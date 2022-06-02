Wild receive compensatory pick for not signing draft bust Filip Johansson

A North Carolina man, who came to the attention of law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to four years in prison for conspiring to provide material support to the terrorist group Hamas.

Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 24, and co-defendant Michael Robert Solomon, 32, of New Brighton, members of the “Boogaloo Bois,” met in the days following the unrest in the Twin Cities over the death of Floyd, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Teeter, of Hampstead, N.C., had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Solomon was sentenced in March of 2022 to three years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

In late May of 2020, authorities began investigating the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized anti-government extremist group, after learning that some members were discussing violence and were armed during the unrest in Minneapolis.

In June 2020, Teeter and Solomon came into contact with a confidential human source and an undercover agent, who they believed were members of Hamas. On June 28, 2020, the two proposed assisting the group who by manufacturing firearm noise suppressors, untraceable guns and fully automatic weapons for Hamas. The two had previously discussed destroying a northern Minnesota courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Later, on July 6, 2020, the two purchased a drill press for the purpose of making suppressors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Teeter admitted that he and Solomon planned to use it to also manufacture suppressors for members of the Boogaloo Bois. They brought the drill press to Solomon’s home and later used it produce make five suppressors.

On July 30, 2020, the two delivered the five suppressors to the undercover agent. During that meeting, Teeter and Solomon agreed to produce additional suppressors for the group, with the belief that they would be used against Israeli and U.S. military personnel.

Teeter admitted that he and Solomon again met the undercover agent again on Aug. 29, 2020 when they gave the individual a 3-D printed “auto sear” believing that it would be used by the terrorist group to convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automatic rifles. At this time, Teeter and Solomon agreed to obtain, and did obtain, another order of auto sears for the group.

At his sentencing Wednesday, the court recognized the extensive assistance to multiple investigations that Teeter provided to the FBI following his apprehension, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Solomon also cooperated following his arrest, according to federal authorities.