With Lamar Jackson absent again and Marquise Brown in Arizona, Ravens OC Greg Roman aiming to ‘adapt, evolve and adjust’
At his first news conference in almost six months, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was asked about his bolstered tight end room, about rookie running back Tyler Badie, about the development of quarterback Tyler Huntley. He talked about overloading rookie center Tyler Linderbaum in June so that he’d be ready by September. He said he was proud of what the Ravens had accomplished in just five days of organized team activities.
Hanging over his seven-minute session Wednesday with reporters, however, was the specter of two uncomfortable absences. Neither the Ravens’ franchise quarterback nor their top wide receiver from last season were at the team facility in Owings Mills. Lamar Jackson again had not shown up for the day’s voluntary session. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, meanwhile, was practicing in Arizona, having been traded to the Cardinals in April amid frustrations with his role in Roman’s offense.
“I live and die by what anything in the media is said,” Roman quipped when asked about how he handles the external scrutiny. “We’ve got to stay focused on what we stay focused on. I think as a professional, we’re all our harshest critics, and I think we know the truth. You just believe in that and keep trying to get better every day. Don’t get set in your ways. Just keep trying to adapt, evolve and adjust, and don’t worry about a thing.”
The Ravens will breathe a little easier when Jackson is back. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, who was on hand for every OTA over his first four years in Baltimore, missed his fifth straight voluntary practice Wednesday. The Ravens have just five more OTAs before mandatory minicamp begins in mid-June, which Jackson will be expected to attend.
Roman declined to comment on his offseason dialogue with Jackson, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. Roman also didn’t say when Jackson might return; the Ravens practice again Thursday and have their four final workouts next week. Jackson tweeted Friday that he plans to attend the team’s OTAs, lashing out at an NFL analyst who had questioned why Jackson would miss the start of the team’s practices.
“This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy,” Jackson wrote, responding to a video in which NBC analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said he didn’t understand why a young quarterback would skip OTAs. “I will be there, just not on your watch.”
A week after coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on Jackson’s absence, Roman said he would let Jackson speak for himself. On Wednesday afternoon, Jackson shared a video on his Instagram of an upper-body workout with a South Florida-based trainer.
“Our job as coaches is to develop everybody to their fullest, and when they’re here, we can do that,” he said. “And that’s what we’re focused on right now. I’m sure Lamar’s working hard, but he’ll have a chance, I’m sure, at some point to talk to you guys about that.”
Jackson does not have as much to learn as, say, Linderbaum. Roman joked with the first-round pick from Iowa that his goal is to have Linderbaum “laying in bed shaking every night, worried about the next thing, so hopefully by training camp, he’s not.”
But the Ravens’ offense will look different in 2022, Roman said. He estimated that Jackson knows about 80% of the scheme. The rest, Roman said, is “stuff that we look forward to working on.”
“I definitely think we kind of went back and changed some things and added some things,” he said. “There’s definitely some things that are new, that we haven’t done, so there’s also a bunch of things that he’s pretty well adjusted to.”
Quarterback and play-caller still have to get used to life without Brown. The 2019 first-round pick led all Ravens wide receivers last year with 91 catches for 1,008 yards, both career highs. Over his first eight games in 2021 — before illness, injuries and poor execution waylaid Jackson and the passing offense — Brown had 46 catches for 682 yards and six scores.
But after the Ravens traded him to Arizona during the opening night of the NFL draft, Brown said he “wasn’t put in the best situations.” He told the “I Am Athlete” podcast in late April that the “system wasn’t for me, personally.” Brown was targeted 146 times in 16 games last season, the third most in Ravens history and 10th among NFL players in 2021, but Roman’s offenses in Baltimore have been among the NFL’s most run-heavy.
Now the Ravens’ young wide receivers find themselves under a spotlight that had dimmed amid Brown’s emergence. Their top two wideouts, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, will be 22 and 24, respectively, when the NFL season opens. They’ve combined for three receiving touchdowns over three seasons. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews will bolster the passing game, but Huntley has connected on only a handful of deep shots over the team’s two open practices.
His biggest came Wednesday, when he found Bateman for a 45-yard, over-the-shoulder touchdown catch against Marcus Williams, the new safety a step slow in coverage against Bateman’s corner route.
“These guys are diligent,” Roman said. “We’re throwing a lot at them. Some of these young guys that just got here, they’re starting to flash a little bit. As far as Rashod, ‘Duv,’ [James] Proche [II], Tylan [Wallace], I think they’re taking another step, and I really like what I see from them, too. We’re not, like, game-planning right now. We’re working on really installing things. We may never run some of these plays, but the concepts, the principles, we’re seeing really good progress from all those guys in terms of route running and what not — the things you can get done this time of year.”
Extra points
- Jackson was one of 17 Ravens missing at Wednesday’s practice. Also absent were running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Ricky Person Jr.; offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses and Ja’Wuan James; guard Ben Cleveland; defensive linemen Michael Pierce, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe; outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo; cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller and Iman Marshall; and safety Ar’Darius Washington.
- Dobbins and Peters, both recovering from season-ending knee injuries, watched part of Wednesday’s practice from the sideline. Dobbins also caught some balls from a Jugs machine.
- The Ravens announced several promotions in their scouting department, including the elevation of David Blackburn from national scout to director of college scouting, a role last held by current director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Mark Azevedo was promoted from assistant director of college and pro personnel to assistant director of player personnel.
Wild receive compensatory pick for not signing draft bust Filip Johansson
The selection of Swedish defenseman Filip Johansson was viewed as a reach at the time. Now it will go down among the biggest draft busts the Wild have ever endured.
On Wednesday, the Wild officially closed the chapter on Johansson, whom former general manager Paul Fenton selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.
As a result, the Wild received a compensatory pick in the second round of the 2022 draft.
While the maligned Fenton made a handful of shrewd moves in his short tenure with the Wild — no doubt, trading for star winger Kevin Fiala is atop that list — the decision to draft Johansson was just as baffling then as it is now.
There’s still a chance Johansson carves out a niche for himself in the NHL. He now is free to sign anywhere this offseason.
Meanwhile, with the 2022 NHL Draft about a month away, the Wild now have a pick in the first round, a couple of picks in the second round, a pick in the third round, a pick in the fourth round, a pick in the fifth round and a pick in the sixth round.
Forest Lake residents asked to weigh in on downtown plan
Forest Lake officials have launched the latest round of community engagement for the city’s new downtown plan, and residents have two options for providing feedback: online or in person.
The plan, commissioned last year by the Forest Lake City Council, showcases the lake and would make downtown more pedestrian friendly. One of the biggest changes being proposed is a rebuild of the block where the defunct Vannelli’s by the Lake is located, at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 61/Lake Street and Broadway Avenue. The developer is Forest Lake-based Gaughan Cos., which built Lighthouse Lofts, a $22 million, five-story mixed-use development on the north side of downtown.
An in-person open house will be 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Forest Lake City Center. The open house will feature a presentation, and residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
Anyone preferring to submit their feedback online can find the implementation plan, supporting documents and the community engagement link at www.investinforestlake.com/downtown-planning.
‘Boogaloo Bois’ member gets 4 years in prison for conspiring to provide material to terrorist group
A North Carolina man, who came to the attention of law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to four years in prison for conspiring to provide material support to the terrorist group Hamas.
Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 24, and co-defendant Michael Robert Solomon, 32, of New Brighton, members of the “Boogaloo Bois,” met in the days following the unrest in the Twin Cities over the death of Floyd, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Teeter, of Hampstead, N.C., had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Solomon was sentenced in March of 2022 to three years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.
In late May of 2020, authorities began investigating the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized anti-government extremist group, after learning that some members were discussing violence and were armed during the unrest in Minneapolis.
In June 2020, Teeter and Solomon came into contact with a confidential human source and an undercover agent, who they believed were members of Hamas. On June 28, 2020, the two proposed assisting the group who by manufacturing firearm noise suppressors, untraceable guns and fully automatic weapons for Hamas. The two had previously discussed destroying a northern Minnesota courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Later, on July 6, 2020, the two purchased a drill press for the purpose of making suppressors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Teeter admitted that he and Solomon planned to use it to also manufacture suppressors for members of the Boogaloo Bois. They brought the drill press to Solomon’s home and later used it produce make five suppressors.
On July 30, 2020, the two delivered the five suppressors to the undercover agent. During that meeting, Teeter and Solomon agreed to produce additional suppressors for the group, with the belief that they would be used against Israeli and U.S. military personnel.
Teeter admitted that he and Solomon again met the undercover agent again on Aug. 29, 2020 when they gave the individual a 3-D printed “auto sear” believing that it would be used by the terrorist group to convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automatic rifles. At this time, Teeter and Solomon agreed to obtain, and did obtain, another order of auto sears for the group.
At his sentencing Wednesday, the court recognized the extensive assistance to multiple investigations that Teeter provided to the FBI following his apprehension, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Solomon also cooperated following his arrest, according to federal authorities.
