When Will Saturday Night Live Season 48 Premiere In 2022?

Saturday Night Live is a live American comedy and variety show that was first premiered on 11th October 1975, the show was created by Lorne Michaels and was developed by Dick Ebersol. The show is unique as in each episode the show is hosted by a celebrity who performs in the sketches.

The comedy sketches of the show are solid as it is full of parody, and contemporary politics and culture. The show was released as ‘NBC’s Saturday Night’ but later it got renamed Saturday Night Live. The show is running for four decades and it has bagged numerous prestigious awards and was labeled as one of the greatest shows by TIME.

Premiere Of The New Season

Saturday Night Live is a favorite show of many people and fans eagerly wait every Saturday to watch the newest episode of this show. There is something unique and special about the show that even after four decades, this show features a small act by your favorite actors and actresses that is funny and entertaining to watch.

As we are into 2022, the end of the 47th season of Saturday Night Live is coming closer, and fans would be interested in knowing that their late-night show would be renewed for another season or would be it be canceled for airing after nearly half a century?

Fans of the show would be relieved to know that NBC does not plan to cancel Saturday Night Live and the show will be returning for the 48th season and it would be released around the same time as other seasons of the show, that is, around the fall of 2022. Since there are no statements from the officials of the show or the channel it is difficult to say the release date of the show.

Release Date

The fans of the show should not worry about the airing of the new episodes as it would be following the traditional airing of the show, that is every Saturday at 11:30 P. M. on the East Coast on the official channel of NBC, and fans of the show can tune in, according to the different time zones of the continent. Some timings for different time zones are 10:30 P. M. Central, 9:30 P. M. Mountain, and 8:30 P. M. Pacific Time Zone.

For the UK fans of the show, they have to wait till Sunday and the show is broadcasted on Sky Comedy at 9:00 P. M. Since this is a live show, several delays are bound to show up.

Where To Watch?

Saturday Night Live is available on different platforms and the viewers need not worry about the mediums because it can be watched on both, television and OTT platform that features Live TV. The fans of the show can tune in to watch the show on cable according to the timings mentioned in the above paragraph.

But, if you want to watch the show in your comfort, then you can watch it on OTT platforms featuring Live TV, and some of the platforms are: Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and lastly Peacock, which features the 46 seasons of the show, and the newest episode of the show can be found on this platform on Sunday morning.

For those who are wondering, if the show would be available on other popular OTT platforms present globally that is, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, then they might have to wait as neither of the platforms provides Live TV, and it also depends on the streaming price of the show to feature the new or previous seasons of the show.

Fans might have to wait for an indefinite period because Netflix is the oldest streaming platform and it doesn’t feature the show, so it will be difficult to say if it will ever be a part of Netflix’s streaming collection.

Preview of 48th Season

Since the new season of the show will premiere in October, neither the channel nor the show has uploaded any information regarding the cast or teaser regarding the newest season of the show.

