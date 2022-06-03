After Various Token Sale Rounds, ‘MetaFi’ Platform Choise.com Will List CHO Token on Popular Exchanges

According to information on the Choise.com website, after successfully completing token sale rounds, the company will proceed to the TGE (token generation event) stage. Listing of the CHO token is planned on the leading DEX exchanges: UniSwap and Raydium. The company confirmed this information, specifying that the listing will happen on June 7.

From January 2022 onward, several rounds of sales of CHO token allocations on Crypterium, SolRazr, OccamRazer and Bitbns launchpads were successfully completed. At the end of April, the project team closed the last round by packing CHO allocations into NFT tokens. In total, more than $1.6 million worth of allocations were purchased as part of open sales.

Choise.com is an out-of-the-box project for crypto users, combining all the benefits of CeFi and DeFi (centralized and decentralized finance) services into one MetaFi system. The project creates a kind of bridge between CeFi and DeFi users, which will greatly simplify the use of attractive DeFi products for millions of cryptocurrency holders, making the process simple and reliable.

The project is based on Crypterium’s CeFi solutions and Charism’s DeFi protocol, which will form the basis of Choise.com’s MetaFi infrastructure. As a result, users will be able to easily buy, withdraw, exchange cryptocurrency, enjoy the benefits of cryptocurrency lending, and much more.

According to company representatives, the concept of the MetaFi ecosystem has received a positive response from users and the interest is growing steadily. The current demand allows us to hope that the CHO token will take a worthy position on the leading DEX and CEX exchanges in the future.

The Choise.com team already has successful projects in its background, including the Crypterium crypto banking application with over 650,000 clients in 170 countries.

About Choise.com

