Finance
Texas Workers’ Compensation & Recoupment of Overpaid Benefits – Injured Workers Have The Advantage
One of the hot topics of dispute resolution before the Division of Workers’ Compensation these days is recoupment. Recoupment is an attempt by an insurance carrier to recover overpaid benefits from a claimant by reducing the claimant’s future benefits by a set percentage until all of the overpaid benefits have been recovered. For years, it was a matter of fairness, and the Division made decisions with respect to recoupment on the basis of equity. The carrier’s ability to recoup overpaid benefits has been significantly reduced, and when it can, how much it may reduce benefits may not be based on anything to do with fairness or equity.
THAT’S NOT FAIR!
Recoupment is now governed by Rule 128.1(e). That rule went into effect on May 16, 2002. Claimants made no immediate rush to embrace the windfalls allowed under the rule, and it wasn’t until nearly two years later that the rule began to be included with any prominence in the recoupment discussions of the Appeals Panel. This is in part due to the lack of cases that were brought up on the issue. Even since 2004, when the Appeals Panel issued a “significant” decision on the matter, claimants have not aggressively pursued the use of the rule to their benefit. That rule, and the decisions addressing its interpretation, are now becoming widely known, and cases involving recoupment are becoming more common.
Rule 128.1(e) significantly limits a carrier’s ability to recoup overpaid benefits. It has been interpreted to limit recoupment only to those situations where the overpayment is the result of a miscalculation in or change of average weekly wage (APDs 033358-S and 060318). The general rule is that in order to recoup overpaid benefits, there must be a statutory provision that allows such recoupment. In APD 060318, the panel noted provisions such as Texas Labor Code 415.008 (concerning fraudulently obtaining benefits), 408.003 (concerning reimbursement of benefit payments made by an employer), and 410.209 (allows reimbursement from the subsequent injury fund for payments made under a Division order which is reversed or modified), as statutory provisions that could allow a recoupment of benefits. But these instances are rare.
The results of Rule 128.1(e) can be rather harsh and unfair, and may certainly be without any consideration of equity. The only “significant” decision on this matter is Appeals Panel Decision (APD) 033358-S. The overpayment in this case resulted from a change made to the average weekly wage when the carrier received the DWC-3 wage statement. It was not received until the claim had progressed halfway through the payment of impairment income benefits (IIBs) based on a fifteen percent impairment rating. The carrier then suspended IIBs to recoup its overpayment on the notion that based on the number of weeks temporary income benefits were owed (TIBs) and the number of weeks IIBs would be owed, and multiplying that number of weeks by the benefit rate due, the amount of benefits the claimant was entitled to receive had already been paid. The panel found that logic to be “nonsensical.”
The argument that a claimant will be paid a certain amount of benefits based on the benefit rate and the number of weeks owed is highly logical. For instance, a claimant with a TIBs rate of $250.00 who misses ten weeks of work and has a five percent impairment rating should receive a total of $6,250.00 ($2,500.00 in TIBs + $3,750.00 in IIBs) in workers’ compensation indemnity benefits. That makes sense and is easy to calculate. But what if a change in average weekly wage results in a benefit rate of $200.00 and ten weeks of IIBs have already been paid? This means that the carrier has paid a total of $5,000.00 under the prior rate, and the claimant should only receive a total of $5,000.00 in indemnity, and yet there are five weeks of IIBs left to pay. The panel determined that the claimant is legally entitled to the remaining weeks of IIBs, holding that, “the amount of recoupment is a factor in determining the amount of benefits that will be paid to a claimant rather than the amount of recoupment being determined by a predetermined amount of total benefits.” This means that a claimant can receive more in indemnity benefits than the calculation of benefit rate times weeks owed would yield because the claimant is legally entitled to benefits for a certain time period based on the impairment rating. If the claimant has a five percent impairment rating, he is owed fifteen weeks of benefits from the date of maximum medical improvement. Any adjustment made to the benefits owed calculation that precludes an income benefit for that legally entitled period runs afoul of the first part of Rule 128.1(e).
This does not mean that an adjustment is not made to allow the carrier to recoup an overpayment resulting from a change in average weekly wage from future benefits. Rule 128.1(e)(2) determines the amount of recoupment that will be allowed. If the claimant’s benefits are being reduced to pay attorney fees or to recoup a Division approved advance of benefits, then the carrier is allowed to recoup the overpayment at a rate of ten percent. If the claimant’s benefits are not being reduced to pay attorney fees or an advance, then the carrier is allowed to recoup at a rate of twenty-five percent.
In APD033358-S discussed above, the carrier determined that it had paid all of the benefits it owed pursuant to the calculation of benefit rate times weeks owed. It then suspended benefits to recoup the overpayment. In essence, it determined on its own to recoup at the rate of one hundred percent. The Appeals Panel determined that this was inconsistent with the rule. The rule only allows either a ten percent reduction in benefits or a twenty-five percent reduction in benefits, depending upon the circumstances. The rule does not allow a one hundred percent reduction in benefits. That panel ordered a ten percent reduction in benefits because the claimant’s benefits were being reduced to pay attorney fees.
OR IS IT?
The problem with the result in APD 033358-S is that the carrier did not avail itself of the protections offered in Rule 128.1(e)(2)(c). The last section of the rule is a return to equity analysis. It allows for recoupment at a rate greater than that allowed in Rule 128.1(e)(2)(A) or (B) if the carrier enters into a written agreement with the claimant, or if unable to do so, by asking the Division to approve a higher recoupment rate. The rule specifically states that the primary factor that the Division should use in determining the rate of recoupment is the likelihood that the entire overpayment will be recouped! It provides that “the rate should be set such that it is likely that the entire overpayment can be recouped.” The rule further states that the Division is to also consider the cause of the overpayment and the financial hardship that may be created for the claimant. This is equity analysis.
The bottom line here is that if the overpayment is due to a change in the average weekly wage, that overpayment can be recouped at any rate that the carrier can get the Division to approve, but it must ask for a rate to be set by the Division rather than setting the rate itself. Failure to request a rate from the Division will result in the default recoupment rates of Rule 128.1(e)(2)(A) and (B).
There are procedural questions that remain unanswered by the rule and by the Appeals Panel. How does a carrier request a rate of recoupment greater than the default rates? A quick review of the Division’s website shows that there is no form that can be filed for such a purpose. Does the timing of the request matter? Do the default rates control until the date the carrier requests a change in the recoupment rate from the Division similar to a contribution case? Who makes the decision at the Division as to the amount of recoupment allowed prior to a benefit review conference or contested case hearing? Does the carrier have to provide evidence that it sought an agreement from the claimant as a condition precedent to the Division approving a change in the recoupment rate?
There are no answers to these questions, which will surely be litigated in time. It appears that the carrier must attempt to reach an agreement with the claimant before requesting a change in recoupment rates from the Division. There must, then, be a request made to the Division to approve a recoupment rate based on the equities of Rule 128.1(e)(2)(C). At that point, the carrier would be protected by the Rule and in any subsequent dispute resolution proceeding, it would be able to ask for a rate of recoupment greater than the default rates based on equity and fairness.
CONCLUSION
The carrier’s ability to recoup an overpayment of indemnity benefits from future indemnity benefits has been limited to a large degree by Rule 128.1(e). The Appeals Panel has determined that in order for a carrier to recoup overpaid benefits, there must be a statutory provision allowing for that recoupment. Rule 128.1(e) only allows for recoupment when the overpayment results from a change in average weekly wage. When this occurs, the default recoupment rates are ten percent or twenty-five percent, depending on the circumstances. If the carrier wants to recoup the overpayment at a rate greater than the default rates, it must request that the claimant agree to a greater rate. If the claimant will not agree to a greater rate of recoupment, the carrier must request that the Division approve a greater rate based on the equities of Rule 128.1(e)(2)(C). If the carrier fails to make this request of the Division, then it will be limited to the default rates of Rule 128.1(e)(2)(A) and (B).
Finance
10 Things to Know Before Purchasing House Insurance
Getting a life, medical, or car insurance seems like a no-brainer. But turn the scene over to house insurance and there aren’t many takers.
It’s commendable that you’ve decided to purchase home insurance. The right scheme will keep both your home and its contents insured, and help ease your worries in case of any unfavorable and unforeseen circumstances.
Here, we discuss 10 important points to keep in mind before purchasing home insurance.
1. Don’t Settle for Just Any Insurance Company
The market has many insurance companies vying for your attention, providing you with a wide variety of options. Then why pick the first home insurer that pitches to you?
Typically, you should shortlist three to four home insurers and then wisely choose the one with the strongest financial credibility.
2. Take the Right Call on the Coverage
You need to make sure you’re covered for the right amount. Your insurance provider will typically determine how much coverage you’ll need. But ultimately, you should take the call, as it will determine the sum you’ll have to pay in case of a calamity.
The better the coverage, the lesser you’ll have to pay.
3. Choose the Tenure of Your Coverage Wisely
You have two choices typically, annual and multi-year coverage. Opt for the annual coverage if you’d like to revisit your insured sum every year, to know if it meets your needs. A multi-year coverage, on the other hand, helps you avail great discounts.
4. Protection for Both Home and Contents
It’s important for you to know that both your home and your belongings can be protected by your home insurance scheme. Ask your home insurer to provide you with the best possible scheme.
5. Home Insurance Covers a Wide Range of Incidents
The insurance can cover a wide range of incidents, including burglary, fire, floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, landslides, lightning, explosion of hazardous materials, and so on. Knowing these cases will help you understand when you can file for claims.
6. The Few That Aren’t Covered
If your property is illegal, you can’t file for claims. The insurance scheme becomes void if you or your domestic staff have been directly or indirectly involved in an incident causing loss or damage.
7. Your Home’s Reconstruction Value Matters
The insured sum is based on the reconstruction value of your home and not the market value. Reconstruction value takes into account the cost incurred after damage. The value of your home’s contents is based on the future depreciation value.
8. Quality of Insurer’s Service Matters
You don’t want to be chasing your insurer at a time of loss or damage to your house and belongings. The least you should expect is an understanding and friendly insurer helping you at such a time.
9. Your Home Insurance Needs a Relook Every Year
Check with your insurer every year if the sum insured is adequate. You may have remodeled your house, added a room, or opted for new insulation. These costs will finally add up and your insured sum may fall short.
10. Understand What’s In Your Home Insurance Policy
You should know what’s written in your home insurance policy, since it is an acknowledgment of your rights and responsibilities as an insurer. Make sure to keep it safe and easily available for whenever you’ll need it in the future.
Finance
Affordable Homeowner Insurance Rates Quote – Keeping Your Costs Low
Errors result in different degrees of outcome. Though certain types of errors would not result in costly outcomes, others may likely prevent a person from getting affordable home insurance quotes. insulate yourself from these grievous errors. The right response to this is facts – The correct ones. Keep reading and find out ways you could make finding affordable home insurance more difficult for yourself
A huge error is the inclusion of the price of the land in purchasing cover Though the land has its price which may be included to the full value of the building, it doesn’t require insurance. The items that need insurance cover are items which may be stolen, broken or totally damaged. The land is not susceptible to the very popular disasters and even those that may destroy your land are really uncommon and will make the land unsuitable for habitation.
You now know! Go on and look at your policy and see that you are exempt of this blunder. Regardless of if you’ve made this blunder, you can yet enjoy huge savings should you simply rectify the blunder NOW! After all said and done, you are better covered with so much cover than with less.
Let us look at another very important point. This point is so very important and should be treated as such
In insurance, there are groups and some classifications are seen as high risk. The companies cover themselves by charging this profile high rates. Therefore if you want to go comparison shopping (that is, find and compare affordable home insurance quotes from a several insurers) then it is actually a great move to be sure you are at least know certain facts before you take off…
It is important that you know that a low credit rating will weigh seriously against you. You can then opt to first attempt to concentrate on your credit score. For folks who need to buy an insurance cover, you can do so but don’t fail to start taking steps to improve your scores.
Immediately your credit rating is improved, talk with your agent. This would fetch you a highly deserved cheaper premium. In some situations, your insurer may not accept to reduce your premium. Then it is certainly time to move. Your improved credit rating would get you a cheaper premium.
Finance
FSBO Contract – Paperwork Required During Sale of Home by Owner
These days more and more home owners are taking the leap and selling their homes themselves, forgoing the realtor. Is that a good idea? The answer to that is yes. However, there is quite a lot of paperwork involved with doing that. In this article we will review some of the forms you will need when doing a for sale by owner (FSBO) of your home.
The first document you will need to have is the sales contract. This form will contain all of the terms of the deal between you and your buyer. This contract is a legal agreement, so don’t forget ANY of the important details. Of course it will include the purchase price. However; with regards to your protection and the protection of your buyer, it ought to contain a contingency clause as well. A qualifying contingency could be the buyer not being able to secure the financing OR if your home fails its inspection. If your buyer is buying your home “AS IS,” details of this MUST also be incorporated into the sales contract.
The next form you must have is the property disclosure form. In this document any defects your home currently has HAVE to be listed. Quite a few states and countries require this form be used no matter what type of real estate transaction you choose. If you fail to disclose any of these problems with your home to your buyer, you can be legally held liable for damages and have to pay them a lot of money. Do yourself a favor: DO NOT FORGET THE PROPERTY DISCLOSURE FORM!!
Another important document for you to have is an occupancy agreement form. This form will state all of the terms of the moving periods for both you and your buyer. If the buyer intends to move in before the deal is secured, you will also need a pre-occupancy agreement. This is important because once YOU move out of your home the homeowner’s insurance plan most likely will NOT cover you. So if damage is then done to the home and/or you incur losses to it, you will be plain out of luck. So be certain to remember the occupancy and/or pre-occupancy form. A great real estate lawyer should be consulted to make sure you don’t forget anything important relating to this document.
If your home was built prior to 1978 you will also need “lead paint records” in a separate form. This form must fully disclose; with written notice to the buyer, any trace of lead paint that was used when constructing it or to enhance its interior later on. It is a federal law that you MUST have this form. You also are required to supply your buyer with a lead paint information pamphlet that is approved by the EPA. Additionally, the warning form MUST be sign by all people who will be involved in the purchase of your home. Again, it would be wise to consult your attorney to make sure you do everything in accordance with the law. Otherwise there could be dire consequences for you later on.
Texas Workers’ Compensation & Recoupment of Overpaid Benefits – Injured Workers Have The Advantage
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Most Awaited Web Series Releasing in June 2022 To Watch On OTT
10 Things to Know Before Purchasing House Insurance
Affordable Homeowner Insurance Rates Quote – Keeping Your Costs Low
Accuweather Collaborates With API3, Integrating Blockchain in Weather Data
FSBO Contract – Paperwork Required During Sale of Home by Owner
ASK IRA: Did Erik Spoelstra make the grade for Heat this season?
The Phantom Of The Open Review: Why You Should Stream It?
Texas Auto Insurance Requirements
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month