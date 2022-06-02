Finance
Virtual Smart Agent VSA Website Sales Conversion Tool Review
The domain for the Virtual Smart Agent VSA Sales Conversion Tool was registered in December of 2007. It was created by Dave Guindon who has a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. Dave said that when he used this tool on one of his websites he was generating 80% conversions from unique visitors to buyers and made an extra $3,000 in just one month. I have been seeing these all over the Internet on mostly sales letters.
If you’ve been marketing on the Internet for any length of time, it’s no doubt you’ve probably read your fair share of sales letters. You try to leave the website and a pretty girl pops up and says something like, Hello my name is Julie. I’m an automated sales representative and I’ve been authorized to offer you a 15% discount or something along those lines. You can actually chat with them. Of course they won’t know exactly what you mean but there’s some degree of artificial intelligence built into the software.
Virtual Smart Agent VSA will save you money from outsourcing a customer support representative since this tool is supposed to automate everything. It’s also a great Website Conversion Tool in the sense that it offers the customer a discount before they attempt to leave the site. This feature has made tens of thousands in additional sales for some people who have used it. These sales would have been lost without this tool.
The Virtual Smart Agent VSA is stand alone software which means that it is designed to run on your own system. You can makeup your own Custom Agents and put in your own names and photos so they don’t look the same as the other customers. One of the best closing features is to initiate the live virtual chat on the exit page. Also if any questions are unanswered they are logged, so if the customer left contact information you can follow up with them later.
Virtual Smart Agent VSA allows doesn’t limit you to the number of campaigns you decide to run. You can run as many campaigns as you have websites. So this tool will become more valuable to you as you grow your business and your product line. It even has a list building system built into the software so you can use it to grow your prospect base.
The Virtual Smart Agent VSA has a lot of other features as well. Of course you can customize the on exit message. This will allow you to tailor the software per website per offer. It will even send out a thank you email to these prospects. And if you want to chat with your prospect in HTML you can do this as well. They even allow you to integrate audio files so you can say what you need to and make sure they listen.
Losing sales is a reality on the Internet. There’s really no way around this. The key is to do everything you can to sell them something before they leave. The Virtual Smart Agent tool was created specifically for this purpose, which is to make every possible attempt to sell the prospect before they leave your website. You’ll never close every sale from every visitor to your website, but you can certainly take steps to drastically increase Website Conversions and this is what VSA helps you do.
Finance
Flood Insurance Basics
A flood is not always defined as a wall of water rushing towards your property and taking all your belongings into the river to merge with the other belongings of your neighbours. Even a single inch of excess water is enough to cause costly damage to your home and to your belongings.
A flood is something that may happen in the middle of the night while you are sleeping or when you are out of town for a holiday. It is something that may come in at your most unexpected moment, and you are helpless when it comes. This is why you need to get a flood insurance, which is a specific insurance policy that protects your property against damage caused by flood.
People who live in an area which is high risk for flooding should definitely consider getting a flood damage insurance. Insurance providers which offer cover policies against flood have their own means and use topographical maps to assess the location of your home and see how high the risk is for flood damage is. Because of this, many insurance providers may even refuse flood damage insurance to customers who are at high risk.
Getting insurance for flood cover is just one of the insurance policies available in the market today. People get health insurance, auto insurance, fire insurance, travel insurance, and others but flood insurance is very necessary especially if you live in a flood risk area.
You may not be aware of this but losses and damages due to floods are 30 times more likely to occur than fire losses and this is especially true if your house is located in a flood zone. If you value your home and its contents which you have spent so much to acquire, then think twice and do not scrimp on a few hundred dollars a year to get a proper insurance policy. Do not wait until it is too late. You may also find it pays to get a policy cover for your house building and the contents as well.
Floods are caused by several factors. Urbanization, for example is one of the movements of men that results to flooding. As more and more concrete roads and parking lots are constructed to replace the natural land, the ability of natural lands to absorb water is decreased.
The changing weather pattern is another factor that has made the occurrence of floods more severe and frequent. When there is a mudflow, tidal waters overflowing or when the land along the shore of a lake collapses, flooding is not a remote possibility.
Flood insurance offers customers many benefits in the UK but due to constant flooding, the flood insurance premiums have gone much higher in the UK than they usually do. It is wise to have an appropriate insurance policy because when the need arises, your flood insurance policy will compensate for the loss or damage of all the items you have declared and you can get your insurance claim in no time at all to help you recover.
Finance
Importance Of Wire Harnessing In Industries
A wiring and cabling system is used in all types of industries. There are many machines which are used and are interlinked. The cables are often bound with the help of materials which provide insulation. This process is called wire harnessing. This wire harnessing is applied in several machines such as heaters, air conditioners, and cars. The cables are tied together by tapes or conduit. The loose wires of the different machines are brought together to make the place systematic. If the harnessed wires are stretched, it can stretch to a couple of kilometers. It is done for shrinking the space requirement for the wiring systems.
Benefits of cable harness
The concept of the custom wire harness is also called cable harness. When you bind a bunch of wires, you get many advantages. Moisture is one of the biggest enemies of cables. If moisture enters cables, they may not function properly causing short circuits. By bundling the wires up and putting a protective covering, the wires are protected against any kind of moisture attack. Other factors like vibrations and frictions and also nullified by way of wire harnessing. The protective layer makes the cables durable and provides a shield against any external harm. The type of protection you require can easily be decoded by customization to suit your working area.
Get an expert harnesser
There are many companies dealing with cabling jobs. You need to find out that which agency will suitable for custom wire harness job at your location. Unless the company has proficiency in this work, the harnessing done at your place will not be protective enough for your machines. They may give away after some time and your cables get exposed to factors which may damage them. The cabling companies also offer a maintenance service of the harnessing job they do for their clients. This gives you added benefit by offloading the take care part of your cables, and your machines function without deterrence.
Enhances safety of workplace
When you are placing an order of customized wire harnessing, you need to provide all necessary details to your vendor for helping them prepare the best harnessing for you. The materials of the existing cables, their functionalities and heir specifications have to be provided to the cabling company to design the best harnessing for your cable parts. When you provide a casing to the bundles of wires, you minimize the chances of accidents caused by electrical shock. Harnessing renders a higher safety and reduces the hazards of electrical accidents. This is very appropriate for industrial establishments, as there are huge cabling systems which need to be organized and put into a protective jacket.
Go for cable harnessing without delay
The wire harnessing is a boon the user of machine systems. It is even used in the PCs where the different wires are put into a single protective layer. This not only reduces the space but also minimizes the risk of electric shock hazards. Try to go for harnessing at your place of business to increase safety and make the site visually appealing trough the covering of the multiple wires here and there.
Finance
Best Tips For Buying A Crotch Rocket
If you’ve been thinking about buying a crotch rocket, which is also called a sport bike, sportbike or super bike, there are a few good tips you should know.
Buy an older used crotch rocket if this is your first sport bike because a new rocket will be expensive to repair. A used sportbike will likely be able to take a few bumps and dings from minor crashes and won’t cause you a lot of financial stress and especially if you have to replace it.
You want your motorcycle to be economical, handle well and feel comfortable. Make sure to try out a few sport bikes to make sure you’re going to like or be able to handle the awkward position. Go to your local dealer and get a good feel for different models. There are several types and not all have the same upright position. Some are more upright than others.
Some people believe that a more powerful sport bike is safer because it gets you out of situations faster than a less powerful bike. They also cost more.
Try to get a year or two in on a less powerful motor bike before you purchase a motorcycle with more power.
Always wear body protection. Never ride without your motorcycle gear. When you’re shopping for the bike make sure to shop for the gear you’ll need too. Don’t even think of riding without it or that will be the time you take a fall.
Check out the bikes that put you in a more upright position to see if you like that better if you haven’t already.
Why not plan to spend a lot less money on a bike if this is your first and save your money for a bike that fits your needs after you’ve been riding one for awhile.
Make sure to get insurance quotes on the sportbike and understand what is repairable. You should do this before you buy a crotch rocket to understand what damage will be covered and which will not be covered. Make sure to find out how much the insurance deductible is.
Make sure not to buy the first motorcycle you try out. Plan on trying out at least ten for position, comfort, and ease of maneuverability, handling and cost before you buy.
Ask one to a dozen sportbike riders you know or meet and you’ll find they’ll always have some great tips based on their experience. They’ll be glad to share more good tips for buying a crotch rocket.
