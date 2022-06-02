Why Was Amber Heard awarded $2 Million From The Court?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Depp vs. Heard trial has been a hot topic for the whole world for quite some time now. People have been wondering about the outcome of this extremely heated televised battle going on for more than a month now. Here’s what happened: Depp was awarded $15 million, while Heard was awarded $2 million.

Wait, WHAT? What did happen now? Why were they both awarded money? Who won the case? What happened in the court?

The jury had a hard time giving their verdict, but the case has finally been settled, and it looks like it was a bit of a win-win for both parties.

What Is The Depp vs. Heard trial?

In 2018, Johnny Depp filed a case against Amber Heard, his ex-wife, on charges of defamation. Earlier that year, Heard stated in an article that she sees herself as a “public figure of domestic abuse.” The article didn’t take Depp’s name, but it could be implied that it was directed to him. Thus, he filed a case against her, demanding $50 million for defamation.

However, Heard countersued her ex-husband for $100 million, stating that the defamation charges were false and that Depp was guilty.

What Was The Final Verdict Of The Case?

After a six-week trial, On June 1, 2022, the jurors voted in favor of Depp. They awarded him $10 million for compensatory charges and $5 million for punitive charges.

On the other hand, Heard was awarded $2 million for compensatory charges only.

Officially, Johnny Depp has won the case.

Why Were They Both Awarded Money?

Amber Heard had made three defamation claims, two of which were cleared on Depp. Still, the jurors found that Depp had wrongfully defamed Heard once through his lawyer.

Adam Waldman, one of Depp’s lawyers, told the Daily Mail that Heard had committed a hoax when police were called to their apartment in May 2016. The claim was investigated and was found to be false.

Thus, Depp was cleared of two of those charges, so he was compensated for $10 million. Heard was cleared of the ‘hoax’ charge, so she was awarded $2 million.

What Was Their Reaction?

Johnny Depp is quite happy, stating that the verdict has given him his life back. He just wanted the truth to come out in front of everyone. He implied that he didn’t want to live his life with a false reputation hanging over his head.

On the other hand, Amber Heard was pretty disappointed at such a decision from the court. She conveyed that the verdict was a ‘setback for women.’ She believes that the verdict implies that violence against women should be taken more seriously. Furthermore, she was sorry that her fight was not enough to get justice in front of Depp’s influence.

Both Depp and Heard made defamation charges against each other, claiming that they were victims of domestic abuse. With the conclusion of the case, the audience wants to see how this battle will affect the personal and professional lives of Depp and Heard.

