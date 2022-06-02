News
Why Xavien Howard feels at peace; and Dolphins injury updates, Mike McDaniel’s O-line thoughts
After Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard got his contract concerns settled this offseason, he was back with the team in a practice setting for the first time at Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp, the first of two sessions with Thursday to follow.
Howard showed up with a new neck tattoo of a peace sign that can be seen under his beard. For the three-time Pro Bowl selection, it’s a symbol for his current state of mind.
“I’m at peace right now,” Howard said following Wednesday’s practice. “I’m happy where I’m at.”
Howard, an established veteran who can take it easy over the offseason after his 27 interceptions in the past five years, did individual drills but did not participate in team portions of the session in his first day back after other players have been through two weeks of organized team activities before this week. OTAs and minicamp are part of phase 3 of the Dolphins’ overall offseason workout program, which began in early April.
“It feels great to be back out there with the guys, be back out there with the team, put in the energy,” Howard said. “Happy to be out there ready to learn.”
It’s a stark contrast from where Howard stood with the team at the same point last offseason, absent from minicamp amid his contract dispute with the team at the time.
New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is happy to have his star cornerback with the team, as well.
“He makes me a better coach,” McDaniel said as he stepped away from his post-practice media session, opening it up for Howard to follow in front of the cameras.
Howard said he has primarily spent time with his family over the offseason while occasionally working out on his own.
“I’m in shape. I’m healthy. Everything’s good,” he said. “Just back to playing football now.”
While not facing up against new Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday, that will one day be a one-on-one practice matchup ahead of the season.
“I’m glad I don’t have to go against him on game day,” Howard said, “but like I said, we’re going to get each other better. That’s what it’s all about.”
Howard also offered his early offseason thoughts on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“He’s bombing it right now,” he said of a difference noticed in his arm strength. “I feel like he’s just getting better.”
Offseason injury updates
With Howard back with at practice, the Dolphins still don’t have three key veterans that underwent offseason surgeries participating during minicamp: Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (lower leg) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).
Armstead, the prized free-agent acquisition on the offensive line, was seen on the side of practice, as was Jones as a spectator during team drills late in the session.
“We’re trying to be very deliberate and intentional with how we handle all these guys,” said McDaniel. “It’s been very good. We haven’t had a setback, really, across the board. We are being fairly conservative, but that’s on an individual basis. You try to handle that the right way which makes the most sense for all parties involved.
“When they’re ready, they’ll be out there full swing. I can promise you they want to be playing right now, but between them and the training staff, we’re trying to be very pragmatic on how we bring them back.”
Armstead spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said his rehab has gone well, and he anticipates to be ready for training camp, which begins in late July.
New edge rusher Melvin Ingram is still not practicing, nor has a jersey number at the moment, but he was still active with the outside linebackers wearing a hoodie at Wednesday’s practice.
O-line movement
With Armstead in place as the team’s starting left tackle, the rest of the first-team line still has to be put in place.
After mentioning Connor Williams, a guard through four NFL years with the Dallas Cowboys, as an option at center last week, McDaniel spoke Wednesday about Austin Jackson’s possibilities at right tackle. Jackson played left tackle as a rookie in 2020 and primarily was at left guard in 2021.
“When Austin Jackson has been playing right tackle, been very pleased because he’s approaching it the only way you can get better as a player, and that’s complete commitment to it,” McDaniel said. “We’re asking people to do hard things at an elite level, so you try to do it over and over and over, and he’s diligently attacking that. The more live bullets that we get for him at every position that he’ll play, the better.”
McDaniel was asked if he’s comfortable with either Williams or last year’s starting center, Michael Deiter, at the position and if the team may pursue another offseason addition.
“If no other player is added, I’m going to be very confident in our starting center next year. I’m excited about who we have,” McDaniel said. “You wouldn’t be doing service to June 1 or 2 if you made some bold statement. That’s why we practice, and that’s why we work diligently as we do.”
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was charged Wednesday by a grand jury with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court.
The 25-count indictment also contains charges of murder and attempted murder as a hate crime and weapons possession.
Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but did not disclose charges, saying proceedings were ongoing.
The domestic terrorism charge accuses Gendron of killing “because of the perceived race and/or color” of his victims.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the domestic terrorism hate crime law in August 2019, in the wake of a mass shooting targeting Mexicans at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The measure, dubbed the “Josef Neumann Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act” after an attack at a rabbi’s home in Munsey, New York, was signed into law on April 3, 2020, and took effect Nov. 1, 2020.
The charge, Domestic Acts of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the First Degree, is punishable with a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.
Murder charges were filed for each of the victims, who ranged in age from 32 to 86 and included eight shoppers, the store security guard and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store with their groceries.
The gunman, carrying an AR-15-style rifle he had recently purchased, opened fire on Saturday afternoon shoppers at the only supermarket in the predominantly Black neighborhood.
The shooting, followed 10 days later by a mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers inside a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, has renewed a national debate about gun control and violent extremism.
Federal authorities also are investigating the possibility of hate crime charges against Gendron, who apparently detailed his plans and his racist motivation in hundreds of pages of writings he posted online shortly before the shooting. The attack was livestreamed from a helmet-mounted camera.
Gendron drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible, investigators have said.
His attorney, Brian Parker, said he had not seen the indictment and could not comment, adding that prosecution and defense attorneys have been barred by a judge from discussing the case publicly.
Associated Press writer Michael Sisak contributed from New York.
Watch live: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial verdicts reached
By DENISE LAVOIE
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury on Wednesday said it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.
The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 2 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday. The seven-person civil jury had to come to a unanimous decision to reach each verdict. They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.
Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.
Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.
Jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with “actual malice,” meaning they knew what they were saying was false, or were acting with a reckless disregard for the truth.
During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.
Depp hasn’t been waiting in Virginia for the decision. He’s spent the last few days on stage, singing and playing guitar with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom.
Candy Series On Hulu: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Nick Antosca and Robin Veith have created Candy, an anticipated American crime drama streaming television miniseries. Candy Montgomery, a housewife and a loving mother to two, was indicted for murdering her best friend, Betty Gore, with the aid of an ax in the 1980s in Texas. It will air on May 9, 2022. Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey take up the main lead roles of Candy and Betty, respectively.
What Is Candy About?
Candy is based on the true tale of Candy Montgomery, who has an affair with her closest friend Betty’s husband. When Betty discovers the affair and approaches Candy, she is murdered. The plot gets its inspiration from a real murder in a Texas neighborhood in 1980. The series appears to center there too.
Candy Montgomery, who lived in the suburbs of Texas in the 1980s, was a housewife and mother who got a lucky break. She had a good partner, two nice children, a beautiful house, and even meticulously planned and executed indiscretions. But, when the strain of conformity mounts, her actions scream for a little more independence until she is silent, with fatal consequences.
Watch It Or Skip It?
Genuine crime stories, whether documentaries or fictional adaptations of true stories are abounding in the film and television industry. “Candy,” being one of the true-crime stories, gives us more reason to watch it.
The series doesn’t stay from one point of view. Instead, it sways between the good and bats of Candy’s crime. Is Candy Montgomery trying to accomplish the victim card of a deranged mind, or is she guilty of her wrongdoings? In this series, she is portrayed as both victim and guilty, which makes it more interesting for crime-thriller lovers.
It will be best suited for you if you look for a real crime story-based series. It showcases the estranged friendship between Candy and Betty and the unpleasant practices of the society of the Dallas suburbs in the 1980s. The story is mainly about Candy murdering her neighborhood friend Betty and going through trials and investigations.
Cast Of Candy
The main cast of this Hulu series includes:
Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey as the main leads Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore, Pablo Schreiber as Allan Gore, Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery, and Raúl Esparza as Don Crowder.
“Candy” Episodes – When Will They Release?
On Monday, May 9, the first episode of Candy will release on Hulu, followed by new episodes every day until the conclusion on Friday, May 13.
Episode One of the series is “Friday the 13th,” which will release on May 9, 2022. “Happy Wife, Happy Life,” which makes the second episode, will release on May 10, 2022. Episode Three, “Overkill,” will release on May 11, 2022
Episode Four, “Covergirl,” will release on May 12, 2022. And the last episode, as of now, “The Fight,” will release on May 13, 2022.
