Why Did Eleven Move To California?
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 is out on Netflix. This season is different from the rest of the seasons. Till the 3rd season, the major events happened only in Hawkins. But, this season they have upscaled the cast and locations. We have an even bigger cast now.
In this season, Eleven (jane), Joyce, Jonathan, and Will have moved to California. Eleven and Mike are having no trouble managing their long-distance relationship. Although El lies to Mike about how is she managing things there. She is being bullied. Jonathan and Nancy are having a hard time too. Lucas joins the basketball team because doesn’t want to be a nerd freak anymore. Max is still depressed about the mishappenings that took place. Also, Hopper is alive and is a prisoner in Russia. Joyce is trying to bring him back.
But, Why Did They Move To California In The First Place?
At the end of Season 3, it was believed at Hopper is dead. After that Joyce took over El and gave her a place in the family. After whatever happened to Joyce’s children, Will was kidnapped and death threats were made, she thought it was time to leave that cursed place behind.
In season 3, when Hopper and Joyce go to investigate Hawkins Old Lab, Joyce did mention her plans to leave but nothing was confirmed at that time. But with creatures gone and Hopper dead, Joyce didn’t have any reason to stay in Hawkins. So, for the safety of her children, they moved to California along with Eleven.
But, why is Eleven referred to as Jane Hopper? Her real name is Jane. And, when hopper adopted her and finished all the paperwork, he gave her name back “Jane Hopper”. Hopper became a father to Eleven and treated her as a normal teenager.
About The Show
The show began just with a kid disappearing. En route to finding him, his loved ones found eleven and the way that the otherworldly exercises are genuine. Toward the beginning of the show, everything appears feed wire, you can’t come to an obvious conclusion about the show yet later, everything associated and the magnificence of composing is seen.
Season 3 is like Season 2, with 4 gatherings on various missions yet having a similar objective. The gatherings don’t have contact with one another till the finish of the show. The makers have upscaled their VFX and creation esteem.
As the storyline is set in 1980s Indianan, they have trouble communicating with each other.
Past Seasons
More bizarre Things is an otherworldly sci-fi show OTT series. It was delivered on Netflix in 2016. Season 1 had 8 episodes, Season 2 had 9 delivered in 2017, and Season 3 had 8 delivered d in 2019. Season 4 Volume 1 with 7 episodes has also been released in 2022.
The show is streaming online on Netflix.
The spring praise for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is flowing. But how much does it really mean?
For much of the spring, the internal praise for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been flowing through Halas Hall.
Just last week, for example, tight end Cole Kmet said he has been witnessing a noticeable step forward from Fields as the team continues attacking its offseason program. Kmet has seen the way the Bears’ new offense puts Fields on the move more frequently and has heard the certitude in the way Fields has called plays.
There’s just something that seems to be emerging.
“Man, he’s confident,” Kmet said.
New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been thrilled with the way Fields has been digesting the new playbook, quickly absorbing new concepts, understanding the system’s overall philosophies and applying what he’s learning inside the building out on the practice field.
“I’ve been super impressed with him,” Getsy said. “I really have. There’s no one in this building who works harder than him. There’s no one who cares more than him.
“We’re off to a great start. He’s really accepted this challenge.”
Meanwhile, center Lucas Patrick, who knows a thing or two about standout quarterback play after six seasons with the Green Bay Packers, said he came to Chicago with high expectations for Fields. After all, the kid was selected 11th overall just a little more than 13 months ago.
Patrick has seen no reason to lower the bar.
“You don’t get drafted as high as he does in the National Football League just by kind of having a wet noodle (for an arm) or slow feet,” Patrick said. “He’s really talented. I thought he was going to be really good. And he is exceeding my expectations.”
Patrick, too, is bullish on the young quarterback and has been impressed with Fields’ fastball.
“It’s like it keeps getting faster in the air,” he said.
And new coach Matt Eberflus? Well, he has been satisfied with the bond Fields is forming with Getsy and with the time Fields is investing to take his game up a notch. Eberflus is also sensing the stress Fields can put on opposing defenses with both his legs and his arm.
After nine practices through April and May, Eberflus can also say he has seen with his own eyes Fields’ big-play potential.
“Man, he throws a good deep ball,” Eberflus said. “I’m excited about that. … We’re going to take our shots down the field and, man, he does a nice job doing that.”
All of this offseason acclaim, of course, is invigorating for the most optimistic Bears fans and the most devout Fields backers, who have visions of a bright star soon appearing in a Chicago sky that often has been pitch black the last 30 years.
And for the skeptics? Those who need much more evidence to certify a breakthrough? Well, let’s just say it’s going to take more than a few flashes during organized team activities and a steady drip of predictable praise from coaches and teammates to create confidence that this floundering franchise has finally cured its decades-long quarterback problem.
Wait and see
The truth is all the steps Fields has been making this spring are to be expected, prerequisites for success rather than indicators of likely stardom. It’s difficult for any quarterback to nosedive during OTAs when the pads aren’t yet on, the 11-on-11 work is limited and so much of the on-field action revolves around system installation.
To borrow an old journalism aphorism, Fields earning confidence from those around him in April and May is “dog bites man.” Not big news.
For a “man bites dog” headline to come out of Lake Forest during this portion of the calendar, it would take some shaken looks and doubting reviews from Fields’ pass-catchers and offensive tutors. That would be big news. Whispers of an iffy work ethic. Or fears that Fields is overwhelmed. Or a series of practices in which woeful mistakes outnumber promising moments.
Right now, even with some expected inconsistency, there has been none of that. And that’s a good thing for Fields and the Bears.
Still, a “see-it-to-believe-it” philosophy with this position and this team is not only the most practical approach, it is necessary. There won’t be much substance to measure Fields until training camp is a few weeks old, the intensity is up and the urgency to get the offense into a groove becomes obvious.
It will be in late-July and into August, during a six-week grind of practices and limited preseason game action, when Fields will have to show he can run this new offense smoothly, understand what he’s seeing from defenses and follow every shaky practice with steadiness and aplomb.
Gray areas
Last month, during an interview with Fox News Digital to promote C4 Energy drinks, Fields acknowledged the bumpiness of his rookie season and questioned the environment he was asked to assimilate into.
Now, he said, improvements are being made.
“We’re kind of just trying to reculture or getting the culture in the building,” he said. “I don’t think our culture was the best culture last year.”
For a team that went 6-11 with a bottom-tier offense, such criticism is fair. But only if Fields understands it is now his responsibility to take ownership of the culture he wants inside Halas Hall. He must now become the main tone-setter, the hub of energy inside the locker room. He must become the example others follow. He must embody diligent and detailed preparation habits that lead to on-field production. (Without the latter, the former won’t resonate quite as much.)
Fields must first acknowledge his own shortcomings and work to resolve them. He must hold himself accountable for the entire offense’s mistakes while pushing others to meet an elevated standard.
And he must be ready for significant bumps in the road in 2022, developmental interruptions that Bears fans don’t seem fully prepared for at this point.
With the quest to turn the page and look forward to a promising future rather than back at another lost era, it’s easy to dismiss or forget the struggles Fields had as a rookie — 10 interceptions, 12 fumbles, a 73.2 passer rating and a seven-game losing streak as a starter to end his first season.
Pair those undeniable blemishes with a major transition for Year 2 — new coach, new coordinator, new offense and not much new help up front or among the skills players — and it’s easy to understand why many around the NFL see a much lower 2022 ceiling for Fields than some Chicagoans do.
For those who believe that in seven months the Bears will either know for sure that Fields is a certain future champion or an undeniable mistake, the massive acreage of gray area the team will wander through this season is likely going to prove uncomfortable.
Don’t forget, from 2015-20, 10 quarterbacks selected in the top 20 of their respective drafts were forced to experience a coaching change after their first season. That’s a list that includes Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Jared Goff, Mitch Trubisky, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Herbert.
Only Herbert truly excelled in his second season. And that was after a rookie campaign that already was filled with promise and production. Those other quarterbacks had, well, jagged edges on their growth charts, challenging their organizations to make difficult judgments on their futures.
In other words, the likelihood is Fields’ second season will mix intoxicating flashes of brilliance with maddening surges of frustration, perhaps leaving a hung jury by January with few able to properly interpret his highest moments and the growing pains.
Heavy demands
The glowing endorsements for Fields in May could quickly turn into teeth-gritting and head-shaking questions in October and November, especially for a Bears team that will have a thin margin for error to stay at or around .500. (Losing has a way of exacerbating flaws.)
This season is setting up to be more disorienting than most for just those very reasons.
A 23-year-old quarterback will be under intense pressure to prove himself with a lot on his plate to get that done. Fields has to jell with a new coaching staff and process a voluminous new playbook. He’ll have to identify what he likes most in the offense and be vocal about what should be discarded. He will have to understand the ins and outs of every play, be properly alert to decipher defenses and be sharp enough to pair quick and proper decisions with precise, on-time throws.
Quite simply, it’s a lot.
But Fields will also have enormous control over which direction everything heads with his development and the team’s progress. And for that he should be thankful, eager to prove that the current drumbeat of commendation in Lake Forest is leading to something more meaningful.
Column: Golden State Warriors’ reboot in the NBA Finals should be must-see TV
Steph Curry leads the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, a matchup pitting one of the league’s most popular teams against one of its most iconic franchises.
It’s up to the Warriors to save the NBA playoffs, which began with so much promise but quickly faded after a slew of one-sided games.
The league couldn’t have asked for a better Finals matchup — and it dodged a bullet when the talented, but deadly dull, Miami Heat didn’t show up in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on their home court.
Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the trio of Warriors stars that won three titles in five Finals appearances from 2015-19, seemingly have been rejuvenated, along with the emergence of Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney and the addition of Andrew Wiggins.
Winning without Kevin Durant, who hopped on the championship bus and earned Finals MVP honors in two of the Warriors’ three titles, would be particularly sweet for the threesome, not to mention Andre Iguodala and coach Steve Kerr.
Iguodala returned to Golden State on a veteran minimum deal last offseason, while Kerr seldom is mentioned alongside NBA coaching greats in spite of his three rings as Warriors coach. Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm?
Like their last five Finals appearances in the 2010s, the Warriors face a player in Jayson Tatum who can take over a game. The Celtics guard has evolved into a quiet superstar on a team that looked dysfunctional in November, only to dominate in the second half of the season.
Golden State had to get past LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard in their five-year Finals run, going 3-1 against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers while losing to Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
Experts have been divided with their 2022 picks, which can only mean the series is a tossup that should go six or seven games. Or a sweep.
For what it’s worth, Las Vegas has made the Warriors the slight favorite.
But with two evenly-matched teams, it’s anyone’s guess. Both endured playoff losses in which they were toast shortly after the national anthem and won games blowing out their opponents in the first quarter.
The lack of down-to-the-wire games, along with the nonstop video reviews of out-of-bounds calls, has made watching the 2022 playoffs an exercise in futility. But all the NBA needs to redeem itself is an entertaining Finals, and with so many intriguing storylines and two iconic franchises going head to head, hopes are high this one could become a classic.
At least we won’t have to hear about Kyrie Irving’s stance on COVID-19 vaccinations or watch Spike Lee jumping up and down in his courtside seat. And the only way James will appear is via Twitter or Instagram.
Curry will be shooting for his first Finals MVP after Durant and Iguodala took the honors previously for the Warriors. And you know Curry definitely will be shooting and shooting and shooting some more, no matter where he is on the court.
As the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, and in an era in which everyone shoots them without regret, Curry has helped change the game as much as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did with his dunks almost five decades ago. Though he led the league again with 750 3-point attempts, Curry shot only .380 from behind the arc — a career-low over a full season and 58th overall in the NBA. He was 23rd in player efficiency rating (21.4), which measures per minute production, suggesting the two-time league MVP is still valuable but not quite as difficult to defend in his 12th season.
But the Warriors’ 116.1 offensive rating in the playoffs is still at the top, which means Marcus Smart and the league’s best defensive unit will have their hands full.
He’s still Steph Curry, perhaps the league’s most likable star since Michael Jordan, which should be good for ratings. James and Durant may be in Jordan’s area code among the all-time greats, but both signed elsewhere to win their rings, while Curry has done all his ring shopping with one team.
Kerr, seeking his ninth ring, has received more credit for speaking out against the country’s gun laws after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, than for taking a team to the NBA Finals only two years after a 15-50 season. It’s hard to imagine the Warriors without their coach, who also won five rings as a player, including three on the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls dynasty.
The Warriors are a different organization from top to bottom and so analytically-driven that some could get the mistaken impression this team could run on auto-pilot. Before a game against the Bulls last November, Kerr spoke about how the Warriors’ practice and rest routines are guided by the players’ physical and mental needs.
“Our whole training staff looks at that stuff from a scientific standpoint, from a wellness standpoint (concerning) mental health,” Kerr said. “So we have a bunch of smart people basically telling me what our schedule is going to look like and I’m fine with that.”
The players wear heart monitors during practice and are monitored by Dave Taylor, the team’s director of player health and performance research and development. Kerr said Taylor “sits on his computer and looks at everybody and their load and what they’re doing” during practice.
Said Kerr: “I go over and tell David, ‘Just tell me when it’s time to stop. Don’t give me any numbers because they mean nothing to me. I don’t know what any of that means.’ Each practice there is a target for how hard we want them to go. They figure all that stuff out. It’s a little different from the old days … five years ago.”
The NBA is all about change. It was five years ago the Warriors went 16-1 in the playoffs — one of the most dominating postseason runs in NBA history — to avenge the loss to James and the Cavs in the 2016 Finals that marred their record-setting 73-win season.
The 2022 Warriors reboot might not be as groundbreaking as the original., Or as talented as the ones with Durant.
But many of the same stars are back in action. And when Golden State is in the NBA Finals, it’s always must-see TV.
Emerald Lounge and Tattersall: Two great new spots for a tasty nosh and creative cocktail
There are so many restaurants that have opened in the past few months in the Twin Cities, it’s hard for even a professional to keep up.
There are a few places I’ve visited recently, though, that I want to tell you about. One is perfect for the weather we’ve been having lately — an absolutely epic new patio with great food and drinks — and the other is an intimate spot good for an early evening or late-night nosh and an amazing cocktail.
EMERALD LOUNGE
This little sliver of a restaurant on West Seventh Street is as charming as it is tasty.
And it’s not a secret.
The pretty, jewel-toned cocktail lounge has been on-a-wait busy since its opening in late winter. Both times I visited, I was able to get a table within 20 minutes, though, so don’t let a little line deter you, especially when it’s nice enough to wait outside. They do not take reservations.
The eatery offers a short menu of food offerings from which you can make a meal, or have a little nosh to go with your cocktail or selection from their excellent wine list.
Menu items we thoroughly enjoyed: tender mussels in a Thai-inspired coconut broth, chips and two kinds of dip (French onion or harissa aioli), snappy, nicely spiced shrimp and creamy grits and a delightful, creamy coffee pudding that comes with a buttery shortbread cookie.
The only thing we tried that we really cannot recommend is the pork shank, which was tough and rubbery and bordering on inedible. The menu changes frequently, though, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that drop off soon. A tasty croque monsieur and some really great gyoza that were on the early menu have already disappeared, hopefully to return next winter.
Cocktails here are thoughtfully crafted and well-balanced. There’s not a single one my dining partners and I tried that we wouldn’t order again. The martini of the moment is always a great selection — it’s usually a variation on the classic gin drink. The Huntress, an aquavit version of the martini that includes white balsamic vinegar and an anchovy and a pickled onion as garnish, is a savory revelation. It wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but I love aquavit and a salty drink, so really, really loved it.
The wine list focuses on some underrepresented varietals. If you haven’t heard of it, order it anyway. Every glass we tried was great. If you have specific preferences, servers are knowledgeable enough to guide you toward something you will enjoy.
Overall, it’s really great to have an elegant spot for creative, tasty drinks and great wines on West Seventh. I’ll be back, frequently.
Emerald Lounge: 455 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-410-1650; emeraldstpaul.com
TATTERSALL RIVER FALLS
The sprawling new Wisconsin location of the Minneapolis-based distillery is sort of the opposite of the Emerald Lounge in size, but the quality of its offerings — and its gigantic outdoor space — make it worth a trip.
There is a lot to like about the distillery’s new outpost. It’s in a former Shopko, to give you an idea of the size, but the restaurant is just a portion of the facility. They also distill on site, have some really big event spaces and a sizeable gift shop — more on that later.
The restaurant is run by Morrissey Hospitality, the same group that operates the St. Paul Grill, the new Momento, Stockyards Tavern & Grill and many more.
The food menu includes a long list of shareable plates, which are great to go along with the top-notch cocktails, but also burgers, sandwiches and entrees that include pasta, steak, chops, fish and chicken. There are also brick-fired pizzas.
We enjoyed everything we tried, from a juicy burger to a fun brat burger topped with spicy sauerkraut to some flaky, tasty trout to some chewy-crisp crusted pizza.
And, of course, the cocktails are great. The bloody Mary lover in our group had two of the distillery’s aquavit bloodies, and I couldn’t get enough of the key lime gimlet, made with either gin or aquavit. The gimlet is made with coconut water, which gives it a little salinity and a tropical feel. Classics like the old-fashioned are done right, here, too.
Because Wisconsin has reasonable liquor laws, you can also get beer or wine with dinner, if that’s more your jam.
The patio here is gigantic and comfortable. There are tables, couches, fire tables and heaters, an outdoor bar, and a separate amphitheater, which will host outdoor music later this summer. Beware, though, that because of staffing issues, the restaurant wasn’t offering the full menu outdoors just yet. They were only offering small plates and appetizers, from which you could totally make a meal if you wanted.
While you’re there, check out the gift shop, from which you can buy full bottles of the distillery’s high-quality spirits — up to five are allowed. There’s always a spirit of the month, which is $5 off per bottle. We happened to be there during aquavit month and stocked up, since it’s one of our favorite local boozes, and picked up a bottle of their excellent bloody Mary mix to go with it.
Tattersall River Falls: 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis.; 534-248-8300; tattersalldistilling.com/river-falls
