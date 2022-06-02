Blockchain
Why Bitcoin May Have Hard Time Breaking Through $32K Barrier
Bitcoin maintains its crab-like price action as it continues to move sideways in lower and higher timeframes. The general sentiment in the market briefly turned bullish during today’s trade session, but BTC proceeded to return to its critical support area.
At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $29,700 with a 7% loss in the last 24-hours. Before it retested these lows, Bitcoin was rejected above $32,000 and appeared to be heading to the mid-area of its current levels.
The first crypto by market cap could react to the downside price action on traditional finances. As NewsBTC has been reporting, Bitcoin presents a high correlation with the S&P 500 and particularly higher with the Nasdaq 100 Index.
The latter was rejected at a critical level and is trending to the downside since the start of 2022. This reaction was generated by the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) and the start of their Quantitative Tightening (QT) program.
Opposite to the Quantitative Easing (QE), when the FED buys assets and its balance sheet increases, QT will make the financial institution sell $1.1 million of assets in global markets every minute, according to an analysis by CoinBeast Media.
As a consequence, global markets, including the crypto industry, could experience more downside pressure. QT might not directly impact the industry, but it will play a key role in global liquidity, and investors’ risk tolerance, and will contribute to the conditions that could prevent Bitcoin from reclaiming new highs.
The FED has over $8.5 trillion in assets on its balance sheet. As CoinBeast explained, the last time the FED began its QT the financial institution sold less than $1 trillion of its assets.
This resulted in a 3-week crash in the stock market which recorded a 22% loss over that period. The report added:
This created a dollar shortage and a banking crisis to begin in the overnight repo market in Q4 2019. This forced Jerome Powell to famously end QT in September 2019 and spawned the infamous “Powell pivot.”
Will History Repeat And Impact Bitcoin?
At that time, macro conditions forced the FED to change its course of action. The “Powell Pivot” was followed by a massive bull run in Bitcoin and stocks.
Today, macro conditions are different, but could yet again force the financial institution to reconsider its strategy. In the meantime, more downside or at least more crab-like price action seems likely.
On the above, economist Jan Wüstenfeld said:
Considering the macro situation and quantitative tightening starting, I am not surprised by #bitcoin’s price move today. You can consider all sorts of TA, fundamentals, etc., but ignore the abovementioned factors in this environment, and you will likely draw wrong conclusions.
Crypto Analyst Says Cardano, Avalanche and Two Others Have Potential
As the crypto market started recovering after Bitcoin experienced nine red weeks, some crypto projects have recorded incredible performance. That highlights their strength in a downtrend.
Crypto analyst, Austin Arnold, expressed to his Youtube community what aspects they need to consider while choosing a project to invest in a bearish market. And identified four crypto assets could perform very well in the future.
Austin, an expert crypto trader and co-host of Altcoin Daily, told his 1.23 million subscribers about five aspects to consider to check the potential of a crypto project.
These are the five attributes that grow the project when overall space rises. It includes a good team navigating the project with capable skills, the project is well funded, and the ability to solve real-life problems that occur in the blockchains. And he further noted strategic partnerships of a blockchain and its positioning in verticals also strengthen a crypto asset.
The analyst picked up the Oracle firm’s Chainlink (LINK) as the first option on his list having the above characteristics. He noted remarkable achievements of Oracle’s network on the BNB chain (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC), highlighting the developer adoption of Chainlink. Arnold further addressed the performance of the token in the previous Bitcoin bloodbath.
At the time of writing, Chainlink is trading at $7.29, down 0.77% in the past 24 hours.
Other Crypto Projects On Arnold’s List
The crypto analyst prefers the smart-contract platform Alavanche (AVAX) in the second place and calls it “one of the best (layer-1s) in the space” and “one of the best Ethereum competitors.” He shed light on the project’s move to differentiate itself from Ethereum (ETH).
Ethereum tries to gear itself towards maximum decentralization, while Avalanche is gearing itself towards maximum scalability and just maximum users with the cheapest fees.
AVAX is trading around $25 and has lost nearly 4% in the past 24 hours. It currently ranks at the 14th position by market cap.
Arnold then moved to Ethereum’s competitor Cardano (ADA), on which he is “hugely bullish.” While speaking about it, he cited Cardano’s move of minting over 5 billion NFTs saying its ecosystem is “really blooming.”
Cardano’s ADA trades at $0.57 as of now, down over 10% in the past 24 hours. ADA stands at the 7th position by market cap.
Litecoin appears as a preferred investment titled a “dark horse” at the end of Arnold’s list. Citing the recent launch in Litecoin’s network, he predicted a significant rally in the future for the LTC following the largest upgrade of the crypto project, Mimblewimble (MWEB).
At the time of writing this news, Litecoin’s price stands at over $66, down 3.74% in the past day. It is currently ranked in the 19th spot by market capitalization.
Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia, Launches Staking Platform Set To Release Playable Metaverse Avatars
Tallin, Estonia, 1st June, 2022, Chainwire
Cardalonia, is a decentralized and fully customizable virtual world where players can build, own and customize their own experiences utilizing the Cardano Blockchain and earn $LONIA, the utility token Cardalonia.
The Cardano-based startup has gathered substantial interest even with the bear market as they have been able to fill 30% of the current round allocation days after announcing the launch of their Lonia Token Sale. The Seed round is still ongoing and interested participants can do so here https://cardalonia.io/buy/.
Cardalonia is powered by $LONIA, a utility token that serves as the native currency of the ecosystem. Cardalonia is set to be the go-to metaverse project on Cardano and according to its roadmap, the Metaverse ecosystem is scheduled to launch by Q4 2022.
Cardalonia has also released its staking platform
This means that users can start staking their tokens immediately after acquiring them from the Seed Sale, and the tokens never leave their wallets. It’s like staking ADA to a Cardano Stake Pool.
Another interesting feature that was added is the integration of ADA Handle addresses on the staking leaderboard.
What Makes Cardalonia Different From Other Metaverse Projects
Holding $Lonia tokens will give users the ability to buy Land, Join a Clan and be able to enjoy the Cardalonia metaverse.
Lonia Token Seed Sale is currently ongoing as interested investors can be able to purchase Lonia Tokens at a discount before exchange listing by visiting the Lonia Token sale page. There will be three Sale rounds with an overall 50 million tokens available for individual investors.
The price for each Lonia token has been set at 13 Lonia tokens for 1 ADA.
The minimum purchase is 250 ADA and a maximum purchase of 20,000 ADA. Over 300,000 ADA has been raised so far and the sales round will end in 22 Days.
A Brief Guide on how to Purchase Lonia Tokens and full Tokenomics can be found on the Cardalonia official Website.
About Cardalonia
Cardalonia is a 3D virtual reality metaverse that operates across the Cardano Blockchain.
Bitcoin Observes Longest Stretch Of Extreme Fear Since April 2020
Data shows extreme fear sentiment in the Bitcoin market has continued for almost a month now, the longest stretch since April 2020.
Bitcoin Market Sentiment Remains In Extreme Fear Territory
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto fear and greed index has continued to point at extreme fear this week.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that measures the general market sentiment among Bitcoin and crypto investors.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from one to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values above “50” signify greed in the market, while those below the threshold suggest fear among investors.
The extreme values of above 75 and below 25 imply sentiments of “extreme fear” and “extreme greed,” respectively.
Historically, bottoms in the price of Bitcoin have tended to form during periods of extreme fear. On the other hand, the crypto has observed tops during stretches of extreme greed.
Some investors think that because of this, it’s best to buy during extreme fear, while extreme greed is ideal for selling.
“Contrarian investing” follows this approach. Warren Buffet’s famous quote sums it up: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin fear and greed index over the past year:
The value of the indicator seems to have been quite low recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 21, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin fear and greed index has a value of 16 right now, suggesting that the market is extremely fearful.
These low values of the metric have remained for almost a month now, making it the longest stretch of extreme fear since right after the COVID crash back in April 2020.
The report notes that long periods of poor sentiment aren’t extraordinary in the crypto market, but in the past such stretches have usually observed temporary spikes to better sentiment.
In the month of May, there was no such interruption that provided Bitcoin investors with a glimmer of hope.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $31.4k, up 6% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 16% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the price of the crypto has observed a push up in the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin has now maintained strongly above the $31k mark for the first time since the beginning of May. However, at the moment, it’s unclear whether this recovery will last.
