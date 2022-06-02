Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss ‘shame,’ outcome of Oscar slap

After Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard got his contract concerns settled this offseason, he was back with the team in a practice setting for the first time at Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp, the first of two sessions with Thursday to follow.

Howard showed up with a new neck tattoo of a peace sign that can be seen under his beard. For the three-time Pro Bowl selection, it’s a symbol for his current state of mind.

“I’m at peace right now,” Howard said following Wednesday’s practice. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

Howard, an established veteran who can take it easy over the offseason after his 27 interceptions in the past five years, did individual drills but did not participate in team portions of the session in his first day back after other players have been through two weeks of organized team activities before this week. OTAs and minicamp are part of phase 3 of the Dolphins’ overall offseason workout program, which began in early April.

“It feels great to be back out there with the guys, be back out there with the team, put in the energy,” Howard said. “Happy to be out there ready to learn.”

It’s a stark contrast from where Howard stood with the team at the same point last offseason, absent from minicamp amid his contract dispute with the team at the time.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is happy to have his star cornerback with the team, as well.

“He makes me a better coach,” McDaniel said as he stepped away from his post-practice media session, opening it up for Howard to follow in front of the cameras.

Howard said he has primarily spent time with his family over the offseason while occasionally working out on his own.

“I’m in shape. I’m healthy. Everything’s good,” he said. “Just back to playing football now.”

While not facing up against new Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday, that will one day be a one-on-one practice matchup ahead of the season.

“I’m glad I don’t have to go against him on game day,” Howard said, “but like I said, we’re going to get each other better. That’s what it’s all about.”

Howard also offered his early offseason thoughts on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“He’s bombing it right now,” he said of a difference noticed in his arm strength. “I feel like he’s just getting better.”

Offseason injury updates

With Howard back with at practice, the Dolphins still don’t have three key veterans that underwent offseason surgeries participating during minicamp: Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (lower leg) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).

Armstead, the prized free-agent acquisition on the offensive line, was seen on the side of practice, as was Jones as a spectator during team drills late in the session.

“We’re trying to be very deliberate and intentional with how we handle all these guys,” said McDaniel. “It’s been very good. We haven’t had a setback, really, across the board. We are being fairly conservative, but that’s on an individual basis. You try to handle that the right way which makes the most sense for all parties involved.

“When they’re ready, they’ll be out there full swing. I can promise you they want to be playing right now, but between them and the training staff, we’re trying to be very pragmatic on how we bring them back.”

Armstead spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said his rehab has gone well, and he anticipates to be ready for training camp, which begins in late July.

New edge rusher Melvin Ingram is still not practicing, nor has a jersey number at the moment, but he was still active with the outside linebackers wearing a hoodie at Wednesday’s practice.

O-line movement

With Armstead in place as the team’s starting left tackle, the rest of the first-team line still has to be put in place.

After mentioning Connor Williams, a guard through four NFL years with the Dallas Cowboys, as an option at center last week, McDaniel spoke Wednesday about Austin Jackson’s possibilities at right tackle. Jackson played left tackle as a rookie in 2020 and primarily was at left guard in 2021.

“When Austin Jackson has been playing right tackle, been very pleased because he’s approaching it the only way you can get better as a player, and that’s complete commitment to it,” McDaniel said. “We’re asking people to do hard things at an elite level, so you try to do it over and over and over, and he’s diligently attacking that. The more live bullets that we get for him at every position that he’ll play, the better.”

McDaniel was asked if he’s comfortable with either Williams or last year’s starting center, Michael Deiter, at the position and if the team may pursue another offseason addition.

“If no other player is added, I’m going to be very confident in our starting center next year. I’m excited about who we have,” McDaniel said. “You wouldn’t be doing service to June 1 or 2 if you made some bold statement. That’s why we practice, and that’s why we work diligently as we do.”

()