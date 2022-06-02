News
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
By SEAN MURPHY and TERRY WALLACE
A man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain.
Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with another doctor, a receptionist and a patient.
“We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said. “He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”
Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, called Phillips “the consummate gentleman” and “a man that we should all strive to emulate.” He said the three employees who were killed were “the three best people in the entire world” and that they “didn’t deserve to die this way.”
Authorities said the gunman carried a rifle and handgun during the shooting at the medical building on a hospital campus, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.
Wednesday’s shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System happened the same week that families in Uvalde, Texas, began burying the dead from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
The victims and gunman in Tulsa were found on the second floor of a medical office where an orthopedic clinic is located, police said. The shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.
All appointments at the orthopedic clinic were canceled through Friday.
The spate of recent gun violence across the country, including the killing of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde by an 18-year-old gunman carrying an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, has led to Democratic leaders amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns, while Republicans are emphasizing more security at schools.
The divide mirrors a partisan split that has stymied action in Congress and many state capitols over how best to respond to a record-high number of gun-related deaths in the U.S.
Authorities investigating the Tulsa shooting executed a search warrant at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, in connection with the investigation, police said.
“It appears both weapons at one point or another were fired on the scene,” Dalgleish said. “The officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building, and that’s what led them to the second floor.”
Police responded to the call about three minutes after dispatchers received the report at 4:52 p.m. and made contact with the gunman at 5:01 p.m., Dalgleish said.
“I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers,” Dalgleish said.
The length of time it took police officers in Uvalde to engage the gunman during last week’s deadly school shooting in Texas has become a key focus of that investigation. Officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom where the gunman attacked.
Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”
St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building, which houses outpatient clinics and other medical offices.
“This campus is sacred ground for our community,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “For decades, this campus has been a place where heroes come to work every day to save the lives of people in our community.”
Bynum added: “Right now, my thoughts are with the victims. If we want to have a policy discussion, that is something to be had in the future, but not tonight.”
Philip Tankersley, 27, was leaving his father’s room at nearby Saint Francis Hospital around 5 p.m., when hospital staff said there was an active shooter in the building across the street, locked the doors and warned them to stay away from the windows.
Tankersley said he and his mother sheltered in his father’s hospital room for more than an hour, trying to learn scraps of information from the TV news and passing nurses. He said they heard “code silver” and “level 1 trauma” announced on the hospital speakers and wondered if they were safe in the room.
“I wasn’t particularly worried because the two people that I need to look out for were in that same room as me,” he said. “But it was definitely a ‘this is happening here’ moment.”
The shooting Wednesday also comes just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, including at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma, 45 miles from Tulsa, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.
Since January, there have been 12 shootings where four or more people have been killed, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database. Those shootings have left 76 dead, including 31 adults and children in Buffalo and Texas, the database says. The death toll does not include the suspects in the shootings.
___
Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Mike Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
Preaching Evil On Peacock Review: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
The series “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeff’s” premiered on April 26. All the episodes are available from the 26th of April. This is a crime genre documentary and people are in love with series already. If you all love the crime genre, then surely you will love this series for sure.
There are 4 episodes in total. The story of the series is really very much shocking. In this article we will share with you more about the series “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeff”, so if you all want to know more about this series then please continue reading this article.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
If you all are fan of documentaries or docuseries especially if it is under crime genre then you will love this series for sure. This is one of the best crime documentaries as the stories are very much shocking and they are also true stories. “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeff’s” shows the story of leader Warren Jeffs who is a cult polygamist.
This series is amazing and has a lot of shocking stories. You all should definitely watch this series as it has a lot of crime elements as it falls under the crime genre. The series has 4 episodes in total. It includes one of the most notorious cults.
What Our Critic Has To Say?
The series “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeff’s” is amazing. If you all love crime genre then you will surely love this series as it has so many shocking and true stories in it which is really great. The whole story of the series is really very gripping and it will surely make the audiences sit on the edge of their seat all the time as it is very much exciting.
The series is really mind-blowing and the audiences have overall love this show. This series is really good and you all should definitely watch this series called “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeff’s”.
Where to Watch?
You all can watch the series “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeff’s” on Peacock and this platform also offers a lot of other movies which is a great news. The TV shows available on peacock are binge-worthy.
The best part about the platform Peacock is that it is free, so everyone can watch the TV shows and series and sports on Peacock.
The Trailer
The trailer of the series was amazing and it showed a lot of things about the series which basically attracted the audiences. The series features a lot of interviews. It shows the life of Jeff. The docuseries is amazing and the trailer was very good overall.
The fans of “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeff’s” were really excited for the release of the series as the trailer was very much promising and the crime genre lovers could not stop themselves from watching it as the whole series’ trailer looked amazing. The crime genre lovers have also loved the series as it is very gripping in terms of plot.
The post Preaching Evil On Peacock Review: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Ravens finalize preseason schedule; finale vs. Commanders pushed back
The Ravens’ preseason schedule has been set.
The team’s Aug. 27 finale against the Washington Commanders will now kick off inside M&T Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. The game was previously scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
The Ravens will also host the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 11, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. On Aug. 21, they’ll travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals at 8 p.m., a game that will be televised nationally on Fox.
The Ravens, who have won 20 straight preseason games, open the regular season Sept. 11 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
()
Oxygen’s Final Moments
A unique show produced by Wolf Entertainment, owned by and belonging to Dick Wolf, and ITV America’s Good Caper Content, the series premiered on the 3rd of April, earlier this year.
The show follows an interesting format, wherein, it delves into some gut-wrenching and harrowing crimes by observing and portraying the victim’s very last moments alive.
The series is a very short one with just 8 episodes, and it was finish recently, on the 1st of May 2022.
Each episode is approximately an hour long and the series is definitely binge-worthy.
Why Should You Stream It?
With every episode tracking a different case and investigation; the episodes focus on the law enforcement’s endeavors at dissecting and concluding cases on the basis of the last and final moments of the victim, through their last interactions with family and friends; an inspection of CCTV footage, text messages and activity on social media to create and build a timeline leading up to the moment of their deaths.
Not only does the series provide a realistic and authentic feel, but the use of the original footage, photos, and other aspects from the cases definitely adds on to the experience.
Episode Intros
- Episode 1: This episode delves into the disappearance of Charles Butler; a man aged 56 years, as he records his whereabouts around the New York City and shares these with his children. Following a night in town with his new bae, Butler cryptically disappears.
His children, on receiving odd and confusing texts, immediately figure out that something is wrong. The Police begins the investigation and makes some shocking revelations about Butler’s disappearance.
- Episode 2: This episode focuses on the disappearance of Alexis Murphy, a social media star aged 17 years. With surveillance of the teen at a gas station moments after her last tweet; will the investigators be able to crack this case?
- Episode 3: About to be a college freshman in near future, Heather Maples is found in her own bed. Murdered. Will the detectives be able to crack this case?
- Episode 4: When 18-year-old Kelsey Smith ends up never returning from what was supposed to be a small shopping trip; her family is right to worry about her. With the footage from the store revealing a mysterious figure following Kelsey; can we assume that he is connected to her disappearance?
- Episode 5: When what was suppose to be a short trip for 15-year-old Danielle Locker to drop a book at a friend’s place turns into a meeting with death, how will the investigators figure out this case?
- Episode 6: Focussing on the murder of a 24-year-old Willard Grandstaff; who works at a convenience store, will the investigators be able to figure out this murder?
- Episode 7: A college sophomore, Alyssiah Wiley, leaves her college campus in 2013, only to be never seen again.
- Episode 8: When 24-year-old Lamont Adair;a soon-to-be professional player in China is shot in broad daylight, the mysteries need to be unraveled by the detectives.
Warning!
The show addresses sensitive topics and may not be suitable for people with a sensitive personality.
Please watch at your own discretion.
Where to stream it?
All episodes of the series are available on Peacock.
The post Oxygen's Final Moments
