News
Pope taps L.A. bishop to head Minnesota diocese
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Pope Francis has appointed a Los Angeles bishop to lead a southern Minnesota diocese.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Thursday that Francis has appointed Bishop Robert E. Barron to lead the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. Barron has served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for the last seven years and regularly posts YouTube videos.
He will replace 76-year-old Bishop John Quinn, who has decided to resign.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester covers 12,282 square miles. Nearly 600,000 people reside in the diocese. About 134,000 of them are Catholics. The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and announced a $21.5 million settlment with 145 survivors of clergy sexual abuse last year.
Barron issued a statement on his Word on Fire website saying he will take over in Minnesota on July 29. He said he was “overjoyed and humbled” to learn of the appointment.
News
7th Pay Commission Calculator: How to know how much the salary of central employees will increase, understand what is pay-matrix
7th Pay Commission Calculator: How to know how much the salary of central employees will increase, understand what is pay-matrix
7th Pay Commission Calculator: Central employees can calculate their salary very easily. According to the department, the pay matrix made in the 7th Pay Commission is different.
7th Pay Commission Calculator: Central employees can calculate their salary very easily. According to the department, the pay matrix made in the 7th Pay Commission is different. Let us tell you that the salary of government employees has increased after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission on January 1, 2016. After the arrival of the new pay scale, the gross salary increased by 14%. However, later the Modi government started giving DA, due to which the salary increased further.
Basic salary was less in 6th pay commission
The basic pay at the entry level in the sixth pay scale was Rs 7000 (pay band 5200 + grade pay 1800). At the same time, DA was available at 125%, meaning more DA was made than the basic. Including the rest of the allowances and deductions, the employee used to get Rs 14,757 a month. But, after the implementation of the 7th pay scale, there was an increase in the gross pay. After this, the amount of DA is also added, which is currently 34%.
After implementation of pay scale recommendation
6th Pay Commission 7th Pay Commission
7000 18000
13500 35400
21000 56100
46100 118500
80000 225000
90000 250000
Pay metrics
In the new pay scale, the salary is made on the basis of Pay Matrix. The pay matrix was linked to the fitment factor. The initial level employee gets 2.57 times the salary on the basis of fitment factor. Means the basic is 18 thousand rupees per month at level 1 in the pay matrix. Whereas at level 18 it is Rs 2.5 lakh per month. This arrangement is effective from 1 January 2016.
Salary is decided by pay matrix
First, understand what is Pay Matrix and how it is going to affect the salary of the employees. How will government employees benefit from this? The basic pay structure is decided from Pay Matrix Level 3 under 7th Pay. At present, the basic pay structure in level-3 is minimum Rs 21,700 and maximum or Rs 69,100 with 40 increments.
Understand the salary structure of Level-3 like this
Lets understand by example. If any government employee comes under Pay Matrix Level 3 in any department. His basic basic salary is Rs 21,700, so let us know what will be the total salary of that employee?
Level & Grade-Pay: Level-3 (Grade-pay-2000)
Location: Delhi
Basic Pay: Rs 21,700
Dearness Allowance (DA): Rs 6,727 (31% of Basic Pay)
House Rent Allowance (HRA): Rs 5,859 (27% / X city)
Traveling Allowance: Rs.4,716 (Level-3/A1 City)
Gross Salary : Rs 39,002p
The post 7th Pay Commission Calculator: How to know how much the salary of central employees will increase, understand what is pay-matrix appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial
By DENISE LAVOIE
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury’s finding that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were defamed during their long-running public dispute capped a lurid six-week trial that also raised questions about whether the two actors can overcome tarnished reputations.
The verdict handed down Wednesday in Virginia found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by his ex-wife in which Heard said she was an abuse victim. The jury awarded him more than $10 million. Jurors also concluded that Heard was also defamed, by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax surrounding the abuse allegations. She was awarded $2 million.
Depp had hoped the libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. However, legal and entertainment experts said both actors’ reputations have been damaged by ugly details about their brief marriage that came out during the televised trial watched by millions.
“Both of them will work again, but I think it will be a while before a major studio will consider them ‘safe’ enough to bet on,” said former entertainment lawyer Matthew Belloni, who writes about the business of Hollywood for the newsletter Puck. “The personal baggage that was revealed in this trial was just too icky for a studio to want to deal with.”
The case captivated viewers who watched gavel-to-gavel television coverage, including impassioned followers on social media who dissected the actors’ mannerisms, their wardrobe choices and their use of alcohol and drugs.
Both performers emerge with unclear prospects. Depp, a three-time best actor Oscar nominee, was a bankable star until recent years, with credits including playing Capt. Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. However, he lost that role and was replaced in a “Fantastic Beasts” spinoff.
Heard’s acting career has been more modest, and her only two upcoming roles are in a small film and the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due out next year.
Eric Rose, a crisis management and communications expert in Los Angeles, called the trial a “classic murder-suicide” in terms of damage to both careers.
“From a reputation-management perspective, there can be no winners,” he said. “They’ve bloodied each other up. It becomes more difficult now for studios to hire either actor because you’re potentially alienating a large segment of your audience who may not like the fact that you have retained either Johnny or Amber for a specific project because feelings are so strong now.”
Heard, who attended court Wednesday and was stoic while the verdict was read, said she’s heartbroken by what she described as a setback for women in general.
“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,’ she said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.
Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said on CBS Mornings that her client plans to file an appeal.
Depp, who was not in court Wednesday, said “the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”
“I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” he said in a statement posted to Instagram.
Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The essay never mentioned his name.
The jury found in Depp’s favor on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the piece.
In evaluating Heard’s counterclaims, jurors considered three statements by a lawyer for Depp who called her allegations a hoax. They found she was defamed by one of them, in which the lawyer claimed that she and friends “spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight,” and called police.
While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed. Heard enumerated more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia — where Depp was shooting a “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel — in which Depp lost the tip of his middle finger and Heard said she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle.
Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser, though Heard’s attorneys highlighted years-old text messages Depp sent apologizing to Heard for his behavior as well as profane texts he sent to a friend in which Depp said he wanted to kill Heard and defile her dead body.
Brett Ward, a family law attorney in New York, said Depp made himself a more believable witness by admitting to drug and alcohol use and that he could be a difficult person. But he said Depp also ran the risk of making those moments more memorable to the public than his film work.
“He says he did this for his children. Having watched the whole trial, I don’t think that he did any service to his children by airing all of this dirty laundry,” Ward said in an interview.
“Whether this was worthwhile for Johnny Depp, we will know in five years if he reestablishes himself as an A-list Hollywood actor. And if he doesn’t? I think he’s made a terrible mistake because most people aren’t going to remember his rather distinguished Hollywood career. They’re going to remember this trial.”
___
Associated Press writers Lindsey Bahr and John Carruci contributed to this report.
News
In the Dark Season 4 On Netflix: What To Expect From This June Release?
The 4th season will premiere on Monday, June 6th, 2022 at 8 pm on the CW. Although, they have already released an official trailer for the upcoming season. It will reveal what this season will look like and what to expect from it.
In it, Murphy Mason(Perry Mattfeld) encounters problems which led her behind the bars while everyone is trying to come up with her bail. Among her concerned friends is her ex-boyfriend Max Parrish(Casey Deidrick), who is worried for her as well.
What Happened in the 3rd Season?
The third season was premiered on June 23rdto October 6th, 2021, and the third season of the series In The Dark was aired.
This season was a success for the production team as it gained a lot of positive reviews from the critics. In it, Max, Murphy, and Felix had to consult Jess towards the end of the season.
Murphy was feeling low as she felt isolated from everyone. Murphy and her friends had to go through a lot during this season. Felix took the matters into his own hands as he saw Murphy was not behaving like herself. Murphy tried to comfort herself but still, sometimes she felt that she was of no need.
Murphy was trying to disclose the secret about what happened to Jess and Josh while Clemens was getting closer to getting her location.
In The Dark: Trailer
From the first look of the trailer, it offers a look at what is about to come in season 4. Murphy will be in prison as she is being charged with murder and was trying to flee from the country. But during her trials in the court, she pleaded that she was not guilty, but she can’t get out of jail without bail which is a numerous $2 million! Her friends will be trying to get the money together but not like borrowing it, they are going to steal it as they are seen breaking into a stranger’s mansion.
But they had very little knowledge that she needs to get out of there as soon as possible. This was just because she has already made some enemies inside the jail. They are trying to go after her and kill her, and fights break out while she is in the prison. But she can get some protection from her new alliance which she was trying to build inside the prison. Although the cost of building the trust was huge as she has to deal with drugs which could lead her into an even worse condition.
Season 4: Release Date
The makers of this series have yet to reveal its final release date. Although, the trailer has revealed that it will premiere in June 2022. The 3rd season was also aired in June on the 23rd, 2021, on The CW. So, so maybe we can expect the premiere to be aired around the same date.
The series will first be broadcasted on TV, after that we can expect it to be available on Netflix this autumn.
The post In the Dark Season 4 On Netflix: What To Expect From This June Release? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Pope taps L.A. bishop to head Minnesota diocese
7th Pay Commission Calculator: How to know how much the salary of central employees will increase, understand what is pay-matrix
Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial
In the Dark Season 4 On Netflix: What To Expect From This June Release?
Does Heat carousel at power forward stop spinning with P.J. Tucker?
‘Get back to what got you here’: How a new mindset helped Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson break out at the plate
How Did Vecna Get His Powers?
Josh Donaldson says criticism from fellow Yankees over Tim Anderson incident is ‘tough to hear’
2008 Doral 170 Sunquest Review
6 Tips To Hire A Professional Locksmith
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month