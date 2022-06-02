Where To Watch Season 6 Of Better call Saul?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Better Call Saul is an American series that premiered in February 2015. It is a crime drama series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The show has five seasons completely out, and the sixth is still coming out. This show is a spin-off of Breaking Bad’s massively successful and celebrated series.

The show can be called both prequel and sequel, with it jumping between the life of Jimmy and the life of Saul. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, between the times of early to later 2000s, the show follows the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former con artist now turned Lawyer.

He changes his name to Saul Goodman, hence the show’s name (but little on the nose, don’t you think, Goodman?). Saul tries to be a good little small-town lawyer. He encounters Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), a morally shaky police officer of the town who gets affiliated with the Juárez Cartel, to help out his widowed daughter-in-law and granddaughter. In addition, Jimmy has a romantic interest, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), a lawyer.

And an unstable brother, Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), and the brother’s business partner, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). Other than them, there are other supporting characters like Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), a drug dealer and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), a drug lord, and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

Odenkirk, Banks, and Esposito are few from the Breaking bad cast and characters who have reprised these roles.

While others from the show have guest appearances in Better Call Saul, the show comes from the same creators as Breaking Bad. As a result, it is a cocktail of many genres like crime, legal drama, tragedy, and dark comedy, among many others.

Where To Watch Better Call Saul Season 6?

The show can be watched on the AMC channel and AMC plus. It is also available on Netflix for countries other than America. It can also be streamed on Amazon prime video.

When To Watch Better Call Saul?

The episode’s premiere is on Mondays at 9:00 PM Eastern Time, 6:30 AM the next day according to Indian standard time, and 1:00 AM the next day according to Greenwich’s meantime.

Better Call Saul Season 6

Season 6 of Better Call Saul premiered on April 18, 2022, and would conclude on August 15, 2022. The season is going to have a total of 13 episodes. The season is in two volumes, the first would end on May 23, 2022, and the second would begin on July 11, 2022, concluding on August 15, 2022. This new season picks up right where the last one left off.

Taking place in 2004, four years before Jimmy meets Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The show then would continue its story with the whole Sandpiper case. And these characteristics between Drug Cartels and assassinations and crime. This will be an exciting season, especially for the Breaking Bad fan, with all its cameos and guest appearances. This season would be the last season of the series. The creators have announced its finality.

