Why Is Vecna Killing
Who doesn’t like an adventurous board game full of twists and dangers? A type of game in which you get lost. You get submerged in the story. You connect to the character you are playing. A get lost in time when you play games.
But what if you got to know that the game’s villains are not made up. They are real.
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume came with a lot of twists. First, the villain Vecna of D&D (dungeons and Dragons) is real and is killing the teenagers of the Hawkins.
Who Is Vecna?
Vecna is the most bizarre undead wizard from the arcade game D&D. Apparently, and he is not just a game villain. He exists in reality on the upside. He seems like a human with no flesh and only visually movable veins. So how did he end up on the upside? There is a whole new story that takes us back to Season 1.
Why Is He Killing?
Vecna, as a predator species, thinks we his wiping out the humans for good.
Does he have anything to do with El?
Well, of course, yes, it is revealed that El refused to join Vecna to kill humans and banished him away. This got him angry. He knew Eleven was powerful, so he waited until Eleven lost her power to regain his dominance over the world.
Later, we learned that Number 1, Henry Creel, is Vecna.
Who Has He Killed?
In the very first episode, he kills Chrissy, a cheerleader. Chrissy was suffering from an eating disorder and had an abusive mother. She started daydreaming about the horrific events of her life, and finally, after one week of visions, Vecna killed her.
In the next episode, a friend of Nancy became a victim of Vecna. He was guilty of his friend’s death. At last, Max became the victim but was saved by Nancy on time. However, Max could not get over his brother Billy’s death.
This concluded that Vecna Preys on people’s fear, insecurities, and dark secrets.
How Does He Kill?
Vecna has a very terrifying and specific way of killing. He targets only teenagers, and when the time comes, he fully reveals himself. The body of the targeted victim floats into the air, the bones start to snap, and at last, the eyes are popped out.
In this season, Vecna can mentally travel from the upside to the real world. He doesn’t have to be present there physically. Because of this reason, none could ever see him, yet they could see the things happening with the victim.
Where Can You Watch The Show
You can watch the series online on Netflix. Till now, 3 full seasons and 4Th season’s Volume 1 has been aired.
Yankees Notebook: Lefty-hitting Matt Carpenter leads off to balance lineup vs. Shohei Ohtani
Matt Carpenter was back in a familiar spot Thursday afternoon. The infielder who joined the Yankees last week made his debut in the leadoff spot in the first game of the split doubleheader against the Angels at the Stadium.
Aaron Boone loaded up on left-handers to face the Angels’ right-hander Shohei Ohtani and put Carpenter in the spot he hit in for years with the Cardinals. The Yankees manager said it was just to balance the lineup.
“With having five lefties in there, we consider the switch hitters leftie in there for the first game, wanting some balance in that regard,” Boone said before the day game. “Ohtani’s been obviously a great pitcher whoever’s in the box right or left-handed but you know, he’s been a much tougher for righties. So, just not wanting to get in a situation where I got three or four righties in the first half of the lineup and then all lefties in the back half of the lineup. So just trying to create a little bit of balance.”
Carpenter started 760 games leading off over his career, he has never faced Ohtani. The Angels’ star has held right-handed batters to a .157 average, while lefties are hitting .275 off him.
LOU GEHRIG DAY
Baseball was commemorating Lou Gehrig and his battle with ALS on Thursday by raising awareness of the battle to find a cure for the disease that took the life of the Yankees legendary first baseman. The Yankees hosted a number of individuals living with ALS and had two pregame ceremonies honoring those who are battling to fund research to end the disease. Maria Cooper Janis, daughter of actor Gary Cooper who played Gehrig in “Pride of the Yankees,” was scheduled to throw out the first pitch before the nightcap.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone did his pregame press conference wearing an “End ALS 4 Lou,” T-shirt.
“I think Lou Gehrig was 81 years ago and we still have this awful disease and not a lot has changed. It’s a very cruel disease. Obviously, Lou Gehrig is one of the greatest players of all time, but obviously synonymous with this disease,” Boone said. “So the fact that our sport has taken this on and hopefully become a face of it and hopefully just raising awareness to it that we can make some progress on bettering the lives of people that ultimately get this horrendous disease.
“So proud that baseball is taking that initiative and putting a face on this.”
()
A Very Secret Service On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
There’s always something fascinating about spy movies. Even if the movies don’t have a proper story, the movie always holds some thrill. Today we are about to explore and review a spy movie.
A very secret Service is a French series that was aired back in the year 2015. The series was directed by AlexandreCourtes and written by Jean- Francois Halin, Jean-Andre Yerles, and Claire Lemarechal. Even though, its major part deals with spy work the series also has elements of romance, action, and comedy.
This series was also renewed for a new season and this season was aired in 2018. The series has 2 seasons with a total of 24 episodes each with a run time of 20 to 30 minutes. We will further look into the series to get better details.
What Is A Very Secret Service About?
The series is centered around Andre Merlaux, a French Secret Service agent. He is put under the supervision of his bosses Moulinier, Jacquard, and Calot who are specialists in different fields.
Andre falls in love with Sophie, the daughter of the Colonel. While Andre is up on a mission he realizes the intensity of his spy work and understands the depth. Meanwhile, the Colonel sets a trap for Andre and he gets evicted as per his plan.
The second season also follows a similar story and a similar relationship between the characters. Most of the lead characters of the prior season return to this series as well. Spy Andre is again set on a mission. The Colonel again sets trap for Andre but this time it all ends well.
Meet the Cast
Hugo Becker plays the role of Andre Merlaux, and Wilfred Benaicheplayes the role of the Colonel, the secret rival of Andre. MathildeWarnier plays the role of Sophie, the girlfriend of Andre. Marie- Julie Baup plays Mari- Jo Cotin, KarimBarras plays the character of Jacquard, Bruno Paviot plays the character of Moulinier and Christophe Kourotchkine plays the role of Moise.
Where to Watch?
A Very Secret Service has a total of 24 episodes and all these episodes are made available to the audience exclusively only on our Netflix platform.
Ratings And Reviews
This series has received a 7.7/10 rating from IMDb, a 4/5 from Common sense media, and a 3.5/5 from Geek Ireland.
Speaking of the reviews on the series, A very secret Service is a classic French story that was liked by a lot of audiences. Initially, the series was claimed to be in a comedy spy genre but however, but it was even more worth it.
The series had a good storyline, an accurate amount of run time and episodes, and a crisp character description for the actors. Overall, the series is a good watch and recommended by spy-genre lovers.
Stream It Or Skip It?
Netflix should definitely stream the series, both the seasons as well. A Very Secret Service has a clear and crisp essence of a classic French spy story. Even though the series received mixed reviews, the positive ones seem to dominate. Hence, there is no need for such a question. Netflix should continue to stream the series.
Conclusion
Apart from the series, the genre itself attracts a good range of audiences. This is what happened in a very secret Service as well. If you are bored and a person interested in spy movies, then a very secret service is the one for you.
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
By SEAN MURPHY and TERRY WALLACE
A man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain.
Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with another doctor, a receptionist and a patient.
“We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said. “He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”
Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, called Phillips “the consummate gentleman” and “a man that we should all strive to emulate.” He said the three employees who were killed were “the three best people in the entire world” and that they “didn’t deserve to die this way.”
Authorities said the gunman carried a rifle and handgun during the shooting at the medical building on a hospital campus, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.
Wednesday’s shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System happened the same week that families in Uvalde, Texas, began burying the dead from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
The victims and gunman in Tulsa were found on the second floor of a medical office where an orthopedic clinic is located, police said. The shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.
All appointments at the orthopedic clinic were canceled through Friday.
The spate of recent gun violence across the country, including the killing of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde by an 18-year-old gunman carrying an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, has led to Democratic leaders amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns, while Republicans are emphasizing more security at schools.
The divide mirrors a partisan split that has stymied action in Congress and many state capitols over how best to respond to a record-high number of gun-related deaths in the U.S.
Authorities investigating the Tulsa shooting executed a search warrant at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, in connection with the investigation, police said.
“It appears both weapons at one point or another were fired on the scene,” Dalgleish said. “The officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building, and that’s what led them to the second floor.”
Police responded to the call about three minutes after dispatchers received the report at 4:52 p.m. and made contact with the gunman at 5:01 p.m., Dalgleish said.
“I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers,” Dalgleish said.
The length of time it took police officers in Uvalde to engage the gunman during last week’s deadly school shooting in Texas has become a key focus of that investigation. Officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom where the gunman attacked.
Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”
St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building, which houses outpatient clinics and other medical offices.
“This campus is sacred ground for our community,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “For decades, this campus has been a place where heroes come to work every day to save the lives of people in our community.”
Bynum added: “Right now, my thoughts are with the victims. If we want to have a policy discussion, that is something to be had in the future, but not tonight.”
Philip Tankersley, 27, was leaving his father’s room at nearby Saint Francis Hospital around 5 p.m., when hospital staff said there was an active shooter in the building across the street, locked the doors and warned them to stay away from the windows.
Tankersley said he and his mother sheltered in his father’s hospital room for more than an hour, trying to learn scraps of information from the TV news and passing nurses. He said they heard “code silver” and “level 1 trauma” announced on the hospital speakers and wondered if they were safe in the room.
“I wasn’t particularly worried because the two people that I need to look out for were in that same room as me,” he said. “But it was definitely a ‘this is happening here’ moment.”
The shooting Wednesday also comes just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack. The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, including at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma, 45 miles from Tulsa, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.
Since January, there have been 12 shootings where four or more people have been killed, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database. Those shootings have left 76 dead, including 31 adults and children in Buffalo and Texas, the database says. The death toll does not include the suspects in the shootings.
___
Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Mike Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
