News
Why Was Amber Heard awarded $2 Million From The Court?
The Depp vs. Heard trial has been a hot topic for the whole world for quite some time now. People have been wondering about the outcome of this extremely heated televised battle going on for more than a month now. Here’s what happened: Depp was awarded $15 million, while Heard was awarded $2 million.
Wait, WHAT? What did happen now? Why were they both awarded money? Who won the case? What happened in the court?
The jury had a hard time giving their verdict, but the case has finally been settled, and it looks like it was a bit of a win-win for both parties.
What Is The Depp vs. Heard trial?
In 2018, Johnny Depp filed a case against Amber Heard, his ex-wife, on charges of defamation. Earlier that year, Heard stated in an article that she sees herself as a “public figure of domestic abuse.” The article didn’t take Depp’s name, but it could be implied that it was directed to him. Thus, he filed a case against her, demanding $50 million for defamation.
However, Heard countersued her ex-husband for $100 million, stating that the defamation charges were false and that Depp was guilty.
What Was The Final Verdict Of The Case?
After a six-week trial, On June 1, 2022, the jurors voted in favor of Depp. They awarded him $10 million for compensatory charges and $5 million for punitive charges.
On the other hand, Heard was awarded $2 million for compensatory charges only.
Officially, Johnny Depp has won the case.
Why Were They Both Awarded Money?
Amber Heard had made three defamation claims, two of which were cleared on Depp. Still, the jurors found that Depp had wrongfully defamed Heard once through his lawyer.
Adam Waldman, one of Depp’s lawyers, told the Daily Mail that Heard had committed a hoax when police were called to their apartment in May 2016. The claim was investigated and was found to be false.
Thus, Depp was cleared of two of those charges, so he was compensated for $10 million. Heard was cleared of the ‘hoax’ charge, so she was awarded $2 million.
What Was Their Reaction?
Johnny Depp is quite happy, stating that the verdict has given him his life back. He just wanted the truth to come out in front of everyone. He implied that he didn’t want to live his life with a false reputation hanging over his head.
On the other hand, Amber Heard was pretty disappointed at such a decision from the court. She conveyed that the verdict was a ‘setback for women.’ She believes that the verdict implies that violence against women should be taken more seriously. Furthermore, she was sorry that her fight was not enough to get justice in front of Depp’s influence.
Both Depp and Heard made defamation charges against each other, claiming that they were victims of domestic abuse. With the conclusion of the case, the audience wants to see how this battle will affect the personal and professional lives of Depp and Heard.
The post Why Was Amber Heard awarded $2 Million From The Court? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings
By KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is swiftly working to put its stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by 18-year-old assailants who used semi-automatic rifles to kill 31 people, including 19 children.
Partisan positions were clear at a Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday on legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. The bill also would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.
It builds on the administration’s executive action banning fast-action “bump-stock” devices and “ghost guns” that are assembled without serial numbers.
The Democratic legislation, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, was quickly added to the legislative docket after last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. A vote by the full House could come as early as next week.
However, with Republicans nearly all in opposition, the House action will mostly be symbolic, merely putting lawmakers on record about gun control ahead of this year’s elections. The Senate is taking a different course, with a bipartisan group striving toward a compromise on gun safety legislation that can win enough GOP support to become law. Those talks are making “rapid progress,” according to Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the Republican negotiators.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, defended his chamber’s proposals Thursday as popular with most Americans. He dismissed Republican criticism.
“You say that it is too soon to take action? That we are ‘politicizing’ these tragedies to enact new policies?” Nadler said. “It has been 23 years since Columbine. Fifteen years since Virginia Tech. Ten years since Sandy Hook. Seven years since Charleston. Four years since Parkland and Santa Fe and Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”
“Too soon? My friends, what the hell are you waiting for?”
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking Republican on the committee, said no one wants another tragedy. But he insisted the House bill would do nothing to stop mass shootings.
“We need to get serious about understanding why this keeps happening. Democrats are always fixated on curtailing the rights of law-abiding citizens rather than trying to understand why this evil happens,” Jordan said. “Until we figure out the why, we will always mourn losses without facing the problem. Our job is to figure out the why.”
A chief feature of the House bill requires those buying semi-automatic weapons to be at least 21. Only six states require someone to be at least 21 years old to buy rifles and shotguns. The shooters in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York, both were 18 and used an AR-15-style weapon.
Any legislative response to the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings will have to get through the evenly divided Senate, where support from at least 10 Republicans would be needed to advance the measure to a final vote. A group of senators has been working privately this week in hopes of finding a consensus.
Ideas under discussion include expanding background checks for gun purchases and incentivizing red-flag laws that allow family members, school officials and others to go into court and secure orders requiring the police to seize guns from people considered threats to themselves or others.
The broader bipartisan group of almost 10 senators talked again Wednesday — “a very productive call,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., in an interview.
“There’s a tenor and tone, as well as real substantive discussion that seems different,” he said.
Blumenthal has been working with a Republican member of the group, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, on a proposal to send resources to the states for red-flag laws. He said he was “excited and encouraged” by the response from the group.
“It really is time for our Republican colleagues to put up or shut up,” Blumenthal said. “We’ve been down this road before.”
President Joe Biden was asked Wednesday if he was confident Congress would take action on gun legislation.
“I served in Congress for 36 years. I’m never confident, totally,” Biden said. “It depends, and I don’t know. I’ve not been in on the negotiations as they’re going on right now.”
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
News
Johnny Depp And Kate Moss: Are They Close Friends? Were They Seeing Each Other?
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, the famous ‘it’ couple back from the 90s, are stalked again. Right from the beginning, this couple is seen seeking attention from the camera and becoming the hot talk of the town.
Johnny Depp And Kate Moss: Relationship
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’ relationship began in 1994 when they were introduced by celebrity journalist George Wayne at New York City’s Cafe Tabac. The former couple is 11 years apart in age; when they first met, Depp was 31, and Moss was 20. Moss was new to town when she met Depp, who was just out of a relationship with actress, Winona Ryder and about to premiere his picture, Ed Wood. “I knew from the first time we chatted that we would be together,” the supermodel exclaimed.
The writer who introduced the now-exes recalls the first time they met. “Johnny was in the back eating dinner when Kate and Naomi [Campbell] stepped in,” Wayne recounted in an Instagram post in 2019. “I had no clue they’d become the IT couple for seasons to come, wrecking hotel rooms throughout the world during their still memorable union!” Instead, Moss, 48, is expected to explain how Depp once swept her up and carried her after she slipped downstairs.
Moss was drawn into the legal drama when Heard, 36, told the jury about a March 2015 fight during which she punched Depp, 58, in the face out of fear he was going to shove her sister, Whitney Henriquez, down a staircase.
The Breakup
Moss and Depp’s romance ended three years later. Depp discussed their split in an interview with Hello magazine a year later, admitting that he was blamed for their split. “I’ve never gotten that worked up over a lady before,” Depp said in 1998. “I’ve been so foolish since our relationship has so much going for us.” I had to accept responsibility for what occurred because I was tough to get along with, I allowed my work to get in the way, and I didn’t give her the attention she deserved.
Depp went on to say that his love for his job interfered with his connection with Moss. “I shouldn’t have gotten so heated up by what others had to say about my work,” he continued. “Sure, I should care about my movies, but I should strive to leave them behind when I come home.” That was impossible for me, and it was a nightmare to live with. I’m a complete dumbass at times.
” Moss, for her part, revealed the divorce for the first time in a Vanity Fair interview in 2012, admitting that she sobbed for “years” over Depp’s departure. “No one has ever truly taken care of me. “Johnny did for a little while,” she explained. “I trusted what he said. If I asked him, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. That’s what I was missing when I left. I truly lost sight of who I could rely on.”
While not much is known about the couple’s relationship today, it is thought they
Remain on good terms and that Kate will testify in Johnny’s defense.
The post Johnny Depp And Kate Moss: Are They Close Friends? Were They Seeing Each Other? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Coon Rapids man who worked in Anoka-Hennepin School District charged in online child sextortion scheme
A Coon Rapids man who worked as a paraprofessional in the Anoka-Hennepin School District is accused of using social media and an online gaming forum to target children in a sextortion scheme.
Glen Robert Anderson, 24, was charged Tuesday with two counts of producing child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort, according to information filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota.
If convicted, Anderson faces and mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s office said in a news release.
Anderson worked as a substitute paraprofessional for Anoka-Hennepin schools between May 23, 2019, and March 10, 2022, when the district learned he was under investigation by the FBI, a district spokesman said.
No attorney was listed in court documents for Anderson, whose first appearance in court has not yet been scheduled.
Between April 2016 and August 2021, the charges against Anderson allege that he used his position as administrator of an online gaming forum to groom minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual acts with him, and that he provided the children with in-game perks, privileges and other gifts.
When one of his alleged victims — who was about 13 years old when Anderson first contacted him — claimed Anderson abused him, Anderson threatened to publicly release explicit images of the victim, the charges said.
In another instance, Anderson allegedly used the social media apps Grindr and Snapchat to contact a 14-year-old boy, who he exchanged sexually explicit images with and at least twice sexually assaulted, the charges said.
The U.S. Department of Justice offers internet safety education resources at www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
Why Was Amber Heard awarded $2 Million From The Court?
House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings
Johnny Depp And Kate Moss: Are They Close Friends? Were They Seeing Each Other?
Coon Rapids man who worked in Anoka-Hennepin School District charged in online child sextortion scheme
Buenos Aires’ “Crypto Building,” Innovation Or Marketing Ploy? Here’s The 411
Is Blacklist Renewed Or Cancelled?
How It Ends (2018): Where To Watch It Online? What Is The Storyline?
Tom Swift On The CW: Should You Stream It Or Skip It?What Do Our Critics Have To Say?
Stellar Price Prediction 2022 — Will XLM Hit $1 Soon?
Where To Watch What Is A Woman Documentary?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month