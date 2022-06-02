News
Wild receive compensatory pick for not signing draft bust Filip Johansson
The selection of Swedish defenseman Filip Johansson was viewed as a reach at the time. Now it will go down among the biggest draft busts the Wild have ever endured.
On Wednesday, the Wild officially closed the chapter on Johansson, whom former general manager Paul Fenton selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.
As a result, the Wild received a compensatory pick in the second round of the 2022 draft.
While the maligned Fenton made a handful of shrewd moves in his short tenure with the Wild — no doubt, trading for star winger Kevin Fiala is atop that list — the decision to draft Johansson was just as baffling then as it is now.
There’s still a chance Johansson carves out a niche for himself in the NHL. He now is free to sign anywhere this offseason.
Meanwhile, with the 2022 NHL Draft about a month away, the Wild now have a pick in the first round, a couple of picks in the second round, a pick in the third round, a pick in the fourth round, a pick in the fifth round and a pick in the sixth round.
Forest Lake residents asked to weigh in on downtown plan
Forest Lake officials have launched the latest round of community engagement for the city’s new downtown plan, and residents have two options for providing feedback: online or in person.
The plan, commissioned last year by the Forest Lake City Council, showcases the lake and would make downtown more pedestrian friendly. One of the biggest changes being proposed is a rebuild of the block where the defunct Vannelli’s by the Lake is located, at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 61/Lake Street and Broadway Avenue. The developer is Forest Lake-based Gaughan Cos., which built Lighthouse Lofts, a $22 million, five-story mixed-use development on the north side of downtown.
An in-person open house will be 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Forest Lake City Center. The open house will feature a presentation, and residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
Anyone preferring to submit their feedback online can find the implementation plan, supporting documents and the community engagement link at www.investinforestlake.com/downtown-planning.
‘Boogaloo Bois’ member gets 4 years in prison for conspiring to provide material to terrorist group
A North Carolina man, who came to the attention of law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to four years in prison for conspiring to provide material support to the terrorist group Hamas.
Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 24, and co-defendant Michael Robert Solomon, 32, of New Brighton, members of the “Boogaloo Bois,” met in the days following the unrest in the Twin Cities over the death of Floyd, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Teeter, of Hampstead, N.C., had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Solomon was sentenced in March of 2022 to three years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.
In late May of 2020, authorities began investigating the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized anti-government extremist group, after learning that some members were discussing violence and were armed during the unrest in Minneapolis.
In June 2020, Teeter and Solomon came into contact with a confidential human source and an undercover agent, who they believed were members of Hamas. On June 28, 2020, the two proposed assisting the group who by manufacturing firearm noise suppressors, untraceable guns and fully automatic weapons for Hamas. The two had previously discussed destroying a northern Minnesota courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Later, on July 6, 2020, the two purchased a drill press for the purpose of making suppressors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Teeter admitted that he and Solomon planned to use it to also manufacture suppressors for members of the Boogaloo Bois. They brought the drill press to Solomon’s home and later used it produce make five suppressors.
On July 30, 2020, the two delivered the five suppressors to the undercover agent. During that meeting, Teeter and Solomon agreed to produce additional suppressors for the group, with the belief that they would be used against Israeli and U.S. military personnel.
Teeter admitted that he and Solomon again met the undercover agent again on Aug. 29, 2020 when they gave the individual a 3-D printed “auto sear” believing that it would be used by the terrorist group to convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automatic rifles. At this time, Teeter and Solomon agreed to obtain, and did obtain, another order of auto sears for the group.
At his sentencing Wednesday, the court recognized the extensive assistance to multiple investigations that Teeter provided to the FBI following his apprehension, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Solomon also cooperated following his arrest, according to federal authorities.
Panic at the Disco books September concert at Xcel Energy Center
Las Vegas pop band Panic at the Disco will return to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 14.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 8 through Ticketmaster. Verizon Up members have access to a presale that starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, while Citi cardholders have a presale opportunity starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
Initially discovered by Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Panic at the Disco enjoyed a burst of early success in the late ’00s with a half dozen hits, including “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and “Nine in the Afternoon.”
But as the group’s lineup started to change, fans began losing interest. Lead singer Brendon Urie ended up the sole remaining member and kicked off a new era with 2013’s platinum-selling “Miss Jackson,” the first of nine more big hits, including 2018’s “High Hopes,” which went platinum five times in the States and hit the Top 10 across Europe and Australia.
The upcoming tour supports Panic at the Disco’s impending seventh album “Viva Las Vengeance,” which is due out Aug. 19. In a news release, Urie said the record is “a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”
Panic at the Disco has played the Twin Cities more than a dozen times, including shows at the X, Target Center and the Basilica Block Party.
