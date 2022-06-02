Top 3 Metaverse Coins For June 2022: SIN, GENESIS, and ARCONA

Genesis Worlds is down 16.70% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 metaverse coins for June 2022.

Sinverse (SIN)

“Sin City” is a Blockchain-based Metaverse multi-player game. The game’s setting is modelled on some of the world’s most contentious cities, and digital real estate is for sale there. A user’s empire may be built on this territory. The game’s goal is to rise to the position of supreme Kingpin. One may create clubs for their friends to hang out at, online event venues, or even engage in underworld activities to obtain in-game prizes using this platform.

According to CMC, the Sinverse price today is $0.022275 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $843,373 USD. Sinverse is down 6.07% in the last 24 hours.

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS)

Gamers worldwide are working together to create an ever-expanding, ever-changing, and ever-playing metaverse that will still be there in 100 years. To accomplish this, Genesis will be decentralized, with governance choices made by the Genesis Foundation and voted on by players using the GENESIS token to build and operate the game.

According to CMC, the Genesis Worlds price today is $0.006092 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $511.44 USD. Genesis Worlds is down 16.70% in the last 24 hours.

Arcona (ARCONA)

Creators and entrepreneurs will be able to create interactive 3D experiences in real-life landscapes all over the globe with Arcona (ARCONA). This computer vision firm is constructing Digital Land, a worldwide AR layer. With this initiative, the barrier of entry into AR is lowered, and 3D multimedia material can be easily placed in actual places at a minimal cost.

According to CMC, the Arcona price today is $0.199984 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $89,702.30 USD. Arcona is down 11.47% in the last 24 hours.