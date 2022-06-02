News
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two court-appointed prosecutors declined Wednesday to charge a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in the 2016 fatal shooting of a man sleeping in a park, saying they didn’t believe they could defeat a self-defense argument.
The decision echoes a district attorney’s finding years ago that Joseph Mensah had acted in self-defense when he shot Jay Anderson Jr., one of three people he fatally shot over a five-year span.
Mensah was a Wauwatosa police officer at the time but has since become a Waukesha County deputy.
The special prosecutors, Milwaukee attorney Scott Hansen and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke, spent months reviewing the case, consulting judges and attorneys and even conducting a mock trial with a jury and repeatedly found they couldn’t overcome the self-defense argument. Ethical considerations prevent prosecutors from charging cases they know they can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt, Hansen said.
“I’m only sorry that there’s nothing that we can do to help heal those wounds,” Hansen told Judge Glenn Yamahiro as Anderson’s family looked on from the courtroom’s gallery. “But there isn’t. And that’s our conclusion.”
Mensah came upon Anderson, who was 25, sleeping in a car after hours in a Wauwatosa park in June 2016. Mensah said he fired after Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat, and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm declined to charge Mensah later that year. Chisholm also chose not to charge Mensah in the deaths of either of the other two people he killed.
Anderson’s family disputed that Anderson had reached for the gun. Their attorney, Kimberly Motley, used a obscure legal maneuver similar to a grand jury inquiry to persuade Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro that there was enough probable cause to support charging Mensah. He appointed Hansen and Gruenke in December as special prosecutors to review the case and file charges if they saw fit.
Motley argued Wednesday that Gruenke and Hansen were required by law to file charges since Yamahiro ruled enough probable cause existed to support a complaint.
“This law was put on the books to protect people that are victims, as my clients are,” Motley said.
Yamahiro said he believes the statutes required him only to find probable cause and launch a review. He said that self-defense is difficult to overcome and Hansen was right when he said prosecutors can’t ethically charge cases they know they can’t prove.
He sympathized with Anderson’s family but said he never thought a case against Mensah was a “a slam dunk.”
“I am sorry from that perspective this is not a more satisfying outcome for them,” he said.
Linda Anderson, Jay Anderson Jr.’s mother, told the judge that all the work that went into forcing the second review had “been for nothing.”
“I’m not stopping until that man is behind bars where he needs to be,” she said, drawing applause from the gallery.
Mensah’s attorney, Jonathan Cermele, didn’t immediately respond to an email message following the hearing.
Mensah joined the Wauwatosa Police Department in 2015. That year, he fatally shot Antonio Gonzales, who prosecutors said had refused to drop a sword. Mensah killed Anderson the following year. In 2020, he shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole as Cole fled from police following a disturbance at a mall. Mensah said he fired because Cole pointed a gun at him. That shooting sparked months of protests.
In explaining his rationale for not charging Mensah in Cole’s death, Chisholm said evidence showed, among other things, that Cole fled from police carrying a stolen handgun, fired a shot while fleeing and refused police commands to drop the weapon.
Mensah is Black, as were Anderson and Cole. Gonzales identified as Native American.
Hansen and Gruenke wrote in a 25-page report summarizing their investigation and conclusions that the Gonzales and Cole shootings were relevant to Anderson’s case and if they tried to tie the shootings together in court a judge wouldn’t permit it.
They added that Mensah put himself in danger during his encounter with Anderson by approaching Anderson’s vehicle from the passenger side rather than the driver’s side, using his squad’s floodlights rather than its emergency lights, not waiting for back-up officers and failing to keep Anderson’s gun in sight. None of that changes whether he acted in self-defense at the moment he opened fire, however, they said.
Mensah resigned under pressure from the Wauwatosa Police Department in 2020 and joined the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.
The Anderson family has filed a civil lawsuit against Mensah in federal court. Motley said after the hearing that’s she looking forward to deposing Mensah under oath.
News
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JAY REEVES
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia — who died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school — and her husband, Joe — who died two days later from a heart attack.
Nineteen children and two teachers — Garcia and her co-teacher, 44-year-old Eva Mireles — were killed May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman burst into their classroom. The litany of visitations, funerals and burials began Monday and will continue into mid-June.
At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders. Covered by flowers, the two closed caskets were borne by pallbearers past a phalanx of police in uniforms and priests in white robes.
Some sobbed throughout the service in which Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller offered thanks for Irma Garcia’s dedication. He listed the names of the slain schoolchildren several times throughout the homily.
“Because you were there with them,” he said. “You did what you would have done with your own children. You took care of them until your last breath.”
Irma, 48, was finishing up her 23rd year as a teacher at Robb Elementary. In a letter posted on the school’s website at the beginning of the school year, Garcia told her students that she and Joe had four children — a Marine, a college student, a high school student and a seventh grader.
Most of the readings during Wednesday’s service and the homily were in English, with García-Siller offering some words in Spanish.
“We are all hurting,” he said. “In the midst of so much, please, please people need comfort, people need you. … Let us all foster a culture of peace.”
Joe, 50, collapsed and died after dropping off flowers at his wife’s memorial. The couple would have been married 25 years on June 28 His obituary noted that he and Irma “began their relationship in high school and it flourished into a love that was beautiful and kind.”
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who attended the Garcias’ funeral, said in a statement that America “must unite as a country against this senseless cycle of violence, act immediately to protect our children, and make sure that every child and every educator feels safe in our schools.”
Another funeral Wednesday was for 10-year-old Jose Flores Jr., also at Sacred Heart. He made the honor roll and received a certificate on May 24, hours before the shooting. His father told CNN that his son loved baseball and video games and “was always full of energy.”
On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds turned out to remember Amerie Jo Garza, a smiling fourth-grader whose funeral Mass was the first since the massacre. The funeral for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez was Tuesday night.
At Amerie’s funeral, mourner Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims. She described Amerie as “a nice little girl who smiled a lot,” and who was “so humble and charismatic but full of life.”
Investigators continue to seek answers about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo. The director of state police last week said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk.
On Wednesday, Arredondo told CNN that he’s talking regularly with investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating.
Authorities have said the gunman, Salvador Ramos, legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-15-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law. Ramos was killed by law enforcement.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
Lawyer: Cosby used safe spaces to sexually abuse teen girl
By ANDREW DALTON
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bill Cosby used friendly spaces — a film set at a public park, a game room — to give 16-year-old Judy Huth a sense of safety before sexually abusing her, Huth’s lawyer said Wednesday in opening statements at a civil trial.
Attorney Nathan Goldberg said the meeting of Cosby, already a major star in the spring of 1975, and Huth, then a typical Southern California teenager, was highly unlikely, and would lead to her life changing permanently.
“The odds of their world colliding and intermingling were slight to none,” Goldberg said.
A few days later, Cosby would take Huth to the Playboy Mansion, where he led her and a 17-year-old friend to a room off the main house full of pinball machines and other games that they played.
Goldberg projected for the jury an old, washed-out photo that Huth’s friend, Donna Samuelson, took of Cosby and Huth in the room, and left it up for most of his opening statement. Cosby, clearly recognizable, is wearing a red beanie and has a beard.
There were two bedrooms with their own bathrooms connected to the game room. When Huth left a bathroom at one point, she came out to find Cosby sitting on a bed, and padded the spot next to him, directing Huth to sit.
“After she sat down, he pounced,” Goldberg said.
He attempted to put his hand down her tight pants, then exposed himself, forcing Huth to touch him sexually, Goldberg said.
The trial in its first day at a Los Angeles County courthouse stems from a 2014 lawsuit filed by Huth, now 64. It’s one of the last legal claims against Cosby after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was thrown out 11 months ago and many other lawsuits were settled by his insurer.
Cosby’s attorneys will give their opening statement Wednesday afternoon. Cosby’s attorneys will give their opening statement Wednesday afternoon, but have said no sexual abuse happened.
Goldberg said Huth and Samuelson, who will be the trial’s first witness, went to Lacy Park in San Marino, California, most likely in March of 1975, to play frisbee when they came upon the set of the movie “Let’s Do It Again,” which Cosby was shooting with Sidney Poitier.
The two whispered with excitement when they saw Cosby, and the comedian mocked their whispers when he saw them.
“He couldn’t have been friendlier,” Goldberg said.
Cosby invited the girls to meet him a few days later at a tennis club, where he had them play a game of pool where the loser had to drink a beer. Goldberg said Huth had to drink at least one beer, but can’t remember how many.
Without saying where they were going, Cosby got in his own car and led the girls in their car to the Playboy Mansion.
Goldberg said before Cosby molested Huth, he had been putting his hands on Samuelson’s shoulder, but she “made it obvious to him that it was not OK.”
Samuelson was oblivious and playing games when the abuse in the bedroom took place, but Huth told her about it as soon as Cosby left them alone, and she will tell the same story she heard then on the stand this week, Goldberg said.
The abuse would immediately lead to emotional problems for Huth.
“She was no longer the happy-go-lucky girl she had been,” Goldberg said.
She would “bury” her feelings for decades, Goldberg said, but they would come rushing back, and she would suffer from serious anxiety. The effects increased when Huth’s son reached the age she was when it happened, and when similar stories about Cosby began to emerge.
Two women will testify to similar experiences with Cosby when they were teenagers within a year of Huth’s meeting him.
In his opening, Goldberg sought to head off potential defense arguments.
He emphasized that after 47 years, Samuelson and Huth’s stories are bound to differ in the details.
“They don’t remember everything exactly the same way,” Goldberg said. “If they did you would be suspicious.”
He said some previously stated details, like Huth remembering playing Donkey Kong, which wasn’t invented until years later, in the Playboy Mansion game room, did not mean the core elements of her story were wrong.
“So she didn’t get the name of the game right, so what?” Goldberg said.
Cosby is not attending the trial, and will not be compelled to testify. Parts of a video deposition he gave soon after the suit was filed will be played for the jury.
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.
___
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter:
News
Omar Kelly: Let’s not make excuses for offense’s slow start during Dolphins’ offseason program
Wednesday’s session was one of those football practices where beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
If you’re a member of the Miami Dolphins defense, it was a dominant showing, one where the quarterbacks where constantly harassed, balls were routinely batted down at the line of scrimmage, and the defense was extremely stingy in the red zone — without Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah or Byron Jones, who all sat Wednesday for various reasons.
If you’re a member of the Dolphins offense it was a tough day at work, one of the many this team has had while installing a new offense, yet again.
The hope is that tide eventually turns when the pads come on in August during training camp, and Dolphins fans better cross their fingers for that.
There are no pads during the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp practice session this week. That means nobody is supposed to get hit. Players are instructed not to go to the ground.
This is the norm during this pigskins in pajama period of football. Problem is, these Dolphins are supposed to be ground-and-pound based.
So saying I expect a high-flying, aerial assault of efficiency from the offense during a minicamp practice in the first week of June, while the team’s two months into the installation of a new offense, is downright unrealistic.
Maybe even delusional, especially since the defense is typically ahead of the offense at this point off the offseason work. And if that doesn’t stack the deck enough, the defense returns every starter, and all but two key contributiors — defensive backs Jason McCourty and Justin Coleman — from last season.
“Different days bring different energies,” new receiver Cedric Wilson said, explaining that on days like Wednesday the offense will have 30 minutes to an hour of installation in the morning, and then be asked to go out to the field and execute it. “When we know what we’re doing it’s a great competition day. The days we really don’t know what we’re doing its kind of frustrating for the [offensive] players and coaches.
“I feel like we get it figured out later in practice,” Wilson said. “It makes for good competition.”
Maybe Wilson’s referring to past weeks, past practices, the stuff the media doesn’t get to watch because the past two sessions I’ve seen haven’t been very competitive.
And I’m not interested in making excuses for the offense by assuming the Dolphins defense is going to be a top unit in the NFL. I’ve made that mistake before, and learned they were average and the offense was flat out bad.
We’ve been down that road before, so let’s raise the bar during Mike McDaniel’s era considering he’s been repeatedly called an offensive genius and a run-game guru.
The existence of a run game — even without pads being on — has been one of a few pleasant surprises from the Dolphins offseason program.
An effective run game would open up the offense, setting the table for a play-action-friendly passing attack, and that provides hope.
“I played against this run game for the last four years and it’s something special, how they disguise everything, give it window dressing to make everything look the same. That confuses the defense and holds the defense to have gap integrity,” new tailback Chase Edmonds said. “I think that’s something I’m pretty good at, specializing in zone scheme. I’m excited to get under the zone and work my feet, work the rhythm.”
Don’t get lulled into a false sense of security, or hope based on what we see without pads.
Last year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was roasting the defense with deep ball connections during the first week of training camp, feasting on Albert Wilson’s strong week.
Then when the pads were put on and that level of execution disappeared.
The hope is that McDaniel is able to help these Dolphins build an offense this team can lean on, something with staying power. And if that’s going to be the case Wednesday’s dismal offensive showing can’t be the norm.
“We’re really trying to build something special here. Coach McDaniel talks about if you want to build something special its going to take hard work,” Edmonds said. “Having guys bought into the system, bought into the work, I’m excited to be out here with the guys.”
()
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
Lawyer: Cosby used safe spaces to sexually abuse teen girl
Omar Kelly: Let’s not make excuses for offense’s slow start during Dolphins’ offseason program
Melvin Ingram, fulfilling late father’s dream in joining Dolphins, will be ‘ready to rock and roll’ by training camp
Crypto Analyst Says Cardano, Avalanche and Two Others Have Potential
Mets complete total destruction of Nationals with 5-0 win
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
Marc Lore wants Timberwolves to be value driven. Tim Connelly seems to fit the mold. Will that attract players?
Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss ‘shame,’ outcome of Oscar slap
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release