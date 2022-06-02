News
Oh baby! 1-year-old in hand, Mets fan makes amazing HR catch
NEW YORK — Alan Alcantara played a lot of baseball growing up in the Dominican Republic, sometimes without a glove.
When the Mets’ Starling Marte ripped a home run in Alcantara’s direction at Citi Field on Tuesday night, it didn’t matter that he was holding his 1-year-old son, Levi. Alcantara had a free hand, and that’s all he needed.
The 31-year-old Alcantara reached over a railing from his seats in center field and caught the first-inning homer barehanded, all the while cradling little Levi with his other arm.
“I knew I was not going to have time to put the baby down,” Alcantara told The Associated Press. “So I decided to just hold on tight to him, jump on the rail and see if I could catch the ball. And we did.”
The SNY broadcast captured Alcantara’s catch, with stunned play-by-play man Gary Cohen asking “did he catch that?” and declaring “this man will go viral.”
Indeed, a coworker of Alcantara’s wife sent them a screengrab of the catch moments later. The Alcantaras were at the game between Washington and the Mets as part of an organized church group, and other members watching from home also reached out quickly when they saw the grab.
“As soon as it came off the bat, I knew it was coming my way,” he said. “So it was just a matter of seeing where it was going to land. It was just a quick reaction.”
Alcantara, a resident of the Ridgewood neighborhood in Queens for 17 years, said he’d never caught a foul ball or home run at a big league game before.
The barehanded grab?
“Instinct,” he explained. “In Dominican Republic, we don’t all get to have gloves, so we do play baseball barehanded, so I figured I could do it. I did it many times when I was a kid, so why not?”
As Alcantara described the catch a couple of innings later, Levi grabbed the ball out of his dad’s hands, smiled and held it close.
“His face was like, What are you doing?” Alcantara recalled. “And then my 2-year-old, which was right next to us, was super scared because probably never seen his dad screaming and acting the way I was acting.”
Alcantara’s wife is expecting the couple’s third son, but none will get to keep the souvenir. Alcantara is giving it to his pastor, a diehard Mets fan.
“I know they’re going to hear about it on Sunday,” he said, pointing to his fellow church members. “They’re going to talk about it for sure.”
News
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on criticism of Greg Roman, slimmer Jaylon Ferguson, skill in the secondary and more | COMMENTARY
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been harshly criticized the past three years and he’ll likely face more this season because his unit needs a lot of work.
It’s only June, so there’s still ample time for the Ravens to add personnel, but the passing game is clearly lacking. They might have one of the worst groups of wide receivers in the AFC. It also doesn’t help that star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a no-show for the first two weeks of voluntary offseason training activities.
It’s not like Jackson’s arm will make a big difference, but his running ability gives this offense an added dimension and strengthens the passing game.
Like coach John Harbaugh last week, Roman referred all questions on Jackson to the quarterback, who is involved in negotiations for a long-term contract extension. Clearly, the passing offense is out of rhythm, but Roman sees a young group of receivers including Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II starting to come around.
“They are young, diligent and been through a lot of things at this point,” Roman said. “You’re starting to see flashes a little bit, and we’re taking another step where you’re seeing progress in route running and all those things.”
With Jackson out, backup Tyler Huntley has been making slow and steady progress, but you can still sense a feeling-out process between him and the receivers.
“It’s a natural growth you would expect with the way he is commanding things, operating things and knowing how to fix things on the fly,” Roman said of the third-year quarterback.
There are several times during practice when Bateman will make a great catch — like the 45-yard touchdown pass he pulled in from Huntley — and you’re convinced he is or will develop into a No. 1 receiver. The 2021 first-round pick has size, speed and strong hands.
Then he’ll drop two or three passes on short routes across the middle and you shake your head in disbelief. Let’s attribute that to growing pains.
Duvernay has outstanding speed, which has rarely been used properly since he was drafted in 2020. Proche might have the best pair of hands on the team and would be great in the slot, but he barely touches the field even though he has played well in these minicamp practices.
It’s a strange mix of coaching, scheme and quarterback play that makes this Ravens season more interesting than the previous three because the window is starting to close for all those involved with this offense.
Ferguson looking fit
As soon as you walk on to the practice field, it’s clearly noticeable that fourth-year defensive end/outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has lost some weight, maybe 15 to 25 pounds. It might be good for his explosion and ability to get off the ball, and maybe this season he’ll develop an assortment of pass-rushing moves.
Ever since the Ravens drafted him in the third round out of Louisiana Tech in 2019, Ferguson has relied on the bull rush, but it’s hard to physically dominate NFL tackles the same way he did in college. In his three previous seasons with the Ravens, Ferguson has started only 10 of 38 games while collecting 4 1/2 sacks.
When he came out of Louisiana Tech, then-Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale claimed Ferguson was the best pass rusher in college football. He hasn’t lived up to that hype, but maybe the weight loss will help.
Pressure on Phillips
As the Ravens’ third-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2020, Tyre Phillips had all the physical attributes to be successful in the NFL, yet the 6-foot-5, 344-pound offensive lineman hasn’t played up to his potential.
When you watch him at practice, he seems slow or hesitant during team drills but moves faster in individual drills, which might mean he is still struggling to get comfortable in the offense. Like Ferguson, Phillips needs to put together a strong 2022 season or the Ravens might decide to look elsewhere — even though they like his versatility.
Sizing up the secondary
During the offseason, the Ravens kept adding cornerbacks or safeties via free agency or the draft, which was kind of puzzling. Why does a team need six safeties, and what’s up with the 12 cornerbacks on the roster, two of which double as safeties?
When you watch the Ravens practice, this group is going to struggle in coverage if their two starting inside linebackers, Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes, stay on the field in passing situations. So, to remedy that problem, it appears the Ravens will put their best athletes on the field. It should be quite a talented group, led by cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and safeties Chuck Clark, Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top pick in April out of Notre Dame.
The large number of safeties will give new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald a lot of options because all of them can play near the line of scrimmage and blitz.
Men in the middle
Rookie nose tackle Travis Jones, a third-round pick from Connecticut, has a lot to learn, but the big man knows how to use his hands and arms to rush the passer. If he continues to develop, he might give the Ravens an inside player who can collapse the pocket, something this team hasn’t had in years.
Meanwhile, it’s disappointing that veteran defensive tackle Michael Pierce, signed earlier this offseason, hasn’t shown up for OTAs. In the past, he has struggled with weight, and it would have been a show of good faith to participate in voluntary workouts. Also, there appears to be little interest from other teams in signing free-agent veteran nose tackle Brandon Williams.
There is still a lot of time before training camps open next month. Williams will likely sign with a team before the regular season begins.
Try that on for size
When training camp opens, the Ravens will be sporting an extra layer of cushion on top of their helmets to potentially cut down on concussions.
The players look like “The Great Gazoo,” a fictional character from “The Flintstones.”
“It’s called a Guardian Cap,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a concussion-type of protection. So, obviously, it’s to lessen the blow, especially for the linemen, who have more of the multiple contacts in practice. It’s required for the whole team in the first two weeks of training camp, for all the front-seven guys. It’s not required now, so they have the choice not to wear it. And we pretty much put all the rookies in it, as a matter of … they’re rookies, so we’re requiring them to do it. But in training camp, you’ll see all those guys in it for the first two weeks.”
Badie breaking out
Rookie running back Tyler Badie, a sixth-round pick out of Missouri, continues to impress, especially catching passes out of the backfield. But on Wednesday, he caught Roman’s eyes with a couple of jump cuts on runs out of the backfield. Badie, a former Friends School star, knows how to hide his 5-8, 197-pound frame behind blockers and then accelerate to daylight.
“His movement skills are really good, and I saw a couple of nice jump cuts,” Roman said. “Now, when the pads come on, we’ll get a better indication.”
()
News
Iowa Cubs hand Saints some Triple-A payback in 13-3 rout
DES MOINES, Iowa — The St. Paul Saints got handed a little payback Wednesday afternoon.
After beating the Iowa Cubs 13-3 on Tuesday, the Saints got thrashed by that same score a day later in front of a crowd of 4,056 at Principal Park.
And it didn’t take the Cubs (24-25) long to make up for Tuesday’s rout. Iowa scored six runs in the first inning and three more in the second to cruise to a 9-0 lead before St. Paul (21-28) knew what hit it. The Cubs added two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the eight to complete the rout.
Jake Cave continued his hot hitting for the Saints when he blasted his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to left, making it 9-1. It extended Cave’s hitting streak to a team season-high 13 game; it was his third homer in the past four games. Cave finished 2-for-5 with a home run, RBI and a run scored.
Saints teammates Jose Godoy and Tim Beckham both were 2-for-4. St. Paul finished with eight hits.
News
Man charged with shooting teen amid birthday party melee in St. Paul
A second alleged gunman has been charged in a February shooting that wounded a teen amid a melee involving dozens of people at a birthday party in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.
Charlie Pryor Jr., 18, of St. Paul, faces charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Feb. 5 shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy at a rental hall along Snelling Avenue.
Pryor’s cousin, a 15-year-old boy, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His disposition, the juvenile court equivalent of sentencing, is scheduled for June 22.
Pryor, who was arrested May 26, made an initial court appearance in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday. He remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to Friday’s criminal complaint against Pryor, multiple 911 calls were made around 9:45 p.m. concerning gunshots at the rental hall at 570 Snelling Ave. Responding officers encountered a chaotic scene, with many young people both outside and inside the hall.
Police said some were fighting outside and the crowd inside was confrontational with officers. They found the shooting victim in the hall with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital.
Officers found bullet holes in the front door of the hall and shattered windows. They recovered 14 bullet casings that had been fired from at least two guns.
The boy, once he was able to talk with officers, said several people were stopped from entering the hall. He said he then heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.
Officers spoke with the owner of the business owner who told them the hall had been rented for a 16-year-old girl’s birthday party. He said that security at the party had turned away about 10 teens for carrying guns. He said one of them became particularly upset, but eventually calmed down.
A second teen escalated the situation, according to the business owner. He said security brought them both outside and then shooting began almost immediately, according to the complaint.
Multiple witnesses identified one of the shooters as “CJ” and have police his Facebook page. “CJ” was identified as Pryor and his companion as his 15-year old cousin, who is identified in the criminal complaint by his initials, KKP, according to the complaint.
In photo lineups, the business owner identified Pryor and his cousin as shooters, according to the complaint.
Surveillance video shows Pryor and KKP inside the hall and being upset before the business owner and others push them outside. KKP then fires multiple shots into the business, while Pryor yells, raises a gun, backs out of the frame and “apparently” fires a shot, the complaint read.
Two puffs of glass blew out of the hall, a possible indication that someone was shooting back out, the complaint states. As Pryor and KKP run away, Pryor turns back and appears to fire at least one round, possibly two, into the hall. Between 30 and 40 people were on the main level at the time, with many more in the basement.
KKP was arrested in mid-March. In an interview with police, he initially denied knowing anything about the shooting, before saying he had been at the party with Pryor. He said that he had been high on marijuana and alcohol.
When shown photos of himself shooting, KKP said, “I don’t know if I was shooting to just get people off me or I was shooting at a specific person,” the complaint read. He denied bringing a gun to the party and said he did not remember how he had ended up with one.
Pryor, in an interview with police after his arrest, said he did not recall anything about the shooting and that he “blacks out frequently,” the complaint read.
Oh baby! 1-year-old in hand, Mets fan makes amazing HR catch
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on criticism of Greg Roman, slimmer Jaylon Ferguson, skill in the secondary and more | COMMENTARY
Iowa Cubs hand Saints some Triple-A payback in 13-3 rout
Man charged with shooting teen amid birthday party melee in St. Paul
With Lamar Jackson absent again and Marquise Brown in Arizona, Ravens OC Greg Roman aiming to ‘adapt, evolve and adjust’
Why Bitcoin May Have Hard Time Breaking Through $32K Barrier
Wild receive compensatory pick for not signing draft bust Filip Johansson
Forest Lake residents asked to weigh in on downtown plan
‘Boogaloo Bois’ member gets 4 years in prison for conspiring to provide material to terrorist group
Panic at the Disco books September concert at Xcel Energy Center
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release