Finance
Moving From Time Management to Self-Management Is Crucial to Becoming More Productive
Moving from time management to self-management is crucial to becoming more productive, especially since time is our most precious resource. It’s fixed, doesn’t discriminate–available equally to all–isn’t influenced by anyone, yet most people complain about it. Either they “don’t have enough,” so they “run out,” or they are “too busy” to do what they need to do in the available time.
Why do people complain about time? Author Dan Ariely (Honest Truth About Dishonesty, Loc 2079) tells us people lie to themselves. We have a “… deeply ingrained propensity to lie to ourselves and to others.” Besides, “… We are pretty skilled at pulling the wool over our eyes.” Instead of accepting that time is not an issue, but our lack of planning and prioritization is, we blame time. And according to Ariely, we feel good about ourselves, and we tell ourselves why “our actions are acceptable, and sometimes even admirable.”
Time Management to Self-Management
What can we do to overcome deceiving ourselves? First, we must accept that life is full of exciting and enticing distractions. Store owners in malls know how easy it is to distract us. They use “sales,” “free” items’ indirect costs, and other gimmicks to get our attention. Meanwhile, mobile devices meant to help us manage our lives more effectively, control many folks, as social media’s addiction rises. To be sure, these distractions contribute to spending time on unimportant matters.
Second, we must reject the notion of “time management.” The idea of “time management” has been around for many years. Sadly, that term creates a false impression that helps us deflect our ineffectiveness. We must accept that nobody can manage time because time is fixed and uncontrollable. We can control only ourselves and what we do in the available time. And we must own our actions and inactions.
Reference to “time management” is more appropriately self-management. Thus, we must apply the same skills to manage us as we use to manage others: goal setting, planning, delegating, organizing, directing, and controlling. When we accept that we will never have more than 24 hours daily, we will not have an issue with time.
Let’s look at some practical things we can do to work effectively in the available time.
Ten Self Management Ideas
- Develop a plan-do-control cycle approach to doing tasks. Start with a goal, work out the steps to do the goal, identify control points to check how you are doing, and adjust as needed.
- Learn to work for either time or task. Sometimes, you want to work on a project until you finish; for instance, tomorrow’s homework. That’s working for “task.” However, when you go on Facebook, Twitter, other social media, and emails, set a time, and stop when the time expires. That’s working for time.
- Work with priorities.
- Know when you are most productive and do your top priorities then. Most people’s peak productivity is about two hours after they awake.
- Don’t multitask. Consistently, research shows multitasking is a sub-optimal approach.
- Get enough sleep and exercise. The amounts each of us need is highly subjective, so find what works for you. Reality is you need to rest and recharge daily. In addition to seven to eight hours sleep every day, for years, I take a 15-minutes nap about noon daily. I don’t sleep; I merely close my eyes and focus on breathing deeply.
- Unbalance your life. Set boundaries for your private life and enforce them. Give 100% to each area of life at appropriate times. Your family is more important than your work, but when at work, give 100%. At home, turn off your emails and focus on your family. Don’t seek balance, seek to compartmentalize your life and focus 100% on each compartment as needed. Sometimes, you must make choices to do essential projects at work that require a significant time investment. Give 100% to those projects.
- Do a time inventory for a typical day and a typical weekend, showing exactly how you spend available time. Note your time wasters, plug them, set goals for time usage, and adjust your lifestyle accordingly.
- Avoid unnecessary meetings; that’s most meetings. Meet only with an agenda, start and end times, and in cell phone free zones.
- Daily, do a brain dump-write everything down that you plan to do sometime; this is your project list from which you transfer items to work on to your day timer.
Self-Management Means Taking Responsibility for Behavior Change
We won’t get more time, so, let’s stop convincing ourselves that the issue with “time management” is we are too busy and need more time. Change your vocabulary from time management to self-management and understand, although we lie to ourselves and blame time, the reality is we must change our behavior and become more useful in available time.
Finance
Insurance Policy – Physical Loss Or Damage
The trigger of coverage is proof of physical loss or damage to or destruction of property identified in the policy. For the purpose of defining the trigger it is not necessary to consider the meaning of event or occurrence, although as we will see, they may be relevant when applying deductibles under the policy.
The loss of or damage to the property must be absolute and not temporary. For example, in Moore vs. Evans [1918] the assured was unable to provide proof that the property consigned to a German consignee, prior to the First World War, could not be recovered after the war. Therefore, the assured could not prove that a permanent loss had occurred under the policy. This case is at odds with an Australian case of Ranicar vs. Frigmobile Pty Ltd. [1983] in which it is suggested that a change in the physical state of the goods, although perhaps temporary, can constitute damage.
Most, if not all, ARPI policies contain specific clauses excluding indirect or consequential loss, but are such clauses necessary? In the context of ARPI it is generally accepted that consequential or financial loss is not covered without the inclusion of a specific extension. Certainly in the case of Theobaldv. Railway Passenger’s Assurance Co. [1854], it was held that a liability policy did not cover financial loss. It is wise, however, to include the consequential loss exclusion.
Physical loss probably requires some physical change to the property, and not simply a reduction in value. For example, a factory may be affected by an earth tremor insured under ARPI. The building may not be physically affected but it results in the factory becoming less valuable – prospective purchasers are concerned about the effects of the tremor. This would not amount to physical loss and, probably, does not constitute damage, but it would be sensible to insert the words “physical” prior to “damage”.
In the case of Glens Falls Insurance Co. vs. George Covert, vehicle safety stabilisers fell to the floor. They were sealed units and it was impossible to determine whether there was internal damage. The manufacturer withdrew its warranty and the assured decided that it would not sell them without the warranty. His claim on his all risks policy failed because there was no evidence of physical loss or damage, thus giving “damage” the same meaning as “physical loss”.
On household policies the Insurance Ombudsman has extended the meaning of “damage” to include impairment of usefulness. For example, in one case the assured successfully claimed for the cost of unblocking a pipe and the cost was allowed.
Finance
6 Ways of Financing your Building Projects
To get a loan to build a house, you must understand that a collateral is always needed. But not everybody is comfortable with this arrangement.
What becomes of you if you are unable to pay back? Let’s talk about all the means then you choose the one most suitable for you.
1. PERSONAL SAVINGS
This is by far the most popular method people are using to get their house built, there is no fear of creditors knocking on your door and it gives a lot of rest of mind.
Honestly, no matter how small your salary is, you can build a house if you set your mind towards it. There is always a case of you saving from whatever your income is. Study has showed that 30% of the moderate level of what we get monthly goes to buying very unimportant goods and junks.
So you can cut unnecessary costly foods in costly restaurants.Sit down, make an inventory of wasteful spendings and start saving 20% only of your income, no matter how small in 2 years time you will start a home of your own,whatever you are able to save will be enough to start your house.
Professionals benefits most from this type, with up fronts, profit sharing and commissions amongst others.
Personal savings amongst others is the first option if you want to acquire a land and building a house.
ADVANTAGES
i. There is no debts to service or pay no matter the turns of things.
ii Rest of mind, since there is no creditor coming to knock on your door.
iii.It is healthy at the long run, when your mind is free of fear you are most likely to live a heal their life and avoid hypertension.
iv. It gives you room to channel your earnings towards something valuable and gives you more responsibility.
DISADVANTAGES
i. It may take a long time to achieve your dream
ii It bites on your income and may moderate your style of living
iii.Staying for too long, might make somebody to loose interest altogether and abandon the project.
iv. There is alway fear of families of (Omo Onile) Landowners rising up to lay dubious claim on your land especially when the seller is dead, because of long time of building.
v. There is always probability that the savings might be converted for other uses.
vi. Inflation on cost of materials and labor may also be seriously catching in.
2. WORKPLACE MORTGAGE AND LOANS
This is most attractive to workers that are planning to invest in Real Estate. Though it is mostly used for personal buildings, but giving honest advice from me, it is better for you a young man or woman to build it, then rent out and let the building pays for the loan back while you sit down and collect rents . Then now use the dividends to finance another project.
The National Housing Fund remains the most attractive leeway for those who desire to build with loan especially the civil servant. It is designed by the government to aid the federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, with less bureaucracy unlike before and it offers presently a maximum of N5m at an interest rate of 6% and a whopping 25 years of repayment tenor.
This fund can be joined through any of the mortgage banks in Nigeria.
ADVANTAGES
i. Fast completion of building
ii. The paying back period is long and is remove automatically from your monthly income without you feeling the pinch because it is usually very small.
iii.The interest rate is very low.
iv. If you understand real estate, this opportunity can turn you into a millionaire.
DISADVANTAGES
i. You are indebted for a very long time.
ii. Interest rates no matter how small will still eat into your pocket.
iii.Sudden severance of your job, may leave you in the cold against your creditors, what if you are unable to get another job.
3. THRIFTS AND COOPERATIVES’ HOUSING SCHEMES
This method is becoming more popular among the young workforce and a lot of cooperative housing schemes are springing out daily. It employs the same old mold of operation, only that in this case you are expected to own a home. All members pool resources together to build houses for each member in areas of choice. This is an alternative to mortgage for the low income earners, who makes monthly minimal contribution overtime.
ADVANTAGES
i. Just as in mortgage loans, fast completion because of readily available funds.
ii. At times members purchase large expanse of land and divide between members which is more comparatively cheap, they get professionals to do the projects in large volume, and the professionals in turn charge less because of large numbers of jobs. Housing cost can be reduced by 25% with this method.
iii.Encourages other mutual benefits and promote friendliness.
DISADVANTAGES
i. It definitely goes without saying that the cooperative society of choice must be well researched and thoroughly investigated to ascertain the commitment and integrity of its members. Some members can decide to default and this may lead to the collapse of the cooperative club.
4. LAND SPECULATION & CAPITAL MARKETS
Have you packed into a developing area before, which is still full of vegetation? Within 3 months what you will notice is a surge in inflow of people of that location either they are trying to secure their land or are encouraged by the moving into the location by you, and are sure of meeting neighbors to talk to, transact business or probably for security, whichever, there is always a trend of people moving into a location because somebody like you have just moved in. So what happens? as you have more traffic, the value of properties in that area will naturally increase.
So when you are buying a land, why not make it two or more, as you build one, the other plots will appreciate in value sell them and use it to complete your resident house.
ADVANTAGES
i. You may not feel the pinch of paying so much because of your investment that will augment for you.
ii. This may be a starting point for you in real estate investment, this will give you a first hand knowledge on how it works
iii.Benefits like naming of the street after your name and others.
iv. You are not bothered by repayment of loans, since you are building from your investment.
DISADVANTAGES
i. Because this is a fresh area with less development, you may not have access to some infrastructural facilities already existing in the main towns.
ii. It may take some waiting for other lands to appreciate before you can complete your project.
5. SOURCING OF LOANS FROM YOUR BANK
With consolidation of Nigerian Banks, there is a lot of money now available for business transactions, so banks these days are ready to loan you money to be able to complete your building, though this process is the most difficult to choose.
ADVANTAGES
i. Completion of job in time because of availability of funds
ii.If you are sure of the location then you may sell the building and make quick profit because of fast completion
DISADVANTAGES
i. Request for collateral
ii. Bureaucratic bottlenecks
6. DIVIDENDS FROM HIGH YIELD INVESTMENT PROGRAMS (HYIP) AND SHARES
Some smart young couples are making use of this program to develop their homes stressfully. Though high yield, high risk, this is by far the best and the easiest way I can recommend to anybody when building their house. Before present problems with most of the HYIPs, There is an high yield investment program being promoted by an Oil and Gas firm in Nigeria called Nospectus, you invest N450,000 in their company and they in turn by the end of every month will be paying you N40,000 in 12 months you would have made 100% turnover, and the good thing about this company is that you can withdraw your capital of N450,000 anytime you want to.( Also you have Clubfreedom among others.)
A couple grew theirs to N200,000 per month i.e. 5 slots and they build their house of choice so stressfully, imagine having N200,000 per month as an additional salary without any further effort. “Note: though I am not recommending them, I know of quite a few people in this scheme.
There are a lot of HYIP’s also going on internet but you have to consult those that are already into it before you get defrauded. Less risky ones is to buy shares, bonds etc and use the profits to build your house.
“My general advice is to start small”
ADVANTAGES
i. Very easy to generate steady flow of cash for your building.
ii. The more investment , the more money to help in financing your building project.
DISADVANTAGES
i. High risk
ii. Shares may plummet
iii.Companies can pack up tomorrow
iv. Wrong decision by the investment company may lead to closure of business thereby affecting you.
Finance
A History of Safety
Throughout history, the safety and health movement has been impacted by legislation. In the following safety and health chronology, noteworthy events, individuals, and legislative action are set forth to illustrate the theme that the safety professional/practitioner is and has been a significant part of those preventive experiences making up the story of life.
The Ancient Chinese (c 2,500 BC) spread the risk of loss by placing 1/6 of their harvest on each of six boats traveling to the market.
Hammurabi (c 2,000 BC), ruler of Babylon, was responsible for the Code of Hammurabi, part of which bears resemblance to today’s workers’ compensation laws.
Ancient Egyptians (as early as 1600 BC) recognized the hazards of breathing the fumes produced by melting silver and gold.
Hippocrates (c 460-c 377 BC), the father of contemporary medicine, established a link between the respiratory problems of Greek stonecutters and the rock dust surrounding them.
In ancient Rome, the few slaves who survived the dangerous task of ship launching were given their freedom.
In 1601, the first English statute on “assurance” (an earlier term for insurance) was enacted. This statute covered marine risks.
In 1667, the Great Fire of London (September 2-7, 4666), caused the first English fire insurance laws to be enacted.
In 1700, Bernardino Ramazzini, an Italian physician, published the first thesis attempting to prove the connections between occupation and disease.
In 1730, Benjamin Franklin organized the first fire-fighting company in the United States as well as detecting lead poisoning symptoms with Dr. Evans.
In 1775, English doctors discovered that chimney sweeps, who were exposed to coal tar residues in their daily work, showed a higher incidence of cancer than did the general population.
In 1792, the first charter to write marine and fire insurance was granted in the United States.
In 1812, the Embargo of the War of 1812 spurred the development of the New England textile industry and the founding of factory mutual companies. These early insurance companies inspected properties for hazards and suggested loss control and prevention methods in order to secure low rates for their policyholders.
In 1864, The Pennsylvania Mine Safety Act (PMSA) was passed into law.
In 1864, North America’s first accident insurance policy was issued.
In 1867, the state of Massachusetts instituted the first government-sponsored factory inspection program.
In 1877, the state of Massachusetts passed a law requiring guarding for dangerous machinery, and took authority for enforcement of factory inspection programs.
In 1878, the first recorded call by a labor organization for federal occupational safety and health law is heard.
In 1896, an association to prevent fires and write codes and standards, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), was founded.
In 1902, the state of Maryland passed the first workers’ compensation law.
In 1904, the first attempt by a state government to force employers to compensate their employees for on-the-job injuries was overturned when the Supreme Court declared Maryland’s workers’ compensation law to be unconstitutional.
On March 21, 1911, in the Asch Building in New York City, nearly 150 women and young girls died in the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire because of locked fire exits and inadequate fire extinguishing systems. A major turning point in history, this fire changed regulation by the government and laws instituted to protect workers.
In 1911, a professional, technical organization responsible for developing safety codes for boilers and elevators, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) was founded. A17 Safety Code was published.
1911-1915, During this five-year period, 30 states passed workers’ compensation laws.
In October 14, 1911, the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) was founded in New York City. Originally named the United Society of Casualty Inspectors. The ASSE was dedicated to the development of accident prevention techniques, and to the advancement of safety engineering as a profession.
California Railroad Commission, now known as the California Public Utilities Commission, ws created by constitutional amendment to oversee rail safety, including the safety of highway/rail crossings.
In 1912, a group of engineers representing insurance companies, industry, and government met in Milwaukee to exchange data on accident prevention. The organization formed at this meeting was to become the National Safety Council (NSC). (Today, the NSC carries on major safety campaigns for the general public, as well as assists industry in the development of safety promotion programs.)
In 1916, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of state workers’ compensation laws.
In 1918, the American Standards Association was founded. Responsible for the development of many voluntary safety standards, some of which are referenced into laws, today, it is now called the American National Standards Institute [ANSI].
In 1931 the Uniform Traffic Code was established because of the increase in speed and volume of motor vehicle traffic and accidents. The code consists of four separate acts: motor vehicle registration, driver licensing, automobile anti-theft and uniform traffic regulations.
In 1936, Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor, called for a federal occupational safety and health law. This action came a full 58 years after organized labor’s first recorded request for a law of this nature.
In 1936, the Walsh-Healey (Public Contracts) Act passed. This law required that all federal contracts be fulfilled in a healthful and safe working environment.
By 1948, all states (48 at the time) now had workers’ compensation laws.
In 1952, Coal Mine Safety Act (CMSA) was passed into law.
In 1960, specific safety standards were promulgated for the Walsh-Healey Act.
On Jan 3, 1961, an accident at an experimental nuclear reactor at a federal installation near Idaho Falls, ID kills three workers. These were the first deaths in U.S. nuclear reactor operations.
In 1966, the Metal and Nonmetallic Mines Safety Act (MNMSA) was passed.
In 1966, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and its sections, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), were established.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson called for a federal occupational safety and health law.
In 1969, the Construction Safety Act (CSA) was passed.
In 1969, the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) was established. This organization certifies practitioners in the safety profession.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), thus creating the OSHA administration and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
In 1970, on January 1, the National Environmental Policy Act, (NEPA) was signed. This provided a national charter for protecting and improving the environment and created the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
On May 29, 1971, the firast OSHA standards were adopted to provide a baseline for safety and health protection in American workplaces.
In 1972, the Consumers Product Safety Act (CPSA) was signed into law.
In 1976, The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) passed and became the instrument by which the management of hazardous waste is regulated.
In 1980, to address the issues of hazardous waste management, the Pollution Liability Insurance Association (PLIA) was formed.
Jan 16, 1981 OSHA updates business electrical standards to simplify compliance and adopt a performance approach.
1991 North Carolina Plant Fire kills 25 workers and 49 injured at the Imperial Chicken processing plant in Hamlet NC. The employees were trapped inside due to padlocked doors meant to keep vandals away.
Sep 11, 2001, 2886 work related fatalities including 537 rescue workers, resulted from terrorist attacks on the NY City World Trade Center, at the Pentagon, an on the planes that crashed.
Rookie ‘chess pieces,’ healthy Nick Boyle give Ravens OC Greg Roman plenty to work with at tight end in 2022
Moving From Time Management to Self-Management Is Crucial to Becoming More Productive
Under the Banner of Heaven Episode 7 Release Date
Former OpenSea Employee Charged With Insider Trading With NFTs
Insurance Policy – Physical Loss Or Damage
What Jada Pinkett Smith Has To Say For Will Smith And Chris Rock?
6 Ways of Financing your Building Projects
A History of Safety
Understanding Caravan Insurance Covers
Sun Tzu Art of War – Momentum & Timing in Strategy
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month