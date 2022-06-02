News
Twins go silently and quickly against Tigers
DETROIT — The past two games may have been painful for Twins fans to watch, but say this for the Twins: At least they’ve gone down quickly.
The Twins collected just three hits in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and fell to the Tigers in less than 2½ hours. Wednesday, the Twins scratched out just two hits and lost 5-0 to Detroit in 2:13 at Comerica Park.
Gio Urshela and Jorge Polanco had the Twins’ two hits. Polanco’s first-inning, two-out hit was followed by an Urshela walk, providing what would become the Twins’ best opportunity of the night off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal in his seven innings. From innings two through nine, Urshela was the only Twin to reach via hit, and he was quickly wiped off the basepaths in the fourth by a double play.
On a night where the Twins’ offense was silent, the Tigers broke away in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on five hits. Jeimer Candelario set the stage with a triple, one of three extra-base hits off Bailey Ober in the inning. Ober threw six innings and gave up all five Tigers runs; the first one came in the first inning.
Chicago Cubs shift Keegan Thompson to a starting role for the ‘foreseeable future’ with rotation hit by injuries
Keegan Thompson’s value to the Chicago Cubs goes beyond labeling his role.
He has done everything from spot start to working in multi-inning appearances out of the bullpen. His 2.1 bWAR ranks eighth among big-league pitchers and second overall on the Cubs behind catcher Willson Contreras.
Thompson’s versatility on the pitching staff is a welcomed development for the Cubs. He is slated to start Thursday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.
With left-hander Drew Smyly landing on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain and left-hander Wade Miley not eligible to return from his left shoulder strain until June 10, the Cubs’ starting pitcher depth has been reduced.
Thompson will be used in the rotation “for at least the foreseeable future,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told the Tribune before Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hottovy noted Thompson has handled any role the Cubs have put him in. Three of Thompson’s 11 appearances this season have been starts, owning a 1.93 ERA (three runs in 14 innings).
Thompson, 27, is coming off a five-inning start against the White Sox in which he limited them to one run.
“He’s been doing great out of the rotation,” Hottovy said. “I’m not going to say he’s going to be in the rotation the rest of the year, and I can’t say he’s going to be in the ’pen all year. His versatility allows us to be creative with his workload.”
The Cubs have two off days next week during a five-game road trip, allowing them to shuffle the rotation and skip certain pitchers as needed. One benefit to Thompson sliding into a starting role is the opportunity to work on stuff during bullpen sessions between starts, an opportunity that is limited when focusing on recovery after long relief appearances.
A focus of this rebuilding season should center on finding out what someone like Thompson does best. He struggled after transitioning from the bullpen last July, posting a 5.51 ERA in six starts and dealt with right shoulder inflammation that cost him time and ultimately ended his season.
Perhaps Thompson is more effective as a bullpen weapon and spot starter than a regular in the rotation. He has earned a chance, though, to show he can start. This stretch should help the organization evaluate what role is his ideal long-term fit.
Hottovy is optimistic Miley, who will throw a bullpen Thursday, will be ready to rejoin the Cubs as soon as he is eligible. Hottovy expressed more concern about Smyly’s oblique injury, stating it’s hard to speculate how long Smyly will be out.
Wednesday was again another busy transaction day for the Cubs.
Right-hander Michael Rucker came off the IL while right-hander Manuel Rodríguez was recalled and placed on the 60-day IL with a right elbow strain.
Jason Heyward was activated, too, resulting in outfielder Nelson Velázquez being optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Velázquez tallied two hits, both infield singles, in two starts after earning his first big-league call up Monday. Manager David Ross’ message to Velázquez when he informed him of the roster move: Just keep doing what you’re doing.
“It was awesome to watch him play,” Ross said. “Just keep working. Trying to build a championship-caliber team here with championship players and I think he can be a big part of that with the way he’s grown.”
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez exits Triple-A Norfolk start with back cramp
Grayson Rodriguez left his start Wednesday night for Triple-A Norfolk after 5 2/3 innings with a back cramp, an industry source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Sun.
Rodriguez will undergo further testing, a worrisome development for the Orioles’ top pitching prospect as he works toward an impending major league call-up.
Rodriguez cruised through the first 5 2/3 innings for the Tides, but he threw what appeared to be a fastball that registered on the stadium radar gun at 89 mph, a significant drop from his usual velocity. Rodriguez’s fastball generally hovers in the mid-90s and can leap to 97 mph.
The pitch drew a mound visit from a trainer, pitching coach Justin Ramsey and manager Buck Britton. After a lengthy discussion, Rodriguez was withdrawn from the game. He had allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts to that point, continuing a superb stretch of games.
Rodriguez, ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in the sport by Baseball America, earned the International League Pitcher of the Week award Monday for his standout start last week, when he struck out 10 batters and gave up two hits and no runs across seven scoreless innings, throwing a season-high 88 pitches.
A major league debut for Rodriguez appeared to be on the near horizon. He had spent the previous month at an 85-pitch limit, but that limit was raised to 95 pitches before his start last week. He didn’t reach it because of how efficient his outing was, but it was another sign that his buildup was going smoothly.
Rodriguez was expected to reach 100 pitches in the minor leagues before receiving a promotion. He finished at 63 on Wednesday before the injury. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has preached the need for a slow approach, avoiding a rapid build-up that requires him to be shut down later in the year.
“We’ve got to be super careful with the workload for this kid, just because of who he is,” Elias said. “Grayson is one of the most important pitchers in baseball, and we want to make sure that we’re handling that responsibly.”
Distraught teen told of Cosby sex abuse, friend testifies
By ANDREW DALTON
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Judy Huth was deeply distraught minutes after Bill Cosby is alleged to have sexually abused her on an afternoon in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion, her best friend at the time testified Wednesday.
“She said ‘I want to go, I wanna leave,’ she was crying,” said Donna Samuelson, then 17 and now 64, the first witness in a Los Angeles County civil trial stemming from Huth’s lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian and actor.
Samuelson, who had been looking forward to spending the rest of the afternoon and evening at the mansion, was angry with her friend, until Huth explained herself.
“She said Bill Cosby had tried to have sex with her,” Samuelson said.
Huth told Samuelson that in a bedroom off a game room on the mansion grounds where the three had been hanging out and playing pool and arcade games, Cosby had tried to put his hand down her tight pants, then exposed himself, forcing Huth to touch him sexually, testified Samuelson, who had been distracted playing a game and was oblivious to what had happened.
Samuelson shot two photos of Cosby and Huth together that day that are central to the trial, and were shown constantly to the jury on day one. A clearly recognizable Cosby has a beard and red beanie.
A lawyer for Cosby called the sex abuse allegations “a complete and utter fabrication” and said the pictures are the only reason the case exists.
“This is about a plan hatched by Judy Huth and her estranged friend Donna Samuelson based on some photos,” lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said in her opening statement shortly before Samuelson took the stand. “You will learn Judy Huth has been trying to cash in on these photos for decades.”
The trial represents one of the last remaining legal claims against Cosby after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was thrown out by an appeals court last year, and his insurer settled many other lawsuits against his will. He is not attending the trial, and will not testify, but parts of a video deposition he gave shortly after the 2014 lawsuit was filed will be played.
Samuelson testified that Cosby had met the two girls on a film set at a Los Angeles area park a few days earlier, and invited them to come to a club where he would be playing tennis, then took them as a surprise to the mansion, telling them if anyone asked their ages to say they were 18, but no one did.
By the time Huth told her story to Samuelson, Cosby had left to attend an event with plans to return hours later, leaving the girls behind.
Samuelson said she asked her distraught friend if she wanted to go to the police or tell anyone else, Huth emphatically answered no. She convinced Huth to stay at the mansion.
“I thought it would calm her down to go swimming and stuff,” Samuelson testified. “I said, ‘We’ll leave as soon as he gets back.’”
She said the mansion’s butler brought the girls swimsuits in whatever style, size and color they asked for, and they hung out in the mansion’s famous grotto pool and ordered tequila sunrises. Then they had dinner in the mansion, sitting across from actor Peter Lawford.
They were tinkering on a grand piano when Cosby returned and put his arm around a horrified Huth. The girls promptly got up to leave, Samuelson said, but just then Playboy head Hugh Hefner and his magazine model girlfriend Barbi Benton walked in, and Cosby introduced them before they left.
Bonjean seized on the girls’ staying at the mansion during her opening.
“Boy did Judy and Donna enjoy themselves. They stayed for 12 hours,” Bonjean said. “There’s no typical response to a traumatic event but partying at the Playboy Mansion does not seem consistent.”
But in his opening statement, Huth’s attorney Nathan Goldberg said in the months that followed, she was very much emotionally affected by the trauma, smoking pot in great amounts, getting into troubled relationships and suffering from anxiety.
“She was no longer the happy-go-lucky girl she had been,” Goldberg said.
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.
