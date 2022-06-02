Why Is Vecna Killing

Share Pin 0 Shares

Who doesn’t like an adventurous board game full of twists and dangers? A type of game in which you get lost. You get submerged in the story. You connect to the character you are playing. A get lost in time when you play games.

But what if you got to know that the game’s villains are not made up. They are real.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume came with a lot of twists. First, the villain Vecna of D&D (dungeons and Dragons) is real and is killing the teenagers of the Hawkins.

Who Is Vecna?

Vecna is the most bizarre undead wizard from the arcade game D&D. Apparently, and he is not just a game villain. He exists in reality on the upside. He seems like a human with no flesh and only visually movable veins. So how did he end up on the upside? There is a whole new story that takes us back to Season 1.

Why Is He Killing?

Vecna, as a predator species, thinks we his wiping out the humans for good.

Does he have anything to do with El?

Well, of course, yes, it is revealed that El refused to join Vecna to kill humans and banished him away. This got him angry. He knew Eleven was powerful, so he waited until Eleven lost her power to regain his dominance over the world.

Later, we learned that Number 1, Henry Creel, is Vecna.

Who Has He Killed?

In the very first episode, he kills Chrissy, a cheerleader. Chrissy was suffering from an eating disorder and had an abusive mother. She started daydreaming about the horrific events of her life, and finally, after one week of visions, Vecna killed her.

In the next episode, a friend of Nancy became a victim of Vecna. He was guilty of his friend’s death. At last, Max became the victim but was saved by Nancy on time. However, Max could not get over his brother Billy’s death.

This concluded that Vecna Preys on people’s fear, insecurities, and dark secrets.

How Does He Kill?

Vecna has a very terrifying and specific way of killing. He targets only teenagers, and when the time comes, he fully reveals himself. The body of the targeted victim floats into the air, the bones start to snap, and at last, the eyes are popped out.

In this season, Vecna can mentally travel from the upside to the real world. He doesn’t have to be present there physically. Because of this reason, none could ever see him, yet they could see the things happening with the victim.

Where Can You Watch The Show

You can watch the series online on Netflix. Till now, 3 full seasons and 4Th season’s Volume 1 has been aired.

