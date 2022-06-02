News
Thomas Friedman: Putin awakened a sleeping giant in Europe
BERLIN — I’ve been writing nonstop about the Ukraine war ever since Russia invaded Feb. 24, but I confess that it took coming to Europe and meeting with politicians, diplomats and entrepreneurs here for me to fully grasp what happened. You see, I thought Vladimir Putin had invaded Ukraine. I was wrong. Putin had invaded Europe.
He shouldn’t have done that. This could be the biggest act of folly in a European war since Adolf Hitler invaded Russia in 1941.
I only fully understood this when I got to this side of the Atlantic. It was easy from afar to assume — and probably easy for Putin to assume — that eventually Europe would reconcile itself to the full-scale invasion Putin launched against Ukraine, the way Europe reconciled with his 2014 devouring of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, a remote slice of land where he met little resistance and set off limited shock waves.
Wrong, wrong, wrong.
This invasion — with Russian soldiers indiscriminately shelling Ukrainian apartment buildings and hospitals, killing civilians, looting homes, raping women and creating the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II — is increasingly seen as a 21st-century rerun of Hitler’s onslaught against the rest of Europe, which started in September 1939 with the German attack on Poland. Add on top of that Putin’s seeming threat to use nuclear weapons, warning that any country that interfered with his unprovoked war would face “consequences you have never seen,” and it explains everything.
- It explains why, practically overnight, Germany’s government dispensed with nearly 80 years of aversion to conflict and maintaining the smallest defense budget possible, and announced instead a huge increase in military spending and plans to send arms to Ukraine.
- It explains why, practically overnight, Sweden and Finland abandoned more than 70 years of neutrality and applied for membership in NATO.
- It explains why, practically overnight, Poland gave up playing around with pro-Putin, anti-immigrant populist Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, and opened its borders to more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees while also making itself into a crucial land bridge to funnel NATO arms into Ukraine.
- It explains why, practically overnight, the European Union threw off years of baby-step economic sanctions on Russia and fired a precision economic sanctions missile right into the center of Putin’s economy.
In sum, what I thought was just a Russian invasion of Ukraine has become a European earthquake — “an awakening — boom! — and then everything changed,” as Joschka Fischer, a former German foreign minister, put it to me. “You are seeing a huge change in Europe in response to Russia — not based on American pressure, but because the threat perception of Russia today is completely different: We understand that Putin is not talking about Ukraine alone, but about all of us and our way of freedom.”
Whether we like it or not, added Fischer, modern Europe is now in a “confrontational mode with Russia. Russia is no longer part of any European peace order.” There’s been “a complete loss of trust with Putin.”
Is there any wonder why? Putin’s army is systematically destroying Ukrainian cities and infrastructure with the seeming intent not to impose Russian rule on these towns, communities and farms but rather to erase them and their residents from the map and make true by force Putin’s crackpot claim that Ukraine is not a real country.
At the Davos World Economic Forum last week, I interviewed Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, Ukraine, the town where Russia stands accused of murdering scores of civilians and leaving their bodies on the streets to rot, or piled into a mass grave in a churchyard, before the Russian troops were driven out.
“We had 419 peaceful citizens murdered in multiple ways,” Fedoruk told me. “We had no military infrastructure in our town. People were defenseless. The Russian soldiers stole, they raped and they drank. … I am really surprised that this is happening in the 21st century.”
If that was the “shock” phase of this war — and it is still going on — the “awe” phase is something I detected among European officials in Davos and Berlin. To put it bluntly, while the United States of America seems to be coming apart, the United States of Europe — the 27 members of the European Union — have stunned everyone, and most of all themselves, by coming together to make a fist, along with a number of other European nations and NATO, to stymie Putin’s invasion.
You could almost feel EU officials saying: “Wow, did we make that fist? Is that our fist?”
Since February, the EU has imposed five packages of sanctions against Russia — sanctions that not only badly hurt Russia but are also costly for the EU countries in terms of lost business or higher raw material costs. A sixth package, agreed to Monday, will cut some 90% of EU oil imports from Russia by the end of this year while also ejecting Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, from SWIFT, the vital global banking messaging system.
Maybe the most impressive thing is how many Ukrainian refugees EU nations have been willing to house without much complaint. There is an awareness that Ukrainian menfolk are fighting to defend them, too, so the EU nations can at least house their women, children and elderly.
“They are being given the same health care, childhood allowances and education that Poles are,” Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, told me. “Why not? They are working and paying taxes. The only thing they don’t have is the right to vote.”
Putin thought the EU would quickly splinter under his pressure, added Morawiecki, “but Putin was wrong. Europe is now much more united than before the Ukraine war.”
Still, many in the EU are asking how long they will be able to maintain this painful fist. It is a legitimate question.
“Putin is counting on the fatigue of the West,” Morawiecki said. “He knows that he has much more time because democracies are less patient than autocracies.”
It’s true. Some EU leaders are already encouraging President Joe Biden to call Putin and explore terms of a cease-fire. Putin’s forces in eastern and southern Ukraine are now out-pummeling the Ukrainian army at various strategic junctions, volleying round after round of rockets and heavy artillery. They don’t need to be accurate; they just need to overwhelm the Ukrainian forces with their sheer volume.
I hope the Ukrainians can hold their ground long enough for more advanced Western arms to arrive to even the fight and for the EU sanctions on Russia to really hurt, so that Ukrainians have real leverage with Putin in any negotiated settlement.
That said, though, I could not help but notice another theme that has run through my conversations here. It is a conviction that because this is so much Putin’s war, and because the barbarism of his forces in this war has been so criminal, as long as Putin remains in power in Moscow, it will be very difficult to trust Russia on anything regarding Ukraine.
I heard no one advocate regime change, but I also heard no one say the West could return to any normalcy with Russia without it. All of which is to say something very big with Putin got broken here, and that is going to be a problem when we do move to the negotiating table — as long as Putin leads Russia. But Putin is a problem for the Russian people to deal with, not us.
Thomas Friedman writes a column for the New York Times.
Lack of point guard shows in Lynx’s loss to Dream
Point guard — or the lack of one — was a major issue for the Lynx at the season’s outset.
The arrival of Moriah Jefferson via an early-season signing was a salve, as the veteran provided some consistency and order.
But with Jefferson now out with a left quadricep strain, the Lynx are back in a familiar boat: in desperate need of a floor general.
That absence was evident in Minnesota’s 84-76 loss in Atlanta on Wednesday.
The Lynx often were sans flow but full of mistakes. They committed 26 turnovers that led to 23 points for the Dream.
“That’s the tale of the Lynx right now. It’s just little things, momentum plays,” Kayla McBride said. “We were making a run in the first half and just being careless with the ball a little bit. Obviously, we’re still trying to find our flow and our rhythm on offense, I guess I would say. … But there’s no excuses.”
The giveaways were more than enough to override Minnesota’s massive advantage on the interior.
Sylvia Fowles dominated the Dream inside. The all-world center tallied 16 points and 20 rebounds on just 7-for-9 shooting.
As a team, the Lynx had 32 points in the paint to Atlanta’s 14, plus a sizable advantage at the charity stripe. But Minnesota wasn’t able to exploit that mismatch enough. Yes, the Dream swarmed Fowles down low — as all opponents do — but there are ways to make sure Fowles is still involved in the offense.
It’s just hard to tap into those ways when you’re missing point guards.
The Dream took better care of the ball and hit shots from the perimeter. Rookie sensation Rhyne Howard — the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky — continued her strong debut season by pacing Atlanta with 22 points. She drilled three of the Dream’s 12 triples, while Kristy Wallace went 5 for 6 from deep.
The biggest three of the night for Atlanta came with fewer than four minutes to play. The Lynx, trailing by four, forced a miss and were in position to grab the defensive rebound.
But one player knocked the ball away from another in an ill-timed case of friendly fire. The loose ball ended up in the hands of Cheyenne Parker, who then found Erica Wheeler for a triple to put Atlanta up seven.
It was a backbreaker for the Lynx (2-8).
“I’ve watched a lot of games, and there’s times when you win when you’re like, ‘That ball bounced our way, it really could’ve easily gone that way.’ And you know that you win sometimes when the ball bounces your way, and you know that you lose sometimes when it doesn’t,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “But our margin for error is not that great. … Stuff that you just can’t make up, you look at each other and go ‘Did that just happen? How did that happen?’ ”
It was the same old song and dance for Minnesota, which sports the second-worst defense in the WNBA. Two quarters — the second and fourth — were strong on that end, but the first and third were not.
You might be able to overcome that if you have a potent, fluid offense. But Minnesota does not sport that, either, at the moment. It has to find answers quickly on the offensive end until Jefferson returns. Nine shot attempts for Fowles isn’t enough, and McBride — who scored 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting — had to work for what she got.
Rachel Banham did have nine points and six assists from the point guard spot in 17 minutes while battling foul trouble. But there were many times it was rookie wing Evina Westbrook — far from a natural floor general — serving as the team’s primary floor general.
The loss wasn’t the only pain. Jessica Shepard caught an elbow that, Reeve said, left her with a broken nose. She was the second Lynx player in as many games to suffer that injury, with Aerial Powers receiving a similar fate in the loss to the Sparks.
To make matters worse, Shepard was the one called for the foul on the play.
It’s been that kind of season for Minnesota.
“We didn’t get any help, as usual, with officiating. Just some egregious things, I don’t know, I don’t understand the rules,” Reeve said. “There’s just some stuff happening that you’re going, ‘We just got to hang in there and it’ll turn for us.’ “
artOPENer Studio Tour hits 9 St. Croix Valley stops
Artist studios in the St. Croix Valley will be open to the public this weekend as part of the annual artOPENer Studio Tour.
This year’s tour will feature the work of 15 artists in nine studios in Marine on St. Croix, Stillwater, Lake Elmo, Hudson and River Falls. Self-guided tours can be taken from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A variety of art will be on display and for sale, including glass, wood, fiber, jewelry, painting, pottery and sculpture. There will also be fiber and pottery-wheel demonstrations.
For more information, including a map, visit artopener.org.
Twins go silently and quickly against Tigers
DETROIT — The past two games may have been painful for Twins fans to watch, but say this for the Twins: At least they’ve gone down quickly.
The Twins collected just three hits in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and fell to the Tigers in less than 2½ hours. Wednesday, the Twins scratched out just two hits and lost 5-0 to Detroit in 2:13 at Comerica Park.
Gio Urshela and Jorge Polanco had the Twins’ two hits. Polanco’s first-inning, two-out hit was followed by an Urshela walk, providing what would become the Twins’ best opportunity of the night off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal in his seven innings. From innings two through nine, Urshela was the only Twin to reach via hit, and he was quickly wiped off the basepaths in the fourth by a double play.
On a night where the Twins’ offense was silent, the Tigers broke away in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on five hits. Jeimer Candelario set the stage with a triple, one of three extra-base hits off Bailey Ober in the inning. Ober threw six innings and gave up all five Tigers runs; the first one came in the first inning.
