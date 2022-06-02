Connect with us

Times Are Tough, Get Free Help Here!

We all know the saying, tough times don’t last, but tough people do. Well, I keep hearing (and occasionally saying) that times are tough, and I figured it was time to ‘cinch the belt in a little’. Due to a confluence of events, I find myself looking for ways to save a little more and spend a little less (just like the good old days), so I am writing this article as much for me as I am for you!

First, in offering full disclosure, the confluence of events… My wife and I were blessed with our second son on May 10th, 2007; while definitely a blessing, he also adds to our cost of living. I quit my JOB in December 2007. Just prior to that, times were good, so I bought a big new house and a big new truck. Despite a large down payment, the house still carries a large monthly mortgage. The real estate market is doing worse than the economy overall, and the combined value of my real estate holdings has dropped quite a ways (meaning smaller paydays if/when I sell any of my existing properties in this real estate market). Last, but not least, I recently purchased two fixer upper single family houses, and we are trying to finish up one while we do the early stage repairs on the other… So the ‘cash cushion’ I kept on hand is tied up in the purchase and repairs of those two houses.

Second, with that out of the way, some pain free ways to save more and spend less… If you have not shopped around your automobile insurance in the past 1-2 years, now is a good time. I am not saying settle for a low quality insurer, or for less than adequate insurance, but I am saying keep your insurer honest by making sure you are getting your money’s worth. Many people are surprised by the fact that the same two insurance companies, offering the same insurance coverage, two years apart, may flip flop completely in their rates… I have experienced it personally. Also, if applicable, you may shop around other insurance, such as life, health, disability, etc. You may save money without any sacrifice! Are you on a cell phone plan that makes the most sense for your usage (I know someone personally who should be on an unlimited plan, who continually spends a fortune on overage minutes – WHY?)? 

If your electric bill is high, Lakeland Electric does FREE energy audits. Maybe you know about some things you aren’t willing to do right now, like upgrade to more energy efficient appliances, but maybe there are also some cheap, easy ways to reduce your electric bill significantly that you haven’t thought of. If you have a sprinkler system, is it off during heavy rain periods? Do you heat and cool your home sensibly (for instance, I heat to about 73 degrees in the winter, and cool to about 77 degrees in the summer; a 4-5 degree swing should not result in any real discomfort, and if a bigger spread doesn’t bother your family, even better)? How about giving yourself a financial check-up? Are all of your investments, evaluated individually, doing well, and do they make sense? Do you know what you are invested in, and how and why it should make you profits? Likewise, if you borrow, do your loans make sense? 

Could they be structured better, have better rates, etc.? Especially if you carry a balance on a high interest rate credit card, can you get it reduced somehow? I know I am constantly bombarded with zero interest rate for X amount of months credit cards that might help. As an example, when I have a loan I plan on paying off in full in the next year or two, I get a zero interest for eighteen months credit card, pay off the loan with it, and now my entire payment pays down principal instead of part going to interest. Are you one of those people that pays bills late for whatever reason, thereby incurring late fees, penalties, higher interest rates, etc.? Figure out what it takes to get and stay current, and the savings alone will help keep you there. If you tend to spend more when you use a credit card instead of cash (which most people do), chuck the credit cards. If, on the other hand, you have a high level of self discipline, then use no fee, high rewards credit cards, charge all of your normal expenditures, pay the bill in full every month, and rack up rewards (I do this and my business earns my wife and I nice meals out). 

In fact, since I am rehabbing two houses, I redeemed over $200 in Discover cash back bonus awards this past month. If applicable, improve your credit scores so any future borrowing will get cheaper and cheaper (better rates, lower fees). When it comes to tax time, are you getting all of the deductions you are entitled to? Many people intentionally don’t take income tax deductions they are entitled to because they think it might cause an audit; little side bar here – as long as you aren’t doing anything ‘wrong’, the audit will probably hurt less than the money you are throwing away (in the rare event you do get audited)! Here is one I have found saving me a lot of money recently… When I see something in a store I ‘have to have’, I wait and research it on-line later. Two benefits – first the urge to spend often goes away, thereby cutting out the expenditure altogether, and second, I find almost everything I research I can buy cheaper on-line than what I would have paid in the store (yes, even including shipping and handling). 

If you eat meals out a lot from the JOB, can you save money by packing a lunch more often? Something I find my family guilty of quite often – we throw away perfectly good leftovers while we eat out or prepare something more appetizing. Three solutions quickly come to mind – one, eat the leftovers; two, freeze the leftovers for later; three, prepare smaller meals. If you have the time and inclination (I don’t), plant a garden. Do you make sure to bargain shop, and take advantage of sales on things you know you will use anyhow? And, on the opposite side of the coin, avoid buying junk you don’t need at all just because it was on sale! 

Do you clip coupons, actively look for sale prices, etc.? While I think exercise is great, and I actively exercise myself, if you are one of those people who has an expensive gym membership, and only goes to the gym twice a year, get rid of it. Here is a fun, easy way to save a little dough – my wife takes my kids to the library almost weekly, and they not only get all the books they can read for free, they even get a bunch of kid’s movies on DVD! With the popularity of cell phones these days, I know many people that have done away with their land line because it was wasted money. Last and definitely not least, the old adage, Pay Yourself First! ‘If you pay yourself last, you will never do it. If you pay yourself first, you will never miss it.’ These are all things that, with just a little front end work, can help you save more and spend less without any sacrifice to your lifestyle. Next, on to the things that might hurt a little…

Third, ways to save more and spend less where the terminology ‘no pain, no gain’ applies… These you will feel a little more. Depending on how bad you want to reach your goals, how bad your financial situation is, your time constraints, etc., let’s start with the extreme – can you work more hours, get a second job, start a part-time business (even if temporarily to get over the hump)? Perhaps a stay at home spouse can pick up some work from home? In this economy many stay at home parents watch extra kids for friends or family, allowing one family to make extra money (babysitting) and allowing the other to save extra money (cheaper than daycare). Maybe private school or home schooling needs to be replaced by public school, even if only temporarily while times are tough? It isn’t for everyone, but I know one couple that happily rented out an extra room in their home for a long time. 

Consider a smaller, cheaper, more fuel efficient car, now or the next time you car shop (yes, as mentioned previously, I failed miserably in this category). While on the subject of vehicles, most of you are probably already combining many errands into fewer trips and avoiding unnecessary driving these days. Are you making the most of free entertainment at home? Have a brainstorm session with your family of all of the fun, free or cheap things you can think of to do at home, and then implement the favorites and save the cost of travel and entertainment out. 

Most Americans can save some money by eating out less, and personally I know when I cut back on soda and drink more water my body and my wallet both appreciate it. If you routinely drink coffee at Starbucks, or drink alcohol at bars/restaurants, besides the moral issues, let me kill you now for what you spend per drink! Ouch! And I won’t even get started on cigarettes/tobacco. Last, here is the thing everybody hates to do – create a budget! First and foremost, spend as you normally do, and track every penny for at least a couple of months… and find out where your money is really going. If you can make yourself do it, continue to keep track of expenses for a full year, so you are sure to include once or twice a year expenses like holidays, birthdays, insurance, taxes, etc. Nine times out of ten, there will be some expenses that are shockingly high, and you will know where to look to stop the bleeding.

This article is just to whet your appetite, but if you got some helpful hints out of it, and or you want more of the same, search the internet for some sights on saving money… I know I stumbled across some when I was looking for personal finance information not too long ago, and I saw some good tips, as well as some that I would never recommend… I will share a few since that may be good for a chuckle… Reduce showers to once a week (save on hot water, shampoo, soap, and probably dating, for those of you who are single!). Train your pets to use the toilet. Go around early on garbage day and gather what you need from what others throw away (I guess they do say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure – LOL). Become a vegetarian – it is a cheaper lifestyle (I know meat can be expensive, but that seems extreme to a meat and potatoes guy like me!). Anyhow, enough of the extreme!!! Best wishes everyone, and hopefully I will see you… on the other side of the rainbow (you know, where the pot of gold is)!

  • Use your 3 free credit report checks! Order your reports from the government mandated annual credit report and check them for any errors that could be spoiling your score. Look for late payments, delinquencies and misspellings that may mean someone else’s report is mixed up with yours.
  • Dispute each and every item you’ve flagged as wrong. Protest to the credit bureau that is reporting it as well as the creditor. Send the bureau copies of your evidence that the information is wrong.
  • Don’t open any new credit accounts during your credit improvement period.
  • Do not close any accounts during the improvement period (your credit limits, put together, can help minimize your debt-to-limit ratio).
  • Pay every bill on time, every time. This is the biggest thing you can do to instantly begin transforming your credit score.
  • Add a consumer statement to your credit report to offset any big negatives like bankruptcies, liens etc. The statement gives your side of the story. Contact customer service at the credit bureau.
  • Improve debt-to-credit limit ratio. Pay down your debt to get it below 30% of your total credit limits (all cards combined). Don’t ever go over that threshold of debt or your score will plummet.
  • Ask for rapid rescoring from your lender. This new process allows a new credit score to be generated within a few days after you complete some credit-improving task such as reducing your debt.
  • Only use your lowest interest rate credit card. Put the others away while you pay them off. Every bit of interest reduced helps when you’re trying to turn your credit around.
  • Have a stable address. Spend at least 2 years in one place. Credit reports are said to give some weight to this.
  • Create a stable employment history. Don’t switch from job to job. Creditors like stability.
  • Finish the next rung in your education. Some scoring systems may factor in education level.
  • Do not get arrested, or sued. Both can show up on your report.
  • Watch your mail. Pursue a bill you’re expecting if it doesn’t arrive as scheduled. If you don’t, you’ll be penalized even if the bill never arrives.
  • Have highly negative items removed as soon as possible. Request bankruptcies, tax liens, foreclosures etc., be removed. 7 years is the maximum time they may be reported. There is no MINIMUM time they must remain, so ask, and keep asking.
  • Request old negative information be removed from your report. Once you are in good standing with a creditor, request that an old item (for example, a late payment) be removed and no longer reported. There is no minimum limit that this information must stay on your report. Ask for this as a goodwill measure.
  • Know exactly what you make each month. Cut costs and use the difference to pay toward debt.
  • Don’t foolishly endanger your identity by carrying every credit card you possess. Carry only your primary card. Leave your social security card and other non-essential documents at home. Identity theft can take months to sort through and your score could be devastated.
  • Don’t ever close your oldest accounts – these give your credit history its timeline and the longer, the better.
  • Have a mix of credit. This includes retail store charges, car loans, credit cards, gas card, mortgage, etc.
  • Have someone cosign for a credit card. If you can’t get credit, ask a close friend or family member with good credit to add you to their account as a signer. Just make sure to pay those bills or your co-signer’s credit will suffer!
  • Don’t ever max out a credit card by combining all your debt on it if it puts you near your credit limit. Instead, spread a large debt over two or more low interest cards.
  • Call creditors to ask for a lower interest rate. Many will give it to you. If you don’t ask, they won’t offer.
  • Work out a payment plan with creditors if you’re struggling. This will prevent your account from being turned over to collection agencies – the kiss of death to your credit score.
  • Ask a family member for a loan to pay off debt; their terms will likely be far more agreeable.
  • Increase your credit limits. This will help your debt-to-limit ratio (or credit utilization ratio). When your limits go higher, your existing debt represents a lesser percentage of your total available credit (the goal is to bring it under 30%). But do NOT increase your balances.
  • Pay bills immediately when they arrive. If you send the money out before the next statement is generated, your creditor will report your paid balance ($0) versus your statement balance (what you owed).
  • Use old cards occasionally. Your oldest accounts count toward your credit history length (long is good) but may not be factored in if you don’t use them every 6 months or so.
  • Don’t neglect other bills. Don’t assume you just have to pay credit cards and loans on time to keep your credit spiffy. These days utility, phone companies and others are reporting to credit bureaus.
  • Avoid secured cards. Though they’re usually pitched as a way to establish credit, often they’re viewed as the card of last resort for people who can’t handle credit. There’s dispute as to whether a secured card is assessed differently when computing your score. Some say yes, others say no. If not, a secured card could help your case.
  • Bring delinquent accounts up to date. Though it could take you months, as soon as you “square” one account, it will begin to shed its negative stigma in 6 months or so.
  • Prune your cards. More cards are NOT better. 15 or 20 are way too many. Too much credit limit worries lenders, who fear you may get in over your head. Don’t close your oldest cards, but slowly begin closing excess accounts over time. The process should occur over a year or so.
  • Open checking and savings accounts at your local bank and keep them in good standing.
  • Try your bank for a credit card. If you can’t get a major credit card, go to the bank where you hold your checking accounts. They may give you a bank card with a small limit. Treat it well and your score will improve.
  • Apply for a loan that you can handle. The best way to build credit score is to handle credit responsibly. Apply for a mortgage or car loan and pay it on time every month.
  • Talk to a live person. Creditors often have real operators to talk to; they’re a good place to start in a dispute. If you don’t receive what you want, contact the credit bureau to dispute negative items on your report.
  • Automate your payments. Do not leave bill paying to chance. Have payments auto-deducted from your account and never worry again. The whole setup process will take just a couple of hours. (Make sure you have overdraft protection on a savings account).
  • Cut deals. When you pay a creditor, ask them to remove a negative notice about you at the same time. Many are happy to do this. It’s appropriate to ask for a written promise before sending your payment.
  • Always be polite rather than aggressive when dealing with creditors and credit bureau personnel. Remember that they are people with the power to grant your requests. You can always threaten legal action later.
  • Keep a small balance on your cards; it may be better than carrying a $0 balance. It shows you can handle credit wisely.
  • Don’t forget to order your credit score. They cost around $5 from annualcreditreport.com. Benchmark your score every year so you can measure its improvement. Good luck!
    One of the most sought after skills nowadays is 3D rendering. From construction to entertainment, 3D rendering skills are greatly valued. With the manifestation of the benefits of using this tool in various industries, it Is easy to understand why a lot of people are interested to learn 3D rendering. But how does one become a 3D rendering professional?

    There is no degree offering purely 3D rendering, but there are vocational schools for it and there are seminars, too. 3D rendering skills must also be matched with other skills in order to make money from it. This article will provide a quick overview of what a person needs to learn in order to become a 3D renderer.

    Graphic Design

    Graphic artists will always be in demand because people will always look for beauty and order in things. They always want to be amazed visually and stunned by beauty.Those who want to be a 3D graphic designer may want to consider taking up graphic design or visual arts in college to hone their design skills. After all, what good are a person’s 3D rendering skills if the graphics he or she creates are not visually appealing?

    Field to study: Fine Arts, Design

    Architecture

    Human beings will always build structures because that’s how civilization grows. When it comes to building designs, architects are kings. Architects have a skill that’s important to a 3D renderer: drafting. Technical drawing, or the ability to make and interpret plans is a useful skill for any 3D rendering professional. Most 3D rendering companies like Power Rendering require this skill from their employees. Architects accept 3D architectural rendering jobs during their free time or they choose to do them full-time, that’s how lucrative they are.

    Fields to study: Architecture, Engineering

    Gadgets Designers

    Not a lot of people know this, but the phones and other gadgets they use every day are designed using 3D rendering. This is how companies manage to make phones and computers smaller and smaller. To work in this field, a person must have knowledge in electronics. Studying even just a two-year electronics course before jumping into the 3D rendering is the way to go if a person wants a career in this field.

    Field to study: Electronics

    3D rendering skills can bring in a lot of employment opportunities for a person. However, they must have some background knowledge of the field where they will use their rendering skills. For example, it’s difficult to be a 3D architectural renderer if he does not have knowledge in architecture. 3D rendering is a technology that supports many industries and those who are good at it will make a lot of money.

    Moving from time management to self-management is crucial to becoming more productive, especially since time is our most precious resource. It’s fixed, doesn’t discriminate–available equally to all–isn’t influenced by anyone, yet most people complain about it. Either they “don’t have enough,” so they “run out,” or they are “too busy” to do what they need to do in the available time.

    Why do people complain about time? Author Dan Ariely (Honest Truth About Dishonesty, Loc 2079) tells us people lie to themselves. We have a “… deeply ingrained propensity to lie to ourselves and to others.” Besides, “… We are pretty skilled at pulling the wool over our eyes.” Instead of accepting that time is not an issue, but our lack of planning and prioritization is, we blame time. And according to Ariely, we feel good about ourselves, and we tell ourselves why “our actions are acceptable, and sometimes even admirable.”

    Time Management to Self-Management

    What can we do to overcome deceiving ourselves? First, we must accept that life is full of exciting and enticing distractions. Store owners in malls know how easy it is to distract us. They use “sales,” “free” items’ indirect costs, and other gimmicks to get our attention. Meanwhile, mobile devices meant to help us manage our lives more effectively, control many folks, as social media’s addiction rises. To be sure, these distractions contribute to spending time on unimportant matters.

    Second, we must reject the notion of “time management.” The idea of “time management” has been around for many years. Sadly, that term creates a false impression that helps us deflect our ineffectiveness. We must accept that nobody can manage time because time is fixed and uncontrollable. We can control only ourselves and what we do in the available time. And we must own our actions and inactions.

    Reference to “time management” is more appropriately self-management. Thus, we must apply the same skills to manage us as we use to manage others: goal setting, planning, delegating, organizing, directing, and controlling. When we accept that we will never have more than 24 hours daily, we will not have an issue with time.

    Let’s look at some practical things we can do to work effectively in the available time.

    Ten Self Management Ideas

    1. Develop a plan-do-control cycle approach to doing tasks. Start with a goal, work out the steps to do the goal, identify control points to check how you are doing, and adjust as needed.
    2. Learn to work for either time or task. Sometimes, you want to work on a project until you finish; for instance, tomorrow’s homework. That’s working for “task.” However, when you go on Facebook, Twitter, other social media, and emails, set a time, and stop when the time expires. That’s working for time.
    3. Work with priorities.
    4. Know when you are most productive and do your top priorities then. Most people’s peak productivity is about two hours after they awake.
    5. Don’t multitask. Consistently, research shows multitasking is a sub-optimal approach.
    6. Get enough sleep and exercise. The amounts each of us need is highly subjective, so find what works for you. Reality is you need to rest and recharge daily. In addition to seven to eight hours sleep every day, for years, I take a 15-minutes nap about noon daily. I don’t sleep; I merely close my eyes and focus on breathing deeply.
    7. Unbalance your life. Set boundaries for your private life and enforce them. Give 100% to each area of life at appropriate times. Your family is more important than your work, but when at work, give 100%. At home, turn off your emails and focus on your family. Don’t seek balance, seek to compartmentalize your life and focus 100% on each compartment as needed. Sometimes, you must make choices to do essential projects at work that require a significant time investment. Give 100% to those projects.
    8. Do a time inventory for a typical day and a typical weekend, showing exactly how you spend available time. Note your time wasters, plug them, set goals for time usage, and adjust your lifestyle accordingly.
    9. Avoid unnecessary meetings; that’s most meetings. Meet only with an agenda, start and end times, and in cell phone free zones.
    10. Daily, do a brain dump-write everything down that you plan to do sometime; this is your project list from which you transfer items to work on to your day timer.

    Self-Management Means Taking Responsibility for Behavior Change

    We won’t get more time, so, let’s stop convincing ourselves that the issue with “time management” is we are too busy and need more time. Change your vocabulary from time management to self-management and understand, although we lie to ourselves and blame time, the reality is we must change our behavior and become more useful in available time.

