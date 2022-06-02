Connect with us

Blockchain

Three ways blockchain disrupts traditional business models

Published

2 mins ago

on

Three ways blockchain disrupts traditional business models
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

An essential component in business is adapting to technological trends and providing the best possible services for customers. This is known as providing a customer-centric experience.

Examples of adapting technology and focusing on customer-centric experiences are shown through Walmart and Amazon. These businesses traded at $400B (Walmart) and $24B (Amazon) as of 2010. As e-commerce and digital technology grew, the revenue of Walmart grew to $576B and Amazon $477B in March and April 2022. However, as with e-commerce improving traditional business, cryptocurrency and blockchain have the potential to disrupt and revolutionize traditional business by providing unparalleled new customer-centric utility. For example, Binance had revenue of over $20 billion in 2020 and Coinbase $4 billion in 2021. These two exchanges are but two of many, and blockchain also features non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces just as lucrative with OpenSea trading around $2 billion in volume monthly.

Despite this success, no traditional business has merged the success of blockchain technology with their business. Therefore here are three ways cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can disrupt traditional business.

1. Customer-centric shopping experience

The most substantial success in the e-commerce industry is the ability to cater for the customer, helping them find the perfect product at the best price. Amazon employed this as their focus, and professionals have stated this as the reason for their success. Customer-centric shopping is also a factor in the growth of e-commerce as the customer was able to find what they wanted or did not even know they wanted instead of settling for what was physically nearby. Blockchain takes customer-centric business to a new level. It provides faster transactions, lower fees, transparency, and automated transactions without any middle man interfering. The implications of blockchain technology on e-commerce are massive, but essentially, it offers users a safer, faster, and more trusting method of spending money – or, in this case, cryptocurrency.

The above demonstrates that crypto commerce customer-centric experiences are innately a part of platforms. However, there are also further incentives on top of this. The exeno platform features a crypto commerce marketplace that prioritizes the customer. The marketplace features deals more lucrative than alternatives that regularly rotate. The goods sold in the exeno marketplace are also of the highest quality offering goods from established branded products. The quantity and quality of the product are on par with the best but exeno also offers affiliate programs, a broad range of cryptocurrencies, global shipping, no registration requirements, and popular payment gateways. The”fuel that powers” all the features is their cryptocurrency – exeno coin.

The definition of customer-centric is the ability to distribute what customers need, don’t need, and expect. Thus c-commerce fits the definition perfectly as it bestows all the benefits of e-commerce with revolutionary incentives, transaction speeds, and a rewarding user experience. Adaptation is also vital for customer-centric business and exeno capitalizes on this by creating a fleshed-out roadmap of planned utility, including Stake Back (a more lucrative alternative to cashback).

2. Removing the middle man.

Trading in traditional business is a step-by-step process of multiple organizations that culminates in a customer receiving what they purchased. There is often a middle man that complicates this process. For example, a user sells a working item on eBay and gets a complaint the goods are defective. This user is subject to eBay terms of service, and even though the seller did nothing wrong, they must refund the buyer – losing both money and physical good. This is where blockchain steps in to remove the middle man, speed up transactions, verify the exchange of assets and support both buyer and seller. A current booming market is non-fungible tokens (NFTs) which sold a total of $17B in 2021. However these markets are heavily fragmented across various blockchains and Defi – meaning every holder’s unique assets, art, goods, and collectibles are all in their own world isolated from the rest. This is where exeno wanted to create more customer-centric experiences through their all-in-one, global NFT marketplace (expected Q1 2023) which eliminates the fragmentation from Defi and offers an essential trading hub.

3. Safety.

Financial safety has always been an issue within the traditional business industry. Fraudulent activity has evolved through the pandemic and is shaking traditional businesses through £753M stolen in the UK. The statistics don’t lie, as they show nearly two-thirds of adults in Britain (36 million) have been targeted by scammers, and nearly half of Americans have had unauthorized charges on their credit cards. Blockchain changes this as wallets are secured with lengthy seed phrases that only the owner would know. Additionally, every purchase requires manual approval through the cryptocurrency wallet, unlike Amazon which stores personal details. SSI (self-sovereign identity) is a revolutionary concept that will offer unparalleled customer security. The technology allows digital identities to be handled in a decentralized manner meaning no human being ever see’s, uses or controls a customer’s private information. Currently, no marketplace or online store uses this, however, exeno is conceptualizing this feature for the future. Unlike traditional finance, the user has control of their information, and with no data stored it ensures customers are safeguarded. The UK Finance regulatory body states that fraudulent activity is only growing – and they can’t stop it. However, c-commerce, SSI, and blockchain can.

These are just three ways exeno’s c-commerce ecosystem is disrupting and revolutionizing traditional finance. With a sprawling marketplace that focuses on the customer and their safety and a wealth of physical goods and use-case, exeno is currently the first and only c-commerce platform to bring crypto to life.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

5 Ways that Blockchain is Reshaping the Betting Business

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

5 Ways that Blockchain is Reshaping the Betting Business
google news

If there’s one takeaway that society has gained from the betting industry, it’s that traditional casinos are not designed to favor the bettor—the house always ends up winning. At the end of the day, a casino is simply a business, and like any other business, it is designed to ensure profitability.

The reality is, traditional casinos have a slew of built-in advantages to ensure that it always comes out on top, not their customers. This is known as the “house edge” and represents the average gross profit the casino expects to make from each game. The more users play, the greater the odds are that the result of their play will match up with the house edge—and that they will lose money. This house edge vastly varies among the different casino games, with blackjack being the lowest and keno the highest.

In 2013, The Wall Street Journal gained access to a private casino database, discovering that only 13.5% of bettors end up winning. Bettors getting taken advantage of by casinos is a culture that unfortunately continues to be the reality for traditional betting. However, the emergence of blockchain technology aims to change this by giving the power back to the user. Players who bet on the blockchain can bet against one another in eSports, regular sports, and other games without going against the house. While emerging metaverse casinos hold a lot of similarities to traditional casinos, there are also some notable differences.

More options

One of the first advantages of metaverse casinos instead of traditional casinos is the range of games available. Bettors will not only be able to bet on blackjack, slots, and roulette. Take the new metaverse casino Planet Maya for example. Planet Maya has raised an undisclosed amount from some of the top players in web3 at a staggering valuation. The platform, which aims to become the world’s first collaborative and decentralized online casino metaverse, hosts over eight categories of games, including hundreds of sub-categories, from poker, binary sports, esports betting, racing, and many more.

Endless experiences

Not only will metaverse casinos have endless betting opportunities, but they’ll also have a limitless pool of live experiences to immerse themselves in. Planet Maya plans on giving users the option of experiencing live entertainment such as concerts and stand-ups, live sports, esports championships, and boxing matches via the immersive experience of virtual reality.

Convenience

Not only will the Metaverse make betting more diverse for users, but it will also make the activity simpler. From signing in to playing online games to sitting through betting sessions. The entire experience will be delivered via a virtual headset in an immersive, true-to-life experience where users can walk around without being bound to their chairs.

Transparency

It’s no secret that online poker allows users an advantage by not being able to display their poker faces. The metaverse allows for reality to set in here since users can move their avatars around and have real-life simulations of body language. This way, it’s much easier for players to gauge their opponents. The transparency of blockchain allows bettors to verify the odds prior to setting bets. Its immutability of it means the odds cannot be rigged or changed mid-bet, unlike most online casinos.

Security

Within the transparency of blockchain is the power of privacy. Through the anonymity blockchain offers, casino metaverses are able to offer the most privacy users can get. Finally, one of the key differentiators between traditional casinos and metaverse casinos is the payment method. Metaverse casinos mainly cater to cryptocurrency transactions, allowing for much faster, cheaper, and more secure payments to online casinos. No more running to the concierge to convert cash for tokens; betting in the metaverse makes transactions not only more secure but also decentralized and free from a single authority.

Up until the dawn of the metaverse, casinos in both real-life and online traditionally have had one goal, to profit from players. The emergence of DeFi and blockchain technology is giving rise to a new form of betting where players can have not only more diverse experiences but also more security, transparency, and choice.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum Drops 7%, Why ETH Topside Bias Vulnerable

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

Ethereum
google news

Ethereum gained bearish momentum after it broke the $1,920 support against the US Dollar. ETH might extend losses if it breaks the $1,760 support.

  • Ethereum started a fresh decline after it broke the $1,920 support.
  • The price is now trading below $1,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a major contracting triangle with support near $1,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair tested the $1,760 support and remains at a risk of more losses.

Ethereum Price Reverses Gains

Ethereum failed to clear the $2,000 resistance zone. There was a sharp bearish reaction below the $1,950 and $1,920 support levels.

There was a break below a major contracting triangle with support near $1,900 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The bears pushed the price below the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,705 swing low to $2,015 high.

Ether price declined below the $1,840 support and even dived below $1,800. It tested the next major support at $1,760. It is now correcting gains and trading above $1,800. The price is also trading near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,015 swing high to $1,762 low.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,835 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,888 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,015 swing high to $1,762 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $1,888 level might push the price towards the main resistance at $1,920. Any more gains may perhaps send it towards the $2,000 resistance zone.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to recover above the $1,888 resistance, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,785 zone.

The next major support is near the $1,760 level. A downside break below the $1,760 level might send the price towards $1,720. Any more losses could initiate a move towards the $1,650 level in the near term, where the bulls might emerge.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 40 level.

Major Support Level – $1,760

Major Resistance Level – $1,888

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Groupe Renault Collaborates With VeChain to Develop Blockchain-based Digital Record

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

2 Million Stores Across 70 Nations Accept Vechain (VET) as Means of Payment
google news

8 hours ago |