unit.
“It’s just getting on the field with the guys,” Ingram said. “It’s getting into their routine of what they’re doing individually. It’s dope to be out there with them.”
Even if the Dolphins haven’t yet had a chance to line Ingram up on the edge and see what it looks like alongside or opposite of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah or fellow outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel, Ingram’s presence is still being felt at minicamp.
“That’s exactly why, all things equal, he’s added value for the Dolphins,” said coach Mike McDaniel. “There’s an element of professional success and hunger. He’s trying to prove himself, as well, just like his team is, and we’re doing that one game at a time.”
And the full allotment of work will come in due time.
“That’s something that we don’t want to just throw people out there to throw them out there,” McDaniel said. “They have to be in the prerequisite shape, and we’ve been working [in the offseason program] since April 4 with the rest of the guys. Right now, that’s kind of the limit with which we’re comfortable doing with him.”
Ingram said he’ll be ready to go with the team by the start of training camp in late July.
He also hopes to have his number with the Dolphins selected by then. For the nine seasons (2012-2020) he spent with the Chargers, where he made all three of his Pro Bowls (2017-19), Ingram wore No. 54. That number is available in Miami. His two that he wore last season — 8 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and 24 with the Kansas City Chiefs — are occupied by Jevon Holland and Byron Jones, respectively.
Ingram saw a resurgence to his Chargers days in the second half of last season with the Chiefs, becoming a starter and then contributing two sacks in three postseason games for the AFC Championship Game participants.
New Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who played his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs, became witness then to the impact Ingram can make on a new team.
“I’m very excited because I really know what Melvin can bring to a team,” Hill said last week. “His mindset, just the way that he approaches his work, his craft and he’s just able to get around guys like Christian [Wilkins] and Emmanuel [Ogbah], and it’s just going to crazy.”
With 55 career regular and postseason sacks to his name, Ingram speaks with the utmost confidence about what he’s bringing to the Dolphins.
“Me!” he replied to the question. And then he doubled down on the same response when the reporter asked again, thinking he was asking if the question was about him and not already telling him his answer.
Ingram battled through multiple knee injuries in his final season with the Chargers before his second-half surge in 2021. He reports no physical concerns within two months of training camp.
“Same way I’ve been my whole career,” Ingram said. “I’m still me. I’m 200-percent healthy. I feel amazing. Ready to rock and roll.”
And the way he has played whole career has been with a mean streak.
“It’s a very violent sport, and you have to be angry,” he said. “That’s what this game comes with. It’s a way to release anger, legally.”
Last offseason, Ingram also visited Miami then before ultimately signing on with the Steelers. Of what he liked about the Dolphins, he said: “Everything, from the training staff to the coaches to the people up top, the players, everything. It’s a first-class organization, and it’s just something I wanted to be a part of. It’s a blessing to be here.”
()
